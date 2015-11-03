Scotland Live

That's all from the live page today. Join us tomorrow from 08:00.
Man jailed over heroin haul
A man has been jailed for four years for dealing heroin in a Fife town.
Craig Morgan, 43 was caught by organised crime officers with half a kilo of the drug in Kelty in January this year. He was convicted on 6 October.
Det Insp Colin Robson said: "As a result of an intelligence-gathering operation, we were able to establish that Craig Morgan played a key role in the sale of drugs in and around Kelty and OCCTU (Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit) officers supported local resources to apprehend him and seize a sizeable quantity of heroin."
MSPs send anti-Trident message
The Scottish Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to call on the UK government not to renew Trident.
SNP and Labour united to send a strong message to Westminster that Holyrood opposed nuclear weapons.
The motion, which was backed by 96 votes to 17, also called for the creation of a defence diversification strategy to provide new jobs for defence workers.
The Conservatives argued that it was a cynical debate, and claimed that nuclear weapons provide vital protection in an increasingly dangerous world.
A 69-year-old woman has died after being hit by a bus as she crossed the road in Glasgow.
Police said the woman was hit on Golspie Street in Govan at about 14:40.
Sgt Andrew Shearer said: "This was a serious incident which has tragically resulted in the death of a woman.
"Specialist officers are carrying out enquiries and my thoughts are with the family at this time. Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the crash."
Cyclist, 10, dies after crash
Update
The family of a 10-year-old who died after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in West Lothian have paid tribute to "their bright and intelligent young girl".
Brooke Bagley was cycling on the A71 in West Calder on Saturday when she collided with the car.
She was taken to hospital in Edinburgh, but died on Monday evening.
The girl's family said in a statement: "Brooke was a bright and intelligent young girl who was full of life, with a large circle of friends. She will be sadly missed by us her family, her friends and all who knew her.
"We have been left heartbroken and devastated by the loss of Brooke. We ask for privacy at this time and the space to allow us to grieve."
Bin lorry families 'misled by Crown'
Relatives of some of those who died in the Glasgow bin lorry crash have accused the Crown of misleading them.
Two families have questioned whether the Crown Office was aware of all the evidence when they made the decision not to prosecute driver Harry Clarke.
They said Crown official David Green told them just weeks after the decision that Mr Clarke previously had a one-off faint in a hot canteen, when in fact it had happened at the wheel of a bus.
The Crown Office has denied the claims.
The families were speaking publicly for the first time in BBC Scotland investigation Lies, Laws and the Bin Lorry Tragedy, which will be broadcast at 19:00.
Travel: Thick fog is affecting many areas of Scotland with yellow weather warnings in place
The deferral will boost short-term supply of the crude that helps underpin the Brent benchmark.
Nexen said the decision was taken after the opportunity for critical maintenance work was completed during a controlled shutdown last month.
Slight drop in police numbers
The number of police officers in Scotland has fallen slightly in the past three months.
Latest statistics show there were 17,261 officers at the end of September, down from 17,272 in the previous three months.
The number still meets the Scottish government's pledge to increase police officers by more than 1,000 from the 2007 total.
The figures showed there were 1,027 more officers at the end of the third quarter of 2015 compared with the end of March 2007.
Alcohol bill 'could hurt high street'
A proposed ban on advertising alcohol near schools could have a negative impact on high streets and town centres, MSPs have been told.
Holyrood's Health Committee heard measures in Labour MSP Richard Simpson's Alcohol Bill could result in an effective ban on alcohol advertising in some urban areas, with the potential to damage local economies.
Both the Portman Group, the body representing UK alcohol producers, and the Advertising Standards Authority said the bill could affect the high street.
If passed, the bill would ban fixed advertising such as billboards or window displays within 200 metres of schools, nurseries and children's play areas.
Bus crash driver named
A driver who died after his car collided with a bus near a roundabout has been named by police.
Live Reporting
By Jo Perry and Christopher Sleight
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Closing down
That's all from the live page today. Join us tomorrow from 08:00.
Man jailed over heroin haul
A man has been jailed for four years for dealing heroin in a Fife town.
Craig Morgan, 43 was caught by organised crime officers with half a kilo of the drug in Kelty in January this year. He was convicted on 6 October.
Det Insp Colin Robson said: "As a result of an intelligence-gathering operation, we were able to establish that Craig Morgan played a key role in the sale of drugs in and around Kelty and OCCTU (Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit) officers supported local resources to apprehend him and seize a sizeable quantity of heroin."
