MPs to question Home Secretary

Welcome to today's coverage of events in Westminster, as MPs and peers return from a half-term break.

We're starting today with questions to Home Office ministers - but there's a busy day ahead for MPs, with an urgent question on PIP appeals from Labour MP Debbie Abrahams.

There are then three government statements - on US steel tariffs, on rail timetabling and on nuclear power.

MPs will then get onto the Ivory Bill, later this evening.

Peers will be looking at a bill which examines rating and council tax.