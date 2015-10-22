Scotland Live

A child rapist who wrote an account of sexual abuse mirroring the exploitation of his victim is a "dangerous predator", police have said.
Hugh Mitchell's wife handed in his "fictionalised" story to police before he was due to stand trial for sex crimes in West Lothian.
Former soldier Mitchell, 65, pleaded guilty to raping a nine-year-old girl.
DCI John Peaston said: "Mitchell is a dangerous predator and it is through the courage of his victims that he has been brought to account. We hope this sentence will bring closure to them and allow them to move forward with their lives."
Mr Redwood added that English MPs had "always been at the bottom of the heap" and that it was wrong that Scottish MPs could vote on matters of education and health in his constituency, when he could not vote on issues in theirs.
The politician said he hoped the Commons would "give England a hearing" today.
The first snow of winter has been forecast for the Scottish mountains this weekend
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said about 30% of respondents to its monthly construction market survey reported an increase in workloads, however, around two-thirds said difficulty in sourcing labour was an obstacle to growth.
A similar percentage reported problems in finding enough bricklayers.
Just under two-thirds of chartered surveyors predicted a growth in construction workloads during the next 12 months but Rics said growth in Scottish construction would only be sustainable if the continuing skills gap was addressed.
But many said they were still unclear as to what caused the crash, in which 10 people died, on 29 November 2013.
Sturgeon meets steel workers
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is meeting workers, unions and management at the Dalzell plate rolling works in Motherwell and the Clydebridge plant in Cambuslang.
She is visiting the two Tata steel plants which have been earmarked for closure, with the loss of 270 jobs.
The Scottish government has said it will "leave no stone unturned" in its efforts to keep the plants open.
Ms Sturgeon has set up a Scottish steel task force, which will "seek a viable alternative to the potential mothballing of Tata Steel operations in Scotland".
Livestock at risk of starvation
A significant proportion of cattle and sheep in Scotland are at risk of starving to death because of poor silage, farming leaders have warned.
According to SAC consulting, much of the silage sampled had 'worryingly' low levels of protein.
They warn that feeding the silage to stock would make them look full and healthy when they might actually be starving to death.
It says the problem appears to be confined to animals in Scotland with similar tests in England showing higher protein levels.
Teenage girls face well-being hurdles
Teenage girls in Scotland are more likely than boys to report psychological stress, health complaints and low mood, according to a new study.
The University of St Andrews researchers also found the gender gap was especially wide for 15-year-olds, with 54% of girls having two or more complaints more than once a week, compared to just 29% of boys.
They looked at the health and well-being of 10,800 youngsters aged 11, 13 and 15 over the past four years.
Despite the figures, 87% of young people in Scotland reported generally high life-satisfaction.
Deer warning over clock change
There are more than 7,000 road accidents involving deer in Scotland every year, costing the economy an estimated £7m, according to figures from Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH).
The organisation said about 65 of the collisions resulted in human injury.
They have released the figures to coincide with the clocks going back, which results in the evening commute being an hour later.
Dr Jochen Langbein, who oversees the deer vehicle collisions project said: "Many people think most accidents with deer and vehicles occur on more remote Highland roads, but in Scotland up to 70% occur on A-class trunk roads or motorways."
SNH is urging drivers to slow down and be prepared for deer on the roads.
More relatives to meet Clutha investigators
Update
Air accident investigators are meeting more relatives of those who died in the Clutha tragedy as unanswered questions remain over what caused the crash.
Live Reporting
By Jo Perry and Christopher Sleight
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Closing down
That's all from the live page today. Join us tomorrow morning from 08:00.
Dry and light winds
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
This evening's weather: Any remaining showers will die out. It'll become dry for all, with clear spells and westerly winds will be light.
A mild night to come for most, with temperatures ranging from 7C-10C for most, perhaps a bit lower for some sheltered, rural parts of Perthshire and Aberdeenshire.
Some spits and spots of rain will arrive along western coastal areas by the end of the night, accompanied by strengthening south-westerly winds.
English vote plan to become law
Plans to introduce "English votes for English laws" for MPshave been voted through in the House of Commons.
