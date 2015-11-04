Scotland Live

It cited "the continued difficult market environment and associated overcapacity in the area of bearings production in Europe" for the decision.
This is a devastating development. We have been told by management over the last 18 months that the future of the site’s various operations were not under threat. Today we have been providing support for our members and will continue to do so over the coming days. We demand an immediate meeting with Mahle’s directors to establish why this has happened despite their previous denials. Once again we are in a situation where British workers are told without any meaningful consultation they are out of a job, thanks in no small part to our abject employment laws. We cannot go on like this.
Woman, 69, hit by bus named
A 69-year-old woman who died after being hit by a bus in the Govan area of Glasgow has been named by police.
Catherine Barclay, of Langcroft Terrace, Drumoyne in Glasgow, died after being struck as she crossed Golspie Street on Tuesday.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Goram banned from driving
Former Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram has been banned from driving after a speeding offence took him over the disqualification limit.
At Dumfries JP Court, the 51-year-old admitted doing 45mph in a 30mph limit on the A711 Dumfries to Dalbeattie road in April.
Goram already had nine penalty points on his licence and a "plea of exceptional hardship" was made on the grounds that losing it would affect his charity work.
However, the court fined him £100 and imposed another three points which meant an automatic six months ban.
Newest court opens in Edinburgh
Scotland's newest court has sat for the first time in Edinburgh.
The Sheriff Appeal Court will hear appeals on criminal matters from sheriff court cases from across the country.
It is the first court to be established in Scotland since the Court of Criminal Appeal was set up in 1926.
Woman attacked by dog in street
A 63-year-old woman has been attacked by a dog in Falkirk.
Police said the woman was walking on Firs Street at about 11:00 yesterday when she saw an unleashed brown-coloured dog in the company of three men and a woman.
She walked past the group but then heard a whistle from behind. She turned to find the dog, which she described as possibly a Rottweiler, Pit-bull or terrier, charging at her.
The animal jumped on the woman forcing her to fall to the ground and bit her on the right arm.
She was later treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Police have appealed for witnesses.
Jobs go at Kilmarnock plant
The Mahle's bearings plant in Kilmarnock is to shed 170 jobs.
The German-based company says it will close its finishing unit in the town by the end of January 2016 as it consolidates this part of its business across Europe.
It will focus instead on the production of materials and racing components at the Kilmarnock plant.
The company said it deeply regretted the effect on staff, their families and the community at large.
Sturgeon for Desert Island Discs
Nicola Sturgeon is to be a castaway on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs programme.
The first minister will be on the programme on Sunday 15 November, as she prepares to mark her first anniversary as head of the Scottish government.
Her predecessor Alex Salmond, former prime minister Gordon Brown and former Liberal Democrat leaders Ming Campbell and Charles Kennedy are among the Scottish politicians to have featured in previous editions.
Watch: SNP leader quizzes PM on military covenant
Prime Minister's Questions
SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson asked whether the prime minister agreed that more must be done to deliver on the “spirit and the letter” of the military covenant.
David Cameron replied it was "one of the most important things that we have" and his was the first government to put the covenant in to law.
Land reform should be 'more radical'
Scottish government plans for land reform must be "more radical" on the rights of tenant farmers, according to a former SNP minister.
Mike Russell, the former education secretary, suggested plans to give tenants an absolute right to buy their land should be revived and further state intervention considered to ensure the availability of land to let.
The Land Reform Bill, which is currently making its way through Holyrood, will reform the law on agricultural holdings, giving tenants a right to buy when a landlord is not fulfilling their obligations.
Mr Russell said: "If landlords do not as a result of this bill increase or perpetuate the amount of land in tenancy, is it possible we'll end up with something that doesn't meet either objective?
"Because the changes to the tenancies are designed to help tenants, but if their landlords are less and less keen to have tenants, then the situation will continue to deteriorate."
