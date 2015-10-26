Scotland Live

The SNP is calling for Scotland's police and fire and rescue services to be exempted from paying VAT.
It says the annual cost of about £33m is the equivalent of more than a thousand police officers and firefighters.
The Scottish services are the only ones in the UK which aren't exempt from paying VAT to the Treasury. The old regional police and fire services were, but haven't been since the mergers.
The Scottish government is currently making up the shortfall.
Fatal crash driver named
A 46-year-old man who died following a crash between a lorry and a car in Aberdeenshire has been named.
The collision, on the A947 Fyvie to Oldmeldrum road, happened just before 03:30 and involved a black Peugeot 208 and a lorry.
Alan Geals, 46, of Turriff, was the car driver who died.
The 31-year-old lorry driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Inverurie Hospital for treatment. Police appealed for witnesses.
Cloudy with some rain
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Weather: It'll be mostly cloudy tonight. Rain will affect the Western Isles, Inner Hebrides, Kintyre and Galloway, with a few heavier pulses developing as the night goes on.
The clearest skies will be over the north-west Highlands and Moray, and here, temperatures will dip to a chilly 4C.
For most, though, it'll be a mild night, with temperatures of 8C or 9C.
Some hill fog will develop, especially in the north-east. The strongest winds along the west coast will ease, but they'll remain generally fresh across many parts.
Sanjeev Kohli launches poppy appeal
Sanjeev Kohli has urged people to "donate like you mean it" as he launched this year's Scottish Poppy Appeal.
The actor and comedian, best known for his role as Navid in the sitcom Still Game, unveiled the annual fundraising campaign in Glasgow.
Poppyscotland, the charity behind the drive, said the money raised will allow it to continue to deliver "life-changing support" to those in the armed forces community who need it most.
Launching the appeal at Queen Street railway station, the comedian said: "Thank-you to the brave servicemen and women who lay their lives on the line so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today, and thank-you to Poppyscotland who look after those who've looked after us."
Helicopter manual amended after Clutha report
The manufacturer of the helicopter that crashed into Glasgow's Clutha bar, killing 10 people, is updating its maintenance manual after a report into the tragedy found an error.
Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has rejected suggestions that a plan to make the party in Scotland more autonomous could mean the end of the UK Labour Party.
Jeremy Corbyn and Ms Dugdale have signed a "statement of intent" which will give Scottish Labour more say over policy, the selection of candidates for elections and party membership.
Speaking at Westminster where she's due to address Labour MPs tonight, she said she "utterly rejected" claims that it was a "threat to the UK Labour Party", but insisted there needed to be "dramatic and radical" change if the party was to learn the lessons of losing all but one of its MPs at Westminster at the general election.
Railway detonators stolen
Specialist railway detonators, used to warn maintenance workers that a train is approaching, have been stolen from beside a track in Lanarkshire.
British Transport Police said six detonators were stolen near Carfin Station between 00:45 and 01:45 on Sunday morning.
Insp Gary Brown said: "In the wrong hands the detonators can be extremely dangerous if not used for the purpose they were intended.
"If anyone finds, or is offered, the distinctive items please don't be tempted to misuse them and risk serious injury. I would urge you to get in touch with BTP as a matter of urgency."
From BBC Scotland's business and economy editor Douglas Fraser
Douglas Scott said: "This report is good news. It shows that red meat doesn't cause cancer and in fact the scientists who deliberated on processed meat were not able to come to a unanimous agreement.
"The public also need to understand that 'processed meat' does not include the traditional Scottish sausage. They are talking about certain types of continental sausage."
MSPs to hear rabbits rights petition
Campaigners expect to have their petition calling for greater legal protection for pet rabbits to get a second hearing by MSPs on Tuesday.
The 2,044-name petition, called Rabbits Require Rights, was first discussed in Holyrood earlier this year.
It calls for rabbits to be given the same protection as cats and dogs, as well as regulations on breeding and the minimum size of housing.
