Scotland Live

A cabinet office inquiry was subsequently launched to establish where the leak had come from and shortly before the findings were published Mr Carmichael admitted authorising the leak.
Because he was not involved in the mechanics of the leak, Mr Carmichael said "I thought I could truthfully answer [questions] by saying 'I did not leak it'."
He added: "Most leak inquiries very rarely establish the source of the leak."
Asked whether that was because most leaks are executed more skilfully that this one, he replied "yes."
When asked whether it was Mr Carmichael's intention to "mislead" the inquiry to believe you to be innocent he replied, "It was my intention to wait to see what is asked."
The unusual election court, in which four constituents are challenging Alistair Carmichael's election, is due to hear from him again tomorrow.
Carmichael authorised leak 'without seeing memo'
Kevin Keane
BBC Scotland reporter
Former Scottish Secretary Alistair Carmichael has told an election court he authorised leaking a controversial memo without even seeing it.
Mr Carmichael said he'd been told about the memo by his special advisor while on a flight to the Faroe Islands.
The memo reported a conversation between the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the French ambassador which suggested she favoured David Cameron being elected Prime Minister.
Both parties deny the conversation ever happened.
In an interview with Channel 4 news, played to the court, Mr Carmichael said the first he knew about the leak was when he received a call from a journalist.
Mr Carmichael told the hearing the memo reflected a "widely held view" that it is an advantage to Scottish nationalists for there to be a Tory government at Westminster.
He said: "I'm not disputing the fact I was south of the standard that would be expected of the {ministerial} code."
Scotland Bill: English devolution 'puny and weak' in comparison
Labour's Graham Allen admits to envying Scotland: "some of us in England would kill for 1% of the devolution that has gone to Scotland".
MPs at Westminster are debating amendments to the Scotland Bill ahead of a final vote later.
Mr Allen suggests that the English devolution packages look "puny and weak" compared to the "proper devolution that has taken root, quite rightly, in Scotland".
Despite his envy he expresses an anxiety that powers will simply move from Whitehall to Holyrood and will not filter down to lower tiers, "to the Scottish people, their communities and neighbourhoods".
Missing teenager last seen at home
Police searching for a missing 14-year-old boy in Aberdeen say they are focusing on places they know he might go or like to go.
Guy Taylor was last seen at his home in the Westburn Road area of the city at about 21:00 last night.
Officers say his disappearance is out of character. They've been carrying out a search at Westburn Park.
Inspector Matt Smith, who is leading the investigation, told the BBC: "We've spent time with the family, we've spent a lot of time at his school and have been looking at CCTV."
He added: "His mum checked on him this morning and found that he was missing and we have not seen or heard from him since."
Final House of Commons stages of Scotland Bill under way.
Hibernian, currently second in the Championship, will take on St Johnstone in the other tie.
The games will be played on the weekend of 30 and 31 January, with the venues and kick-off times to be announced.
Celtic have won the tournament 15 times, Hibs are chasing a fourth victory, while Saints and Staggies are seeking a maiden success.
County lost 4-1 at home to Celtic on Sunday as the champions maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Premiership.
The Dingwall side have beaten Celtic twice in the 15 previous meetings between the clubs, including the Scottish Cup semi-final success at Hampden in 2010.
How would you 'tweak' haggis to beat the US import ban?
Haggis imports have been outlawed in the US for more than 40 years. But two leading Scottish butchers have said they are happy to make changes to their traditional Scottish recipes to make it suitable for the US market.
They are looking into adapted haggis recipes which do not include ingredients - such as sheep lung - which are not allowed across the pond.
Alternative cuts of meat have been suggested to get around the American rules which prevent haggis imports.
The Scottish government has urged MSPs to reject a Labour proposal to tighten the laws on the sale and promotion of alcohol.
Ministers have called on Holyrood's health committee to recommend that Labour MSP and former GP Dr Richard Simpson's Alcohol Bill should make no further progress in Parliament.
Mr Simpson's proposals include tougher regulation of Buckfast tonic wine.
The Scottish government said many of the provisions of the Bill - which include a minimum price on multipacks, regulation of alcoholic drinks containing caffeine and restrictions on alcohol advertising - are either unworkable, fall foul of UK and EU legislation or are better dealt with under existing legislation.
Live Reporting
By Paul McLaren and Laura Pettigrew
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight
Laura Pettigrew
BBC Scotland News Online
That's all from the Scotland Live team for today. Join us again from 08:00 tomorrow for all the very latest news, sport, weather and travel updates.
Have a good evening.
More wet and windy weather moving in
MPs debating amendments to Scotland Bill ahead of final Commons vote.
More from Carmichael court hearing
Kevin Keane
BBC Scotland reporter
A cabinet office inquiry was subsequently launched to establish where the leak had come from and shortly before the findings were published Mr Carmichael admitted authorising the leak.
Because he was not involved in the mechanics of the leak, Mr Carmichael said "I thought I could truthfully answer [questions] by saying 'I did not leak it'."
He added: "Most leak inquiries very rarely establish the source of the leak."
