Scotland Live

CCTV appeal over suspected hate crime
Police have released a CCTV image of three men they want to trace following a suspected hate crime in Glenrothes.
A 19-year-old man was assaulted near the Kino Cinema in the town centre, near the bus station, shortly after 21:00 on Sunday 23 August.
The first man police want to speak to is described as white, aged about 21, 5ft 7in tall, of muscular build and with black, curly short hair with stubble on his face. He spoke with a local accent and wore a tight black T-shirt and black trousers.
The second man is believed to be aged about 18, slim with short, dark brown hair with blonde highlights. He was wearing a black reflective jacket and dark blue jeans.
The third person is also believed to be about 18 and spoke with a local accent. He wore a grey hooded top which he kept up. He was wearing black trousers with two large pockets which appeared to be stained with paint.
Weekend work near Forth Road Bridge
Drivers are advised to avoid the Forth Road Bridge this weekend as essential works linked to the new crossing get under way.
Restrictions will be in place from 20:00 on Saturday until Monday at 06:00, and Transport Scotland says disruption is inevitable.
The A90 south of the bridge will be closed and the bridge itself will be single-lane traffic in each direction.
The work will enable the demolition of an old bridge on the approach road between South Queensferry and Kirkliston, as part of the road improvement works for the new Queensferry Crossing.
Further roadworks are planned the weekends of 31 October and 14 November.
Treasure Aye-land
Iron Age neckwear, a Romano-British brooch and a "toilet implement" worn as jewellery were among the archaeological treasures discovered in Scotland last year.
Members of the public earned £67,580 in rewards from a total of 284 finds.
The Crown has the right to acquire all lost and abandoned property, which can cover virtually anything which is considered worth preserving for the nation.
Among the items discovered in 2014/15 were a bronze neck ornament known as a torc, found in Nairn in the Highlands and thought to have been buried as a gift to the gods in the first or second century alongside a decorative brooch.
A Roman-era brooch found in Carnwath, South Lanarkshire, is said to be distinct from other Roman brooches discovered in that it appears to represent a fusion of both Roman and native cultural styles.
A 16th Century "toilet implement" found in Cupar, Fife, is thought to have had a dual purpose as a nail cleaner and an item of jewellery.
The Queen's and Lord Treasurer's Remembrancer said it provided "an interesting illustration of the manner in which fashion, hygiene and cleanliness began to be seen as interlinked".
James Russell, 56, was caught when a female friend lured him into admitting his crime on a swingers website.
Glasgow Sherriff Court heard that one of the online names used by Russell was "Peter.fyle".
Russell, who also previously worked for Motherwell Football Club, told the woman - who he thought was a stranger - how he abused the 10-year-old girl.
He also posted a photograph of the girl online, unaware that the woman knew the child.
Here comes the rain again
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
A wet night to come across much of Scotland.
Rain will become increasingly persistent and heavy, especially along western coastal areas, Glasgow and Dumfries and Galloway, and will spread further east during the course of the night.
Gale force southerly winds will affect the Western Isles for a time, before easing. The strongest winds will then transfer into the south-west corner, veering west or south-westerly during the night. Fresh to strong elsewhere.
A mild start to the night, but temperatures will gradually come down, with the arrival of that cooler, westerly airflow.
Killer's court action over smoking
A convicted killer is taking the government to court over health fears from exposure to smokers in prison.
William Gage was jailed for life for shooting 30-year-old Justin McAlroy six times outside his home in a gangland killing in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire in 2002.
The 43-year-old was ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.
Gage now wants judges to rule that it is unlawful for the Scottish government to detain him in conditions where he is exposed to tobacco smoke.
After three matches, Ronny Deila's side prop up Group A, with two points from draws against Ajax and Fenerbahce, but desperately need points next month.
"It's about how we come back from this," said club captain Scott Brown.
"We have two huge games to come and if we can produce six points we are right back in the mix."
Molde's victory means they sit top of the table on seven points, the Turkish side have four points and Ajax lead Celtic on goal difference alone.
Jobs boost as fish factory is approved
Plans for a new fish processing centre which could provide hundreds of jobs in Argyll and Bute have been approved.
