Senedd

AMs quiz Older People’s Commissioner

Summary

  1. Health, Social Care and Sport Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
  4. Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Apprenticeships in Wales
  5. Welsh Conservatives debate: Land transaction tax on commercial land
  6. United Kingdom Independence Party debate – A minimum price for alcohol
  7. Short Debate: Valleys housing: A heritage worth investing in.

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

Sarah Rochira to stand down on 1 June

Sarah Rochira’s final day as Older People’s Commissioner for Wales will be Friday 1 June after six years in the post.

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is this morning scrutinising the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales' legacy report.