Rural Affairs Secretary Richard Lochhead told the Scottish Parliament's Rural Affairs Committee the legislation aimed to strike a balance between increasing the rights of tenants and giving confidence to landlords to let land.
Date set for Riddrie murder trial
A 28-year-old is to stand trial accused of murdering a man in a Glasgow street attack.
Graham Higgins appeared at the High Court in Glasgow accused of killing Albert McDonald on Cumbernauld Road, Riddrie on 15 June 2015.
It is claimed he kicked and stamped on the 58-year-old, and repeatedly struck him with a knife or similar item.
A four-page indictment also accused Higgins of a number of other charges, including two attempted murders in Glasgow - both on the same day as the alleged attack on Mr McDonald.
Lorraine Glancy, defending, entered not guilty pleas on Mr Higgins' behalf.
Festival reveals 2016 line-up
The Edinburgh International Festival has revealed its first production for this year's programme.
The Salzburgh Festival's production of Bellini's Norma will open the opera section with tickets to go on sale this week.
The festival is also planning to commemorate the 400th death of Shakespeare and feature works from modern US playwrights.
In addition to the core classical music programme, the post-rock band Mogwai will play the score of Mark Cousin's film Atomic and folk musician Martin Green is set to collaborate with Portishead.
Channel 4 future discussed in Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
The prime minister has suggested that privatisation of Channel 4 is a possibility in future.
Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, he was responding to the SNP MP John Nicolson who highlighted comments made by the culture secretary in September that there were no plans to sell the channel.
David Cameron said it was important to "look at all the options" - and failed to rule out privatisation.
PMQs: Military covenant and service widows pensions
House of Commons
Parliament
At Prime Minister's Questions SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson asks whether David Cameron agrees that more must be done to deliver on the "spirit and the letter" of the military covenant.
The prime minister says he does, adding it is "one of the most important things we have" - and says his is the first government to
In his follow-up question, Angus Robertson says many service widows are still deprived of their partners' pensions and asks what the PM would do to "rectify this wrong".
Mr Cameron says the government has acted to ensure those that remarried could still access their pensions and says he's happy to look at any further measures.
Mackie's sign up to living wage
Mackie's of Scotland has become the latest employer to sign up to pay staff the living wage.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the Inverurie-based ice cream producer as the company revealed its plans to raise pay to £8.25 per hour.
The current national minimum wage is £6.50 per hour for adults.
The firm is the 140th to sign up to the pledge since it was launched in May.
Minister questioned over Scotland Bill
Scotland Questions
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP MP Angela Crawley asks for an update on progress in meeting the recommendations of the Smith Commission, which was set up to examine more powers for the Scottish Parliament after Scots rejected independence last year.
Scottish Secretary David Mundell says the Scotland Bill delivers on the commitments in full.
SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson disagrees, claiming that "only 9% of people in Scotland believe that 'the Vow' is being delivered".
The then leaders of the main Westminster parties before this year's general election, David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg, made "the Vow" of more powers shortly before the September 2014 independence referendum.
Hearts and Hibs stirred up over Twitter Favourites change
Social media network Twitter has stirred things up - swapping its system of Favourites and Stars on tweets for Hearts and Likes.
In Scotland, Hearts are happy about this. Hibs are not.
We have no plans to introduce road toll charging now or at any time in the future. However, we welcome the institution’s report on the nation’s infrastructure and we value the contribution and input from its members and external stakeholders from across the sectors. The report provides a helpful contribution to the wider debate about the role of infrastructure investment in Scotland, both in terms of the thoughtful evidence and the advice that it provides. We recognise, and remain firmly committed to, infrastructure investment as an essential factor in delivering and securing economic growth. A consistent focus of our spending plans has been on expanding investment in infrastructure to secure economic recovery, stimulate growth and to lay the foundations for long term success. We welcome the report’s remarks about the value of our Infrastructure Investment Plan in providing clarity and certainty to industry and we have an ambitious pipeline of projects extending over the years ahead.
From BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent
Scottish Questions coming up at Westminster. Follow all the action here.