MSPs send anti-Trident message
The Scottish Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to call on the UK government not to renew Trident.
SNP and Labour united to send a strong message to Westminster that Holyrood opposed nuclear weapons.
The motion, which was backed by 96 votes to 17, also called for the creation of a defence diversification strategy to provide new jobs for defence workers.
The Conservatives argued that it was a cynical debate, and claimed that nuclear weapons provide vital protection in an increasingly dangerous world.
Edinburgh update from BBC Travel Scotland
Woman dies after being hit by bus
Update
A 69-year-old woman has died after being hit by a bus as she crossed the road in Glasgow.
Police said the woman was hit on Golspie Street in Govan at about 14:40.
Sgt Andrew Shearer said: "This was a serious incident which has tragically resulted in the death of a woman.
"Specialist officers are carrying out enquiries and my thoughts are with the family at this time. Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the crash."
Cyclist, 10, dies after crash
Update
The family of a 10-year-old who died after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in West Lothian have paid tribute to "their bright and intelligent young girl".
Brooke Bagley was cycling on the A71 in West Calder on Saturday when she collided with the car.
She was taken to hospital in Edinburgh, but died on Monday evening.
The girl's family said in a statement: "Brooke was a bright and intelligent young girl who was full of life, with a large circle of friends. She will be sadly missed by us her family, her friends and all who knew her.
"We have been left heartbroken and devastated by the loss of Brooke. We ask for privacy at this time and the space to allow us to grieve."
Bin lorry families 'misled by Crown'
Relatives of some of those who died in the Glasgow bin lorry crash have accused the Crown of misleading them.
Two families have questioned whether the Crown Office was aware of all the evidence when they made the decision not to prosecute driver Harry Clarke.
They said Crown official David Green told them just weeks after the decision that Mr Clarke previously had a one-off faint in a hot canteen, when in fact it had happened at the wheel of a bus.
The Crown Office has denied the claims.
The families were speaking publicly for the first time in BBC Scotland investigation Lies, Laws and the Bin Lorry Tragedy, which will be broadcast at 19:00.
Travel: Thick fog is affecting many areas of Scotland with yellow weather warnings in place
Weather: Clear skies for many but mist and fog returns in places
BBC Scotland Weather
A dry start to the evening with prolonged clear spells for many, though under clear skies we will once again see mist and fog reforming.
The main focus of the clear skies will be north Argyll, Lochaber, the Highlands and the Grampian area.
Cloud will increase from the south with outbreaks of rain edging into the Borders tonight. It proceeds to spread across southern and eastern Scotland as far north as Aberdeenshire.
Temperature will fall away quite rapidly in the north to around 2C in some spots - recovering by morning.
More typically 6C to 8C with light easterly winds.
Man jailed for bid to murder his mother
A man who attempted to murder his mother after she refused to help him pay off his debts has been jailed for six years and eight months.
Alan Troy, who's 47, beat 69-year-old Carol Troy with a snooker cue at her home in Kilbirnie, North Ayrshire, in July, leaving her with "horrific" injuries.
The High Court in Glasgow heard how Troy believed he would be assaulted if he could not pay back money he owed.
He drove off in his mother's car after the attack but was traced in Irvine.
Service remembers Charles Kennedy
Senior figures from Westminster are attending a memorial service in London for the late Liberal Democrat leader Charles Kennedy.
Mr Kennedy, who was 55, died suddenly in June after losing his Ross, Skye and Lochaber seat to the SNP in May's general election
He led his party for over six years, taking it to its best election result in 2005 but he also battled alcoholism.Today's service, being held in Southwark, is being attended by friends and colleagues from the worlds of politics and journalism.
Work to start on Brodick terminal
A Glasgow engineering company has been awarded a £22m contract to refurbish Arran's main ferry terminal.
George Leslie Limited will start work on the Brodick terminal this winter and the refurbishment should be complete early in 2017.
The contract is part of a "major investment" to help secure a "safe, efficient and reliable ferry terminal", Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited said.
The redevelopment includes a new pier and modern terminal building. Most of the current terminal was built in the early 1970s.
Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway enjoys its warmest November day on record at 16.3C
BBC weather
BBC Travel Scotland
Woman hit by bus in Govan
A woman has been knocked down by a bus in the Govan area of Glasgow.
The accident happened in Golspie Street at about 14:40.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Buzzard oilfield shut down deferred
A planned shutdown of one of the North Sea's biggest oil fields has been deferred to next year.The Buzzard field, which is about 60 miles north east of Aberdeen, is operated by Nexen.
The deferral will boost short-term supply of the crude that helps underpin the Brent benchmark.
Nexen said the decision was taken after the opportunity for critical maintenance work was completed during a controlled shutdown last month.
Slight drop in police numbers
The number of police officers in Scotland has fallen slightly in the past three months.
Latest statistics show there were 17,261 officers at the end of September, down from 17,272 in the previous three months.
The number still meets the Scottish government's pledge to increase police officers by more than 1,000 from the 2007 total.
The figures showed there were 1,027 more officers at the end of the third quarter of 2015 compared with the end of March 2007.
Alcohol bill 'could hurt high street'
A proposed ban on advertising alcohol near schools could have a negative impact on high streets and town centres, MSPs have been told.
Holyrood's Health Committee heard measures in Labour MSP Richard Simpson's Alcohol Bill could result in an effective ban on alcohol advertising in some urban areas, with the potential to damage local economies.
Both the Portman Group, the body representing UK alcohol producers, and the Advertising Standards Authority said the bill could affect the high street.
If passed, the bill would ban fixed advertising such as billboards or window displays within 200 metres of schools, nurseries and children's play areas.
Bus crash driver named
A driver who died after his car collided with a bus near a roundabout has been named by police.Kenneth Stratton, 53, died at the scene of the crash on the A78, near Hunterston roundabout at Fairlie, North Ayrshire, on Saturday morning.
Mr Stratton, from nearby Largs, was the only person in the car.
The 60-year-old bus driver and two passengers - a 69-year-old woman and 57-year-old man - were seriously injured.
Seven other passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment and later released.
Man found in street 'accidentally' hurt
Police believe that a man found seriously hurt in a St Andrews street was injured accidentally.
The 26-year-old man was found in Rose Lane at about 02:00 on Sunday.
He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment. Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.
Gray extends Glasgow stay until 2018
BBC Sport
Scotland
Scotland lock forward Jonny Gray has signed a new contract with Pro12 champions Glasgow Warriors until 2018.
The 21-year-old has been playing in the Glasgow first team since 2012 and made his senior international debut the following year.
Gray regularly partners brother and former Warriors lock Richie in Scotland's second row."I'm very happy to be staying at Glasgow," the younger Gray told Glasgow's website.
Man jailed for raping two women
A man who raped two women has been jailed for seven years.
Paul Cairns sexually assaulted the women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at addresses in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, last year.
The 48-year-old, from Airdrie, had denied the charges against him but was convicted following an earlier trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
From BBC Scotland's business reporter
Buddies appoint Miller as assistant
BBC Sport
Scotland
St Mirren have appointed Alex Miller as assistant manager.
Miller, Buddies boss in the 1980s, has also been in charge of Hibernian and Aberdeen and was director of scouting then first-team coach at Liverpool.
Mark Spalding had been Ian Murray's assistant in Paisley but left the club by mutual consent on Monday.Murray's side are third bottom of the Scottish Championship and Scot Miller told St Mirren's website he was "looking forward to the challenge".
Tyre plant sees job increase
Tyre manufacturer Michelin is to invest more than £50m in its Dundee factory.
The company says new machinery to produce larger tyres will see production increase by nearly a third.
Dundee will also share in 100 new jobs being created in Michelin's UK operations.
However, the Michelin tyre factory in Ballymena, County Antrim,is to close in 2018 with the loss of 860 jobs.
Twitter posts slam newspaper
A newspaper employee has used the Stornoway Gazette's official Twitter account to criticise the publication.
In one Tweet the paper is described as "pretty dire", while another said the paper was "once a proud broadsheet".
The Stornoway Gazette said an employee was behind the postings and it was taking the appropriate action to deal with the matter internally.
The paper, which was founded in 1917 and reports on issues affecting the Western Isles, was bought over by Edinburgh-based Johnston Press in 2004.
Two island airport staff suspended
Two workers at Stornoway Airport in Lewis have been suspended in connection with "serious allegations", the airport's operator has said.
Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said it had taken the action following an internal investigation.
No information has been given about what the allegations relate to.
Hial said the matter had been referred to the police, adding that the suspensions did not affect the operation of the airport.
M8 wheelie bin update from Traffic Scotland
Lothian misses A&E target
A total of 92 patients were forced to wait at least 12 hours before being admitted or discharged from Accident and Emergency departments in Lothian, according to figures for September.