The government won the backing of MPs by 312 to 270 votes. A series of amendments by Lib Dem and Labour MPs were also defeated.
Commons leader Chris Grayling dismissed objections to the proposals as "nonsense" during a heated debate.
The SNP's Pete Wishart said the "stupid" plans would make Scottish MPs "second class citizens".
Glasgow knife crime falls
Crimes in Glasgow involving knives and offensive weapons have fallen by 14% in the past year and are at a 29-year low.
Recorded Crime statistics for 2014/15 also show that violent crime in the city has decreased by 12% between 2013/14 and 2014/15.
The number of homicides has fallen by 3% over the same period.
Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said the figures were "positive" and reflected a wider trend that Scotland was "becoming a safer place".
CCTV appeal over city centre rape
Detectives have issued CCTV pictures of a man they want to talk to in connection with the rape of a 24-year-old woman in Glasgow last month.
The woman was attacked in Holm Street in the city centre at about 01:15 on Saturday, 26 September.
The man is white, between 25 to 30 and slim with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark hooded top, dark jeans and trainers.
Police are keen hear from anyone who recognises him.
Evel laws voted through
The House of Commons has voted in favour of English votes for English laws.
The vote was carried by 312 to 270.
From BBC Scotland Weather
Man jailed for raping young girl
A child rapist who wrote an account of sexual abuse mirroring the exploitation of his victim is a "dangerous predator", police have said.
Hugh Mitchell's wife handed in his "fictionalised" story to police before he was due to stand trial for sex crimes in West Lothian.
Former soldier Mitchell, 65, pleaded guilty to raping a nine-year-old girl.
DCI John Peaston said: "Mitchell is a dangerous predator and it is through the courage of his victims that he has been brought to account. We hope this sentence will bring closure to them and allow them to move forward with their lives."Read the full story.
Pensioner to stand trial over cyclist death
A 77-year-old man is to stand trial over the death of a mother of two on a charity bike ride.Cyclist Sally Preece was taking part in the 969-mile Deloitte Ride Across Britain event when she collided with Kenneth McClelland's car on the A85 at Glen Ogle.
The 49-year-old, from Cheltenham, was taken to hospital after the crash on 12 September, 2014, but died the next day.
Mr McClelland denies causing death by careless driving. His trial is due to begin on 7 December.
Kessock Bridge update from Traffic Scotland
Stag party caught with stun guns
Five men who brought disguised stun guns back from a stag party trip to Thailand have been sentenced to a total of 850 hours of unpaid work between them.
Border Force officers searched the group when they arrived at Glasgow Airport on 8 May 2014.
They had been celebrating in Phuket before one of the party, Mark McPhee from East Kilbride, got married the following week.
Officers discovered a stun gun disguised as a torch in the groom's luggage, as well as four other stun guns, a flick knife and two extendable batons in the suitcases of the others.
The four other men were Christopher McPhee from Cambuslang, Edward O'Brien from Dumbreck, Jonathan Doherty from Burnside and Jordan Hoey from Motherwell.
Fatal fire man named
Update:
A man found dead in a house fire in Dumfries has been named by police.
Michael Farry was pulled out of the first floor flat in Dalswinton Avenue by firefighters this morning. The alarm was raised at 07:44.
The 65-year-old, who was the only occupant of the flat, was declared dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said the procurator fiscal has been informed and that there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
From the Met office
Travel: The Dornoch, Kessock and Forth bridges are closed to high-sided vehicles
Evel debate: 'Give England a hearing'
House of Commons
Parliament
"Today is the chance to start to put right some of the injustice to England", according to Conservative backbencher John Redwood.
Speaking during thedebate on English votes for English laws, Mr Redwood said the time had come to "redress the balance" with what he called "very mild and moderate" proposals.
Mr Redwood added that English MPs had "always been at the bottom of the heap" and that it was wrong that Scottish MPs could vote on matters of education and health in his constituency, when he could not vote on issues in theirs.
The politician said he hoped the Commons would "give England a hearing" today.
The first snow of winter has been forecast for the Scottish mountains this weekend
From BBC Scotland's business and economy editor
Scalding led to toe amputation
A woman lost all her toes after being put into a bath of scalding water at a care home, a court has heard.
