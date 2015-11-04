Scotland Live

Weather: Rain will spread into the Northern Isles this evening, clearing here during tonight.

For much of Scotland it will be a rather murky night with a dampness to the air. Some mist and low cloud will affect the east coast.

There will be some clearer skies for the Inverness area, Moray and Caithenss. Here temperatures will fall to around 3C.

Elsewhere temperatures holding at 6C to 8C. Winds will remain light and variable.