live collage

School stabbing and Scotland Live

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. 16-year-old male charged over death of Bailey Gwynne
  2. Schoolboy death 'heroism' praised
  3. Ex-Rangers owner Craig Whyte bankrupt
  4. Six-year-old boy killed by car

Live Reporting

By Christopher Sleight

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Closing down

That's all from the live page today. Join us tomorrow morning from 08:00

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Clear start to night

Weather: A dry, clear start to the night for most with the last of the rain leaving Shetland.

Sunset
Thinkstock

It's a chilly night with lows of 3C to 6C. Colder in the rural north and north-west with a touch of frost

By the end of the night, it turns wet again for Shetland with cloud and some drizzle arriving across the south.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Building collapse in Perth

A building on South Methven Street in Perth has partially collapsed.

Perth
Ninian Reid

Firefighters, police and an ambulance has been sent to the scene and the road has been closed.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two pedestrians hit by lorry

Update

One person has died and another has been injured in a collision involving two pedestrians and a lorry in Nairn town centre.

Nairn crash
BBC

The crash happened at about 15:30 on the town's Academy Street, which forms part of the main A96 road.

The road has been closed and local diversions have been put in place.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scottish Labour plans criticised

A former Labour cabinet minister has described plans by the Scottish party leader for more autonomy as a potential "mess."

The former Scottish MP was speaking on the eve of the party's conference in Perth.

Earlier this week Kezia Dugdale and the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn signed a statement signalling their plans to give Scottish Labour more say over policy in future - even on matters not devolved to Holyrood.

Kezia Dugdale
Getty Images

But the Labour peer has told the BBC that divergent policies on matters which are reserved to Westminster would result in a "dysfunctional mess".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update from Scotland TranServ

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man found dead in Aberdeen named

A man who died after being found injured in Aberdeen has been named by police.

Douglas Brandie, 59,

was discovered unconscious by a member of the public at Shapinsay Court in the Mastrick area of the city in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Shapinsay Court
Google

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he later died on Wednesday.

His family said in a statement: "Douglas was a much loved son, brother and uncle. He had recently retired and was looking forward to his leisure time. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two pedestrians hit by lorry

A lorry and two pedestrians have been involved in a "serious" crash in Nairn town centre.

Police Scotland said the A96 Academy Street would be closed until further notice.

A spokesman added: "Local diversions are in place but officers advise these routes are not suitable for HGVs or buses so they are advised to avoid the area/expect delays.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cults Academy death: Family pay tribute to 'beloved boy'

The family of a 16-year-old who was fatally stabbed at an Aberdeen school have paid tribute to their "beloved boy".

Bailey Gwynne died after an incident at Cults Academy yesterday. A 16-year-old boy has been charged over the death.

There are no words. Bailey is our beloved boy and our heart. Our hearts have gone with him. A special son, brother, grandson and friend - he never failed to make us smile (most of the time). He will always be our boy. We don't know what we will do without our junior 'man about the house'. We need time now to look after each other and send our love to all those who care for Bailey

Bailey Gwynne's family
Bailey Gwynne
Gwynne family
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ex-Rangers owner Craig Whyte bankrupt

The loss of an £18m damages claim has resulted in former Rangers owner Craig Whyte being declared bankrupt.

Ticketing firm Ticketus successfully sued the 44-year-old for damages in 2013 over his part in the takeover of the Ibrox club in 2011.

Craig Whyte
PA

The bankruptcy petition was filed after Mr Whyte failed to pay a judgment debt, currently worth some £20.8m, including interest and legal costs.

Mr Whyte also faces criminal charges over his part in the Rangers takeover.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In quotes: Reaction to the death of 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne

Bailey Gwynne was fatally stabbed at Cults Academy in Aberdeen yesterday.

A 16-year-old male has been charged after the death.