Nicola Jones, 32, suffered more than 40% burns to her body at the Real Life Options home in Bathgate. She had to have all her toes amputated and major surgery following the incident.
Livingston Sheriff Court was told that a thermostat in the immersion heater failed, but care worker Sharon Dunlop failed to check its temperature before Ms Jones got into the bath.
Dunlop was sentenced to 160 hours of voluntary work and Real Life Options fined £20,000.
Woman awarded £725,000 over son's birth
A mother whose baby was left with a permanent disability due to the way he was delivered has been awarded £725,000 compensation.The woman, who has not been named, will receive the payment from Lanarkshire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust following a Court of Session judgement.
She claimed the actions of Sister Rosemary Murphy caused her son to sustain a serious shoulder injury.
The incident happened at Law Hospital's maternity unit in July 1999.
Job loss warning at council
North Lanarkshire Council has outlined proposals to cut almost 1,100 full-time posts in a bid to save £68m over the next two financial years.
Councillors will be asked next week to accept measures to save just under £23m - resulting in 23 post reductions.
They will also be asked to approve a consultation on savings of nearly £46m, resulting in over 1,000 post closures.
The council warned of "real consequences for the vital services" and said it would look to avoid compulsory redundancies.
'Nothing off the table' in steel plants deal, says first minister
From BBC Scotland's Aileen Clarke in Motherwell
Evel debate: New laws are 'inept and stupid'
From BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent
Evel debate: New laws would set a 'worm of grievance'
From BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent
House fire death in Dumfries
A man has died after a house fire in Dumfries.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Dalswinton Avenue early this morning.
They found a body of a man on a first floor flat. He was the only occupant.
Police said a joint investigation into the fire will be undertaken and the procurator fiscal has been informed.
Evel debate: 'England has waited 18 years for justice under devolution'
From BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent
A row has erupted over plans to bring in "English votes for English laws", as MPs debate the proposals.
MPs from English seats will get an effective veto on bills that apply to England only under the plans.
Ministers say their "fair and balanced" proposals will "give the English more say over their own destiny".
But Labour and the SNP oppose the plans. The SNP said they "simply exacerbate the further alienation of Scotland from the UK Parliament".
Cole signs for Celtic
BBC Sport
Scotland
Celtic have signed former England striker Carlton Cole on a contract until 2017.
The 32-year-old, who has seven caps for his country, has been training with the Parkhead club for several weeks.
Cole will be presented to the media in Glasgow at lunchtime.
Bid to change county boundary
The border between Fife and Perth and Kinross at Keltybridge should be changed, according to the Local Government Boundary Commission.
The existing boundary follows the old watercourse of the Kelty Burn and crosses through someone's home and the Environmental Energy Park at Westfield.
But the commission said it should be realigned to the current line of the burn and restore all of the energy park to Fife.
The review was requested by Fife Council, which is considering plans for a housing development on land south of the burn.
Scottish ministers will now consider the report.
Construction skills shortage at 'crisis point'
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said about 30% of respondents to its monthly construction market survey reported an increase in workloads, however, around two-thirds said difficulty in sourcing labour was an obstacle to growth.
A similar percentage reported problems in finding enough bricklayers.
Just under two-thirds of chartered surveyors predicted a growth in construction workloads during the next 12 months but Rics said growth in Scottish construction would only be sustainable if the continuing skills gap was addressed.
MP calls for Clutha debate
Tim Reid
Political correspondent, BBC News
The SNP's Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss has called for a debate in the House of Commons after the report into the Clutha tragedy is made public tomorrow.
She said it was important that lessons be learned from the report into the accident two years ago.
Government minister Chris Grayling said it was important to wait for the publication of the report first but said the "lessons must absolutely be learned".
Families of the victimswere told on Wednesday that fuel switches to the aircraft's engines were in the off position.
Prisoner jailed for slashing Tobin
Sean Moynihan, 31, said he attacked Tobin, 69, while he was sleeping because he had been "annoying" him.
Moynihan had pled guilty previously to severely injuring and permanently disfiguring Tobin in his cell at Sauchton Prison on 1 July with a razor blade fitted to a handle.
