Scotland Live

The solicitor representing 40 victims of the Clutha helicopter crash has welcomed news that a fatal accident inquiry will take place into the disaster.

Thompsons Solicitors represents the families of some of those who lost their lives and many seriously injured people.

Andrew Henderson from the firm's serious and fatal accident unit said: "After nearly two years of waiting the families of the bereaved and those who were injured have been given some answers into the cause of the accident.

BBC Clutha victims: (Top: left to right) David Traill, PC Kirsty Nelis, PC Tony Collins, Gary Arthur, Samuel McGhee (Bottom: left to right) Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Mark O'Prey, John McGarrigle, Joe Cusker

"It would appear that a

"It remains unclear as to why fuel transfer switches were turned off and why low fuel warning were not heeded.

"This of course will lead to victims and the public asking why this happened.

"I believe these questioned need answered and I warmly welcome the announcement by the first minister that the crown office will convene a Fatal Accident Inquiry as quickly as possible."

He added: "As we have all seen with the recent FAI into the bin lorry crash in George Square a Fatal Accident Inquiry conducted in open court with people being cross examined by lawyers is the most robust way of getting to the truth.

"At the end of the day we cannot have a situation where aircraft crash into urban areas causing loss of life and not know definitively why that happened. Only by knowing the full cause can we prevent something similar happening."