Scotland Live

Proposals for a wind farm in an "unspoilt area" of Highland Perthshire have been rejected by Scottish government ministers.

Pip Rolls

Plans were submitted to the government for 24 turbines on the Talladh-a-Bheithe estate, an area of moorland between Loch Rannoch and Loch Ericht.

Hillwalkers said the plans would affect the views for miles around.

The Energy and Climate Change Directorate ruled that the application was legally "not competent".