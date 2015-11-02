Scotland Live

Talks aimed at resolving a pay row which could result in a strike by offshore caterers have been described as "meaningful".
The Caterers Offshore Trade Association is seeking a pay freeze and also recently announced it would be consulting on about 500 job losses.
Last month, members of the Unite union voted in favour of a strike.
RMT union members voted against strike action, but backed action short of a strike.
Children have 'fewer chances' at clinical trials
Eleanor Bradford
BBC Scotland Health Correspondent
A cancer charity says children and young people in Scotland have fewer opportunities to go on clinical trials compared to the UK as a whole.
Researchers from the National Cancer Research Institute will tell delegates at its conference in Liverpool that out of more than 500 clinical trials on people aged under 24, about 150 were available in Scotland.
It says this is because some hospitals are not used to recruiting young people and there is a lack of information about clinical trials available to young people.
Andrew Robertson has been named in the Scotland under 21 squad to face Ukraine on Friday, 13 November.
It is a qualifier for the Euro 2017 under 21 championship.
The full squad is:
Goalkeepers
Ryan Fulton (Liverpool)Jack Hamilton (Heart of Midlothian)Liam Kelly (Rangers)
Defenders
Stuart Findlay (Celtic, on loan to Kilmarnock)Marcus Fraser (Ross County)Dominic Hyam (Reading)Donald Love (Manchester United, on loan to Wigan Athletic)Callum McFadzean (Sheffield United)Jordan McGhee (Heart of Midlothian)Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian)Andrew Robertson (Hull City)
Midfielders
Jay Fulton (Swansea City, on loan to Oldham Athletic)Liam Henderson (Celtic, on loan to Hibernian)John McGinn (Hibernian)Craig Slater (Kilmarnock)John Souttar (Dundee United)
Forwards
Ryan Christie (Celtic, on loan to Inverness Caledonian Thistle)Jason Cummings (Hibernian)Billy King (Heart of Midlothian)Stephen Mallan (St Mirren)Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City)Barrie McKay (Rangers)Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian)Lawrence Shankland (Aberdeen, on loan to St Mirren)
O'Neill: 'Hibs can win the title'
The former Hibernian midfielder Michael O'Neill says Hibs can win the Championship title.
Hibs reduced the gap at the top of the table to five points with a 2-1 victory over Rangers at Easter Road.
O'Neill believes it was vital for Hibs' hopes of topping the table that they beat Rangers yesterday.
However, the Northern Ireland boss admits Rangers remain favourites to finish in the automatic promotion spot.
Union leaders at the Clyde naval base have said they are "dismayed and angered" that Unite's Scottish representatives voted against renewing Trident at the Scottish Labour conference.
In a written statement, the shop stewards at Faslane and Coulport - who represent 800 defence workers - said some members expressed the feeling that their union is taking their money but failing to protect their livelihoods.
A motion at the party's conference in Perth at the weekend calling for the system not to be renewed
Police Scotland said the family visited the school at the weekend to look at floral tributes left for the teenager.
The family said: "Thank you for all your help. Your kinds words and the lovely things you have left for Bailey. It means a lot and it would have meant a lot to Bailey.
"For all of you that were part of his life, however big or small, thank you for being there."
Tenement life photography project moves to Maryhill
Graham Fraser
BBC Scotland
A photography project which aims to identify people pictured in Scotland's slums 45 years ago will move to Glasgow after a "phenomenal response" to its launch.
An exhibition of Nick Hedges' work with housing charity Shelter has been in Edinburgh's St Andrew Square for the past few weeks. An associated website on the project has also attracted over 35,000 hits.
Following its success, the free exhibition will be hosted at Maryhill Burgh Halls - in a community where many of the tenement pictures were taken - from Wednesday, 4 November.
Hedges wants to meet the people he photographed to find out what happened to them.
Six Scottish youth organisations have been awarded a share of a £400,000 grant to develop digital art projects. The projects range from West Lothian, where teenagers will make work for toddlers to Argyll and Bute, where young artists will make digital works on the theme of landscape and seascape.
Sense Scotland will also receive money to develop a sensory orchestra for youngsters with disabilities. It's the second phase of the digital part of the Creative Scotland programme Time To Shine.
Teenagers arrested over robbery
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after a break-in and robbery at a property in Edinburgh.
The break-in on Morningside Drive happened on Friday night.
A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later today.