NHS Lothian was one of four Scottish health boards that missed the Scottish government's target of treating 95% of emergency patients within four hours.
Monthly figures also showed 258 Lothian patients waited more than eight hours for treatment to be completed, more than half the Scottish total of 506.
Across the country, A&E departments met the key waiting times target, with 95.4% of all patients completing their treatment within four hours.
Ferry disruption
Service to remember Charles Kennedy
Senior figures from Westminster will attend a memorial service in London today for the former Liberal Democrat leader Charles Kennedy.
Mr Kennedy, who was 55, died suddenly in June after losing his Ross, Skye and Lochaber seat to the SNP in May's general election
He led his party for over six years, taking it to its best election result in 2005 but he also battled alcoholism.Today's service, being held in Southwark, will be attended by friends and colleagues from the worlds of politics and journalism.
Memorial for missing walker
A memorial service is being planned for a hill walker from Wiltshire who went missing in Glencoe two months ago.Robin Garton, who is 69, was last seen on the 25th of September.
Since then 1,500 man hours have been spent looking for him involving helicopters, mountain rescue teams, divers and search dogs.
His family have praised the rescue team and volunteers who've continued the search for him. The service will be held next month.
Borders school mothballed
Councillors have agreed to mothball a Borders primary school after a fall in pupil numbers.
The long-term future of Hobkirk school at Bonchester Bridge will be reviewed within the next year.
Five years ago the roll at the school was 39 over two classes and a nursery.
However, by August this year only seven pupils remained.
Appeal after boy hit by car
A 10-year-old boy has been injured after being hit by a car at a West Lothian supermarket.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a small black car hit the boy about 18:20 last night in the Lidl's car park off Longridge Road in Whitburn.
The driver stopped and checked on the boy who suffered superficial injuries and was taken to St John's Hospital for treatment.
On the back pages
BBC Sport
Scotland
Scotland coach Gordon Strachan has agreed to help the nation's Under-21 squad in their preparations for the European Championship qualifier against Ukraine next Friday, reports theScottish Daily Express.
Get the full rounduphere.
New code to cut delivery costs
The Scottish government is trying to put more pressure on parcel delivery firms to stop penalising customers who live in the Highlands and Islands.
Business minister Fergus Ewing is urging businesses to sign up to a new code of conduct.
A recent study by Citizens Advice Scotland found that over a million people across rural Scotland were still paying unfair delivery charges despite efforts to crackdown on the problem.
Scots firms win Antarctic contract
Companies from Aberdeen and Shetland have been awarded a contract to repair a quayside in Antarctica that was damaged by an iceberg.
The quay at Rothera Research Station is used by the British Antarctic Survey to moor its research ships.
Civil engineers Arch Henderson and diving and fabrication firm Ocean Kinetics are undertaking a temporary repair during the Antarctic summer, when temperatures can rise to just above freezing.
It's thought to be the first underwater welding job of its kind to take place below the Antarctic Circle.
Scot businesses reach record number
The number of businesses operating in Scotland has reached a record high.
Figures released by the chief statistician show there were 361,345 private sector businesses operating in March 2015 - the highest number since the figures were first gathered in 2000.
It's also a rise of almost 8% on 2014.
The biggest increase was among unregistered businesses - small traders who are not registered for VAT and PAYE. The number of registered businesses also rose by 2.3%.
Today at Holyrood
Holyrood's Welfare Reform Committee is taking evidence on the future delivery of social security.
The much criticised Work Programme providers will also be up before MSPs.
There will then be a round table discussion with representatives from the third sector including Inclusion Scotland and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
Topical questions focuses on a report from Shelter Scotland saying almost 5,000 children will wake up homeless on Christmas Day.
We also have a very topical Scottish government debate on Trident to follow.
SNP MSP Mark McDonald will then lead a member's debate titled welcoming the Healthy Start, Healthy Scotland Campaign.
Follow all the twists and turnshere.
Glass attack at Michael Jackson event
A 29-year-old woman has been injured after being hit in the face with a glass object at a Michael Jackson theme event in Edinburgh.
Police said the woman had a "significant injury" to her face in the attack at The Corn Exchange at about 23:30 on Friday.
Officers are searching for two women who left the venue immediately after the assault.
Both were dressed in black, military-style Michael Jackson jackets, with black hot pants, white knee-length socks, black shoes and hats.