Woman assaulted on train
A 20-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted by a man on a train travelling between Leuchars and Edinburgh.
British Transport Police said the woman was "touched inappropriately" by a man in his 50s on the train last Thursday afternoon.
The man was about 5ft 10in with short grey hair. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt, with a brown long sleeved top underneath it and brown trousers. He also had a red tattoo on his right hand and spoke with a Tyneside accent.
Nats said there had been interference with some radio frequencies used to talk to aircraft.
Passengers were warned to expect knock-on disruptions to flights however, by mid-morning a spokemans for Nats said it expected to "meet demand for the number of flights planned for the rest of the day without creating any additional delay".
Air traffic controllers have apologised to passengers inconvenienced by technical problems affecting flights in Scotland, but said the situation was "improving".
In a statement, the National Air Traffic Service said: "The situation is continuing to improve and delays are reducing, however we recognise there are currently knock-on delays as a result of airspace capacity restrictions in place earlier in the day.
"We currently expect to meet demand for the number of flights planned for the rest of the day without creating any additional delay. We are also doing everything we can to safeguard the evening rush hour.
"Passengers are advised to contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight."
Live Reporting
By Laura Pettigrew and Christopher Sleight
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Closing down
That's all from the live page today. Join us tomorrow from 08:00.
A92 update from Traffic Scotland
From BBC Scotland's arts correspondent
Driver injured in attack
A driver was attacked by three teenagers after they had thrown objects at his car in Glasgow.
The 21-year-old man was driving on Crow Road from Broomhill towards Partick at about 13:00 on Saturday when items were thrown at his car.
He followed the youths - all thought to be in their late teens - as they ran off along Marlborough Avenue in Broomhill and was assaulted when got out of his car.
The driver received a serious head injury but has now been released from hospital. Police have appealed for witnesses.
A92 update from Traffic Scotland
VAT call for 999-services
The SNP is calling for Scotland's police and fire and rescue services to be exempted from paying VAT.
It says the annual cost of about £33m is the equivalent of more than a thousand police officers and firefighters.
The Scottish services are the only ones in the UK which aren't exempt from paying VAT to the Treasury. The old regional police and fire services were, but haven't been since the mergers.
The Scottish government is currently making up the shortfall.
Fatal crash driver named
A 46-year-old man who died following a crash between a lorry and a car in Aberdeenshire has been named.
The collision, on the A947 Fyvie to Oldmeldrum road, happened just before 03:30 and involved a black Peugeot 208 and a lorry.
Alan Geals, 46, of Turriff, was the car driver who died.
The 31-year-old lorry driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Inverurie Hospital for treatment. Police appealed for witnesses.
Cloudy with some rain
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Weather: It'll be mostly cloudy tonight. Rain will affect the Western Isles, Inner Hebrides, Kintyre and Galloway, with a few heavier pulses developing as the night goes on.
The clearest skies will be over the north-west Highlands and Moray, and here, temperatures will dip to a chilly 4C.
For most, though, it'll be a mild night, with temperatures of 8C or 9C.
Some hill fog will develop, especially in the north-east. The strongest winds along the west coast will ease, but they'll remain generally fresh across many parts.
Sanjeev Kohli launches poppy appeal
Sanjeev Kohli has urged people to "donate like you mean it" as he launched this year's Scottish Poppy Appeal.
The actor and comedian, best known for his role as Navid in the sitcom Still Game, unveiled the annual fundraising campaign in Glasgow.
Poppyscotland, the charity behind the drive, said the money raised will allow it to continue to deliver "life-changing support" to those in the armed forces community who need it most.
Launching the appeal at Queen Street railway station, the comedian said: "Thank-you to the brave servicemen and women who lay their lives on the line so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today, and thank-you to Poppyscotland who look after those who've looked after us."
Helicopter manual amended after Clutha report
The manufacturer of the helicopter that crashed into Glasgow's Clutha bar, killing 10 people, is updating its maintenance manual after a report into the tragedy found an error.The Air Accidents Investigation Branch report found there were 32 seconds between the first and second engines "flaming out" before the crash on 29 November 2013.
