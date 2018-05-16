Committee

AMs discuss childcare funding

Summary

  1. Children, Young People and Education Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
  3. Questions to the Leader of the House
  4. Questions to the Assembly Commission
  5. Debate on the Assembly's Dignity and Respect Policy
  6. Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal – An electric vehicle charging planning Bill
  7. Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) – Bowel cancer
  8. Plaid Cymru debate – Child poverty
  9. Short Debate: Rent stability – Why we need rent controls to ensure private renters get a fair deal.

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

30 hours of government-funded education and childcare

The Welsh Government is introducing its "Childcare Offer", providing 30 hours of government-funded education and childcare for the working parents of three and four-year-olds for 48 weeks a year.

Witnesses

Giving evidence are:

Huw Irranca-Davies AM, Minister for Children and Social Care

Owain Lloyd, Deputy Director - Childcare, Play and Early Years Division.

Tracy Hull, Lawyer - Social Care Team.

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning holding its first evidence session on the Childcare Funding (Wales) Bill.

