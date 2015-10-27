Scotland Live

Weather: A cloudy night to come for most with outbreaks of rain moving south to north across Scotland.

Fairly misty and murk across eastern parts with a light to moderate east-south-east wind.

Dry for the far north and Northern Isles until daybreak. A mild night with lows around 9C to 11C, although clear spells in the north-west will mean a chilly start to the night before the cloud and wet weather arrives.