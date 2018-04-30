MPs question communities ministers

Last month there was a bit of controversy when Sajid Javid, speaking in Parliament, called the Labour group Momentum “hard left neo-fascist”.

Today there’s a rumour going around on social media that the new home secretary could ban the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.

That is not remotely true.

The only groups Mr Javid can ban under terrorism legislation are... those involved in terrorism, which means violence, or its encouragement, for an ideological end.