'HMRC has a responsibility to make sure people pay what they owe and will always challenge tax arrangements where we do not think they work. As supported by the decision in this case, HMRC’s view is that Employment Benefit Trust avoidance schemes do not work. HMRC has collected over £1.3bn in tax through 1,500 users of similar schemes. HMRC will continue to settle appeals by agreement where appropriate but will if necessary continue to litigate cases where settlements cannot be agreed.'
Planned A90 closure cancelled
A third weekend of closures around the Forth Road Bridge is no longer necessary because demolition work has been completed.
An old bridge had to be knocked down as part of the construction of the new Queensferry Crossing.
Transport Scotland had warned that would lead to disruption over three weekends.
But the work was finished in two, so the planned closures on the weekend of 14 and 15 November will not now go ahead.
HMRC wins tax appeal against Rangers
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport
HMRC have won their appeal against Rangers' use of a controversial tax avoidance scheme between 2001 and 2010.
The company which operated the club at the time provided loans of over £47m to some employees, including players through an Employee Benefit Trust scheme.
HMRC has always argued that the cash should have been taxable.
The latest appeal at the Court of Session was heard by three Law Lords who ruled that the loans were indeed payments and should therefore be subject to tax.
The ruling will have no impact on the football club as they are now operated by a different company which is not in liquidation.
Scottish growth forecasts cut
Gillian Marles
BBC Scotland business reporter
A leading economic institute has cut its growth forecasts for Scotland saying the economy will expand at a much slower rate.
The Fraser of Allander's regular assessment says weak productivity and poor export performance, as well as the lower oil price, have stilted growth this year and the lingering effects will be felt into 2016.
The report says tightening public spending could still hurt the economy and it urges the Chancellor to rethink cuts to tax credits.
It says the Scottish government should also look at ways of improving long term growth.
SNP call for tax credit control
The SNP will table its own changes to the Scotland Bill today by calling for control over tax credits to be devolved to the Scottish Parliament.
It follows the UK government's defeat last week in the House of Lords over cuts to working tax credits and comes ahead of a debate at Holyrood.
Live Reporting
By Christopher Sleight
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Closing down
That's all from the live page today. Join us tomorrow from 08:00.
A96 update from Traffic Scotland
Murky, damp night
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Weather: Rain will spread into the Northern Isles this evening, clearing here during tonight.
For much of Scotland it will be a rather murky night with a dampness to the air. Some mist and low cloud will affect the east coast.
There will be some clearer skies for the Inverness area, Moray and Caithenss. Here temperatures will fall to around 3C.
Elsewhere temperatures holding at 6C to 8C. Winds will remain light and variable.
Travel: The A96 has been closed near Huntly after a collision
Lottery winner charged over assault
An Edinburgh woman who won a million pounds on the lottery when she was 17 years old is to stand trial for allegedly assaulting a man at a nightclub.
Jane Park, who's now 20, denies a series of charges, including punching a man on the head at the City Nightclub in Edinburgh's Market Street in February.
A trial date has been set for next April.
From BBC Scotland Weather
Committee recalls ex-college boss
Holyrood's audit committee has decided to recall the former principal of Coatbridge College, John Doyle, who's at the centre of a row over the pay-off he received.
A report by the auditor general suggested that Mr Doyle had deliberately withheld official guidance on severance packages from the college's remuneration committee in order to secure a better deal.In evidence to MSPs last week, Mr Doyle described that claim as "inaccurate and vexatious".
The auditor general, Caroline Gardner, stands by her findings.
'Chemical spill' shuts A75
Update
One person has been taken to hospital after a chemical spillage on the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway.
The Dumfries to Stranraer road has been closed at Glenluce after the spillage and traffic is being diverted through the village.
Fire crews are dealing with the incident, with specialists due to arrive to identify the chemical involved.
Police said there was no risk to the wider public.