The manual for the Eurocopter EC135, made by Airbus Helicopters, states the time should be "three to four minutes".
It is now being changed.
Baseball bat cash robber snared by DNA
A man who hit a female petrol station employee with a baseball bat while helping to steal £20,000 in takings has been jailed for seven years.
James Ferran, 50, assaulted 51-year-old Lyn McRavey outside a post office in Millerston, Glasgow, in March.
He hit Ms McRavey after an accomplice, who was wearing a Royal Mail outfit, tried to wrestle the cash from her.Ferran was caught after his DNA was found in a getaway car. He admitted a charge of assault and robbery.
Travel: Sheep on the railway near Inverkip are causing delays
Precision medicine centre planned for Glasgow
A Scottish centre for excellence in precision medicine is to be established in Glasgow.
The centre is being set up as part of a drive to make the UK the most attractive place in the world in which to develop precision medicine tests and therapies.
Precision medicine uses diagnostic tests and data to understand a patient's disease more precisely and therefore select treatments which are safer, more predictable and more cost-effective.
The centre will be led by the University of Glasgow and the Scottish government.
Scottish Labour plans 'no threat' to party
Tim Reid
Political correspondent, BBC News
Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has rejected suggestions that a plan to make the party in Scotland more autonomous could mean the end of the UK Labour Party.
Jeremy Corbyn and Ms Dugdale have signed a "statement of intent" which will give Scottish Labour more say over policy, the selection of candidates for elections and party membership.
Speaking at Westminster where she's due to address Labour MPs tonight, she said she "utterly rejected" claims that it was a "threat to the UK Labour Party", but insisted there needed to be "dramatic and radical" change if the party was to learn the lessons of losing all but one of its MPs at Westminster at the general election.
Railway detonators stolen
Specialist railway detonators, used to warn maintenance workers that a train is approaching, have been stolen from beside a track in Lanarkshire.
British Transport Police said six detonators were stolen near Carfin Station between 00:45 and 01:45 on Sunday morning.
Insp Gary Brown said: "In the wrong hands the detonators can be extremely dangerous if not used for the purpose they were intended.
"If anyone finds, or is offered, the distinctive items please don't be tempted to misuse them and risk serious injury. I would urge you to get in touch with BTP as a matter of urgency."
From BBC Scotland's business and economy editor Douglas Fraser
Coastguard centre joins UK network
Stornoway Coastguard Operations Centre in Lewis hasbecome part of the new coastguard national network.
The centre's technology has been upgraded and new systems of operating have been introduced.
Personnel in Stornoway will also be able to share their workload with other stations, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.
Slump in Scottish bees' honey yield
"This year has almost nationally been a disaster from top to bottom of the UK," beekeeping expert John Mellis has warned.
The bee farmer from Nith Valley, north of Dumfries, said the cold and wet summer meant some hives had provided barely enough honey for the bees to survive on, let alone provide surplus.
He estimated that Scotland's honey production was only a quarter of what it should be, calling this year's yield a "total disaster".
The UK is the fourth largest importer of honey in the world, and only 15% of the honey eaten - about 26,000 tonnes a year - is produced in the UK.
Watch BBC Scotland's Willie Johnston'sfull report on the "disastrous" honey season here.
Man given first hare coursing Asbo
A man caught hare coursing in East and Midlothian has received the first Anti Social Behaviour Order (Asbo) for the crime in Scotland.
Keith Livingston, 54,was also fined £150 for two offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
The conditions of the Asbo prevent him from entering land with a dog or with other people with a dog for 18 months.
Drug mule caught when van ran out of fuel
A Paisley man who was caught transporting £50,000 of cannabis after the van he was using ran out of fuel has been jailed for 30 months.Stephen Cummings, 32, was caught with almost eight kilos of the drug, on the A737 Johnstone bypass, on 7 July.