About £19m will be invested in the development on a disused brownfield site at Ardyne.
Once operational, it is expected to support 150 jobs directly and about 180 indirectly, adding over £7m to the local economy.
Councillor David Kinniburgh, chairman of Argyll and Bute council's planning committee, said: "A particularly important feature is the masterplan which identifies potential future developments in the wider Ardyne Point area.
"The plan is flexible but includes areas for tourism, business, leisure, housing, marine and aquaculture developments."
Appeal over fox killed by pack of dogs
Four men are being sought after the discovery of a dead fox which had been attacked by dogs.
The Scottish SPCA was contacted by staff at Patersons Waste Management in Mount Vernon, Glasgow, who had CCTV footage of four men trespassing on their land with five dogs.
An adult male fox found nearby was confirmed to have been killed by dogs.
It is believed the men were taking part in an activity called 'lamping'.
An undercover inspector with the Scottish SPCA said: "The men had two lurchers, two terriers and a Rottweiler with them.
"They arrived in a small white van at around 9pm and left shortly before midnight.
"The men were carrying torches and lamps. This type of activity is usually referred to as lamping, where high powered lights are used to startle and dazzle the animal being hunted."
The inspector said he believed the men had committed offences under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 and Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002.
He added: "Shockingly, there are people who derive pleasure from watching an animal being set upon and killed in a barbaric manner."
Police hunt man over £60m bank fraud sting
Police are hunting a man who targeted business banking customers as part of a £60m fraud racket.
Feezan Hameed Choudhary, 24, from the Pollokshields area of Glasgow, is wanted over the alleged scam.
The scammers targeted people by using technology to make the phone number they were calling from seem like a legitimate bank.
Once customers' trust was gained they were duped into revealing account information.
CAA supports black box proposals
CLUTHA UPDATE
The Civil Aviation Authority says it will support "all appropriate safety improvements such as those associated with data recorders" following the publication of the report into the Clutha tragedy.
A spokesman said: "We work closely with international partners and industry to implement any beneficial changes that can be made.
"We are currently reviewing the AAIB recommendations made following this tragic accident.
"Recent technological advances mean that some newer lightweight flight recording devices are now available and we will study these and all other options."
Commons, who scored in the 3-1 defeat at the Aker Stadion, said the incident was "something that should never be shown publicly on the field".
The 32-year-old's outburst seemed to be directed at assistant manager John Collins and coach John Kennedy.
"I was very frustrated at how the night had gone," said Commons on the Celtic website.
"However, I did not handle this in the right way. My frustration at losing games and my desire to win will never change.
"I know we are all part of a team at Celtic and I am proud to be part of this team. I want this team to win and I am sure we can come together, work hard and get the results needed to qualify from this group.
"I'd like to apologise for my reaction last night, something that should never be shown publicly on the field."
Youth work is key to royal visit
Prince William and Kate have taken part in an anti-bullying workshop during their first official visit to Dundee.
They will later visit the RRS Discovery, which is moored at the city's waterfront, and Abertay University.
Prince William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television, and will meet students involved in the organisation's Young Game Designers programme.
Kensington Palace said the mental wellbeing of young people was "a major priority" for the couple.
A spokesman said the couple were "delighted to be visiting Dundee".
Safety is No1 priority, says CAA
CLUTHA UPDATE
The Civil Aviation Authority, which assisted the Air Accidents Investigation Branch with its Clutha investigation, says it was studying the report and its recommendations.
A spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with all those affected by this tragic accident.
"Safety is always our first priority.
"We will continue to work with helicopter operators to achieve the highest possible safety standards."
New search for missing hillwalker
Members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team plan to make a fresh search for a hillwalker who was last seen a month ago.
Robin Garton, 69, from Devizes, Wiltshire, has not been seen since 25 September.
He disappeared while on a hillwalking trip in the north west Highlands.
Extensive searches have been made of Glen Coe since then involving helicopters, mountain rescue teams and search dogs.
Police divers have made searches of the River Coe.
Marvel's Iron Man, Captain America and the Hulk along with DC Comics favourites Batman and Superman now have their own plaid.
