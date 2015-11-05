Scotland Live

Rachel McCrum is with BBC Scotland until the end of the year. She has spent the day in the newsroom and wrote a poem for BBC Radio Scotland's Newsdrive poem.

Listen to Newsdrive.

BBC Poem #5 – Newsdrive

The five o'clock poem

by Rachel McCrum

5 November 2015

This is the five o'clock poem.

Good evening.

Almost everything that has happened today

is in the five o'clock poem.

Trust in it being the truth.

This is the five o'clock poem.

The five o'clock poem began somewhere sometime ago.

The five o'clock poem has been scooped and hacked.

All jargon has been removed from the five o'clock poem.

The five o'clock poem has been meticulously researched.

The reporter has recorded a feature on the five o'clock poem.

The editor has sighed over the five o'clock poem.

The five o'clock poem has been torn from typewriters and tape.

A webpage has been produced about the five o'clock poem.

But first, the five o'clock poem.

Downing Street has denied the five o'clock poem.

Video footage has emerged of the five o'clock poem.

Police have raided the headquarters of the five o'clock poem.

The Education Secretary has announced the testing of the five o'clock poem.

The death has been announced of the five o'clock poem.

This has been the five o'clock poem.

Good evening.