Asked whether that was because most leaks are executed more skilfully that this one, he replied "yes."
When asked whether it was Mr Carmichael's intention to "mislead" the inquiry to believe you to be innocent he replied, "It was my intention to wait to see what is asked."
The unusual election court, in which four constituents are challenging Alistair Carmichael's election, is due to hear from him again tomorrow.
Carmichael authorised leak 'without seeing memo'
Kevin Keane
BBC Scotland reporter
Former Scottish Secretary Alistair Carmichael has told an election court he authorised leaking a controversial memo without even seeing it.
Mr Carmichael said he'd been told about the memo by his special advisor while on a flight to the Faroe Islands.
The memo reported a conversation between the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the French ambassador which suggested she favoured David Cameron being elected Prime Minister.
Both parties deny the conversation ever happened.
In an interview with Channel 4 news, played to the court, Mr Carmichael said the first he knew about the leak was when he received a call from a journalist.
Mr Carmichael told the hearing the memo reflected a "widely held view" that it is an advantage to Scottish nationalists for there to be a Tory government at Westminster.
He said: "I'm not disputing the fact I was south of the standard that would be expected of the {ministerial} code."
Scotland Bill: English devolution 'puny and weak' in comparison
Labour's Graham Allen admits to envying Scotland: "some of us in England would kill for 1% of the devolution that has gone to Scotland".
MPs at Westminster are debating amendments to the Scotland Bill ahead of a final vote later.
Mr Allen suggests that the English devolution packages look "puny and weak" compared to the "proper devolution that has taken root, quite rightly, in Scotland".
Despite his envy he expresses an anxiety that powers will simply move from Whitehall to Holyrood and will not filter down to lower tiers, "to the Scottish people, their communities and neighbourhoods".
Missing teenager last seen at home
Police searching for a missing 14-year-old boy in Aberdeen say they are focusing on places they know he might go or like to go.
Guy Taylor was last seen at his home in the Westburn Road area of the city at about 21:00 last night.
Officers say his disappearance is out of character. They've been carrying out a search at Westburn Park.
Inspector Matt Smith, who is leading the investigation, told the BBC: "We've spent time with the family, we've spent a lot of time at his school and have been looking at CCTV."
He added: "His mum checked on him this morning and found that he was missing and we have not seen or heard from him since."
Final House of Commons stages of Scotland Bill under way.
Scottish Secretary David Mundell accuses SNP's Pete Wishart of 'stunt' as Scotland Bill debate gets under way
Commons to vote on Scottish powers
MPs are debating plans to give more powers to Holyrood as the Scotland Bill completes its stages in the Commons.
MPs are to vote on the bill, which aims to deliver more devolution as agreed by the Smith Commission.
The bill includes proposals to give Holyrood powers to:
Scotland Bill in final stages in House of Commons
David Porter
Westminster correspondent
The final House of Commons stages of the Scotland Bill are getting under way.
Proceedings are expected to last six hours.
The first three hours will be dedicated to constitutional and tax matters, including the SNP amendment on giving Holyrood the power to control and stage a second independence referendum.
Voting on this amendment and other amendments in this group should take place about 19:30.
After these votes, then MPs will move on to the welfare proposals.
It may well be that the third reading goes through without debate because they have spent all their time discussing the amendments at report stage.
SNP's Pete Wishart 'disappointed' at time given to debate Scotland Bill
Woman arrested over pub attack
A woman has been arrested in connection with a serious assault at a pub in Edinburgh earlier this year.
A 21-year-old man was injured in the incident at Ye Olde Inn at Davidson's Mains on 22 August.
Police last week issued CCTV images of a woman they were keen to speak to as part of their investigation.
A 34-year-old woman has been charged and is expected to appear in court at a later date.
Scotland Bill vote due this evening.
Cancer drug approved for use on NHS
Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve a new treatment on the NHS for women with incurable ovarian cancer.
The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has given the go ahead for the drug Avastin - also known as bevacizumab - to be used to help patients whose disease is at an advanced stage.
Both doctors and patients' groups had urged the SMC to make the drug, which has been shown to increase the time people live without their disease worsening, available on the NHS.
The decision means that Scotland is the first part of the UK where ovarian cancer sufferers will have routine access to the treatment, which works by starving tumours of their blood supply.
Drivers warned to look out for surface water and flooding on way home this evening.
Park search in missing boy hunt
An Aberdeen park is being searched by police officers looking for a 14-year-old boy who's been missing since yesterday.
Guy Taylor was last seen in the Westburn Road area of the city at about 21:00 last night.
He's about 5ft 3ins tall, with short brown hair and wears glasses. He was wearing beige cargo trousers, a striped t-shirt, a grey jumper, a dark blue padded jacket and red trainers.
He may have two dark coloured bags or holdalls with him.
Wet 'n mild
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Overnight, it stays wet but very mild - parts of the south will hold up in the teens, while across the north, 7 or 8C will be the lowest.
A windy night with strong-to-gale-force westerlies. Gusts of 50mph in many parts, possibly 60mph over the Forth and Tay crossings.