Houston Kiltmakers, a fourth generation family-run business in Paisley, Renfrewshire, has created the tartans.
The outfitters and Highland wear specialists is also considering a range for female characters including Supergirl and Catwoman.
Fork attacker sets dog on victim
A special forces veteran has been convicted of setting his Rottweiler on a man and stabbing him with a fork.
Robert Moffat had his dog attack John Lamont after the pair got into an argument at a flat in Crieff on 23 May.
Police arrived to find Norton the Rottweiler "tearing at a piece of flesh hanging off" Mr Lamont's leg. He was in hospital for a week and was scarred for life.
Moffat was found guilty of assault by a jury and will be sentenced next month.
Perth Sheriff Court heard that the two men, both aged 51, had been drinking together in the flat prior to the attack.
William and Kate take centre stage
Prince William and Kate, on their first official visit to Dundee, have met the cast and crew of a Rep play about a young woman's depression and the stigmas surrounding it.
As well as further engagements focusing on youth health and bullying, the royals will later visit the RRS Discovery, which is moored at the city's waterfront, and Abertay University.
Prince William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television, and will meet students involved in the organisation's Young Game Designers programme.
Clutha solicitor: Pilot was 'above average'
A former RAF pilot and lawyer representing 17 people affected by the Clutha crash says the lack of a flight data recorder on the doomed helicopter has left many questions and caused anger and frustration for relatives.
Jim Morris at Irwin Mitchell said they would continue their campaign to get black boxes fitted to all commercial passenger helicopters.
The aircraft, being piloted by David Traill, crashed into the Clutha bar killing 10 people on 29 November 2013.
Mr Morris added:"This was a highly qualified and experienced former RAF helicopter pilot who was assessed as 'above average'.
"He should have been able to competently deal with fuel management, low fuel and emergency procedures."
He added: "It has been a tough week for the Clutha crash victims and those we have spoken to generally feel incredibly disappointed that they may never know exactly what went wrong."
Clutha solicitor welcomes FAI
UPDATE
The solicitor representing 40 victims of the Clutha helicopter crash has welcomed news that a fatal accident inquiry will take place into the disaster.
Thompsons Solicitors represents the families of some of those who lost their lives and many seriously injured people.
Andrew Henderson from the firm's serious and fatal accident unit said: "After nearly two years of waiting the families of the bereaved and those who were injured have been given some answers into the cause of the accident.
"It remains unclear as to why fuel transfer switches were turned off and why low fuel warning were not heeded.
"This of course will lead to victims and the public asking why this happened.
"I believe these questioned need answered and I warmly welcome the announcement by the first minister that the crown office will convene a Fatal Accident Inquiry as quickly as possible."
He added: "As we have all seen with the recent FAI into the bin lorry crash in George Square a Fatal Accident Inquiry conducted in open court with people being cross examined by lawyers is the most robust way of getting to the truth.
"At the end of the day we cannot have a situation where aircraft crash into urban areas causing loss of life and not know definitively why that happened. Only by knowing the full cause can we prevent something similar happening."
Clutha report: AAIB does not 'apportion blame'
The head of the AAIB has said his organisation does not apportion blame in its reports.
In a statement, Chief Insp Keith Conradi said: "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims of this tragic accident.
"The AAIB is independent, tasked with investigating the causes of accidents to prevent recurrence and help make aviation safer.
"We do not apportion blame in our reports.
"We have made a series of safety recommendations in this final report including that European and British civil aviation regulators require all police and medical helicopters to carry flight recording equipment."
In its report, the AAIB said the pilot of the helicopter which crashed into the Clutha bar pub killing 10 people did not follow
Syrian refugees expected early next year
The first of up to 30 families ofSyrian refugees are expected to arrive in the Highlands early next year, Highland Council has said.
Highland is among local authorities preparing to offer housing to people fleeing the conflict in Syria.
In a report to councillors, Highland Council officers said it had been agreed that the region should accommodate 25 to 30 families.
Look who's Bach
Ex-DJ jailed for abusing young girl
A formerRadio Clyde DJ who confessed online to sexually abusing a young girl has been jailed for three years.
