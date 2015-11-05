Scotland Live

Former Edinburgh and Gloucester player Strokosch has been involved with the Scotland squad since 2006.
"I've been lucky enough to fulfil my childhood dream of representing Scotland," he said.
'No appeal against Lockerbie conviction
Update
The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission says repeated requests to the Megrahi family for papers related to Abdelbaset Al Megrahi appeal against his conviction have gone unanswered.
The commission maintains the papers were necessary to continue a review into Megrahi's conviction for the Lockerbie bombing in 1988.
In a statement the commission's chairman Jean Couper, said: "A great deal of public money and time was expended on the commission's original review of Mr Megrahi's case which resulted, in 2007, in him being given the opportunity to challenge his conviction before the High Court by way of a second appeal.
"In 2009, along with his legal team, Mr Megrahi decided to abandon that appeal. Before agreeing to spend further public money on a fresh review the commission required to consider the reasons why he chose to do so.
"It is extremely frustrating that the relevant papers, which the commission believes are currently with the late Mr Megrahi's solicitors, Messrs Taylor and Kelly, and with the Megrahi family, have not been forthcoming despite repeated requests from the commission. Therefore, and with some regret, we have decided to end the current review.
"It remains open in the future for the matter to be considered again by the commission, but it is unlikely that any future application will be accepted for review unless it is accompanied with the appropriate defence papers.
"This will require the cooperation of the late Mr Megrahi's solicitors and his family."
Sheppard wins political accolade
An SNP MP has won the newcomer of the year accolade at the Spectator magazine's political awards in London.
The Edinburgh East MP Tommy Sheppard was one of 56 SNP MPs elected at May's general election.
He owns a comedy club in Edinburgh and is a former member of the Labour Party.
The Tory MP Jonny Mercer won the speech of the year for his maiden speech.
Scotland to take third of refugees coming to UK
The Scottish government is to take a third of all refugees coming to the UK before Christmas.
The number is higher than expected, as ministers had previously committed to taking 10%.
The refugee task-force met today for the final time before Syrian refugees begin arriving in Scotland.
Man detained over 'human' remains
A man has been detained after remains were found at a house in Montrose by police looking for a missing person.
The officers discovered the remains - which police said they "believe to be human" - at about 23:55 at the home in Market Street.
A spokesman said: "The investigation into the circumstances is in the very early stages of establishing who the remains belong to and how that person died.
"Our enquiries have taken us to a number of address in the Montrose area where there is likely to be a police presence for some considerable time.
"A man has been detained and is assisting us with enquiries."
Travel: The A83 has been closed in both directions at Loch Fyne
I'm a Scot living in Australia & for the first couple of years at school here the kids sit down every morning for fruit time - chopped up fruit is provided that we have to pay an amount towards, so it's not free right enough - it keeps them going til lunchtime & they all get used to eating fruit really quickly.
Why not get some of the food being thrown away by the supermarkets to give to schools for free?
Our school used to do this for playtime but with budgets being cut, this was one of the first things to go.
Menzies Campbell takes Lords seat
The former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell has taken his seat in the House of Lords.
He was made a peer after standing down from the Commons before May's general election.
He's taken the title Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, after a fishing village in his former Fife North East constituency.
MPs debate RBS stake
MPs are set to debate the public's stake in the Royal Bank of Scotland and the future of UK banking generally.
It's estimated the UK government has put about £45bn into RBS, which has its headquarters in Edinburgh.
Ahead of the debate, unions say ministers must not "throw away a once in a generation opportunity to restore trust to Britain's banks".
Andy Murray thrashes Davis Cup rival David Goffin in Paris
Tennis
BBC Sport Scotland
Britain's Andy Murray swept past Belgian David Goffin at the Paris Masters - three weeks before their likely meeting in the Davis Cup final.
Murray, seeded second, won 6-1 6-0 on the indoor hard courts to reach the quarter-finals, where he will play Kei Nishikori or Richard Gasquet.
Belgium will host Britain in the Davis Cup final in Ghent from 27-29 November.