M74 update from Traffic Scotland
Crack discovered in plane propeller
Passengers flying to Glasgow from Stornoway this morning had to change aircraft after a crack was discovered on the propeller of their plane.
The damage to the Loganair plane, which had flown into the Western Isles earlier, was discovered by the pilot making routine pre-flight checks.
A replacement aircraft was flown in to take the 24 passengers to Glasgow.
This latest incident comes after the pilots union Balpa expressed concerns last week about the safety of Loganair's aircraft.
A Loganair spokesman apologised for the inconvenience saying safety is their first priority "as shown by the fact the aircraft was removed from service when the fault was found".
From BBC Scotland's business editor
'Chemical spill' shuts A75
Update
Nichola Rutherford
BBC Scotland
A major south of Scotland trunk road has been closed in both directions after a "chemical spillage", the BBC understands.
The A75 Dumfries - Stranraer road has been shut to traffic at Glenluce.
Traffic Scotland said motorists are being diverted through the village.
Travel: The A75 has been closed in both directions at Glenluce
Unite demands answers over Mahle's 'devastating' job losses
Update
About 170 workers are to be made redundant at an engineering firm in Ayrshire, its owners have said.
Mahle group, a leading supplier to the automotive industry, employs 400 people at its factory in Kilmarnock.
The German-owned company said the finishing unit at the site would be closed by the end of 2016.
It cited "the continued difficult market environment and associated overcapacity in the area of bearings production in Europe" for the decision.
Woman, 69, hit by bus named
A 69-year-old woman who died after being hit by a bus in the Govan area of Glasgow has been named by police.
Catherine Barclay, of Langcroft Terrace, Drumoyne in Glasgow, died after being struck as she crossed Golspie Street on Tuesday.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Goram banned from driving
Former Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram has been banned from driving after a speeding offence took him over the disqualification limit.
At Dumfries JP Court, the 51-year-old admitted doing 45mph in a 30mph limit on the A711 Dumfries to Dalbeattie road in April.
Goram already had nine penalty points on his licence and a "plea of exceptional hardship" was made on the grounds that losing it would affect his charity work.
However, the court fined him £100 and imposed another three points which meant an automatic six months ban.
Newest court opens in Edinburgh
Scotland's newest court has sat for the first time in Edinburgh.
The Sheriff Appeal Court will hear appeals on criminal matters from sheriff court cases from across the country.
It is the first court to be established in Scotland since the Court of Criminal Appeal was set up in 1926.
Woman attacked by dog in street
A 63-year-old woman has been attacked by a dog in Falkirk.
Police said the woman was walking on Firs Street at about 11:00 yesterday when she saw an unleashed brown-coloured dog in the company of three men and a woman.
She walked past the group but then heard a whistle from behind. She turned to find the dog, which she described as possibly a Rottweiler, Pit-bull or terrier, charging at her.
The animal jumped on the woman forcing her to fall to the ground and bit her on the right arm.
She was later treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Police have appealed for witnesses.
Jobs go at Kilmarnock plant
The Mahle's bearings plant in Kilmarnock is to shed 170 jobs.
The German-based company says it will close its finishing unit in the town by the end of January 2016 as it consolidates this part of its business across Europe.
It will focus instead on the production of materials and racing components at the Kilmarnock plant.
The company said it deeply regretted the effect on staff, their families and the community at large.
Sturgeon for Desert Island Discs
Nicola Sturgeon is to be a castaway on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs programme.
The first minister will be on the programme on Sunday 15 November, as she prepares to mark her first anniversary as head of the Scottish government.
Her predecessor Alex Salmond, former prime minister Gordon Brown and former Liberal Democrat leaders Ming Campbell and Charles Kennedy are among the Scottish politicians to have featured in previous editions.
Watch: SNP leader quizzes PM on military covenant
Prime Minister's Questions
SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson asked whether the prime minister agreed that more must be done to deliver on the “spirit and the letter” of the military covenant.
David Cameron replied it was "one of the most important things that we have" and his was the first government to put the covenant in to law.
