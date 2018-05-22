Mark Zuckerberg faces MEPs

EBS

Mark Zuckerberg makes an opening statement, admitting that Facebook has not "done enough" to ensure its tools are not being "used for harm".

He repeats what he told US lawmakers last month - that the company has not taken a "broad enough" view of its responsibilities.

He says thousands of apps that have access to user data have been investigated, and "more than 200" have been suspended.

On the matter of elections, he says the network was "too slow" to identify Russian "interference" in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

Since then "significant" changes have been made, he tells MEPs. This includes working "directly" with the information security office in Germany before elections last year, he says.