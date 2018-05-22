Mark Zuckerberg faces MEPs
A guide to the political groups in the European Parliament is available here.
Summary
- Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg appears before senior MEPs at the European Parliament
- He was asked to give evidence at the assembly after the Cambridge Analytica data scandal
- Mr Zuckerberg appeared before the US Congress in April
- New EU data protection rules come into force this Friday
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Facebook 'very committed' to Europe
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
European Parliament
Brussels
Mark Zuckerberg tells MEPs that Facebook removed 30,000 fake accounts before the French presidential election last year.
The company has changed its algorithms to "penalise" "click-bait and sensationalisation", he says.
New rules designed to boost the transparency of political advertising will be launched globally this summer, he adds.
He adds that Facebook is "very committed" to Europe, adding that the company will continue to invest in the continent.
Chair of UK Parliament's committee criticises Facebook founder
Conservative MP tweets
Zuckerberg: More than 200 apps suspended
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
European Parliament
Brussels
Mark Zuckerberg makes an opening statement, admitting that Facebook has not "done enough" to ensure its tools are not being "used for harm".
He repeats what he told US lawmakers last month - that the company has not taken a "broad enough" view of its responsibilities.
He says thousands of apps that have access to user data have been investigated, and "more than 200" have been suspended.
On the matter of elections, he says the network was "too slow" to identify Russian "interference" in the 2016 US presidential campaign.
Since then "significant" changes have been made, he tells MEPs. This includes working "directly" with the information security office in Germany before elections last year, he says.
Tajani thanks Zuckerberg for 'respect' shown by appearance
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
European Parliament
Brussels
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani kicks things off by thanking Mr Zuckerberg for taking part in today's hearing at the European Parliament.
Attending the session is an "important mark of respect" for the assembly, he says.
People want to use social media platforms without danger to their privacy, he adds - whilst new rules will be needed to ensure future elections are "free from the risk of manipulation".
Not everyone is happy with the format...
German Pirate Party MEP tweets:
Who’s in the room?
Mr Zuckerberg will take questions from the leaders of the European Parliament’s political groups, which house MEPs from the various national parties in the assembly.
Also in attendance will be British Labour MEP Claude Moraes, who chairs the assembly’s civil liberties committee, and German Green MEP Jan Philipp Albrecht, who acted as the European Parliament’s negotiator on the new GDPR data rules.
Today’s special hearing comes after Mr Zuckerberg gave evidence in two lengthy sessions to the US Congress in April.
Facebook has repeatedly declined to allow British MPs to quiz Mr Zuckerberg about the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Coming up: MEPs question Mark Zuckerberg
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance before members of the European Parliament in Brussels.
The Facebook chief was invited to give evidence to the assembly to answer privacy concerns following the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
Today’s meeting, with the MEPs who lead the assembly’s political groups, also comes before new EU data protection rules come into force this Friday.
MEPs could however cover a range of topics – including how Facebook polices hate speech, or the role of political advertising on the social media site.
The session will be broadcast live following an apparent U-turn earlier this week. Earlier news that the session would be held in private had been criticised.