Questions to work and pensions ministers

HoC

Work and Pensions questions gets under way and Labour's Liz Twist asks what assessment has been made of the number of families affected by the two child limit for tax credits and universal credit.

Work and Pensions Minister Alok Sharma says that statistics will be released "in due course", saying that currently the system has not been in place long enough for there to be data on it.

Ms Twist says that the court of appeal recently said that changes to kinship carers are "unlawful".

Mr Sharma says this will be changed through regulations in Parliament, which will be introduced shortly.