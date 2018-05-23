Senedd

AMs discuss pregnancy, maternity and work

Summary

  1. Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
  4. Statement by the Llywydd: Update on the establishment of a Youth Parliament for Wales
  5. Debate on the Petitions Committee report: Petition P-05-785 Suspend Marine Licence 12/45/ML to dump radioactive marine sediments from the Hinkley Point nuclear site into Wales coastal waters off Cardi
  6. Debate on the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee report: Wales' future relationship with Europe. Part one: a view from Wales
  7. Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report: Flying Start: Outreach
  8. Short Debate: ensuring that dads continue to have a voice and the support to be positive role models in their children’s lives