School stabbing and Scotland Live

Clear start to night
Weather: A dry, clear start to the night for most with the last of the rain leaving Shetland.
It's a chilly night with lows of 3C to 6C. Colder in the rural north and north-west with a touch of frost
By the end of the night, it turns wet again for Shetland with cloud and some drizzle arriving across the south.
Building collapse in Perth
A building on South Methven Street in Perth has partially collapsed.
Firefighters, police and an ambulance has been sent to the scene and the road has been closed.
Two pedestrians hit by lorry
Update
One person has died and another has been injured in a collision involving two pedestrians and a lorry in Nairn town centre.
The crash happened at about 15:30 on the town's Academy Street, which forms part of the main A96 road.
The road has been closed and local diversions have been put in place.
Scottish Labour plans criticised
A former Labour cabinet minister has described plans by the Scottish party leader for more autonomy as a potential "mess."
The former Scottish MP was speaking on the eve of the party's conference in Perth.
Earlier this week Kezia Dugdale and the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn signed a statement signalling their plans to give Scottish Labour more say over policy in future - even on matters not devolved to Holyrood.
But the Labour peer has told the BBC that divergent policies on matters which are reserved to Westminster would result in a "dysfunctional mess".
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he later died on Wednesday.
His family said in a statement: "Douglas was a much loved son, brother and uncle. He had recently retired and was looking forward to his leisure time. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends."
Two pedestrians hit by lorry
A lorry and two pedestrians have been involved in a "serious" crash in Nairn town centre.
Police Scotland said the A96 Academy Street would be closed until further notice.
A spokesman added: "Local diversions are in place but officers advise these routes are not suitable for HGVs or buses so they are advised to avoid the area/expect delays.
Cults Academy death: Family pay tribute to 'beloved boy'
The family of a 16-year-old who was fatally stabbed at an Aberdeen school have paid tribute to their "beloved boy".
Bailey Gwynne died after an incident at Cults Academy yesterday. A 16-year-old boy has been charged over the death.
There are no words. Bailey is our beloved boy and our heart. Our hearts have gone with him. A special son, brother, grandson and friend - he never failed to make us smile (most of the time). He will always be our boy. We don't know what we will do without our junior 'man about the house'. We need time now to look after each other and send our love to all those who care for Bailey
Ex-Rangers owner Craig Whyte bankrupt
The loss of an £18m damages claim has resulted in former Rangers owner Craig Whyte being declared bankrupt.
Ticketing firm Ticketus successfully sued the 44-year-old for damages in 2013 over his part in the takeover of the Ibrox club in 2011.
The bankruptcy petition was filed after Mr Whyte failed to pay a judgment debt, currently worth some £20.8m, including interest and legal costs.
Mr Whyte also faces criminal charges over his part in the Rangers takeover.
In quotes: Reaction to the death of 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne
Bailey Gwynne was fatally stabbed at Cults Academy in Aberdeen yesterday.
A 16-year-old male has been charged after the death.
I am deeply saddened by the news that one of our pupils has died following an incident at Cults Academy today. I am sure that I speak for everyone across the city when I say how shocking this is. I would like to offer my sincere sympathy to the boy's family and friends at this most difficult time
It is hard to find words to describe this tragic event. We are thinking first and foremost of this boy's family and friends at this extremely difficult time. At this point, it is too early for us to get into any further details, and we would ask that the privacy of the family, friends and staff affected is respected at this time. We will, of course, continue to work closely with Police Scotland and assist with their investigation as required. We will also initiate a full internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident
The whole school has been shocked and saddened by the death of a pupil at our school. He was a very gentle and caring boy, with many friends. Everybody in the school is devastated and our thoughts are with his friends and family at what is a very difficult time
On behalf of Aberdeen City Council, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of the young man involved. In order to support the police investigation, the school will be closed tomorrow and Friday, and we will be offering every support to our pupils, their families and our staff
Council urges Cults Academy support
The deputy leader of Aberdeen City Council has pleaded with parents of pupils at Cults Academy not to lose faith in the school following the fatal stabbing of Bailey Gwynnne.
During a press conference in Aberdeen, Marie Boulton told reporters: "I spoke to a lot of parents yesterday and clearly there was shock and disbelief at what happened but certainly the message that I was getting from parents was 'what can we do to support each other?'
"Cults is and will continue to be an excellent school with a good pupil base, with a good parent base.
