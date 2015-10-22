Scotland Live

This evening's weather: Any remaining showers will die out. It'll become dry for all, with clear spells and westerly winds will be light.

Thinkstock

A mild night to come for most, with temperatures ranging from 7C-10C for most, perhaps a bit lower for some sheltered, rural parts of Perthshire and Aberdeenshire.

Some spits and spots of rain will arrive along western coastal areas by the end of the night, accompanied by strengthening south-westerly winds.