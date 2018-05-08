MPs quiz RBS boss over branch closures
All times stated are UK
RBS boss to face MPs over branch closures
Chief executive Ross McEwan will give evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster.Read more
Lib Dem MP suggests creation of 'banking hubs'
Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine suggests that RBS should collaborate with other banks that have announced branch closures to create "banking hubs" in rural communities.
RBS chief executive Ross McEwan says that the Post Office is "absolutely appreciative" of banks taking customers to its stores.
He adds that with post offices in most towns and villages, the network is the best place for people to access banking services.
McEwan: RBS needs to be 'profitable and relevant'
Another SNP MP, Tommy Sheppard, asks about the "commercial imperative" for the closures, adding that the total savings from the closures equates to 1% of RBS total profits.
Chief executive Ross McEwan tells him that RBS listens to all its shareholders - but he is also responsible for keeping the bank "profitable and relevant".
Tory MP: RBS has misunderstood rural communities
Conservative MP John Lamont says that RBS has "completely misunderstood" rural communities.
RBS personal banking chief executive Les Matheson tries to assure him that the bank is helping rural communities - and says the bank would be happy to talk to Mr Lamont's constituents "one on one".
Mr Lamont says people don't buy the "warm words", and that local communities who helped bail out RBS have been "let down".
SNP MP: RBS has taken a 'PR pounding' over closures
Committee chair and SNP MP Pete Wishart criticises the proposed branch closures, and says RBS has taken a "PR pounding" on the issue.
Mr McEwan replies that "this is the best way to go forward", but says he recognises that customers in Scotland are disappointed that their local branches are closing.
He suggests people will be introduced to new ways of banking, via mobile vans or post offices.
Face-to face service pledge
Branch closures 'not taken lightly' - Ross McEwan
RBS chief executive Ross McEwan is appearing before Parliament's Scottish Affairs Committee to answer questions about branch closures.
He begins by making a short statement to the committee.
Mr McEwan tells MPs the decision to close branches has "not been taken lightly", but says evidence brought to light by "changing customer behaviour" is "stark".
He adds that bank branches remain a "core part" of the service offered by RBS, and assures MPs that his organisation will not look again at branch numbers in Scotland until 2020.
Good morning
Because of the bank holiday recess it's a slightly later start for a Tuesday in the Commons - MPs will be in the chamber at 2.30pm, when the House of Lords also returns.
However this morning the Scottish Affairs committee will shortly hear evidence on the planned closure of RBS branches across Scotland.
RBS announced the plans to close 62 branches last December, citing changes in the way customers access banking services for a drop in branch use of around 40% in the last three years.
A partial reprieve for 10 branches was also announced. Giving evidence this morning will be: