School stabbing death

The MP for Aberdeen South has said the death of a pupil at Cults Academy after a stabbing was "absolutely devastating news".

Callum McCaig, a former pupil of the school, told BBC Radio Scotland's Newsdrive programme: "I don’t think words can really do justice to something like this.

"[It's an] incredibly sad moment for the family involved and thoughts very much go out to them at this moment in time.

"This is completely and utterly unprecedented."

BBC

The SNP MP said the academy was "incredibly well regarded" and had a "fine reputation".

"All support needs to go to the police so they can get to the bottom of this as soon as possible," he added.

Police Scotland say they are treating the death as a murder investigation.

A 16-year-old boy has been detained.