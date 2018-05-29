MEPs debate long-term EU budget

EBS

Polish centre-right MEP Jan Olbrycht says the European Parliament will insist that overall spending is set at 1.3% of total EU national income.

In the draft motion to be voted on tomorrow, MEPs claim that the current budget, excluding development spending, is only 1.08%.

Portuguese Socialist Maria João Rodrigues says the planned cuts to cohesion spending - which supports infrastructure in poorer regions - are "unacceptable".