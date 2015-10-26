Scotland Live

A driver was attacked by three teenagers after they had thrown objects at his car in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old man was driving on Crow Road from Broomhill towards Partick at about 13:00 on Saturday when items were thrown at his car.

He followed the youths - all thought to be in their late teens - as they ran off along Marlborough Avenue in Broomhill and was assaulted when got out of his car.

The driver received a serious head injury but has now been released from hospital. Police have appealed for witnesses.