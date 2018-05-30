Luxembourg PM addresses MEPs

EBS

Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the assembly's liberal group, says that the current crisis in Italy should not be blamed on the euro.

The country suffered economic and political crises before it adopted the single currency, he adds.

Instead he blames the current situation on the "incomplete" nature of the monetary union and a lack of reforms in the country.

He says previously the country would have been able to devalue its currency to "avoid" reforms but that this would not be desirable for ordinary savers who "pay the price".