James Russell, 56, was caught when a female friend lured him into admitting his crime on a swingers website.
Glasgow Sherriff Court heard that one of the online names used by Russell was "Peter.fyle".
Russell, who also previously worked for Motherwell Football Club, told the woman - who he thought was a stranger - how he abused the 10-year-old girl.
He also posted a photograph of the girl online, unaware that the woman knew the child.
Killer's court action over smoking
A convicted killer is taking the government to court over health fears from exposure to smokers in prison.
William Gage was jailed for life for shooting 30-year-old Justin McAlroy six times outside his home in a gangland killing in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire in 2002.
The 43-year-old was ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.
Gage now wants judges to rule that it is unlawful for the Scottish government to detain him in conditions where he is exposed to tobacco smoke.
Three Edinburgh changes for Zebre clash
BBC Sport
Scotland
Edinburgh head coachAlan Solomons has made three changes to the team that beat Ulster in their last Pro12 game for Saturday's match away to Zebre.
Full-back Jack Cuthbert, above, and outside centre Will Helu replace injured duo Greig Tonks and Chris Dean.
Alan Dell drops to the bench as loosehead Rory Sutherland comes in for the only change to the pack.
The Scottish side have made their best start ever to a Pro12 campaign having won all four games so far.
Hyslop submits more T in the Park evidence
Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop has submitted more evidence about a grant given to T in the Park festival organisers.
Ms Hyslop was called before the education and culture committee to give evidence over the £150,000 grant, whichdrew accusations of "cronyism".
She has now written to convener Stewart Maxwell with further details about the grant and the information she had before authorising it.
Opponents said the "letter raises even more questions than it answers".
There had beencalls for Ms Hyslop to be recalled before the committee to give further evidence over the matter, after members voiced dissatisfaction with the answers she gave on 29 September.
The row broke out when it emerged the grant had been facilitated via a meeting set up by former SNP aide Jennifer Dempsie, when she was working for DF Concerts as a festival project manager.
Ms Dempsie had planned to run as a list MSP for the SNP in the 2016 elections, but later decided not to take forward her nomination.
Shetland helicopter crash report 'in months'
A final report into a helicopter crash which killed four people off Shetland in 2013 is set to be published within months, BBC Scotland has learned.
The news comes as survivor James Nugent demanded to know why it is still awaited when a report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch on last year'sClutha bar helicopter crash in Glasgow has now been published.
Mr Nugent was among those who survived when a Super Puma went down.
Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester, lost their lives in the Shetland crash.
The AAIB said the report was "in its later stages and should be out by the end of the year, early next year."
Tobin slasher back in dock
A double rapist who slashed serial killer Peter Tobin in jail was back in the dock again today.
Sean Moynihan was due to be sentenced for raping an 18-year-old woman in Renfrewshire in October 2014.
The 31-year-old carried out the attack after being freed from a sentence for a previous sex assault.
However, Moynihan's sentencing was put back until December after his QC told the High Court in Glasgow that a psychologist's report on the rapist had yet to be completed.Moynihan was in court just 24 hours after he was jailed for 32 months for attacking murderer Tobin in HMP Edinburgh because he had "annoyed" him.
Image released after tunnel attack
Police have released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with a serious assault in the Craigmillar area of Edinburgh earlier this year.
The incident happened at about 17:30 on 19 March inside the tunnel leading from Hay Avenue to Bingham.
A 48-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries as a result of the assault.
The man in the image is described as white, 22 to 30 years old, 5ft 10in tall with a muscular build, short ginger hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a light-coloured t-shirt.
Fish factory gets green light
A new £19m fish processing plant is to be built at a former oil rig fabrication yard in the Cowal Peninsula.
Argyll and Bute Council granted permission to Ardyne Estates to build the facility at Ardyne Point which could bring a major jobs boost to the area.
The council said the factory was expected to support 150 jobs, a further 180 indirectly and add more than £7m to the local economy.
A masterplan identifying potential future developments in the wider Ardyne Point area was also approved.
David Kinniburgh, chairman of the council's planning committee, said: ''The plan is flexible but includes areas for tourism, business, leisure, housing, marine and aquaculture developments."