"Yes, it is tragic and it will always be something that Cults will have to deal with, but parents shouldn't be alarmed.
Ms Boulton added: "Cults is and will continue to be a good safe school.
"We've has this incident, which is beyond words, but I would urge parents to seek comfort that this is something that could never have been anticipated in a million years."
A 16-year-old boy will appear in court tomorrow charged in connection with the death of Bailey Gwynne.
Speaking at a press conference in Aberdeen, Ch Supt Adrian Watson said Police Scotland was confident that the incident at Cults Academy was a "contained case" and that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the case.
He told reporters: "The investigation to date has been very thorough as you would expect and that has put us in a position here today that we are comfortable that we can put the report to the procurator fiscal."
Scotland set for winter
A record number of gritters will be ready to salt Scotland's roads this winter, according to the Transport Minister.
Derek MacKay was updating the Scottish Parliament about the government's resilience plans for bad weather.
He told MSPs that improved travel advice would be offered, the rail network had a new machine to thaw rail junctions quickly and airports had invested in new snow-clearing and de-icing equipment.
Tories claim SNP 'faux outrage'
The UK government has suggested the SNP curbs its "faux outrage" over proposals to devolve more powers to Scotland.
Commons Leader Chris Grayling insisted the Conservatives remained confident they were delivering what they promised in the wake of last year's independence referendum.
He added his SNP counterpart Pete Wishart was a "great showbiz performer" who brought a "little bit of faux outrage, a little bit of theatre" to the Commons, particularly on the Scotland Bill and English Votes for English Laws.
Mr Wishart has expressed his disappointment that MPs have been given just one day to debate the final stages of the Scotland Bill, which has been scheduled to return on 9 November.
Russell extends Warriors contract
Scotland fly-half Finn Russell has signed a new three-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.
The 23-year-old joined the Pro12 champions in 2012 and made his debut the following November.
He secured a full-time contract at the start of the 2014-15 season and has gone on to win 15 Scotland caps.
Mr Salmond said: "The frustration shouldn't lie with politicians but should lie with the anguish that the families of 179 dead British service people have had over these last, what will be seven years, between the onset of the inquiry and its publication next year.
"That's longer than the period of the First World War. That's a totally unacceptable period of time."
Officials will get the document in April to allow them to conduct national security checks.
BreakingA 16-year-old male has been charged over the death of Bailey Gwynne
Detectives are searching for a badly damaged car believed to have been used in two ram raid thefts this week.
A green Citroen Saxo was reversed into the window of the Co-op store in Main Street, Ormiston, at 23:40 on Monday.
Police Scotland said the occupants of the car stole a small amount of cigarettes from the store.
The Saxo was also used to break through the window of Eskbank Post Office at about 23:00 last night. Again, cigarettes were stolen.
DS Dave Reilly said: "As part of this investigation, we are actively seeking to identify the driver and other occupants of the green Citroen Saxo and I would ask anyone with information that can help us identify these individuals to contact police immediately.
"If anyone believes they have seen the vehicle, which will most likely have front and rear damage, is also urged to come forward."
Councillors at Moray Council need to show "demonstrable leadership" to cut £16m from the local authority's budget over the next two years.
The Accounts Commission said elected members needed to act "decisively in making the difficult decisions required".
In its latest report into the council, the spending watchdog said the local authority, run by an independent/Conservative administration, needed to "increase significantly" the pace of improvement.
School stabbing raised in Commons
The fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne at a secondary school in Aberdeen has been raised in the House of Commons.
The SNP's Pete Wishart, described the death of the teenager as an "appalling tragedy".
He told the house: "Our thoughts are very much with the school community of Cults Academy who are tragically mourning the loss of one of their pupils.
"I know my honourable friend, the member for Aberdeen South was a pupil at Cults Academy and I know that particularly for those who represent the north east, this was quite an appalling tragedy that we witnessed yesterday."
Scottish Cup: Dumbarton and Alloa meet after third-round draw
Thousands of Celtic fans are calling for club director Paul Livingston, the former BT chief who carries the title Lord Livingston of Parkhead in the House of Lords, to be booted off the Scottish champions' board for voting to cut tax credits
Thousands of Celtic fans are calling for club director Paul Livingston, the former BT chief who carries the title Lord Livingston of Parkhead in the House of Lords, to be booted off the Scottish champions' board for voting to cut tax credits
Get the full rounduphere.