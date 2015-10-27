Scotland Live
By Jo Perry and Christopher Sleight
Cloudy night
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Weather: A cloudy night to come for most with outbreaks of rain moving south to north across Scotland.
Fairly misty and murk across eastern parts with a light to moderate east-south-east wind.
Dry for the far north and Northern Isles until daybreak. A mild night with lows around 9C to 11C, although clear spells in the north-west will mean a chilly start to the night before the cloud and wet weather arrives.
Police Scotland misses savings target
Huw Williams
BBC Scotland reporter
Police Scotland is on course to overspend its budget by more than £25m by the end of this financial year.
The figure was revealed at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority.
Police Scotland had gone into this financial year predicting an £11m gap between its income and what it spends.
But today the Police Authority board was told that in addition it has failed to make £15m worth of savings that it was aiming for.
Deputy Chief Constable Neil Richardson told authority members that commanders were continuing the pressure to make sure savings were made.
Footballer pleads guilty to goalkeeper assault
A Dundee United footballerhas pleaded guilty to assaulting a former Celtic goalkeeper in the west end of Glasgow.
Paul Paton, 28, admitted punching Lucasz Zaluska on the head in Byres road on 20 October last year.
In his defence, Mr Paton's lawyer said he was provoked by abuse and there was no injury.
A charge that accused him of a further assault on the former Celtic player was dropped. Mr Paton was fined £500.
Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist dies
A 45-year-old man has died after being hit by a motorcyclist while crossing the road in Coatbridge.
The pedestrian was crossing Calder Street at about 20:45 last night when he was hit by a 25-year-old man on a Triumph motorbike.
Both men were taken to Monklands Hospital. The 25-year-old was released after being treated for minor injuries, but the 45-year-old died today.
Sgt Alison McAuley said: "This was a serious incident which has tragically resulted in the death of a man. Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the crash.
"We have conducted door-to-door enquiries and continue to analyse available CCTV."
UK steel has 'failed the country', Conservative MP says
From BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent
Steel industry is a 'bleeding patient', MPs are told
From BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent
Pedestrian dies after September crash
A pedestrian hit by a car in Aberdeen in September has died of his injuries, police have said.
Lee Galloway-Forbes, 45, was injured in the collision with a black Audi A6on 7 September on North Esplanade West.
The driver and passenger in the car were uninjured
Mr Galloway-Forbes died on Saturday.
Dog kills poodle in park
A dog has been attacked and killed by another dog at a park in Fife.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened near the pathway in Cotlands Park in Kennoway about 22:30 last Friday.
A white terrier-type dog with brown spots attacked and killed a poodle-type dog. The owner of the terrier is described as being a woman wearing black leggings and a black top with dark hair tied in a bun on the top of her head.
Insp Tom Brown said: "There were a number of men in the park at the time who may have seen the incident and we are appealing to them to come forward."
LGBTI petition heard by MSPs
A petition calling for the teaching of LGBTI issues and topics to be made law in schools is being considered by MSPs.
A campaigning group called Time for Inclusive Education says many schools opt out of discussing the issues and that's why it must be put on a statutory footing.
Player 'smacked' former goalkeeper
Update
A journalist has told a trial that he saw a Dundee United player "smack" a former Celtic goalkeeper on the side of the head.
Matthew McGlone saidPaul Paton punched Lucasz Zaluska, who fell onto a waiting taxi and slid down the side of it.
Mr McGlone was waiting for a taxi to take him home from Ashton lane, Glasgow, in October last year.
Glasgow Sheriff Court was told Mr Zaluska got back up and was hit again by someone else.
Mr Paton denies assaulting Mr Zaluska and blames another man for the assault.
Blind man learns to drive
An 88-year-old blind man has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to drive a car.
John Cramond from Stranraer lost his sight as a young boy and never had the opportunity to get behind the wheel - until last weekend.
He spent an hour behind the wheel of a dual control car travelling at speeds of up to 30mph on a war-time airstrip near Stranraer.
The lesson was organised by Leonard Cheshire Disability.
Helicopter black box appeal dropped
An appeal against a ruling that the black box from a North Sea helicopter crash should be given to Scotland's top law officer has been dropped, BBC Scotland has learned.
The cockpit voice recorder from the accident off Shetland in 2013, in which four people died, was recovered by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
A judge ruled it should be made available.
The Crown Office said the British Airline Pilots' Association has now abandoned its appeal.Read the full story.
Kezia Dugdale says there is no need for a separate Scottish Labour Party
Watch
Jeremy Corbyn has struck a deal with Kezia Dugdale allowing the party in Scotland more autonomy.
The Scottish Labour leader said she had a "huge mandate to turn around" its fortunes, but she was not arguing for a separate party.
She spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics ahead of the Scottish Labour conference this weekend, where the Trident issue is likely to be raised.
International efforts to find steel buyer
Worldwide efforts are being made to find a buyer for Tata's two steel plants, according to Scotland's Business Minister Fergus Ewing.
The company announced last week that Dalzell in Motherwell and Clydebridge in Cambuslang were to be mothballed with the loss of 270 jobs.
An international prospectus is being prepared to try to find an alternative buyer.
Updating MSPs on the situation, Mr Ewing said a taskforce had been set up to help save the jobs and it would meet for the first time on Thursday.
Offshore caterers vote for action
Members of the RMT union have narrowly voted against strike action in a row over pay among offshore catering staff.However, 60% of members did vote in favour of action short of a strike.
Members of the Unite union working for companies in the Caterers' Offshore Trade Association voted for strike action last week after it cancelled a pay rise and announced up to 500 jobs could go.
COTA said a pay freeze was not only fair, but was vital in ensuring the stability of the industry.
Sheep killed in brutal attack
Police are investigating a brutal attack on a sheep, which left the animal fatally injured.
The incident happened at Bouprie Farm, near Dalgety Bay in Fife, sometime between 16:00 on 18 October and 11:30 on 19 October.
Police said the farmer found the tupp, which was worth about £600, with a number of "significant" injuries in a field on his land.
They have appealed for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them.
Man guilty of scarf-strangling murder
A 55-year-old man kicked and stamped on a father-of-one before strangling him with a scarf, a court has heard.George Smith killed 45-year-old Steven Larkin at Stravanan Road in Castlemilk on 7 December last year.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr Larkin was attacked inside Smith's home then dragged from the flat and murdered.
Smith had denied murder but was found guilty by a majority verdict. Sentence was deferred until next month.
Appeal after £100k vandalism
Vandals have caused more than £100,000 to a former nursing home.
Police said the "six-figure" damage happened in the Culter House Road area of Milltimber in Aberdeen.
The incident is believed to have happened on 16 August.
Police Scotland appealed for anyone with any information about the vandalism, or who saw anything suspicious, to contact them.
One in four trauma cases involve alcohol
Alcohol is involved in a quarter of all trauma cases seen in Scotland's hospitals, statistics show.
The figure is even higher for major trauma patients, with one in three cases associated with alcohol - whether it's consumed by the patient themselves or another party involved in the incident.
The data, released by ISD Scotland, showed 6% of all trauma patients died in hospital, with the mortality rate rising to about 22% for patients suffering major trauma.
Men make up the majority of trauma cases, at 59%, with the higher proportion due to assault, falling from height, and road accidents.
From BBC Scotland's arts correspondent
'Legal highs' seized in Edinburgh
Trading Standards officers in Edinburgh have seized "legal highs" worth £50,000 after targeting 13 stores in the city.
Edinburgh City Council is the first local authority in Scotland to be granted forfeiture orders from the sheriff court covering a range of new psychoactive substances and brand names for sale in the city.
It's the latest move in the council's campaign to stamp out the use of the products.
Men admit robbing teenage campers
Three men have admitted assaulting and robbinga group of schoolboys who were camping in woods in Dundee.
Two of the masked trio threatened the boys with an air rifle before taking mobile phones, cash and cigarettes.
Kieran McIntyre, 20, Liam Scott, 19, and Adam Parkin, 19, targeted the four boys, who were aged between 14 and 15, at Baldragon Woods on 7 March, 2014.
They pleaded guilty to assault and robbery and will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court next month.
Data insurance to deter hackers
Scottish businesses should insure online data like they would a house or car, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).
The warning comes after a Glasgow-based hairdressers was hit with a 1,000 euro (£720) ransom demand from hackers who took over the firm's website and threatened to delete vital information.
The FSB said smaller businesses were being targeted because they tended to have less security than their larger competitors.
The organisation added that the attacks on smaller firms often went unreported to avoid "scaring customers".
Player 'slapped' former goalkeeper
A Dundee United player pushed or slapped a former Celtic goalkeeper after he was taunted about being "Rangers", a court has heard.
A witness told Glasgow Sheriff Court that goalkeeper Lukasz Zaluska shouted at Dundee United midfielder Paul Paton that he hated all Rangers fans and wanted to kill them.
The incident took place in Glasgow's west end in October last year.
Mark Wilson - a former Celtic and Dundee United player - said Mr Zaluska stumbled backwards and may have caught the kerb and fell onto a taxi after the push.
Mr Paton denies assaulting Mr Zaluska and blames another man for the assault.
Tory splits over tax credit changes
Further divisions have emerged at the top of the Conservative Party in the wake of the tax credit defeat inflicted on the government by peers last night.
