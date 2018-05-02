MEPs debate new EU long-term budget
Summary
- First details of new long-term EU budget announced
- Final version of the budget will need to be approved by governments and MEPs
- Later: debates on investment lending and fraud against EU funds
- This evening: Debate on treatment of child migrants
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of this 'mini plenary' sitting of the European Parliament in Brussels.
First up today, EU Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger is presenting details of the EU's next long-term budget, which were announced earlier today.
The final version of the long-term budget, which will run from 2020, will have to be agreed between all EU governments and the European Parliament.