I am deeply saddened by the news that one of our pupils has died following an incident at Cults Academy today. I am sure that I speak for everyone across the city when I say how shocking this is. I would like to offer my sincere sympathy to the boy's family and friends at this most difficult time

Council Leader Jenny LaingAberdeen City Council
Bailey Gwynne
Facebook

It is hard to find words to describe this tragic event. We are thinking first and foremost of this boy's family and friends at this extremely difficult time. At this point, it is too early for us to get into any further details, and we would ask that the privacy of the family, friends and staff affected is respected at this time. We will, of course, continue to work closely with Police Scotland and assist with their investigation as required. We will also initiate a full internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident

Chief Executive Angela ScottAberdeen City Council

The whole school has been shocked and saddened by the death of a pupil at our school. He was a very gentle and caring boy, with many friends. Everybody in the school is devastated and our thoughts are with his friends and family at what is a very difficult time

Headteacher Anna MuirheadCults Academy
Cults Academy
PA

On behalf of Aberdeen City Council, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of the young man involved. In order to support the police investigation, the school will be closed tomorrow and Friday, and we will be offering every support to our pupils, their families and our staff

Director of Education and Children's Services Gayle GormanAberdeen City Council
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council urges Cults Academy support

The deputy leader of Aberdeen City Council has pleaded with parents of pupils at Cults Academy not to lose faith in the school following the fatal stabbing of Bailey Gwynnne.

Marie Boulton
BBC

During a press conference in Aberdeen, Marie Boulton told reporters: "I spoke to a lot of parents yesterday and clearly there was shock and disbelief at what happened but certainly the message that I was getting from parents was 'what can we do to support each other?'

"Cults is and will continue to be an excellent school with a good pupil base, with a good parent base.

"Yes, it is tragic and it will always be something that Cults will have to deal with, but parents shouldn't be alarmed.

Ms Boulton added: "Cults is and will continue to be a good safe school.

"We've has this incident, which is beyond words, but I would urge parents to seek comfort that this is something that could never have been anticipated in a million years."

A 16-year-old boy has been charged over the death of Bailey Gwynne and is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

School stabbing press conference

A 16-year-old boy will appear in court tomorrow charged in connection with the death of Bailey Gwynne.

Adrian Watson
BBC

Speaking at a press conference in Aberdeen, Ch Supt Adrian Watson said Police Scotland was confident that the incident at Cults Academy was a "contained case" and that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the case.

He told reporters: "The investigation to date has been very thorough as you would expect and that has put us in a position here today that we are comfortable that we can put the report to the procurator fiscal."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scotland set for winter

A record number of gritters will be ready to salt Scotland's roads this winter, according to the Transport Minister.

Derek MacKay was updating the Scottish Parliament about the government's resilience plans for bad weather.

Gritter
Transport Scotland

He told MSPs that improved travel advice would be offered, the rail network had a new machine to thaw rail junctions quickly and airports had invested in new snow-clearing and de-icing equipment.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tories claim SNP 'faux outrage'

The UK government has suggested the SNP curbs its "faux outrage" over proposals to devolve more powers to Scotland.

Commons Leader Chris Grayling insisted the Conservatives remained confident they were delivering what they promised in the wake of last year's independence referendum.

He added his SNP counterpart Pete Wishart was a "great showbiz performer" who brought a "little bit of faux outrage, a little bit of theatre" to the Commons, particularly on the Scotland Bill and English Votes for English Laws.

Chris Grayling
BBC

Mr Wishart has expressed his disappointment that MPs have been given just one day to debate the final stages of the Scotland Bill, which has been scheduled to return on 9 November.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Russell extends Warriors contract

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell has signed a new three-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 23-year-old joined the Pro12 champions in 2012 and made his debut the following November.

Finn Russell of Scotland sustains an injury
SNS

He secured a full-time contract at the start of the 2014-15 season and has gone on to win 15 Scotland caps.

Read the full story.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

From BBC Scotland's business and economy editor

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chilcot report wait 'unacceptable'

The SNP's former leader, Alex Salmond, has said the seven-year wait for the publication of the Chilcot report into the Iraq war is "unacceptable".

The party's foreign affairs spokesman at Westminster made the comments after

Sir John Chilcot said the report would be made public in June or July next year.

Mr Salmond said: "The frustration shouldn't lie with politicians but should lie with the anguish that the families of 179 dead British service people have had over these last, what will be seven years, between the onset of the inquiry and its publication next year.

"That's longer than the period of the First World War. That's a totally unacceptable period of time."

Chilcot
PA
Sir John Chilcot began his inquiry in 2009

Officials will get the document in April to allow them to conduct national security checks.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingA 16-year-old male has been charged over the death of Bailey Gwynne

View more on twitter

Police Scotland said the male was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Regional airport use on the rise

The number of passengers passing through Scotland's regional airports has increased.

The 11 airports handled 410,875 passengers from July to September - up 3.1% compared to the same period last year.

Islay was the fastest growing airport in the group, with an extra 1,009 passengers, while Inverness was the strongest-performing.

Aircraft at Barra Airport
Stuart Nicol

Operator Hial said Dundee recorded a 2.9% increase in passenger numbers during the quarter as a result of steady demand for its Stansted service and the impact of the Open Championship in St Andrews.

Elsewhere, numbers dropped slightly at Kirkwall and Stornoway, with declines also recorded at Campbeltown and Wick John O'Groats.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Steel task force agrees it will 'not give up' on Scottish steel industry

The first meeting of the Scottish government's steel task force has finished.

The group was chaired by Scotland's business minister Fergus Ewing, who said Scottish Enterprise was looking worldwide for a potential buyer.

Tata last week announced plans to close its plants in Motherwell and Cambuslang, putting 270 jobs at risk.

From BBC Scotland's business editor

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cigarette thieves ram raid two stores

Detectives are searching for a badly damaged car believed to have been used in two ram raid thefts this week.

Police
BBC

A green Citroen Saxo was reversed into the window of the Co-op store in Main Street, Ormiston, at 23:40 on Monday.

Police Scotland said the occupants of the car stole a small amount of cigarettes from the store.

The Saxo was also used to break through the window of Eskbank Post Office at about 23:00 last night. Again, cigarettes were stolen.

DS Dave Reilly said: "As part of this investigation, we are actively seeking to identify the driver and other occupants of the green Citroen Saxo and I would ask anyone with information that can help us identify these individuals to contact police immediately.

"If anyone believes they have seen the vehicle, which will most likely have front and rear damage, is also urged to come forward."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

From BBC Scotland's Aberdeen reporter

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man detained over woman's death

Police in West Lothian have detained a man following the death of a woman in her 20s in Mid Calder.

Calder House Road, Mid Calder
Google

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

The 29-year-old woman was found at an address in Calder House Road in the town on Wednesday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Helpline computer system fails

Eleanor Bradford

BBC Scotland Health Correspondent

Staff at the medical helpline NHS 24 had to resort to pen and paper last night after the failure of a multi-million pound computer system.

Doctor
Thinkstock

The new system - which has already cost £41m more than expected - ran into "technical difficulties" at 18:00 last night as GP surgeries closed and their phones were diverted to the helpline.

The technology is meant to make NHS 24 more efficient, but is expected to cost £117m - more than 50% higher than the original estimate.

NHS 24 is now using its old computer system while the new one is being fixed.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Friend's tribute to Bailey Gwynne

A friend of Bailey Gwynne, who was fatally stabbed at school in Aberdeen yesterday, has said the teenager "didn't deserve what happened to him".

James McMahon said the 16-year-old who died after being seriously injured at Cults Academy was "a very nice person".

A murder investigation is continuing.

Bailey Gwynne
BBC
Bailey Gwynne had been hitting the gym a lot

James said he has struggled to come to terms with what happened on Wednesday.

He told the BBC: "When I got home, my sister and my mum had all heard about it. They were questioning me.

"And then we were watching the news and it just said there was a stabbing incident at school and the boy had died.

He added: "I just didn't know what to do. My head just went and I started shaking, it was horrible.

"Even my mum burst into tears."

When asked how he would describe Bailey, James said: "A very nice person. Quite a strong boy, he would be hitting the gym a lot. Yeah, he's very nice. He didn't deserve anything like what happened."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Grayling: 'heartfelt condolences' to family

School stabbing update

Police are continuing to question a 16-year-old boy after another teenager of the same age was stabbed to death yesterday at his school in Aberdeen.

A candle-lit vigil will be held in the city this evening for Bailey Gwynne.

Cults Academy
PA

The Leader of the House of Commons, Chris Grayling, told MPs that it was a "traumatic" event.

He said: "They are fortunately rare in this country, but that makes them even more shocking when they do happen.

"I send my heartfelt condolences and good wishes to the family but also for all of those in the school for whom this will have been a deeply traumatic event."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Mourners lay flowers for Bailey Gwynne at Cults Academy

The 16-year-old pupil was stabbed to death at school on Wednesday.

