AMs discuss pregnancy, maternity and work

Summary
- Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
- Statement by the Llywydd: Update on the establishment of a Youth Parliament for Wales
- Debate on the Petitions Committee report: Petition P-05-785 Suspend Marine Licence 12/45/ML to dump radioactive marine sediments from the Hinkley Point nuclear site into Wales coastal waters off Cardi
- Debate on the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee report: Wales' future relationship with Europe. Part one: a view from Wales
- Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report: Flying Start: Outreach
- Short Debate: ensuring that dads continue to have a voice and the support to be positive role models in their children’s lives