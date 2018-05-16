AMs discuss childcare funding

Summary
- Children, Young People and Education Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
- Questions to the Leader of the House
- Questions to the Assembly Commission
- Debate on the Assembly's Dignity and Respect Policy
- Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal – An electric vehicle charging planning Bill
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) – Bowel cancer
- Plaid Cymru debate – Child poverty
- Short Debate: Rent stability – Why we need rent controls to ensure private renters get a fair deal.
30 hours of government-funded education and childcare
The Welsh Government is introducing its "Childcare Offer", providing 30 hours of government-funded education and childcare for the working parents of three and four-year-olds for 48 weeks a year.
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Huw Irranca-Davies AM, Minister for Children and Social Care
Owain Lloyd, Deputy Director - Childcare, Play and Early Years Division.
Tracy Hull, Lawyer - Social Care Team.
The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning holding its first evidence session on the Childcare Funding (Wales) Bill.