DCI Martin MacLean said: "Following a swift and extensive police investigation my team has arrested three males in connection with a break-in and robbery on Morningside Drive.
"I would like to thank the local community who assisted with our investigation."
United apply for work permit to sign Eiji Kawashima
Dundee United have applied for a work permit to sign Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.
The 32-year-old has been without a club since being released by Standard Liege in the summer. Kawashima, who has been capped 72 times for his country, attended Saturday's game at Tannadice, where United defeated Ross County 1-0.
However, United are not expecting the permit to be granted in time for him to feature against Aberdeen this coming weekend.
Living wage rate increased by 40p an hour
Employees at more than 370 firms in Scotland will see more cash in their pay packets
Forecasters say the Northern Lights could be visible tonight
From Police Scotland
Extensive mist and fog
Weather: It'll be a dry night for most, but cloudy. Mist and fog will become extensive across southern and central Scotland, with patches developing further north.
In the north-west, cloud will be thick enough to produce some light and patchy rain over the Western Isles, with a few spots reaching Shetland by morning.
The clearest skies will be over Easter Ross, the Inverness area, Strathspey, Moray and Aberdeenshire, where temperatures in rural spots will dip close to freezing with a touch of frost.
More typically, it'll be 6C to 10C across the country. Winds will be light for most, but a fresh southerly breeze will affect the Hebrides.
The Hoff gets ready for panto season
Baywatch and Nightrider star David Hasselfhoff will tread the boards and take to the sky in one of this year's biggest pantomimes.
The actor will star alongside Scots showbusiness legends The Krankies and Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus in Peter Pan at Glasgow's SECC.
Speaking at the launch of the show, the Hoff told the BBC that the city was a draw in itself: "Coming to Glasgow was the most important thing that got me here."
Blow for regeneration of Ardersier
Plans to regenerate the former oil fabrication yard at Ardersier in the Highlands have suffered a blow after the operating company went into administration.
Port of Ardersier Ltd had been hoping to convert the 400 acres site into a hub for the offshore renewable energy industry.
Last year the company was granted full planning permission from the Scottish government to build wind turbines there, which it was claimed could have created 2500 new jobs.
KPMG has been appointed as the administrator.
Labour figures play down Scottish vote
"This is an input from Scottish Labour into the policy-making process. This does not change our policy."
The thoughts of shadow defence secretary Maria Eagle, who has told the BBC the vote by Scottish Labour to scrap Trident was no more than a contribution to the debate.
The family of Bailey Gwynne, the 16-year-old who died after he was stabbed at school, have released a statement thanking the public for their support. Special assemblies have been held at Cults Academy in Aberdeen as pupils returned to classes for the first time since the incident.
How does it feel for the families of missing people?
Most missing people show up within 48 hours, according to Police Scotland, but how does it feel for their families when they don't return home?
Laura Muir recovered from disappointments 'brilliantly'
Steve Cram says Laura Muir reacted "brilliantly" to her disappointments in 2014 to become Scottish athlete of the year in 2015.
Muir won the award ahead of fellow nominees Eilidh Child, Lynsey Sharp and Robbie Simpson.
It caps a fine season for the 1500m runner, who finished fifth at the World Championships.
"She made an impressive comeback from 2014, when the Commonwealth Games were a big disappointment," said Cram.
'Mark McGhee deserves credit'
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland
Motherwell striker Louis Moult believes the club's new manager Mark McGhee deserves credit for an improvement in their fortunes since his appointment.
The Fir Park side earned their first victory since McGhee took over courtesy of Moult's goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday.
The 23-year-old says hard work on the training ground is paying dividends on the park.
"I think there's a bit of a change in our play. I think we're a little bit more patient on the ball," said Moult after scoring his sixth goal of the season.
Man injured by group of youths
A man has been injured in Midlothian during an unprovoked attack by a group of youths.
The 27-year-old man, was set upon near the Scotmid Co-op on Mayfield Place in Mayfield between 17:00 and 18:30 on Friday.
A mixed group of males and females punched and kicked the man, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain significant cuts to his head.
His attackers then ran off. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Tree thought to be 5,000 years old 'is changing sex'
A Perthshire yew tree believed to be one of the oldest in Europe has started changing sex.
The Fortingall Yew, reputed to be up to 5,000 years old, has started sprouting berries on one of its upper branches - something only female trees do.
Scientists at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, said it was "quite a surprise" to find berries on the tree, in the churchyard of Fortingall.
The berries have been collected for protection and to be studied.
