MPs to question Home Secretary

Summary

  1. Home Office questions in the Commons
  2. Awaiting confirmation on government statements
  3. Ivory Bill to be debated by MPs
  4. Lords looking at bill on rating and council tax

By Esther Webber and Richard Morris

All times stated are UK

Good afternoon

Welcome to today's coverage of events in Westminster, as MPs and peers return from a half-term break.

We're starting today with questions to Home Office ministers - but there's a busy day ahead for MPs, with an urgent question on PIP appeals from Labour MP Debbie Abrahams.

There are then three government statements - on US steel tariffs, on rail timetabling and on nuclear power.

MPs will then get onto the Ivory Bill, later this evening.

Peers will be looking at a bill which examines rating and council tax.