Police are continuing to question another 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

Flowers laid for schoolboy Bailey
View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leadership needed over Moray cuts

Councillors at Moray Council need to show "demonstrable leadership" to cut £16m from the local authority's budget over the next two years.

The Accounts Commission said elected members needed to act "decisively in making the difficult decisions required".

Moray Council
Ryan Main

In its latest report into the council, the spending watchdog said the local authority, run by an independent/Conservative administration, needed to "increase significantly" the pace of improvement.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

School stabbing raised in Commons

The fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne at a secondary school in Aberdeen has been raised in the House of Commons.

The SNP's Pete Wishart, described the death of the teenager as an "appalling tragedy".

He told the house: "Our thoughts are very much with the school community of Cults Academy who are tragically mourning the loss of one of their pupils.

Pete Wishart MP
BBC

"I know my honourable friend, the member for Aberdeen South was a pupil at Cults Academy and I know that particularly for those who represent the north east, this was quite an appalling tragedy that we witnessed yesterday."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scottish Cup: Dumbarton and Alloa meet after third-round draw

BBC Sport

Scotland

Dumbarton will host Alloa Athletic

in the only all-Championship tie in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

League One leaders Dunfermline Athletic travel to face second-top Ayr United.

Scottish Cup trophy
SNS

Cumbernauld Colts, debutants from the Lowland League, await the winners of the replay between League Two sides East Fife and Stirling Albion.

Last year's runners-up, Falkirk, have a home tie against the winners of the delayed all-Highland League tie between Turriff United or Fraserburgh

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scotland Bill near Common's completion

The bill to give more power to the Scottish parliament will complete its Commons stages within the next fortnight.

The leader of the house, Chris Grayling, has announced that the remaining Commons stages of the Scotland Bill will take place on Monday 9 November.

Scottish flag at Westminster
Getty Images

The legislation, which enacts the main recommendations of the Smith Commission following last year's independence referendum, will then go to the House of Lords.

It's expected the bill will become law by the spring in time for next May's Holyrood elections.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Aid worker 'unlawfully killed'

An aid worker from Dumfries, who died in Pakistan in January 2012, was unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Khalil Dale, 60, was abducted in Quetta and was found dead on a roadside a few months later.

A note next to his body said he had been killed because a ransom had not been paid.

Khalil Dale
Jane MacLachlan

Mr Dale was born in York but lived in Dumfries. He spent 30 years working in countries including Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man in court of Mull fatal crash

A man is due in court after a woman died in a crash on Mull yesterday evening.

The crash happened at about 20:15 and involved two vehicles on the A849 between Craignure and Fishnish.

A849
Google

The 29-year-old woman died at the scene.

Police Scotland say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is due to appear from custody at Oban Sheriff Court today.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

First meeting of steel task force to discuss mothballing Scottish plants is under way

From BBC Scotland reporter

The group will be chaired by Scotland's business minister Fergus Ewing and include representatives from trade unions and Tata, as well as councils.

Tata last week announced plans to close its plants in Motherwell and Cambuslang, putting 270 jobs at risk.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man jailed for killing baby daughter

A man who killed his baby daughter and then tried to murder a baby boy two years later has been jailed for 12 years.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Ian Ruddock was told by Judge Lord Bannatyne that the killing of his five-week-old daughter Olivia was "a gross breach of trust."

Ian Ruddock continues to deny his guilt and has the support of his family.

High Court in Edinburgh
BBC

Lord Bannatyne told 34-year-old Ruddock that it was a parent's duty to care for a child and added: "The offences which you have been convicted of are of very significant gravity."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Charity founder to be Kirk moderator

The founder of an Edinburgh homeless charity will be the next moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The Revered Dr Russell Barr is based at the city's Cramond Kirk and set up the charity Fresh Start more than 15 years ago.

The 62-year-old said he was "excited, honoured and overwhelmed" to be chosen.

The Reverend Dr Russell Barr, the Church of Scotland's moderator designate standing in front of a stained glass window
Andrew O'Brien

He'll succeed the Right Rev Dr Angus Morrison next May.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

On the back pages

BBC Sport

Scotland

Thousands of Celtic fans are calling for club director Paul Livingston, the former BT chief who carries the title Lord Livingston of Parkhead in the House of Lords, to be booted off the Scottish champions' board for voting to cut tax credits, reports the

Daily Record.

Screen grab of Gossip page
BBC

Get the full roundup

here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top