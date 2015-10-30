Scotland Live

Thomas Hutton was jailed for four years and 10 months after admitting offences including the sexual abuse of young girls and boys.
Dundee Sheriff Court heard he attempted suicide before he was due in court.
He posted a suicide note through one of his victim's doors, but the girl read it and contacted police who rushed Hutton to hospital.
Hutton, 78, of Dundee, had previously pleaded guilty on indictment to three charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour, four of sexual assault and five under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act.
Sports project's funding cut
Highland Council plans to give a sports project less funding than previously hoped because
He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again next week.
Police are still carrying out inquiries and have appealed for witnesses.
Deila bares his teeth
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport
A Celtic manager taking aim at his critics is nothing new - Neil Lennon, Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill often used pre-match media conferences to condemn those who dared comment on form, tactics or poor performance.
So far, Ronny Deila has resisted. He has been measured and controlled in situations where others may have cracked.
Officers were called to the 200ft Gothic tower in East Princes Street Gardens at about 14:00.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called because of reports of concern for a person at the monument."
BreakingTeenager charged with schoolboy murder
A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murdering 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne, who was stabbed at his Aberdeen school.
Bailey, above, died in hospital after the incident at Cults Academy at about 13:30 on Wednesday.
The 16-year-old accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.
He is expected to appear in court again next Friday.
Corbyn's vision concludes speech
Jeremy Corbyn concluded his speech at the Scottish Labour Party conference with a call to marry the vision of Keir Hardie and the energy of the Scottish independence referendum.
He said: "The stakes are high. When we vote for a government - as we are seeing with these Tories - their decisions have an impact on the lives and life chances of an entire generation.
"That's true for Scotland and it's true for Britain. Let us keep going "until", as Keir Hardie said, "the sunshine of socialism and human freedom break forth upon our land.
"It is a vision for a more equal Scotland and a more equal Britain. A Labour vision for the kind of future we want."
Corbyn Labour is party to fight inequality
Jeremy Corbyn has told the Labour Party conference that his party is the only choice when fighting inequality.
In his speech to delegates in Perth, he said: "If you're satisfied with rising inequality, rising child poverty and widening health inequalities - then Labour is not for you.
"If you're satisfied that nearly a million people in Scotland are in fuel poverty or that half of all housing in Scotland falls short of official quality standards, then Labour isn't for you.
"But if you're not content, if you won't walk by on the other side then vote for a party next May that is a democratic socialist party in both our words and our deeds."
BreakingBin lorry driver resigns
The driver of the Glasgow bin lorry that crashed in December last year killing six people has resigned.
Harry Clarke was due to attend a Glasgow city council disciplinary hearing this afternoon, but officials received his resignation letter earlier in the day.
Mr Clarke was heavily criticised during a Fatal Accident Inquiry into the incident for having failed to tell his employers and the DVLA of his history of fainting.
His collapse at the wheel of the bin lorry led to it careering out of control killing six people and injuring a further 15.
Corbyn attacks Conservatives over tax credits
The UK Labour Party leader says his party must fight for the steel industry, and "every job in Motherwell and Cambuslang".
Jeremy Corbyn then highlighted his opposition to the Conservatives plan to cut working tax credits.
He said: "Money available for giveaways to the wealthiest families and to big corporations, yet the books are being balanced on the backs of low and middle income families.
"Thirteen hundred pounds a year will be taken from nearly a quarter of a million families across Scotland from next April. And across the UK, these tax credit cuts will put another 200,000 children into poverty - and half a million more children are already in poverty today than in 2010.
"How can we rest when the government is trying to dismantle the supports for working people that Labour put in place? We will use every mechanism at our disposal, every possible opportunity to stop these unfair, unjust, punitive attacks on working people."
Corbyn calls for 'solidarity' with Trident workers
Jeremy Corbyn has asked Scottish Labour delegates to consider the people whose jobs depend on Trident.
The party has agreed to hold a vote on whether or not it should call for the UK's Trident nuclear missile system to be scrapped.
A debate will take place on Sunday.
The UK Labour leader said: "No one should even consider allocating a penny saved on not renewing Trident until those skills and jobs are protected through a proper programme of diversification.
"You will decide what position you must take on that - for the good of Scotland.
"Whatever you decide, it must be in solidarity with workers who may feel threatened and communities that may feel vulnerable."