His comments came after new amendments to the Scotland Bill were lodged by the UK government.
Scottish Secretary David Mundell said the amendments made it "crystal clear" that Scotland could act on tax credits.
Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser asked Mr Neil during a Holyrood debate on the issue to confirm that the amendment to the Scotland Bill would give the Scottish Parliament the power to replace in full any reduction in the tax credit.
Nick Halfhide, SNH's director of operations, said: "There is clear evidence that wildlife crimes have been committed on these properties.
Because of this, and the risk of more wildlife crimes taking place, we have suspended the general licences on these four properties for three years. They may though still apply for individual licences, but these will be closely monitored."
Aberdeen Airport hit by fog
Departures from Aberdeen Airport to Frankfurt, Manchester, Birmingham and London City have all been cancelled due to last night's heavy fog.
This morning's arrivals aren't affected.
Passengers are urged to check with their airline for advice.
Kaye Adams Programme
BBC Radio Scotland
Coming up after 09:00: Kaye Adams asks if it should be up to Scottish school to provide children with free fruit and vegetables.
Get in touch with your thoughts on 0500 92 95 00 or text 80295.
Also on the programme...
Indonesian fires
Krankies bank details hacked
The photographers "putting of" rutting stags
The Kaye Adams Programme is from 09:00 to 12:00 on BBC Radio Scotland, or
BBC Scotland's poet-in-residence composes verse for news
Rachel McCrum is with BBC Scotland until the end of the year. She has spent the day in the newsroom and wrote a poem for BBC Radio Scotland's Newsdrive poem.
Listen to Newsdrive.
BBC Poem #5 – Newsdrive
The five o'clock poem
by Rachel McCrum
5 November 2015
This is the five o'clock poem.
Good evening.
Almost everything that has happened today
is in the five o'clock poem.
Trust in it being the truth.
This is the five o'clock poem.
The five o'clock poem began somewhere sometime ago.
The five o'clock poem has been scooped and hacked.
All jargon has been removed from the five o'clock poem.
The five o'clock poem has been meticulously researched.
The reporter has recorded a feature on the five o'clock poem.
The editor has sighed over the five o'clock poem.
The five o'clock poem has been torn from typewriters and tape.
A webpage has been produced about the five o'clock poem.
But first, the five o'clock poem.
Downing Street has denied the five o'clock poem.
Video footage has emerged of the five o'clock poem.
Police have raided the headquarters of the five o'clock poem.
The Education Secretary has announced the testing of the five o'clock poem.
The death has been announced of the five o'clock poem.
This has been the five o'clock poem.
Good evening.
Two in court over drugs haul
Police have seized drugs with a street value of about £11,000 at an address in Aberdeen.
The heroin and cannabis was found in the Northfield area of the city yesterday.
A 46-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man are expected to appear today at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the find.
Pensions and media affect police morale
Senior police commanders have blamed pension changes and negative media for low morale in Police Scotland.A third of police personnel want to leave in the next three years, a recent survey by the Scottish Police Authority found.
Personnel said they felt undervalued, lacked necessary resources, felt pressure in their job and had concerns about their work/life balance.
Changes to the police pension was a factor in almost half (49%) of the responses of those who want to leave.
Senior officers from Dumfries and Galloway, Fife and Moray acknowledged that morale was low at Holyrood's Justice Subcommittee on Policing.
Skipper fined over crew member's death
The skipper of a Peterhead fishing vessel where a man died after inhaling dangerous fumes has been fined £20,000.
James Thores, who also owns the vessel, was charged under health and safety at work regulations after the death of the ship's engineer Artis Sterkis.
Mr Sterkis died on MFV Starlight Rays PD230 in August 2011 while working in the ship's bow thrust compartment.
Thores pleaded guilty and was fined by Elgin Sheriff Court.
Woman dies after being hit by taxi
Update
An 82-year-old woman who died after being hit by a taxi while crossing the road has been named by police.
