MPs question communities ministers
Summary
- MPs question communities and housing ministers.
- Peers question government ministers, the examine EU Withdrawal Bill
- Urgent questions on the Windrush affair and then on Asda/Sainsbury proposed merger
- Statement on Syria
- Remaining stages of Domestic Gas and Electricity (Tariff Cap) Bill and Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill
- Peers meet for questions and then move onto EU (Withdrawal) Bill
By Gary Connor, Esther Webber and Richard Morris
All times stated are UK
Tribute to former Speaker
Coming up...
Home Secretary can't ban Momentum...
Dominic Casciani
Home Affairs Correspondent
Last month there was a bit of controversy when Sajid Javid, speaking in Parliament, called the Labour group Momentum “hard left neo-fascist”.
Today there’s a rumour going around on social media that the new home secretary could ban the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.
That is not remotely true.
The only groups Mr Javid can ban under terrorism legislation are... those involved in terrorism, which means violence, or its encouragement, for an ideological end.
Give councils more money they 'desperately need' - Labour
Communities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne says that Tory Northamptonshire Council is "effectively insolvent" and Worcestershire Council is now reporting similar problems. He asks if the secretary of state will demand "the funding that our councils, all our councils, desperately need".
Mr Brokenshire says that his father was the former chief executive of a local council, and says that he hopes Mr Gwynne will welcome the additional core funding available to councils from the government.
He adds the current green paper on social care will allow further debate on the long-term funding for social care.
New voice from the backbenches?
Minister calls benefit cap 'empowering'
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
In the Lords, Labour's Baroness Lister of Burtersett asks about the impact of the benefit cap on child and family wellbeing since that cap was lowered in 2016–17.
She says in the case of its application to lone parents of infants it is causing, in the words of a High Court judge, "real misery".
She asks what is achieved by imposing it.
Work and Pensions Minister Baroness Buscombe responds "I would not call it imposing - I would call it empowering."
She defends it as a "strong financial incentive for those who can work" and argues supporting parents into work is the best way to tackle child poverty.
Under further questioning from Labour, she tells peers it's not something the government is going to consider any further.
How fair is funding for local government?
Communities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Jeremy Lefroy asks what is being done to ensure fairness in the allocation of funding to local government.
Mr Brokenshire says the department is undertaking a "fair funding review" to address "concerns" of the current funding formula.
Mr Lefroy asks Mr Brokenshire to look at business rate retention, which he believes would provide a short term answer to the current problems faced by his constituency.
Mr Brokenshire says the prospectus for business rates retention is open to all local authorities, meaning that considerations for future pilots can only be made once all applications have been received.
He adds that he will look carefully at this once all applications have been received.
Javid replaces Rudd as home secretary
Sajid Javid says his most "urgent task" is to help the Windrush generation after succeeding Amber Rudd.Read more
New role
Why did the department underpsend on affordable housing schemes?
Communities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse asks why the department underspent on affordable housing schemes in 2017-18.
James Brokenshire says the affordable homes programme is "bid-led" and spending may vary from the budget as it is based on the number of bids received.
Ms Hobhouse replies that £800m was sent back from the department to the Treasury, and she asks the new secretary of state to get on with building new council homes.
Mr Brokenshire says the department built 41,000 affordable homes in 2016/17, and he says he hopes to continue the work of his predecessor in this area.
Today in the Lords
Coming up...
House of Lords
Parliament
After question time, peers return to report stage debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill, which repeals the European Communities Act 1972 and writes EU law into UK law ahead of Brexit.
Report stage is when changes discussed earlier in the bill's passage are usually made - either through amendments brought forward by the government or forced on them through a vote.
The first big vote will be around 4pm, on an amendment proposed by Conservative Viscount Hailsham, allowing Parliament to determine the government’s course of action if the final Brexit deal is rejected by MPs or is not finalised by 28 February 2019.
Other major amendments cover parliamentary approval for the government's phase two negotiating mandate, and the rights of child refugees stranded in Europe who have family in the UK.
Today in the Commons
Coming up...
House of Commons
Parliament
The Commons kicks off at 2.30pm today with Housing, Communities and Local Government questions being asked to the newly appointed secretary of state, James Brokenshire, and his team of ministers.
At 3.30pm, there's the first of two urgent questions.
First is on the planned merger between Sainsbury's and Asda, announced on Saturday morning. The second is on the Windrush immigration row.
At around 5.15pm, we can expect a statement from the government on Syria.
The Commons will then move to debate the remaining stages of the Domestic Gas and Electricity (Tariff Cap) Bill. This will then be followed by committee stage and subsequent stages of the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of what promises to be another busy week in Westminster.
With the fall-out from the resignation of former home secretary Amber Rudd to deal with; and a big day in the House of Lords as debate at report stage for the EU Withdrawal Bill continues, today promises to be full of drama.
Thanks for joining us...