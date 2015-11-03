Scotland Live

A man has been jailed for four years for dealing heroin in a Fife town.

Craig Morgan, 43 was caught by organised crime officers with half a kilo of the drug in Kelty in January this year. He was convicted on 6 October.

Det Insp Colin Robson said: "As a result of an intelligence-gathering operation, we were able to establish that Craig Morgan played a key role in the sale of drugs in and around Kelty and OCCTU (Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit) officers supported local resources to apprehend him and seize a sizeable quantity of heroin."