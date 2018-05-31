MEPs debate use of zero-hour contracts
North-East 'the capital of zero-hour contracts' - Labour MEP
Debate on precarious work
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Labour MEP Jude Kirton-Darling says that despite low unemployment levels, one in ten workers in the North-East of England is in precarious work.
The region is the UK's "capital of zero-hours contracts", she adds.
She says the petitions committee heard evidence that zero-hours contracts fall within the remit of the EU's part-time workers directive, and calls for action.
Estonian Liberal Yana Toom says the shift to more flexible working patterns was "not forseen" in current EU legislation in this area.
"We need to adapt", she says - and calls for "gaps" in current laws to be closed.
Commissioner: All workers must have 'basic standards'
Debate on precarious work
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides says the EU Commission wants to make sure economic growth "benefits society fairly".
He gives an overview of EU action in this area, including previous directives on "non-standard" forms of work and the European platform for declaring undeclared work.
All workers, including those on zero-hour contracts, must benefit from "basic standards", he says.
First this morning MEPs are debating what action the EU should take to tackle precarious work enabled through the “abuse” of fixed-term contracts.
An oral question tabled by the petitions committee asks the European Commission whether zero-hours contracts are compatible with EU rules on part-time working.
The committee has received a number of petitions on the issue from all over the EU.