Moynihan, now a prisoner in Glenochil, was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Clutha meeting under way
A meeting with more relatives of those who lost their lives in the Clutha tragedy is under way.
The air accidents investigation branch is briefing the bereaved families ahead of the publication of its report on Friday.Other families were told on Wednesday that fuel switches to the aircraft's engines were in the off position.
But many said they were still unclear as to what caused the crash, in which 10 people died, on 29 November 2013.
Sturgeon meets steel workers
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is meeting workers, unions and management at the Dalzell plate rolling works in Motherwell and the Clydebridge plant in Cambuslang.
She is visiting the two Tata steel plants which have been earmarked for closure, with the loss of 270 jobs.
The Scottish government has said it will "leave no stone unturned" in its efforts to keep the plants open.
Ms Sturgeon has set up a Scottish steel task force, which will "seek a viable alternative to the potential mothballing of Tata Steel operations in Scotland".
Livestock at risk of starvation
A significant proportion of cattle and sheep in Scotland are at risk of starving to death because of poor silage, farming leaders have warned.
According to SAC consulting, much of the silage sampled had 'worryingly' low levels of protein.
They warn that feeding the silage to stock would make them look full and healthy when they might actually be starving to death.
It says the problem appears to be confined to animals in Scotland with similar tests in England showing higher protein levels.
Teenage girls face well-being hurdles
Teenage girls in Scotland are more likely than boys to report psychological stress, health complaints and low mood, according to a new study.
The University of St Andrews researchers also found the gender gap was especially wide for 15-year-olds, with 54% of girls having two or more complaints more than once a week, compared to just 29% of boys.
They looked at the health and well-being of 10,800 youngsters aged 11, 13 and 15 over the past four years.
Despite the figures, 87% of young people in Scotland reported generally high life-satisfaction.
Deer warning over clock change
There are more than 7,000 road accidents involving deer in Scotland every year, costing the economy an estimated £7m, according to figures from Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH).
The organisation said about 65 of the collisions resulted in human injury.
They have released the figures to coincide with the clocks going back, which results in the evening commute being an hour later.
Dr Jochen Langbein, who oversees the deer vehicle collisions project said: "Many people think most accidents with deer and vehicles occur on more remote Highland roads, but in Scotland up to 70% occur on A-class trunk roads or motorways."
SNH is urging drivers to slow down and be prepared for deer on the roads.
More relatives to meet Clutha investigators
Update
Air accident investigators are meeting more relatives of those who died in the Clutha tragedy as unanswered questions remain over what caused the crash.
In a private briefing last night, some familieswere told that fuel switches to the aircraft's engines were in the off position.
But many said they were still unclear as to what caused the crash, in which 10 people died, on 29 November 2013.
Afterwards, some relatives repeated calls for black box flight recorders to be fitted in all passenger aircraft.
From the BBC's assistant political editor Norman Smith
Here's Norman Smith with a guide to everything you need to know about Conservative proposals for English votes for English laws legislation.
Hay set alight in suspicious fire
Hay bales were set alight in a deliberate fire on a farm causing thousands of pounds of damage, police have said.
The fire was started at about 21:15 on Monday at Orkie Miln Farm in Fife.
The bales were in a field close to one of the farm's buildings.
PC Leise Metcalfe said: "The damage to the bales was confined to a field, although a barn occupied by cattle was in close proximity and could easily have spread to that area with devastating results."
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Research into Parkinson's 'smell' test
A study is being carried out to establish if people in the early stages of Parkinson's emit a particular smell.Researchers will examine 200 people after a Scottish woman claimed she could detect people with Parkinson's.
Joy Milne's husband Les died earlier this year after being diagnosed with Parkinson's 20 years ago.
In an early test, Mrs Milne, from Perth, managed to identify six people with the disease and six people without just from T-shirts they had slept in.
Aberdeen Sound festival opens
Aberdeen's festival of new music Sound opens tonight - amid calls for regular funding to be reinstated.
The event, which has been running in the area for 11 years, recently failed in a bid for three-year funding from Creative Scotland.
Although it received a one-off grant for this year's event, organisers say it makes long term planning difficult.