Paisley Sheriff Court heard how passing police offered to help after seeing the van's hazard warning lights on.
When Cummings wound down the window, officers could smell cannabis inside and carried out a search of the van.
Update from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on Fort August medical centre fire
Harbour car plunge woman 'critical'
"At quarter to 10 this morning a vehicle entered the harbour at Macduff".
Insp Ewan Innes from Police Scotland has been speaking to BBC Scotland about what happened.
A womanis in a critical condition after being rescued from the car.
The Macduff lifeboat, as well as coastguard teams from Banff, Gardenstown and Portsoy attended, along with a helicopter from Inverness.
Insp Innes said: "There was one female in the vehicle. who was taken out very quickly by the fire service.
"She has been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and her condition is serious."
Maersk Oil to cut UK jobs by 220
Oil firm Maersk Oil is to cut about 220 UK jobs.The company said it was implementing workforce reductions of between 10% and 12%, bringing the total of posts lost during 2015 to about 1,250.
Maersk Oil said it was part of a drive to reduce operating costs by 20% by the end of 2016.
The UK jobs are linked to the retirement of the Janice installation, 150 miles south-east of Aberdeen, and changes to the offshore rotation.
Medical centre damaged by fire
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service releases images of an NHS medical centre in Fort Augustus which was badly damaged after a fire ripped through the two-storey building.
The alarm was raised at about 11:45 on Sunday by members of the public.
Fire crews from Inverness, Fort Augustus, Foyers and Drumnadrochit tackled the blaze. Firefighters remained on the scene for three hours.
A joint investigation into the cause of the blaze.
Scots golfers clinch European tour cards
BBC Sport
Scotland
Stirling's Craig Lee and Glasgow's Scott Jamiesonsecured their European Tour cards for 2016 with their performances at the Hong Kong Open.
Lee's joint-42nd place at the event meant he finished 100th in the Race to Dubai rankings, with Tour places available for the top 110 players.
Jamieson finished tied for 59th place in Hong Kong and 106th in the rankings.
They join Scots Marc Warren, Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, Paul Lawrie and David Drysdale in the 2016 Tour.
Girls 'shaken' by indecent filming
Police officers are hunting a man who appeared to take indecent images of two young girls on a late night Edinburgh train.
The girls were travelling between Edinburgh Waverley and Bathgate on Saturday when the incident happened.
British Transport Police said: "The girls sat in the middle carriage of the 23.51 service between the two stations and the man, who also got on the train at Edinburgh Waverley, sat opposite them.
"During the journey he either took photographs or filmed them on his mobile phone, which left them uncomfortable, shaken and anxious."
The suspect was aged between 25 and 30 years, about 5ft 9in in height, with a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans.
Both he and the girls got off the train when it arrived at Bathgate.
Man abducted six-year-old girl
A man has admitted abducting a six-year-old girl in Glasgow and sexually assaulting her with intent to rape.
Thirty-three-year-old David Johnston took the girl from a street in the Barrowfield area, in the the city's east end, on 7 August.
The girl's frantic mother called the police and enlisted the help of local people, one of whom found a partially dressed Johnston with the girl.
At the High Court in Glasgow, sentence on Johnston was deferred and he was placed on the sex offenders' register.
Meat report 'good news' for Scottish producers
The chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders has welcomed theWorld Health Organisation's report on processed meats.
Douglas Scott said: "This report is good news. It shows that red meat doesn't cause cancer and in fact the scientists who deliberated on processed meat were not able to come to a unanimous agreement.
"The public also need to understand that 'processed meat' does not include the traditional Scottish sausage. They are talking about certain types of continental sausage."
MSPs to hear rabbits rights petition
Campaigners expect to have their petition calling for greater legal protection for pet rabbits to get a second hearing by MSPs on Tuesday.
The 2,044-name petition, called Rabbits Require Rights, was first discussed in Holyrood earlier this year.
