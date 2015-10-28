School stabbing death

Watch: Police statement outside Cults Academy after stabbing
Headteacher of Cults Academy pays tribute to dead pupil Bailey Gwynne
I think it's fair to say the whole school community is totally devastated, but at the moment our thoughts are all with the boy's family, close family and his friends and what they must be going through at this tragic time
Police Scotland are treating the incident at Cults Academy as a murder inquiry.
Cults Academy stabbing: Police confirm both the boys involved were pupils of school
A 16-year-old male pupil has died after being stabbed at an Aberdeen school.
Police are treating the incident at Cults Academy as a murder inquiry.
Earlier this afternoon, emergency services were called to Cults Academy in relation to a serious incident. I can confirm that Police Scotland are now dealing with this as a murder investigation following an incident involving two 16-year-old pupils of Cults Academy. The family of the 16-year-old boy who has died have been made aware and our thoughts are very much with them in this very difficult and challenging time
Cults Academy stabbing: Aberdeen City Council release statement after death
It is with shock and sadness that we can confirm that a pupil of Cults Academy has died following an incident at the school earlier today (Wed 28 Oct). Our heartfelt sympathies are extended to the friends and family. We will be providing support to pupils, teachers, parents and the community in the coming days. Police Scotland is on site and they will provide further updates as required.
Cults Academy stabbing: Pupil death is 'deeply, deeply shocking'
The MP for Aberdeen South has said the death of a pupil at Cults Academy after a stabbing was "absolutely devastating news".
Callum McCaig, a former pupil of the school, told BBC Radio Scotland's Newsdrive programme: "I don’t think words can really do justice to something like this.
"[It's an] incredibly sad moment for the family involved and thoughts very much go out to them at this moment in time.
"This is completely and utterly unprecedented."
The SNP MP said the academy was "incredibly well regarded" and had a "fine reputation".
"All support needs to go to the police so they can get to the bottom of this as soon as possible," he added.
Police Scotland say they are treating the death as a murder investigation.
A 16-year-old boy has been detained.
Cults Academy stabbing: Police will maintain presence at school for 'foreseeable future'
A 16-year-old male pupil has died after being stabbed at an Aberdeen school. Police are treating the incident at Cults Academy as a murder inquiry.
Live Reporting
By Christopher Sleight
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Closing down
That's all from the live page today. You can read the latest information on the Cults Academy stabbingin our main story.
Join us here from 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Watch: Police statement outside Cults Academy after stabbing
Headteacher of Cults Academy pays tribute to dead pupil Bailey Gwynne
Cults Academy stabbing: The 16-year-old boy who died has been named locally as Bailey Gwynne
Officers were called to the Aberdeen school at about 13:30.
Police Scotland are treating the incident at Cults Academy as a murder inquiry.
Cults Academy stabbing: Police confirm both the boys involved were pupils of school
A 16-year-old male pupil has died after being stabbed at an Aberdeen school.
Police are treating the incident at Cults Academy as a murder inquiry.
From Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Cults Academy stabbing: Aberdeen City Council release statement after death
Cults Academy stabbing: Pupil death is 'deeply, deeply shocking'
The MP for Aberdeen South has said the death of a pupil at Cults Academy after a stabbing was "absolutely devastating news".
Callum McCaig, a former pupil of the school, told BBC Radio Scotland's Newsdrive programme: "I don’t think words can really do justice to something like this.
"[It's an] incredibly sad moment for the family involved and thoughts very much go out to them at this moment in time.
"This is completely and utterly unprecedented."
The SNP MP said the academy was "incredibly well regarded" and had a "fine reputation".
"All support needs to go to the police so they can get to the bottom of this as soon as possible," he added.
Police Scotland say they are treating the death as a murder investigation.
A 16-year-old boy has been detained.
Cults Academy stabbing: Police will maintain presence at school for 'foreseeable future'
A 16-year-old male pupil has died after being stabbed at an Aberdeen school. Police are treating the incident at Cults Academy as a murder inquiry.
BBC Scotland reporter at the scene Steven Duff says there is a "very large" police presence at the school.
Aberdeen City Council and the police chief inspector are expected to give statements soon.
Cults Academy stabbing: Pupil's death is a 'shocking and extraordinary incident'
Cults Academy stabbing: Police are treating the death as a murder investigation
Cults Academy stabbing: Police say a 16-year-old schoolboy has been detained
Cults Academy stabbing: Police confirm death of 16-year-old boy
BreakingPupil dies after school stabbing
A schoolboy has died after a stabbing at Cults Academy in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said a male had been detained and was assisting them with inquiries.
Officers were called the the school at about 13:30 this afternoon.
Cults Academy stabbing: Police not updating condition of injured pupil
From BBC Aberdeen
Pupil seriously hurt in stabbing
Police officers remain at an Aberdeen school where a pupil wasseriously injured in a stabbing.
Police Scotland said another male had been detained after the emergency services were called to Cults Academy at about 13:30.
Aberdeen City Council said it was aware of what it described as a serious incident.
A spokesman added: "Due to the nature of this incident we will not be issuing further comment."
Man dies after weekend crash
A man has died in hospital after a road accident on the outskirts of Aberdeen at the weekend.
Alistair Wilson, who was 51 and from New Pitsligo, passed away on Monday following the crash involving his Vauxhall Astra and a BMW on the Murcar roundabout of the A90 on Saturday morning.
School incident: From Aberdeen Police
BreakingSchool incident: Pupil 'seriously injured'
UPDATE
A male pupil has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident at Cults Academy in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said a further male had been detained and was assisting officers with their inquiries.