Man dies after van crashes down embankment
A man has died after his van veered off the road and down an embankment on the A836 in Sutherland.
Twenty-five-year-old Niall Gunn, from Strathy, was alone in the car when the crash happened close to the village yesterday evening.
Police Scotland said only one vehicle had been involved.
Plan to eradicate Orkney stoats
Plans to tackle Orkney's invasive stoat population have been announced by Scottish Natural Heritage.
The animals - which aren't native to the islands - began appearing about five years ago and have rapidly become established in a number of areas.
It's feared they could have a significant effect on the islands' bird population.
SNH says that eradicating the stoats would cost at least £500,000 over four to five years.
Appeal after bus window smashed
A teenager has been injured after a gang threw missiles at a bus in Dundee, smashing a window.
The group attacked the bus at about 18:25 on Sunday while it was driving along Lothian Crescent.
Police Scotland said they were looking for five males aged between 11-20 years who were seen in the area at the time.
A spokesman added: "The implications of throwing any type of missile at a moving vehicle can be very serious indeed, not least when it is public transport carrying passengers.
"The implications for anyone within that vehicle, anyone nearby for that matter, could be catastrophic."
Tech firm sold to US company
The Livingston-based technology firm Bloxx has been sold to the American company Akamai Technologies.
Bloxx was established in 1999 and has become one of the world's leading providers of internet and emailing filtering solutions.
The company employs 55 people at its offices in Livingston and Massachusetts.
Why does fog cause problems at airports?
This morning, there were a number of cancellations from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports due to fog.
But, with modern technology, why does fog still cause such havoc to planes?Justin Parkinson from BBC Magazine finds out.
University to offer 'living wage'
The University of Glasgow has been confirmed as a living wage employer.
The University employs more than 7,000 people and joins over 380 other Scottish businesses signed up to pay the living wage,which is going up from £7.85 to £8.25 an hour from today.
The UK's voluntary living wage is as promoted by the Living Wage Foundation campaign group.
New chief for Scottish Enterprise
The retiring chief executive of Wood Group PSN, Bob Keiller, has been announced as the new chairman of Scottish Enterprise.
Mr Keiller, who's 51, announced last month he was to step down from his role at the oil services giant.
He'll take up his new role at the economic development agency in January, taking over from Crawford Gillies.
Commons sees first 'Evel' bill
Tim Reid
Political correspondent, BBC News
The Speaker of the House of Commons has certified that parts of the Housing and Planning Bill being debated at Westminster today relate exclusively to England and Wales.
It's the first time any bill has been designated as such under the new English votes for English laws standing orders introduced a fortnight ago.
It means that Scottish MPs will be unable to vote on the bill at certain stages of it progress through the Commons, but will be able to vote at the final stage.
The opposition parties all opposed the new Evel laws.
Monday morning misery
It was a morning of disruption for many commuters, with heavy fog causing delays.
A 40mph speed restriction on the Forth Road Bridge led to long tailbacks in the area and reports of hour-long delays on the A92 and a six-mile queue on the M90.
There were also problems on the M73 at the Baillieston Interchange, on the A8 in North Lanarkshire and on the M77.
Flights from some Scottish airports were also affected by the fog.
as a result of the rise in the voluntary living wage.

The wage rises today by 40p an hour, taking the rate to £8.25. That's nearly £2 more per hour than the national minimum wage which remains unchanged.
Murray to play at ATP finals
Andy Murray says he intends to play at the ATP World Tour finals later this month.
The world number two had suggested he might skip the season-ending tournament to focus on preparing for the Davis Cup final against Belgium at the end of November.
But, as he prepares for this week's Paris Masters, the Scot says he'll also play in London despite the challenges of the different surfaces.
'Business boost from sporting estates'
Sporting estates in Angus helped generate nearly £5m of spin-off business for local companies last year, according to a new survey.
The figures come from the Angus Glens Moorland Group, which questioned six estates that offer grouse shooting, stalking and fishing.
The group says the actual figure will be higher as there are 20 sporting estates in the area.
Attacks on TV licence staff double
Attacks on TV licence staff in Scotland have doubled in a year, with one officer being attacked with a hammer.
Another officer had a TV thrown at him, and many staff reported the assaults were filmed and posted on social media.
TV Licensing said that in the last financial year, 89 enquiry officers were physically assaulted - up from 37 in the previous year.
A further 360 were threatened and verbally abused in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee.