Belgian PM addresses MEPs
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Belgian PM Charles Michel debates future of EU with MEPs
- From 10.30am: MEPs vote on EU funds to retrain ex-Caterpillar workers
- They will also vote on report on level of fraud against EU budget
- Vote also due on motion calling for global ban on cosmetics tested on animals
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Hello and welcome to coverage of this second day of this week’s ‘mini plenary’ sitting of the European Parliament in Brussels.
This morning Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has made the short trip across town to debate the future of the EU with MEPs.
He will be the fifth European leader to take part in a series of debates on this subject – the last was French President Emmanuel Macron.
After his speech, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will speak, followed by the leaders of the assembly’s political groups.