Josephine Camley, from Springburn, was seriously injured after being struck by the Skoda Octavia on Springburn Road yesterday evening.
She was taken to hospital but died this morning.
Montrose remains: Police continue to search a number of properties in the town
Update
Officers working on a missing person investigation found human remains at a house on Market Street late last night.
One man has been detained in connection with the discovery.
Jack rubbishes Aberdeen unrest talk
BBC Sport
Scotland
Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack insiststhere has been no rift between players at Pittodrie and manager Derek McInnes.
And the 23-year-old midfielder said suggestions of in-fighting within the squad were "ridiculous".
"There has been a lot of rumours about players fighting and obviously ones about myself fighting with the manager, which is not the case," said Jack.
"Everyone is 100% behind each other. All the lads are 100% together and we're all 100% behind the manager."
'No appeal' against Lockerbie conviction
Glenn Campbell
Political correspondent, BBC Scotland
There will not be a posthumous appeal against the conviction of the Lockerbie bomber, the BBC has learned.
The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) has decided to drop a request by UK relatives for a fresh review of the case lodged by some of the UK relatives of those who died.
Their request was backed by members of the Megrahi family but the SCCRC became convinced that they were not actively pursuing the case.
The high court advised that victims relatives could not trigger a fresh examination of the evidence.
'Gun shots' reported to police
Police are investigating after reports of shots being fired in a suburb of Glasgow.
Several members of the public reported hearing the shots in Riddrie Knowes at 22:05 last night.
Officers said a dark-coloured Jeep-style vehicle was seen driving at speed towards Smithycroft Road at the same time. Witnesses also saw a silver hatchback reversing away from Riddre Knowes.
Shortly after, police discovered a black Nissan Qashqai on fire in Eden lane, Riddrie. There was no-one in the car.
Det Insp David Stewart said: "Officers, including specialised search and forensic teams are in the area to speak to local residents and to establish whether a firearm had actually been discharged.
"At this time we have not received any reports of anyone being injured however I'd like to reassure those living in the area that a full search of the surrounding area will be carried out."
From BBC scotland Travel - A83 accident
HS2 'could boost' Scottish business
Scotland could receive a huge boost from the construction of HS2 high-speed rail, according to the Infrastructure Secretary.
Keith Brown was speaking as a conference in Edinburgh set out more than £10bn worth of contracts available when work gets under way in 2017.
The first phase of the project will see journey times between London and Birmingham reduced before a second phase splits the high-speed line in two, taking it towards both Manchester and Leeds.
Politicians in Scotland hope the line will eventually be brought north of the border to reduce the journey time from Glasgow or Edinburgh to London to about three hours.
Sex attack in parked car
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in a parked car in the Mount Vernon area of Glasgow.
Officers said the attack happened on Daldowie Road, near to Hamilton Road, beside green-coloured wrought iron gates between 01:30 and 02:00 last Sunday morning.
It's thought another vehicle may have passed by during the assault and police have appealed for anyone who was in the area to come forward.
'Several hundred' Scots in Sharm el-Sheikh
There are at least "several hundred" Scots stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, the first minister has told MSPs.
Flights to the resort were suspendedafter intelligence suggested a bomb may have caused a Russian jet to crash killing all 224 people on board on Saturday.
Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that the Scottish government resilience committee had met this morning to discuss the issue.
"I want to assure the chamber that the Scottish government will continue to liaise closely with UK government colleagues to ensure that all appropriate support is in place."
Scottish Water living wage employer
Utility firm Scottish Water has become the latest company to pledge to pay all staff the so-called living wage.
The organisation, which has 3,500 employees, pays its workers a minimum hourly rate of £8.25.
More than 380 firms across Scotland have already signed up to the scheme, with a Scottish government target figure of 500 by March next year.
The UK minimum wage currently sits at £6.70 an hour for those aged 21 and over.
Man robbed of Rolex watch
Detectives are hunting two thieves who assaulted a 49-year-old man and stole his Rolex watch.
The man was attacked in East Kilbride's Kingsgate Retail Park at about 19:00 on Tuesday.
