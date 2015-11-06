live collage

Scotland Live

Summary

  1. Man died on trolley at £842m hospital
  2. Holiday flights from Egypt resume
  3. Murder charge over human remains find
  4. Scot charged over £1m US stock fraud
  5. Uber taxi app to launch in Edinburgh
  6. ScotRail fined for standards failings

Live Reporting

By Jo Perry and Paul McLaren

All times stated are UK

That's it from the Scotland Live team for today. Join us again from 08:00 on Monday for all the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates from around the country.

Have a great weekend.

World's End killer's appeal bid

Serial killer Angus Sinclair has appeared in court as he seeks to have his 37-year sentence for the World's End murders cut.

Angus Sinclair has been convicted of two murders he committed 37 years ago
BBC

Sinclair claims that the judge who jailed him fell into error by giving "an inappropriate consideration" to convictions he received after the murders.

He also maintains that the minimum term imposed on him as he was jailed for life was excessive when compared to other cases.

Sinclair killed 17-year-olds Helen Scott and Christine Eadie in October 1977 after meeting them in the World's End pub in Edinburgh.

Lady Paton told the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh that the appeal judges would reserve their judgement, but hoped a decision would not take too long.

Weather update from the Met Office

There will be a mixture of clear spells and showers tonight. The showers most frequent in the north west where it will also be quite windy. Temperatures will typically hold up at around 7C but dipping to 3C in parts of the north.

Gang attack victim was stabbed and beaten

A 25-year-old man

was stabbed and beaten in a gang attack at an unofficial bonfire in Wishaw, police have confirmed.

The victim is in a critical condition in Wishaw General Hospital where he is being treated for multiple injuries.

Police are treating Thursday night's attack in the North Lanarkshire town's Lomond Drive as attempted murder. They have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Andy Murray reaches Paris Masters semis

BBC Sport

Scotland

Andy Murray moved into the semi-finals of the Paris Masters with a three-set victory over Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Andy Murray
Getty Images

The British number one came from a break down in the final set to win 7-6 (9-7) 3-6 6-3 and reach the last four of the tournament for the first time.

"It was a tough match," said the Scot, 28. "The crowd was behind him and it was perfect preparation for the Davis Cup, in an atmosphere like that."

Murray will play American John Isner or Spain's David Ferrer in his semi-final.

Man found in street was accidentally hurt

Police have concluded that a man found in a St Andrews street with serious injuries received them accidentally.

Rose Lane in St Andrews
Google

The 26-year-old man was found in Rose Lane at about 02:00 on Sunday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said there are no suspicious circumstances and their inquiry had been concluded.

Travel update - A83 at Inveraray closed

View more on twitter
Police in £120,000 cannabis raid

Cannabis worth £120,000 was recovered after police raided a property in Glasgow.

Officers searched the address in Clarkston Road, Netherlee, at about 09:30 as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Paatelainen warns players of 'serious' United situation

Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

Dundee United head coach

Mixu Paatelainen believes some of his players may not realise the precarious situation the club are in.

Paatelainen has won one and lost three of his four matches in charge of United
SNS Group
Paatelainen has won one and lost three of his four matches in charge of United

United are two points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership table and take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

"One or two maybe think this is just temporary, maybe they don't realise just how serious the situation is."

"The sooner we realise that the better," the United boss said.

The Tannadice club have won just two of their 13 league fixtures this season, and crashed out of the League Cup after a 3-0 quarter-final loss to Championship side Hibs.

Call to stop closure of dementia unit

The closure of a mental health unit in Stranraer

should be put on hold, according to a local politician.

Woman's hands
Thinkstock

MSP Alex Fergusson said he was "simply staggered " by NHS Dumfries and Galloway's decision to shut the Darataigh unit.

It has resulted in two patients with dementia being moved to a hospital in Dumfries, 73 miles away from Stranraer.

The health board announced on Thursday it had agreed to permanently shut Darataigh after its boiler broke down.

Mr Fergusson said: "This is about saving money first and foremost, and I believe the decision should be put on hold until full consultation has taken place and all reasonable alternatives explored."

Woman, 86, robbed by cyclist

Police are hunting a cyclist who grabbed a handbag from an 86-year-old woman in North Ayrshire.

The incident happened at about 10:35 on Wednesday as the elderly woman walked near to Springvale Street in Saltcoats.

The thief is described as a man in his teens or early 20s who was wearing a burgundy or dark coloured jacket.

Det Insp William McDicken said: "This was a cruel and opportunist theft aimed at an elderly woman. Although uninjured, she was clearly shocked by this incident."

East Kilbride firm Worldmark sold for £126m

An East Kilbride-based high-tech label producer has been bought by a Canadian firm for about £126m.

Image from Worldmark website
Worldmark

Worldmark employs 1,900 staff across manufacturing plants in Scotland, China, Mexico and Hungary.