War memorial funding
First World War memorials across Scotland are to be restored thanks to grants totalling £190,000.
The Kitchener memorial in Orkney is among 21 memorials in line for financial assistance.
The monument, which sits on an exposed cliff edge, and faces extensive weathering - is getting £30,000.
Memorials in Helensburgh, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Huntly, Tullibody and Keiss have also received War Memorials Trust funding.See the full list of recipients here.
Emergency straw shipments for Orkney
Emergency shipments of straw are being made to crisis hit farmers on the island of Westray in Orkney.
Exceptionally poor weather over the summer has meant that many farmers haven't been able to produce enough feed and bedding for their stock for the coming winter.
The shipment's been arranged with support from a number of organisations including the Scottish government.
A specially chartered freight boat will make three trips directly to the island from Montrose.
Duke speaks out on mental health
The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out about the nation's attitude to mental health, saying it was "sad" that "society does not seem to listen enough" to those with problems.
William's comment came as he and Kate sat down with a group of young people in Dundee who spoke openly about their battles with mental health issues and their work helping others.
In recent weeks the royal couple have been focusing their public work on promoting the emotional and psychological wellbeing of children and teenagers andvisited Dundee for the first time to learn more about how the area is dealing with the issue.
Lib Dem plea to independence voters
The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will make a direct appeal to independence supporters to back his party at next year's Scottish Parliament election.
Mr Rennie will make the plea when he addresses the Lib Dem conference in Dunfermline, Fife, on tomorrow.
He says some of those who back the SNP's cause of independence feel "let down" by the party's record in government.
The Lib Dems, who hold five seats at Holyrood, will set out plans to boost services and support public-sector workers, according to Mr Rennie.
Banned driver's killer punch
A man who was banned from the road has admitted killing his former driver and attempting to cover up the attack.
Thomas McPhee, 35, fatally punched 43-year-old Brian Cogan outside his home in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on 19 June, following a row over a car sale.
He escaped to England after ordering a friend to claim that the victim had been hurt in a car accident.
McPhee admitted culpable homicide, fraud and attempting to defeat justice. Sentence was deferred at the High Court in Glasgow.
Celtic are looking to secure home wins over Molde and Ajax to boost their chances of reaching the Europa League last 32after the 3-1 defeat in Molde.
After three matches, Ronny Deila's side prop up Group A, with two points from draws against Ajax and Fenerbahce, but desperately need points next month.
"It's about how we come back from this," said club captain Scott Brown.
"We have two huge games to come and if we can produce six points we are right back in the mix."
Molde's victory means they sit top of the table on seven points, the Turkish side have four points and Ajax lead Celtic on goal difference alone.
Jobs boost as fish factory is approved
Plans for a new fish processing centre which could provide hundreds of jobs in Argyll and Bute have been approved.
About £19m will be invested in the development on a disused brownfield site at Ardyne.
Once operational, it is expected to support 150 jobs directly and about 180 indirectly, adding over £7m to the local economy.
Councillor David Kinniburgh, chairman of Argyll and Bute council's planning committee, said: "A particularly important feature is the masterplan which identifies potential future developments in the wider Ardyne Point area.
"The plan is flexible but includes areas for tourism, business, leisure, housing, marine and aquaculture developments."
Appeal over fox killed by pack of dogs
Four men are being sought after the discovery of a dead fox which had been attacked by dogs.
The Scottish SPCA was contacted by staff at Patersons Waste Management in Mount Vernon, Glasgow, who had CCTV footage of four men trespassing on their land with five dogs.
An adult male fox found nearby was confirmed to have been killed by dogs.
It is believed the men were taking part in an activity called 'lamping'.
An undercover inspector with the Scottish SPCA said: "The men had two lurchers, two terriers and a Rottweiler with them.
"They arrived in a small white van at around 9pm and left shortly before midnight.
"The men were carrying torches and lamps. This type of activity is usually referred to as lamping, where high powered lights are used to startle and dazzle the animal being hunted."
The inspector said he believed the men had committed offences under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 and Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002.