Corbyn wants Hardie's 'sunshine of Socialism'
Jeremy Corbyn then highlights the words of Keir Hardie, the Labour Party's founded and an "emblem" of the party.
He said: "Our mission now is the same as that which he laid out just 21 years into the Labour Party's life when he said that the movement would not rest until "the sunshine of Socialism and human freedom break forth upon our land."
"I couldn't think of a better prescription for what our country needs to break through the narrow, nasty, divisive politics of the Conservatives."
Corbyn wants Scottish Labour to make own decisions
Jeremy Corbyn says he wants "decisions about Scottish Labour to be taken by the members and activists of the Scottish Labour Party".
He told the Perth conference: "A Scottish Labour Party where decisions about your policy; the management of your affairs; and the selection of your candidates will be undertaken here in Scotland.
"That is what I am committed to and what Kezia and I will deliver, with the UK and Scottish Labour parties co-operating in solidarity with one another."
Corbyn's call for change
Jeremy Corbyn has highlighted the need for change in the Labour Party.
He told the Scottish Labour Party conference in Perth: "Many people in London or Liverpool or Leeds feel as alienated and distant from the political class as many people here in Scotland.
"And that's why I stood to change our party. And people recognised that need for change. Conference, I was elected with almost 60% of the votes of members and supporters in the leadership election.
"I am clear - as I am sure you are too - that there is a strong mandate to change our party."
'General election was devastating'
The UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has described his party's result in Scotland in the general election as "soul destroying" and "devastating".
He told delegates at the Scottish party conference in Perth: "You lost some great colleagues who had given this party, and this movement, years of service.
"But with that election defeat came a stark message from people here in Scotland, with lessons for us all across Britain.
"Our party needs to reach out more effectively to people who feel that politics is too distant, that it's alien from their lives."
Corbyn 'priority to win' Scotland
Jeremy Corbyn said a priority for him was to win in Scotland in May at the Scottish Parliament elections.
He praised Ian Murray, Scotland's only Labour MP, for "standing up for Scotland" and he also thanked Kezia Dugdale for her work so far as leader.
'First time speaker'
Jeremy Corbyn was greeted with a standing ovation and prolonged applause as he took to the stage at the Scottish Labour Party conference.
Mr Corbyn introduced himself and joked that he was a "first time speaker" at the conference.
Corbyn addresses conference
Jeremy Corbyn takes to the stage to address delegates in Perth.
His speech will be the first as UK leader at the Scottish Labour Party conference.
Murray criticises SNP over Trade Union Bill
Ian Murray also criticized the SNP over the Trade Union Bill
He said: "While Labour have been fighting for the rights of workers and unions across the United Kingdom what have the SNP been doing?
"They have gone through the Trade Union Bill, opting Scotland out. Just Scotland. How's that for solidarity? Live in England? Tough. Live in Wales? Tough. Live in Northern Ireland? Tough.
"The Labour Party will oppose the Trade Union Bill for every worker, everywhere. It's simply called solidarity."
The delegates in the hall reacted with loud cheers.
'Scotland too important to leave to SNP'
Ian Murray tells the Scottish La bour Party conference that the Labour Party will stand "shoulder to shoulder with the steel workers at Dalzell and Clydebridge".
He then spoke about the forthcoming Scottish Parliament elections.
He stated: "We have a big challenge ahead of us and we're up against one of the best funded, most organised and disciplined political parties we've ever faced.
"The first minister demands she be judged on her record. She should be careful what she wishes for, because that is exactly what we are going to do.
"She runs a government that waxes lyrical about the powers it doesn't have but is deafeningly silent on the powers it does. Well, Scotland is far too important to me to leave it in the hands of the SNP."
Murray criticises Ruth Davidson's 'spin'
The shadow Scottish secretary has targeted the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, during his speech to delegates in Perth.
Ian Murray called Ms Davidson "George Osborne's spokesperson in Scotland".
He added: "Ruth wants people to think that she's the friendly face of the Tory party. The heir to Annabel.
"She comes out against Tax Credits at the same time one of her MSPs is flying to London to vote for them. She thinks a cheery photo op can distract people from her policies.
"Problems with the Tory budget? Just jump on a tank. In trouble because of tax credits? Get your hands dirty on a steam engine. Economy not picking up? Give the bagpipes a go.
"Well, Ruth, I have a couple of suggestions for photo opportunities. Get on your bike. Or take a hike. Because the people of Scotland aren't going to buy your spin."
Tories in 'last chance saloon'
Ian Murray has warned that the Tories are in the "last chance saloon" over the Scotland Bill following the Scottish independence referendum.
In his speech in Perth, the shadow Scottish secretary said: "The Scottish Parliament has considerable powers already over most of Scottish life but Labour has always been the party of continued devolution.
"I am proud of the part we are playing in bringing more of these powers to the Scottish Parliament, as the driving force behind the Scotland Bill.
"Conference, be in no doubt. When the Bill returns to the House of Commons a week on Monday, I will do everything I can to seize this opportunity for Scotland.
Poverty 'affront to our common decency'
Mr Murray told the Scottish Labour Party conference about inequalities in Scottish society.
He said: "According to Oxfam Scotland, healthy life expectancy for the most deprived men and women in Scotland was 20 years shorter than in the least deprived.
"Twenty years, conference. Just think about that for a moment.
"Geographically, within Scotland, we have parts of the country that appear in the top ten richest parts of the UK and the bottom ten. Some of them nestling next to each other. Poverty and prosperity; side by side.
"In total, three quarters of a million of our fellow Scots are living in poverty.
"This is an affront to our common decency."
'I want everyone to have the opportunities I had'
Mr Murray also talks about his own background of growing up, saying "I want everyone to have the opportunities I had".
He added: "The better nation I want to build is one where anyone from Wester Hailes, or anywhere else, regardless of their circumstances, can get on.
"That is what this party is about.
"And that is why we wake up every day, frustrated at our UK and Scottish Governments abdicating their responsibility to level the playing field - failing to make sure we really have equality of opportunity."
Wind farm plan rejected
Proposals for a wind farm in an "unspoilt area" of Highland Perthshire have been rejected by Scottish government ministers.
Plans were submitted to the government for 24 turbines on the Talladh-a-Bheithe estate, an area of moorland between Loch Rannoch and Loch Ericht.
Hillwalkers said the plans would affect the views for miles around.
The Energy and Climate Change Directorate ruled that the application was legally "not competent".
Mild...but a bit wild
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
A lot of dry weather with clear spells this evening across the north of Scotland.
Elsewhere, a cloudy night with patchy drizzle before turning wetter with outbreaks of rain across Argyll.
Rain spreading northwards, with heavier rain over Dumfries and Galloway, the southern Highlands, Angus and Aberdeenshire.
Outbreaks of rain over the Western Isles too overnight, plus strong-to-gale-force southerly winds.
A mild night for the end of October with lows of 8C during the evening rising up to double figures for many places by morning.
Car company fined after chemical tank death
A Dundee company has been fined £50,000after a worker died in a chemical tank.
Steven Conway had been sent to clean out the tank at Diamond Wheels (Dundee) Ltd in August 2011.
In an earlier hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court, following his death. the firm admitted breaking health and safety laws.
Diamond Wheels is owned and operated by former Dundee FC director of football Paul Marr, son of the club's former owner Peter Marr.
The firm specialises in restoring alloy wheels for cars.
Laidlaw nominated for World Rugby award
Jo Perry
BBC Scotland news website
Scotland's Greig Laidlaw and Wales' Alun Wyn Jonesare among the six players to have been shortlisted for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.
The others are New Zealand duo Dan Carter and Julian Savea and Australia's David Pocock and Michael Hooper.
The winner will be announced on 1 November, the day after Saturday's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham.
Lock Jones and scrum-half Laidlaw were instrumental in their teams' progress to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
Man killed in car accident is named
A man who died after he was struck by a car on the A96 near Huntly in Aberdeenshire has been named.
Piotr Pawel Nowicki, who was 62 and lived in Gartly, died after a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Insignia.
The incident happened at about 17:30 on Thursday.
The road was closed for several hours to allow for investigation work.
Jet2 staff to seal alcohol bags
The airline company Jet2.com is to introduce sealable bags for alcohol bought by its passengers at Glasgow Airport.
The move is part of a trial already under way at Manchester Airport aimed at cutting down disruption on board flights due to drunk passengers.
The airline says it hopes the tamper-proof World Duty Free Bags will make sure an anti-social few don't spoil the holidays of the majority of customers.
Seeing double
A photographer has spoken of the "total weirdness"of encountering his doppelganger on a flight.
