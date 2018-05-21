Questions to work and pensions ministers
Summary
- Work and Pensions questions
- Urgent questions on tower blocks with dangerous cladding
- Second UQ on UN vote on Gaza
- Emergency debate on private members' bills
- Tenant Fees Bill to be debates
- House of Lords starts with questions
- There's an additional question on the size of the House of Lords
- Peers look at Commons amendments
- Bills to be examined include sanctions bill and Data Protection Bill
- Transport Committee takes evidence on East Coast main line
How are families affected by the two child limit?
Work and Pensions questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Work and Pensions questions gets under way and Labour's Liz Twist asks what assessment has been made of the number of families affected by the two child limit for tax credits and universal credit.
Work and Pensions Minister Alok Sharma says that statistics will be released "in due course", saying that currently the system has not been in place long enough for there to be data on it.
Ms Twist says that the court of appeal recently said that changes to kinship carers are "unlawful".
Mr Sharma says this will be changed through regulations in Parliament, which will be introduced shortly.
Good afternoon
Welcome to another week in Westminster - the last before the half-term recess.
We'll be starting our coverage of the House of Commons and House of Lords at 2.30pm. Questions to government ministers always starts the day in the Lords, while for MPs today it's questions to Work and Pensions ministers.
Remember, you can find out what's happening in the week ahead with the Week Ahead blog from BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy - here it is.