He added: "Shockingly, there are people who derive pleasure from watching an animal being set upon and killed in a barbaric manner."
Police hunt man over £60m bank fraud sting
Police are hunting a man who targeted business banking customers as part of a £60m fraud racket.
Feezan Hameed Choudhary, 24, from the Pollokshields area of Glasgow, is wanted over the alleged scam.
The scammers targeted people by using technology to make the phone number they were calling from seem like a legitimate bank.
Once customers' trust was gained they were duped into revealing account information.
CAA supports black box proposals
CLUTHA UPDATE
The Civil Aviation Authority says it will support "all appropriate safety improvements such as those associated with data recorders" following the publication of the report into the Clutha tragedy.
A spokesman said: "We work closely with international partners and industry to implement any beneficial changes that can be made.
"We are currently reviewing the AAIB recommendations made following this tragic accident.
"Recent technological advances mean that some newer lightweight flight recording devices are now available and we will study these and all other options."
MI5 probe into gangster and peer
An association betweenformer East Aberdeenshire MP Robert Boothby and London gangster Ronnie Kray was the subject of an MI5 investigation, documents have revealed.
Conservative peer Lord Boothby and Kray went to "homosexual parties" together and were "hunters" of young men, declassified MI5 files claim.
Allegations in 1964 about the pair's relationship caused such concern within Downing Street that the then head of MI5 was summoned to the Home Office.
The government feared a scandal greater than the so-called Profumo Affair.
Rumours that notorious gangster Kray and Lord Boothby - a popular TV presenter - were having an affair were published in 1964.
The Sunday Mirror - which did not name the pair - claimed to have a photo of Kray and Boothby together with the bisexual peer's chauffeur and lover, Leslie Holt.
The men were later identified in a German magazine.
Kris Commons has apologised for his angry reaction to being substitutedin Celtic's loss to Molde on Thursday.
Commons, who scored in the 3-1 defeat at the Aker Stadion, said the incident was "something that should never be shown publicly on the field".
The 32-year-old's outburst seemed to be directed at assistant manager John Collins and coach John Kennedy.
"I was very frustrated at how the night had gone," said Commons on the Celtic website.
"However, I did not handle this in the right way. My frustration at losing games and my desire to win will never change.
"I know we are all part of a team at Celtic and I am proud to be part of this team. I want this team to win and I am sure we can come together, work hard and get the results needed to qualify from this group.
"I'd like to apologise for my reaction last night, something that should never be shown publicly on the field."
Youth work is key to royal visit
Prince William and Kate have taken part in an anti-bullying workshop during their first official visit to Dundee.
They will later visit the RRS Discovery, which is moored at the city's waterfront, and Abertay University.
Prince William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television, and will meet students involved in the organisation's Young Game Designers programme.
Kensington Palace said the mental wellbeing of young people was "a major priority" for the couple.
A spokesman said the couple were "delighted to be visiting Dundee".
Safety is No1 priority, says CAA
CLUTHA UPDATE
The Civil Aviation Authority, which assisted the Air Accidents Investigation Branch with its Clutha investigation, says it was studying the report and its recommendations.
A spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with all those affected by this tragic accident.
"Safety is always our first priority.
"We will continue to work with helicopter operators to achieve the highest possible safety standards."
New search for missing hillwalker
Members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team plan to make a fresh search for a hillwalker who was last seen a month ago.
Robin Garton, 69, from Devizes, Wiltshire, has not been seen since 25 September.
He disappeared while on a hillwalking trip in the north west Highlands.
Extensive searches have been made of Glen Coe since then involving helicopters, mountain rescue teams and search dogs.
Police divers have made searches of the River Coe.
Call for council tax increase to save jobs
Edinburgh City Council has warnedit may have to make more job cuts unless it is allowed to increase the council tax.
The authority has already announced 2,000 posts - 12% of its workforce - will go in an attempt to save £126m by 2019.
The Labour/SNP coalition says those savings are based on the council tax freeze being lifted.
If that happens, the authority plans a 3% rise for three years from 2017.
Kiltman and Robin
A kiltmaker has createdtartans for comic book superheroes.
