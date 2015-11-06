Scotland Live

Serial killer Angus Sinclair has appeared in court as he seeks to have his 37-year sentence for the World's End murders cut.

BBC

Sinclair claims that the judge who jailed him fell into error by giving "an inappropriate consideration" to convictions he received after the murders.

He also maintains that the minimum term imposed on him as he was jailed for life was excessive when compared to other cases.

Sinclair killed 17-year-olds Helen Scott and Christine Eadie in October 1977 after meeting them in the World's End pub in Edinburgh.

Lady Paton told the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh that the appeal judges would reserve their judgement, but hoped a decision would not take too long.