Land reform should be 'more radical'
Scottish government plans for land reform must be "more radical" on the rights of tenant farmers, according to a former SNP minister.
Mike Russell, the former education secretary, suggested plans to give tenants an absolute right to buy their land should be revived and further state intervention considered to ensure the availability of land to let.
The Land Reform Bill, which is currently making its way through Holyrood, will reform the law on agricultural holdings, giving tenants a right to buy when a landlord is not fulfilling their obligations.
Mr Russell said: "If landlords do not as a result of this bill increase or perpetuate the amount of land in tenancy, is it possible we'll end up with something that doesn't meet either objective?
"Because the changes to the tenancies are designed to help tenants, but if their landlords are less and less keen to have tenants, then the situation will continue to deteriorate."
Rural Affairs Secretary Richard Lochhead told the Scottish Parliament's Rural Affairs Committee the legislation aimed to strike a balance between increasing the rights of tenants and giving confidence to landlords to let land.
Date set for Riddrie murder trial
A 28-year-old is to stand trial accused of murdering a man in a Glasgow street attack.
Graham Higgins appeared at the High Court in Glasgow accused of killing Albert McDonald on Cumbernauld Road, Riddrie on 15 June 2015.
It is claimed he kicked and stamped on the 58-year-old, and repeatedly struck him with a knife or similar item.
A four-page indictment also accused Higgins of a number of other charges, including two attempted murders in Glasgow - both on the same day as the alleged attack on Mr McDonald.
Lorraine Glancy, defending, entered not guilty pleas on Mr Higgins' behalf.
Festival reveals 2016 line-up
The Edinburgh International Festival has revealed its first production for this year's programme.
The Salzburgh Festival's production of Bellini's Norma will open the opera section with tickets to go on sale this week.
The festival is also planning to commemorate the 400th death of Shakespeare and feature works from modern US playwrights.
In addition to the core classical music programme, the post-rock band Mogwai will play the score of Mark Cousin's film Atomic and folk musician Martin Green is set to collaborate with Portishead.
Channel 4 future discussed in Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
The prime minister has suggested that privatisation of Channel 4 is a possibility in future.
Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, he was responding to the SNP MP John Nicolson who highlighted comments made by the culture secretary in September that there were no plans to sell the channel.
David Cameron said it was important to "look at all the options" - and failed to rule out privatisation.
PMQs: Military covenant and service widows pensions
House of Commons
Parliament
At Prime Minister's Questions SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson asks whether David Cameron agrees that more must be done to deliver on the "spirit and the letter" of the military covenant.
The prime minister says he does, adding it is "one of the most important things we have" - and says his is the first government toenshrine the covenant in law.
In his follow-up question, Angus Robertson says many service widows are still deprived of their partners' pensions and asks what the PM would do to "rectify this wrong".
Mr Cameron says the government has acted to ensure those that remarried could still access their pensions and says he's happy to look at any further measures.
Mackie's sign up to living wage
Mackie's of Scotland has become the latest employer to sign up to pay staff the living wage.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the Inverurie-based ice cream producer as the company revealed its plans to raise pay to £8.25 per hour.
The current national minimum wage is £6.50 per hour for adults.
The firm is the 140th to sign up to the pledge since it was launched in May.
Minister questioned over Scotland Bill
Scotland Questions
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP MP Angela Crawley asks for an update on progress in meeting the recommendations of the Smith Commission, which was set up to examine more powers for the Scottish Parliament after Scots rejected independence last year.
Scottish Secretary David Mundell says the Scotland Bill delivers on the commitments in full.
SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson disagrees, claiming that "only 9% of people in Scotland believe that 'the Vow' is being delivered".
The then leaders of the main Westminster parties before this year's general election, David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg, made "the Vow" of more powers shortly before the September 2014 independence referendum.
Hearts and Hibs stirred up over Twitter Favourites change
Social media network Twitter has stirred things up - swapping its system of Favourites and Stars on tweets for Hearts and Likes.