Marvel's Iron Man, Captain America and the Hulk along with DC Comics favourites Batman and Superman now have their own plaid.
Houston Kiltmakers, a fourth generation family-run business in Paisley, Renfrewshire, has created the tartans.
The outfitters and Highland wear specialists is also considering a range for female characters including Supergirl and Catwoman.
Fork attacker sets dog on victim
A special forces veteran has been convicted of setting his Rottweiler on a man and stabbing him with a fork.
Robert Moffat had his dog attack John Lamont after the pair got into an argument at a flat in Crieff on 23 May.
Police arrived to find Norton the Rottweiler "tearing at a piece of flesh hanging off" Mr Lamont's leg. He was in hospital for a week and was scarred for life.
Moffat was found guilty of assault by a jury and will be sentenced next month.
Perth Sheriff Court heard that the two men, both aged 51, had been drinking together in the flat prior to the attack.
William and Kate take centre stage
Prince William and Kate, on their first official visit to Dundee, have met the cast and crew of a Rep play about a young woman's depression and the stigmas surrounding it.
As well as further engagements focusing on youth health and bullying, the royals will later visit the RRS Discovery, which is moored at the city's waterfront, and Abertay University.
Prince William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television, and will meet students involved in the organisation's Young Game Designers programme.
Clutha solicitor: Pilot was 'above average'
A former RAF pilot and lawyer representing 17 people affected by the Clutha crash says the lack of a flight data recorder on the doomed helicopter has left many questions and caused anger and frustration for relatives.
Jim Morris at Irwin Mitchell said they would continue their campaign to get black boxes fitted to all commercial passenger helicopters.
The aircraft, being piloted by David Traill, crashed into the Clutha bar killing 10 people on 29 November 2013.The AAIB report into the crash found the pilot did not follow emergency protocols after a fuel warning.
Mr Morris added:"This was a highly qualified and experienced former RAF helicopter pilot who was assessed as 'above average'.
"He should have been able to competently deal with fuel management, low fuel and emergency procedures."
He added: "It has been a tough week for the Clutha crash victims and those we have spoken to generally feel incredibly disappointed that they may never know exactly what went wrong."
Clutha solicitor welcomes FAI
UPDATE
The solicitor representing 40 victims of the Clutha helicopter crash has welcomed news that a fatal accident inquiry will take place into the disaster.
Thompsons Solicitors represents the families of some of those who lost their lives and many seriously injured people.
Andrew Henderson from the firm's serious and fatal accident unit said: "After nearly two years of waiting the families of the bereaved and those who were injured have been given some answers into the cause of the accident.
"It would appear that amajor factor in the aircraft crashing was fuel starvation.
"It remains unclear as to why fuel transfer switches were turned off and why low fuel warning were not heeded.
"This of course will lead to victims and the public asking why this happened.
"I believe these questioned need answered and I warmly welcome the announcement by the first minister that the crown office will convene a Fatal Accident Inquiry as quickly as possible."
He added: "As we have all seen with the recent FAI into the bin lorry crash in George Square a Fatal Accident Inquiry conducted in open court with people being cross examined by lawyers is the most robust way of getting to the truth.
"At the end of the day we cannot have a situation where aircraft crash into urban areas causing loss of life and not know definitively why that happened. Only by knowing the full cause can we prevent something similar happening."
Clutha report: AAIB does not 'apportion blame'
The head of the AAIB has said his organisation does not apportion blame in its reports.
In a statement, Chief Insp Keith Conradi said: "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims of this tragic accident.
"The AAIB is independent, tasked with investigating the causes of accidents to prevent recurrence and help make aviation safer.
"We do not apportion blame in our reports.
"We have made a series of safety recommendations in this final report including that European and British civil aviation regulators require all police and medical helicopters to carry flight recording equipment."
In its report, the AAIB said the pilot of the helicopter which crashed into the Clutha bar pub killing 10 people did not followemergency protocols after a fuel warning.
Read the final AAIB reporthere.
From Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace said the mental well-being of young people was "a major priority" for the couple, who met young volunteers, as well as holding a private meeting with youth leaders.
The Earl and Countess of Strathern are in Dundee for their first official visit.