Officers were called to the school at about 13:30 this afternoon.
A spokesman said: "Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and officers will remain at the scene for the time being. Next of kin are aware."
Police on site at Cults Academy in Aberdeen after incident at secondary school
Update
One person has been taken to hospital after an incident at an Aberdeen school.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Cults Academy at about 13:30.
Police Scotland was unable to confirm the nature of the incident. The Scottish Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Cults is regarded as one of Aberdeen's more affluent suburbs.
Climbers rescued from Ben Nevis
Four climbers have spent a night on Ben Nevis after getting into difficulty descending the peak.Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team found the party high in Observatory Gully and walked them down to a spot from where they could be airlifted by a coastguard helicopter.
The climbers were said to be well equipped but had to endure a "very wet" night on the mountain.
From BBC Scotland reporter
BreakingPolice attend school incident
Update
One person has been taken to hospital after an incident at a school in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to Cults Academy in the city at about 13:30 this afternoon.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police deal with school incident
Police are dealing with an incident at an Aberdeen school.
Officers were called at about 13:30 and are still at the scene.
Police Scotland are yet to confirm the nature of the incident.
Wave energy firm goes under
Update
Scottish Energy Minister Fergus Ewing says he's "disappointed" that wave energy company Aquamarinehas gone into administration.
Mr Ewing said the company had built up "valuable expertise and intellectual property" in the sector over recent years.
"I am therefore pleased the administrator plans to continue trading while it seeks a buyer and that all staff will be retained at what will be a difficult time," he added.
"The Scottish government is absolutely committed to the marine energy sector which has the potential to offer significant economic and environmental benefits."
Photographer appointed Napier chancellor
Award-winning photographer David Eustace has been appointed chancellor of Napier University in Edinburgh.
The 53-year-old, who has shot the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Sophia Loren, said he hoped his appointment would inspire people from under-privileged backgrounds.
The former Royal Navy officer and prison guard turned to photography in his late 20s and has his work displayed in the National Portrait Gallery.
He was a student at Napier after enrolling to study photography at the age of 28.
Steel talks bid rejected
The Scottish government won't be represented at European steel talks this afternoon in Brussels.
The UK Business Secretary Sajid Javid is due to discuss the recent wave of job cuts in the steel industry - among them 270 at Tata Steel's two Scottish plants.
The UK government says it is "not possible to accommodate the request" from Scottish Energy Minister Fergus Ewing.
Man in court after biker crash
A man's been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was badly hurt in Aberdeenshire.
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after the accident near Mintlaw on Tuesday.
Alan Tait, who's 35, of Fraserburgh, faced other motoring charges including failing to stop, as well as possession of drugs allegations.
He made no plea at Peterhead Sheriff Court and was released on bail.
Lost oil rig owl flown home
An exhausted owl has been given a lift to the mainland in a helicopter after flying more than 100 miles to crash land on an off-shore oil rig in the North Sea.
Oil workers found the short-eared owl, which was then flown back and taken to the Scottish SPCA wildlife rescue centre in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.
The owl is expected to be fit to return to the skies in a few weeks' time.
A90 update from Traffic Scotland
Woman charged over dog attack death
A 19-year-old woman has been charged after a terrier dog attacked and killed a poodle in Fife.
The incident happened near a path in Cotlands Park, Kennoway, at about 22:30 on Friday.
The woman has been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
Scots can 'top-up tax credit cuts'
Scotland can introduce top-up payments to make up for any shortfall benefits claimants face through future cuts to tax credits, Iain Duncan Smith has insisted.
The SNP government already has the powers it needs to introduce its own measures to deal with the impact of the reforms, the Work and Pensions Secretary said.
His comments come after peers delayed George Osborne's plans to slash £4.4bn from working tax credits and child tax credits.
Mr Duncan Smith told the work and pensions select committee that provided Scotland raised the revenue it would be "wholly within the power of the Scottish government to add additional payments".
A85 update from Traffic Scotland
Wave energy company Aquamarine Power calls in the administrators
The Edinburgh-based firm has blamed the current economic climate for the decision, which it says has led to a lack of private sector backing.
Aquamarine significantly scaled-back its operations in December last year.
In a statement issued this morning the company said that its 14 employees were being retained as attempts were made to sell it as a going concern.
From BBC Scotland's business editor
Traffic update - A90 accident
Loganair safety 'compromised' say pilots
Pilots are warning the safety of Loganair's aircraft is being compromised.
The British Airline Pilots Association said the airline needed to make major improvements to its repairs department because engineers were struggling to maintain aging planes.
Loganair, which serves Scotland's islands, responded to the criticism by saying ten new engineers were being trained. It added that no pilot would take off if safety was compromised.
Paedophiles' claim refused
Two paedophiles who murdered a woman after she threatened to expose their abuse have lost a compensation claim over a lack of contact in prison.Charles O'Neill and William Lauchlan are serving life terms in different prisons for killing Allison McGarrigle.
They said they had been in a relationship and a lack of contact via letters, telephone and prison visits, had breached their human rights.
Each had sought £35,000 in damages for hurt feelings.
A judge refused the claim saying their relationship was based on abusing children.
From the BBC Scotland weather team
Trial set over £500m drugs haul
Nine Turkish men accused of smuggling £500m of cocaine seized from a boat in the North Sea are to stand trial in Glasgow next April.
It is alleged the Hamal had sailed from Istanbul to a number of north African countries before travelling from Tenerife to the North Sea, where it was stopped on 23 April this year.
The haul was believed by police to be the biggest single class A seizure in the UK at the time.
The men deny all the charges against them.