In Scotland, Hearts are happy about this. Hibs are not.
Mundell fields Scotland Bill questions
The Scottish Secretary is fielding questions from MPs for the first time since publishing over 100 amendments to the legislation devolving further powers to Holyrood.
The new Scotland Bill and the financial framework is still being discussed between the UK government and Scottish ministers.
However, it is necessary for any agreement on further devolution and is likely to dominate Scottish Questions in the Commons.
Labour has accused the SNP of dragging its feet over the issue for political reasons.
BBC Travel Scotland
Scottish government has 'no plans' for road tolls 'now or in the future'
Update
Road tolls should be considered to help fund a backlog of local road repairs, a report on infrastructure has said.
The report, by the Institution of Civil Engineers (Ice), cites evidence from council transport chiefs that about a third of Scotland's local roads are in an unacceptable condition.
The cost of bringing them up to an acceptable standard has been put at about £2bn.
From BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent
Scottish Questions coming up at Westminster. Follow all the action here.
Rangers case: 'HMRC has a responsibility to make sure people pay what they owe'
Update
HM Revenue and Customs has won their appeal against Rangers' use of a controversial tax avoidance Employee Benefit Trusts scheme.
Rangers used the scheme from 2001 until 2010 to give millions of pounds of tax-free loans to players and other staff.
In what became known as the "big tax case", HMRC claimed these were salary payments and subject to tax.
HMRC lost its appeals at tax tribunals in 2012 and 2014. Now three three judges at the Court of Session in Edinburgh have upheld their appeal.
Planned A90 closure cancelled
A third weekend of closures around the Forth Road Bridge is no longer necessary because demolition work has been completed.
An old bridge had to be knocked down as part of the construction of the new Queensferry Crossing.
Transport Scotland had warned that would lead to disruption over three weekends.
But the work was finished in two, so the planned closures on the weekend of 14 and 15 November will not now go ahead.
HMRC wins tax appeal against Rangers
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport
HMRC have won their appeal against Rangers' use of a controversial tax avoidance scheme between 2001 and 2010.
The company which operated the club at the time provided loans of over £47m to some employees, including players through an Employee Benefit Trust scheme.
HMRC has always argued that the cash should have been taxable.
The latest appeal at the Court of Session was heard by three Law Lords who ruled that the loans were indeed payments and should therefore be subject to tax.
The ruling will have no impact on the football club as they are now operated by a different company which is not in liquidation.
Scottish growth forecasts cut
Gillian Marles
BBC Scotland business reporter
A leading economic institute has cut its growth forecasts for Scotland saying the economy will expand at a much slower rate.
The Fraser of Allander's regular assessment says weak productivity and poor export performance, as well as the lower oil price, have stilted growth this year and the lingering effects will be felt into 2016.
The report says tightening public spending could still hurt the economy and it urges the Chancellor to rethink cuts to tax credits.
It says the Scottish government should also look at ways of improving long term growth.
SNP call for tax credit control
The SNP will table its own changes to the Scotland Bill today by calling for control over tax credits to be devolved to the Scottish Parliament.
It follows the UK government's defeat last week in the House of Lords over cuts to working tax credits and comes ahead of a debate at Holyrood.Earlier this week, the Scottish Secretary David Mundell tabled 100 government amendments adding further welfare powers. However, Scottish ministers say they do not go far enough.
Farmers urge lantern caution
Scotland's farmers are urging people not to use sky lanterns this bonfire night.
NFU Scotland said the lanterns, which are made from paper and contain a lighted candle, are a proven fire risk and can be a danger to animals.
They can also set light to stacks of hay and straw, woodland or farm buildings.
Fears for 140 Chevron jobs
Oil company Chevron says about 140 jobs could go in its North Sea operation, following a review of its operations.
The company said it was committed to the North Sea but that the posts - covering staff and contractors - could go in locations including Aberdeen, London, Houston, Norway and Denmark.