The suspects approached him and took his watch before running off in the direction of Nerston Road by the Homebase store.
The victim was taken to Hairmyres Hospital and treated for a head injury. Police have appealed for witnesses.
Your views - Should schools give children free fruit and vegetables to encourage better eating habits?
The British Medical Association in Scotland want all children in Scotland to have free fruit or vegetables every day.
They have made the proposal in a manifesto for the Scottish Parliament elections in May next year.
It says the measure could help children form the habits of a lifetime.
The Scottish government said it had worked for a decade to ensure health promotion was "at the heart of a school's activities".
Murray now has a 2-0 record against Goffin, but if they meet in Ghent it will be their first match on clay.
Pair arrested over train assault
A man and a woman have been arrested over an incident on a train in which three people were allegedly assaulted.
The incident happened on the 22:48 Alloa-bound train shortly after it left Glasgow's Queen Street Station on 1 August.
British British Transport Police said a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman would appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in due course.
Survey uncovers 'end of life' care concern
Almost half of over-50s in Scotland are not confident they will get the care they need towards the end of their life, according to a survey.
The majority of those concerned were worried that busy hospital and care home staff did not have the time to care for people with terminal illnesses.
The YouGov survey of more than 1,000 adults for Marie Curie found that just 9% of over-50s surveyed felt very confident they would get the care they needed, while 43% said they were not confident.
Holyrood 'will have tax credit powers'
Holyrood will have the power to restore any tax credit cuts made by the UK government, after changes were made to the Scotland Bill.Social Justice Secretary Alex Neil said the Scottish government would not reveal its plan to counter any UK government cuts until they had been "properly costed".
His comments came after new amendments to the Scotland Bill were lodged by the UK government.
Scottish Secretary David Mundell said the amendments made it "crystal clear" that Scotland could act on tax credits.
Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser asked Mr Neil during a Holyrood debate on the issue to confirm that the amendment to the Scotland Bill would give the Scottish Parliament the power to replace in full any reduction in the tax credit.
Dolphin and whale sightings soar
Sightings of young minke whales and dolphins off the west coast of Scotland have soared to their highest-ever levels, according to new figures.
More than 720 dolphins were spotted at 63 locations during marine research expeditions carried out by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust.There was also a three-fold increase in the number of young minke whales seen with 28 juvenile whales and 30 adults spotted during the survey between March and October this year.
The figures represent a 100% increase on those recorded 12 years ago.
Woman dies after being hit by taxi
An 82-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a taxi while crossing a busy road in Springburn, Glasgow.
The woman was crossing Springburn Road at 19:30 on Wednesday when she was hit by the white Skoda Octavia travelling north.
She was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with "multiple serious injuries", but died this morning.
Police Scotland said the man driving the taxi was not injured, but "very upset and shaken".
Ming Campbell to take Lords seat
Former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell will take his seat in the House of Lords today.
He was made a peer after standing down from the Commons before May's general election.
He will take the title Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, after a fishing village in his former Fife North East constituency.
Wildlife crime 'hotspots' lose trapping licences
Four estates have had their trapping licences withdrawn after "clear evidence" that wildlife crimes had been committed on the properties.
Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) said all four of the properties, in Stirlingshire and the Borders, had seen their use of general licences restricted in the past week.
The licences are issued to land managers to allow them to control species deemed harmful to livestock or crops.
Last year, SNH was given the power to remove themif the police could show evidence of wildlife crime.
Nick Halfhide, SNH's director of operations, said: "There is clear evidence that wildlife crimes have been committed on these properties.
Because of this, and the risk of more wildlife crimes taking place, we have suspended the general licences on these four properties for three years. They may though still apply for individual licences, but these will be closely monitored."
Aberdeen Airport hit by fog
Departures from Aberdeen Airport to Frankfurt, Manchester, Birmingham and London City have all been cancelled due to last night's heavy fog.
This morning's arrivals aren't affected.
Passengers are urged to check with their airline for advice.