Neil Thomas Douglas boarded a flight on Thursday night and came face-to-face with his lookalike.
Mr Douglas, from Glasgow, said: "Everyone around us had a laugh, we took a selfie and that was it."
The selfie was posted on Twitter and has been retweeted thousands of times.
Jeremy Corbyn appoints former Scottish MP as political secretary
From BBC Westminster correspondent Chris Mason
Rangers boss Warburton expects 'one or two' January signings
Jonathan Sutherland
BBC Scotland
Rangers managerMark Warburton expects to make a maximum of two signings in January, to preserve the "unity and the harmony" of the dressing room.
Warburton met with Rangers chairman Dave King this week, who had previously suggested the club may look to bring in as many as five players.
However, Warburton says adding too many signings at this stage would be a "very dangerous proposition".
"We have a good dressing room," said Warburton.
Rangers top the Championship table having won all 11 of their league matches so far this season, with a trip to second-placed Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday.
100,000 Street of Light tickets snapped up
More than 100,000 tickets forthe Virgin Money Street of Light event in Edinburgh this Christmas have been snapped up.
It will feature an installation of more than 60,000 lights stretching from the City Chambers to the Tron Kirk.
Up to 250,000 people are expected to attend the event, which runs from 30 November to 24 December.
Audiences will be able to enter the canopy of light and listen to recordings from choirs.
The 100,000 tickets is the combined capacity of the city's three main sporting arenas - Murrayfield, Easter Road and Tynecastle stadiums.
Husband in court charged with murder
The husband of a woman who was found dead in West Lothian has appeared in court charged with murder.
The body of Leighanne Cameron, 29, was discovered at a house in Calder House Road, Mid Calder, on Wednesday.Erhan Havaleoglu, aged 35 and originally from Turkey, made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court.
He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again next week.
Police are still carrying out inquiries and have appealed for witnesses.
Deila bares his teeth
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport
A Celtic manager taking aim at his critics is nothing new - Neil Lennon, Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill often used pre-match media conferences to condemn those who dared comment on form, tactics or poor performance.
So far, Ronny Deila has resisted. He has been measured and controlled in situations where others may have cracked.These comments are perhaps the first sign he may be feeling the pressure.
The Celtic job comes with an expectation to win every game. With that expectation comes a pressure that only those who have gone before can understand.
No more Mr Nice Guy? At the very least, the man with the roar is now baring his teeth.
Man, 57, charged over shop raid
A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a Perth shop.
The incident happened at RS McColl in Rannoch Road at about 18:45 on Monday.
Police Scotland said a 57-year-old man was expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court next week.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
World Cup players back in Glasgow Warriors side
BBC Sport
Scotland
Tight-head propSila Puafisi is one of five players to return from World Cup duty to go straight into Glasgow Warriors' Pro12 team to play Ospreys.
The Tongan international, Fijian second-row Leone Nakarawa and Scotland trio Tommy Seymour, Peter Horne and Gordon Reid all start at Scotstoun.
Ospreys start with returning Wales pair Dan Biggar and Dan Lydiate on Sunday, with Alun Wyn Jones on the bench.
Fatal lorry crash woman named
Police have named the elderly woman killed by a lorry in Nairn yesterday.
Margaret Rtichie was 80 years old and from Inverurie. Her companion, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Her condition has been described as stable.
Police are still investigating the incident, which closed the main Inverness to Aberdeen road for several hours.
They have asked anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them.
Princes Street re-opened
Princes Street in Edinburgh has been re-opened following an earlier incident at the Scott Monument.
Police said the incident came to a peaceful conclusion at about 15:30.
Ronny Deila rounds on Celtic's critics
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland
Ronny Deila has hit back at his and the team's critics,stressing he only cares about the opinions of those at Celtic.
The manager and his players were vilified for a poor performance in Molde last week, with former players including Pat Bonner questioning his tactics and the team's display.
Celtic have responded on the park with wins over Dundee United and Hearts.
"People can talk but we have to do it. Others can watch and can work in media, I want to work in football," he said.
Princes Street closed over monument incident
Edinburgh Princes Street has been closed following an incident at the Scott Monument.The road is closed from Waverley Bridge to the Mound and all traffic is being diverted.
Officers were called to the 200ft Gothic tower in East Princes Street Gardens at about 14:00.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called because of reports of concern for a person at the monument."
