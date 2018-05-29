Aerial shot of MEPs voting

MEPs debate long-term EU budget

You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.

Summary

  1. MEPs debate a draft of next long-term EU budget outlined earlier this month
  2. They will then debate and vote on new rules for people posted to work in another EU state
  3. This afternoon: Debates on recent violence in Nicaragua and at the Gaza-Israel border
  4. EU trade commissioner will update MEPs on attempts to avoid a trade war with the US over steel tariffs
  5. Later: Debate on report which criticises border controls within the passport-free Schengen zone

Live Reporting

By Paul Seddon

All times stated are UK

MEPs ask for more spending

Debate on long-term EU budget

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Jan Olbrycht
EBS

Polish centre-right MEP Jan Olbrycht says the European Parliament will insist that overall spending is set at 1.3% of total EU national income.

In the draft motion to be voted on tomorrow, MEPs claim that the current budget, excluding development spending, is only 1.08%.

Portuguese Socialist Maria João Rodrigues says the planned cuts to cohesion spending - which supports infrastructure in poorer regions - are "unacceptable".

Background: Tomorrow’s vote

Debate on long-term EU budget

Euro notes
Creative Getty Stock

Tomorrow MEPs will vote on a resolution outlining their first response to the draft put forward by the European Commission.

A draft drawn up by four political groups expresses “disappointment” at the overall size of budget and “deplores” resulting cuts to farm subsidies and cohesion funds.

It says that, in real terms, the draft budget represents a lower share of the EU’s total gross national income than the current budget.

However it welcomes the European Commission’s plans to give the EU new power to raise more of its own revenue.

Commissioner: Some budget cuts are needed

Debate on long-term EU budget

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Gunther Oettinger
EBS

Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger says there has been "a lot of criticism" of the European Commission's draft budget plans.

Criticism has come from those who think the size of the budget is too large and those who think it is too small, he adds.

He confirms that the Commission will now outline sectoral proposals between today and 14 June, and defends plans for "limited" cuts in some areas.

Calling the departure of the UK - a net contributor - a "game-changer", he says it is not realistic to expect all programmes to continue as before.

"Cuts are necessary - anything else is not realism", he tells MEPs.

Good morning

Hello and welcome to coverage of this plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

First up this morning, MEPs will debate plans for the next long-term EU budget, which will run from 2021 to 2027, with EU budget commissioner Gunther Oettinger.

The European Commission presented a draft €1.27tn plan for the multi-year budget earlier this month, proposing cuts to agriculture subsidies but more money for security and research.

It also outlined plans to give the EU to raise more of its own money through levies on carbon emissions permits and plastic waste.

The final version of the budget must be signed off by the European Parliament as well as EU leaders – some of whom have been critical of the draft.