It also has prototyping design centres and sales offices around the world.

The deal will see Worldmark become party of Toronto-based CCL's design arm and will change its trading identity by the end of the year.

Travel update - Forth Road Bridge congestion

View more on twitter
Alistair Carmichael election challenge back in court on Monday

View more on twitter
Fire crews threatened tackling bonfire

Firefighters were verbally abused and threatened with violence as they tried to tackle an out-of-control bonfire containing gas canisters.

Moments later, two boys were injured when the bonfire in Stenhousemuir flared up in their faces.

The crew, from Larbert, provided first aid for the injured youths before paramedics arrived, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

Bonfire
Niall Chapman

One of the casualties had to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

The incident, at a park opposite Southview, happened just before 19:00 on Thursday.

It was one of more than 600 incidents attended by firefighters across Scotland on Guy Fawkes Night, around half of which were bonfires.

Charles Kennedy lecture announced

The inaugural

Charles Kennedy Lecture will be given during Lochaber Ideas Week.

Charles Kennedy
PA

It will be delivered by Lord Wallace at Fort William's West Highland College UHI on 20 November.

Mr Kennedy, who died in June, was a former leader of the Lib Dems and was MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber before losing the seat in May's election.

How did the media cover the big stories in Scotland this week? John Beattie takes a look

Catch up

Looking at how the media covered the big stories of the week from a Scottish perspective. John Beattie speaks to his regular media commentators Stuart Cosgrove and Eamonn O’Neill.

Listen here.

Screengrab of John Beattie media player
BBC
Children's ward report delayed by election

A report on

the future of the children's ward at St John's Hospital in Livingston will not be published until after May's Holyrood election.

St John's hospital
Richard Webb

The report is expected to focus on whether the ward should close or be downgraded.

NHS Lothian said it could not be published ahead of the election as it could be "politically contentious".

The health board said this was due to pre-election guidelines which come into force on 23 March.

Second person held over human remains

A second person has been detained by police

following the discovery of human remains at a house in Montrose.

human remains at Montrose house
BBC

A 39-year-old man had earlier been charged with murder and is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland confirmed a woman was also being held in relation to the incident.

Man 'critical' after street attack

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked in a North Lanarkshire street.

Police are treating Thursday night's assault on the 25-year-old in Wishaw as attempted murder.

They were unable to confirm reports that the victim had been hit with a machete.

The disturbance broke out in Lomond Drive at about 23:20.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "He sustained multiple serious injuries and was taken by a member of the public to Wishaw General Hospital, where he is currently being treated. Hospital staff describe his condition as critical."

Boy in court over Bailey Gwynne murder

A teenage boy has appeared in court for a second time charged with murdering 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne, who was stabbed at his Aberdeen school.

Bailey died in hospital after the incident at Cults Academy on the 28th of October.

Bailey Gwynne
Police Scotland

The 16-year-old accused - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The boy is also charged with having a blade or point on school premises. He made no plea, was fully committed and remanded in custody.

Police assisting FBI over stock 'fraud'

Police Scotland say they have been asked by the FBI to assist with the investigation into claims that a trader from Dumfries and Galloway manipulated share prices in the US.

Authorities there have accused 62-year-old James Craig from Dunragit, near Stranraer, of using social media to publish false tweets about two companies in California, whose share price dropped.

Prosecutors claim shareholders lost more than £1m as a result of the alleged tweets.

A trader looking at computer screen at New York Stock Exchange
EPA

In a statement Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that Police Scotland was asked by the FBI to assist with an investigation into allegations of fraud concerning a 62-year-old man from Scotland.

"Around 11:00 hours on 29 April 2014, officers executed a search warrant at an address near to Stranraer on behalf of the FBI."

Bond, Shakespeare...and a smattering of sex

What MPs talk about

Sex, James Bond and Shakespeare are highlighted amongst

the 1.6 billion words published in a searchable online archive of parliamentary speeches.

parliamentary debates
BBC

The website, launched by the University of Glasgow, has details of speeches made by MPs spanning over 200 years.

It shows that references to sex have been made over 23,000 times since 1803.

Amonts a list of "un-parliamentary" words used, "Pipsqueak" has been mentioned 15 times, "git" 20 times, and "guttersnipe" 13 times.

ScotRail fined over train standards

ScotRail has been fined more than £250,000 for failing to meet strict standards for trains and stations.

ScotRail rain
Transport Scotland

New figures show the franchise, taken over by operator Abellio in April, was hit with £265,282 in penalties between July and September.

ScotRail fell short in eight of 17 areas of station performance over the period, including toilets, litter, shelters and CCTV and security.

The franchise also failed to meet set standards in eight of 17 quality categories for trains, including toilets, graffiti, passenger information displays and the seat reservation system.