It calls for rabbits to be given the same protection as cats and dogs, as well as regulations on breeding and the minimum size of housing.
Woman assaulted on train
A 20-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted by a man on a train travelling between Leuchars and Edinburgh.
British Transport Police said the woman was "touched inappropriately" by a man in his 50s on the train last Thursday afternoon.
The man was about 5ft 10in with short grey hair. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt, with a brown long sleeved top underneath it and brown trousers. He also had a red tattoo on his right hand and spoke with a Tyneside accent.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
MB Aerospace bought by Blackstone
Laura Maciver
BBC Scotland Business
MB Aerospace, who employ 125 staff in Motherwell, are being acquired by the American private investment managers Blackstone.
MB supply aero engine components and have major manufacturing hubs in the US, Poland and the UK and a worldwide staff of 1,000 people.
They're being sold by Arlington Capital Partners and they say the investment will support their next phase of growth.
From BBC Scotland's business editor
Two charged after knife assault
Two teenagers have been charged after a man was seriously assaulted in Fife at the weekend.
The 18-year-old was stabbed in Halfields Court, Kennoway, shortly after 23:00 on Saturday.
Police said two youths - aged 16 and 17 - had been charged.
The victim is in hospital receiving treatment. His injuries were not life threatening.
Flight delays 'improving and reducing'
Delays to flights through all of Scotland's main airport are now reducing, according to air traffic controllers.A technical issue earlier caused problems at Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Prestwick airports.
Nats said there had been interference with some radio frequencies used to talk to aircraft.
Passengers were warned to expect knock-on disruptions to flights however, by mid-morning a spokemans for Nats said it expected to "meet demand for the number of flights planned for the rest of the day without creating any additional delay".
Fall in Scottish firms insolvencies
Laura Maciver
BBC Scotland Business
The number of Scottish companies going out of business has fallen to pre-recession levels, according to the professional services firm KPMG.
The latest figures from the firm show corporate insolvencies fell 30% from July to September, compared to the same period in 2014.
A nine month comparison with last year shows a similar trend, showing a fall in the number of businesses failing.
Road network 'coped' with bridge works closure
The network "coped remarkably well" while the main road which feeds the Forth Road Bridge from the south was closed at the weekend, officials said.
The A90 and M90 south of the crossing were shut while the bridge itself was open for local access only from 20:00 on Saturday until 06:00 on Monday.
It was to enable the demolition of the road bridge on the B800 between South Queensferry and Kirkliston.
Further roadworks are planned for the weekends of 31 October and 14 November.
Man charged over hare coursing
A man is due in court after beingarrested and charged by police investigating hare coursing in a Stirlingshire village.
Officers launched a "detailed inquiry" into reports of hare coursing in Gargunnock.
They have now arrested a Larkhall man, who has been charged with offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act for allegedly hunting wild hare using two dogs.
MB Aerospace bought by Blackstone
From BBC Scotland business and economy editor Douglas Fraser
Flights problem: 'Delays reducing'
Update
Air traffic controllers have apologised to passengers inconvenienced by technical problems affecting flights in Scotland, but said the situation was "improving".
In a statement, the National Air Traffic Service said: "The situation is continuing to improve and delays are reducing, however we recognise there are currently knock-on delays as a result of airspace capacity restrictions in place earlier in the day.
"We currently expect to meet demand for the number of flights planned for the rest of the day without creating any additional delay. We are also doing everything we can to safeguard the evening rush hour.
"Passengers are advised to contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight."Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Prestwick airports have been affected by the incident caused by interference with some radio frequencies used to talk to aircraft.
Prisoner transfer van in accident
A G4S security van taking a prisoner from a police station in Inverness to Fort William Sheriff Court has been involved in an accident on the A82.
The incident happened at about 08:25 near South Laggan. No other vehicle was involved.
Police said the female driver, who was one of two G4S personnel in the van, was hurt.
G4S said the prisoner was checked by an ambulance crew before being placed in another vehicle and taken to court.