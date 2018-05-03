Belgian PM addresses MEPs

Hello and welcome to coverage of this second day of this week’s ‘mini plenary’ sitting of the European Parliament in Brussels.

This morning Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has made the short trip across town to debate the future of the EU with MEPs.

He will be the fifth European leader to take part in a series of debates on this subject – the last was French President Emmanuel Macron.

After his speech, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will speak, followed by the leaders of the assembly’s political groups.