'Get back to community policing'

Scotland needs to return to the kind of community policing that was once the envy of the world,

according to a review carried out by a Labour MSP.

Graeme Pearson
PA

Graeme Pearson said Police Scotland was "centralised and autocratic" with little local accountability.

He has outlined a series of recommendations aimed at improving the single service.

The Scottish government said Labour had fully supported the creation of a single police force.

A spokesman added: "Policing in Scotland is built on strong foundations. This SNP government has seen crime fall to a 41-year low, supported by the 1,000 extra officers that we have delivered - in stark contrast to England and Wales, which has seen a decrease of over 15,300 officers since 2007.‬"

Weather update from the Met Office

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will move east across all parts this afternoon.

The rain will be heavy for a time across the north west. Drier and brighter weather with a few showers will soon reach the west coast. These drier conditions then reaching all areas during the late afternoon and evening.

A breezy day with fresh south or southwesterly winds, locally strong around coasts. It will also be mild for early Novermber with top temperatures of 13 or 14C.

Call for more Gaelic TV 'to help education'

Showing more original, high quality programming on Gaelic TV channel BBC Alba would benefit Gaelic education, it has been suggested.

Katie Morag
Handout

MG Alba, which operates in partnership with the BBC,

has asked that a stronger BBC Alba should form part of the BBC's next Royal Charter.

Highland Council officers have urged councillors to support this call.

The officials said more Gaelic programmes would support "significant growth" in Gaelic medium education.

Launched in September 2008, BBC Alba now reaches on average more than 700,000 viewers per week in Scotland.

Its youth programming has included a television adaption (above) of Mairi Hedderwick's Katie Morag books.

Woman rescued after crashing car into tree

A woman who was trapped in a car after it hit a tree has been rescued by firefighters in South Lanarkshire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to the scene of the incident, near Crawfordjohn, after a call from ambulance control at 08:05.

After being safely removed from the car, the woman was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital.

The incident happened on the B797 Abington to Leadhills road.

Labour claim Police Scotland 'fraud'

Labour are claiming a "fraud" has been perpetrated with the creation of Police Scotland. The party says the new force has failed on the issue of local accountability and promised cost savings had not been delivered.

The party's justice spokesman Graeme Pearson was speaking as he announced the findings of his own review of the controversial force.

Police Scotland
Getty Images

The Scottish government have disputed the claims and say Labour backed the creation of a single police service and that crime in Scotland is falling.

Deila 'must think about his future'

BBC Sport

Scotland

Former Celtic assistant manager

Murdo MacLeod doubts Ronny Deila's suggestion that he has no thoughts about his future after their 2-1 defeat by Molde.

Celtic manager Ronny Deila
Reuters

The Celtic manager is confident the club's board will give him more time to improve their European fortunes.

But MacLeod says Deila has to fix the problems this season, not next year.

"Obviously every manager has got to think about his position, especially when you're sitting bottom of the group," MacLeod told BBC Scotland.

Patient review over hospital death

UPDATE: Health Secretary statement

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "Our thoughts first and foremost are with the family of the gentleman who passed away.

"I have been in touch with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde who are initiating a full and thorough review of the patient's treatment.

"This is the right thing to do and I have asked to be kept closely informed of all progress.

"The outcome of the review will be used to learn lessons and to make any appropriate changes that are recommended.

South Glasgow Hospitals Campus
NHS GGC

"We have been assured by the health board that they will take any immediate actions required."

Ms Robison's comments come after an elderly man died on a trolley at Scotland's new £842m hospital following a six-hour wait for treatment.

Scottish newspaper sales continue their decline

From BBC Scotland business and economy editor

View more on twitter
Conservative and SNP councillors elected

The Conservatives and SNP have each had a new councillor elected following a by-election in Aberdeenshire.

Tory Margo Stewart finished narrowly ahead of Gwyneth Petrie of the SNP in the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford vote.

The turnout was 34.5%.

It came after the

death of Joanna Strathdee and the resignation of Alastair Ross due to health reasons.

Three bacteria-affected babies still in hospital

Three babies remain in the neonatal unit at Scotland's newest "super-hospital" campus after they were among 13 colonised with potentially harmful bacteria.

Glasgow Royal Hospital for Children
NHS GGC

A baby died in a maternity unit linked to the new Glasgow Royal Hospital for Children last weekend after contracting Serratia marcescens.

The baby was premature and had "existing complex medical problems".

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said no new cases had been identified and the three babies remaining in the unit were not giving cause for concern.

Patient review over hospital death

Update

Health bosses say a man who died on a trolley in a hospital corridor at Glasgow's new super hospital had waited six hours for treatment.

NHS GGC have launched a review into the patient's care at the new £842m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
BBC

In a statement, the health authority said staff had been "under extra pressure" when the man died in the early hours of Tuesday due to higher than average patient numbers.

From Traffic Scotland - M77 accident

View more on twitter
