MEPs debate use of zero-hour contracts

EBS

Labour MEP Jude Kirton-Darling says that despite low unemployment levels, one in ten workers in the North-East of England is in precarious work.

The region is the UK's "capital of zero-hours contracts", she adds.

She says the petitions committee heard evidence that zero-hours contracts fall within the remit of the EU's part-time workers directive, and calls for action.

Estonian Liberal Yana Toom says the shift to more flexible working patterns was "not forseen" in current EU legislation in this area.

"We need to adapt", she says - and calls for "gaps" in current laws to be closed.