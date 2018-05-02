AMs discuss provision of textbooks

The new head of the body - which sets the GCSE and A level exams sat by pupils in Wales - will claim a salary of up to £120,000 and lead an organisation of 400 staff.
'We do recognise there have been delays in textbooks'
Philip Blaker, Chief Executive of Qualifications Wales, says "we do recognise there have been delays in textbooks, much of which have been related to the timelines against which we've all had to deliver new specifications".
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Mike Ebbsworth, Assistant Director Educational Support - WJEC
Gareth Pierce, Chief Executive – WJEC
Philip Blaker, Chief Executive – Qualifications Wales
Emyr George, Associate Director General Qualifications.
Video of interviews with pupils
The meeting begins with a video in which pupils discuss the provision of textbooks and learning resources.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning discussing the provision of textbooks and learning resources for pupils.
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
'Huge mess which causes lots of extra work and pressure'
Conservative Darren Millar describes lack of textbooks as a "huge mess, which causes lots of extra work and pressure for teachers and learners".
Gareth Pierce stands down this month
Current WJEC chief executive Gareth Pierce has been in post since 2004 and stands down this month.
Roderic Gillespie will join in June from Cambridge International where he is director of assessment.