A senior Conservative has warned that talk of splits in the cabinet over policy "are only the start." Speaking to the BBC, the source was scathing of the chancellor's refusal to listen before last night's embarrassing defeat.
The senior Tory, who was one of those who sought to urge George Osborne to change direction on the tax credit cuts, said: "Since they won a majority, the leadership think they're God's gift to politics and think that anything they think or do must be correct by the very dint of them thinking or saying it."
More GPs to be trained in Scotland
Andrew Kerr
BBC Scotland political correspondent
The number of GP training places will rise by a third from next year, the first minister will tell a conference of health professionals this evening.
Nicola Sturgeon says it's to meet increasing demand for family doctors and also to address a gap because of changing working patterns - as GPs are more likely now to work part-time.
The Scottish government is also trying to encourage GPs to return to practice after a career break.
Hospital criticised over elderly care
Eleanor Bradford
BBC Scotland Health Correspondent
A healthcare watchdog has told a hospital in Lanarkshire that it needs to make further improvements to its care of older people.
Healthcare Improvement Scotland told Hairmyres hospital that it needs to improve care in 21 areas.
They relate to record-keeping, personalised care plans and more nursing staff at mealtimes.
The watchdog said that there had been improvements at the hospital, but that further improvements were needed as a priority.
Lizard found in family suitcase
A lizard is believed to have hitched a ride from Florida to Aberdeen in a suitcase.
The Mackenzie family found the lizard - nicknamed Flo Rida - at their Ferryhill home while unpacking.
Siouxsie Mackenzie said: "The lizard must have jumped in one of our suitcases as we were packing."
The lizard is now being cared for at the Scottish SPCA's centre in Drumoak and has been offered a new home by an exotic animal rescue charity in Inverness.
Treasury Questions: Osborne's leadership ambitions have 'gone up in smoke'
BBC Scotland's political correspondent reporting from Westminster
Woman's body found in house
The body of a 37-year-old woman has been found at a house in Larbert, near Falkirk.
Officers arrived at the address in Dundarroch Street after the death was reported at about 20:00 on Monday evening.
Police Scotland said the death was being treated as unexplained.
Girl, 15, seriously injured in collision
A 15-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries after being hit with a car on a pedestrian crossing outside a primary school in Dundee.
Police said the girl was struck by a black Ford Fiesta at about 17:20 last night on Ancrum Road, at the junction with Ancrum Drive outside Ancrum Primary School.
The girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she is still being treated.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
From BBC Scotland's Catriona Renton
City residents offered free repairs advice
Residents looking to challenge bills imposed under Edinburgh's controversial statutory repair scheme are being offered free legal advice.
Law firm Aberdein Considine had anticipated about 30 people to take them up on their offer. However, the firm was forced to book out Edinburgh International Conference Centre after hundreds of people contacted them.
Tickets are still available for the free event this Thursday.
From BBC Sport Scotland
House sales at seven-year high
The number of houses sold in Scotland has leapt to its highest level for more than seven years, according to Registers of Scotland.
A total of just over 28,000 properties were registered between July and September - a year-on-year quarterly rise of 6.5%.
That represented the highest volume of sales for any quarter since early 2008.
However house prices fell slightly, with the average home selling for just under £169,400.
The second quarter also saw the overall value of Scottish sales rise by 6% to £4.74bn - the highest amount recorded since 2008.
M77 mattress update from Traffic Scotland
World's End killer probed over 1977 murder
The World's End killer Angus Sinclair is being investigated for the 1977 murder of Anna Kenny.
She disappeared from a pub in Glasgow and her body was later found in Argyll.
The Crown Office said DNA analysis, using new technology, was now under way.
It includes a re-examination of the physical evidence, including garments recovered with Anna's body, to establish whether advances in DNA analysis might produce new lines of inquiry.
Rise in domestic abuse
The number of domestic abuse incidents rose in Scotland by 2.5% last year compared with the previous 12 months, the latest figures show.
There were 59,882 domestic abuse incident in 2014-15, with 80% of the victims female.
Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said the increase was down to victims who might not have reported attacks in the past, now having the confidence to contact authorities.
Call for debate on HPV vaccine
Campaigners are calling for a debate on the safety of the human papilloma virus vaccine (HPV).
MSPs on Holyrood's public petitions committee will hear a petition brought by Freda Birrell on behalf of the UK Association of HPV Vaccine Injured Daughters (AHVID).
All girls aged 12 or 13 in the UK have been offered the HPV vaccine at school since 2008 to help guard against cervical cancer.
However, the petition is calling for a summit of scientific and medical professionals on both sides of the debate to determine whether or not the vaccine leads to health issues for some girls.