In that wind direction, eastern Scotland will see more in the way of shelter - so less windy and much drier.
Teacher sentenced over sex with pupil
A former secondaryschool teacher who admitted breaching a position of trust by having sex with a female pupil has been sentenced.
Ryan McInally, 30, of Monikie in Angus, committed the offence at a house in the Borders between December 2013 and January 2014.
At Selkirk Sheriff Court, he was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.
He also had his name put on the sex offenders register for three years.
CARMICHAEL UPDATE: Few inquiries find source of leak
Appeal over missing 14-year-old boy
Police have appealed for information about a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing in Aberdeen.
Guy Taylor who was last seen in the Westburn Road area of the city on Sunday night.
He was described as being about 5ft 3in tall, with short brown hair. He wears glasses.
When he was last seen he was wearing beige trousers, a striped t-shirt, a grey jumper, a dark blue jacket and red trainers with black on them.
Police Scotland said it was "out of character" for Guy not to be in touch with his family.
Wind farm appeal dismissed
A wind farm developer has lost its appeal against Highland Council's decision to refuse planning permission for 14 turbines near Ben Wyvis.
A planning officer appointed by the Scottish government has dismissed the appeal brought by PI Renewables.
The company had sought permission for the wind farm about five miles (8km) south west of the Munro in Ross-shire.
The Mountaineering Council of Scotland has welcomed the reporter's rejection of the appeal.
The John Muir Trust had also opposed the plan to erect turbines on the slopes of Carn Gorm, a hill near Ben Wyvis.
Business and economy editor Douglas Fraser on 50 years of the Highlands and Islands Development Board.
Tributes paid to former BMA chairman
Eleanor Bradford
BBC Scotland Health Correspondent
A leading doctors representative and champion of minimum pricing for alcohol has died suddenly at the age of 67.
Dr Brian Keighley died at his home this morning.
Dr Keighley was a former chairman of the British Medical Association in Scotland, having been a GP in Balfron for 38 years.
He was awarded a CBE last year. He was described by colleagues as a "caring and deeply committed" doctor.
A9 reopens following four-vehicle crash
The A9 south of Inverness has reopened following a crash involving two cars and two lorries.
Police said five people were involved in the accident that happened at about 09:45 near the Carrbridge junction.
One person was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Southbound traffic has been diverted via Carrbridge with restriction for high-sided vehicles. There were no diversions for northbound traffic.
Rain warning ahead of evening rush hour.
Two in court over body parts murder
A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with murder following the discovery of a woman's body parts in Montrose last week.
Steven Jackson, 39, and 28-year-old Michelle Higgins both made no plea and were remanded in custody.
A major police investigation was launched in the Angus town after the discovery of the remains of 37-year-old Kim MacKenzie.
Her body parts were found at premises in Market Street late on Wednesday.
UPADTE: Carmichael agreed to leak without seeing memo
Celtic meet Ross County in League Cup semi-final
Scottish League Cup holdersCeltic will meet Ross County in the semi-final of this season's tournament.
Hibernian, currently second in the Championship, will take on St Johnstone in the other tie.
The games will be played on the weekend of 30 and 31 January, with the venues and kick-off times to be announced.
Celtic have won the tournament 15 times, Hibs are chasing a fourth victory, while Saints and Staggies are seeking a maiden success.
County lost 4-1 at home to Celtic on Sunday as the champions maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Premiership.
The Dingwall side have beaten Celtic twice in the 15 previous meetings between the clubs, including the Scottish Cup semi-final success at Hampden in 2010.
How would you 'tweak' haggis to beat the US import ban?
Haggis imports have been outlawed in the US for more than 40 years. But two leading Scottish butchers have said they are happy to make changes to their traditional Scottish recipes to make it suitable for the US market.
They are looking into adapted haggis recipes which do not include ingredients - such as sheep lung - which are not allowed across the pond.
Alternative cuts of meat have been suggested to get around the American rules which prevent haggis imports.Click here to find out how they could tweak their haggis.
Alistair Carmichael admits falling below ministerial standards
Rangers fan banned over monkey gestures
A Rangers fan who made monkey gestures to a black player and abused fans with disabilities has been given a 12-month football banning order.
John Brown, 25, from Motherwell, admitted carrying out the offences at two separate games at Ibrox stadium.
He targeted Cowdenbeath's Kudus Oyenuga as he celebrated a goal on 28 March and disabled Falkirk fans on 3 October.
Brown was also given a community payback order and told to carry out 70 hours unpaid work.
UPDATE: Alistair Carmichael takes the stand in election hearing
League Cup semi-final draw
Driver cut free from car crash in field
A driver had to be cut free from his car after it came off the road and crashed into a field in Fife.
A woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash.
The 27-year-old male driver had to be cut from the black Mini following the crash on the B969 West Glenrothes to New Inn roundabout on Sunday at 21:46.
Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to remove the man. His passenger was able to free herself from the car.
They were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Pupils injured in minibus crash
Two secondary school pupils and a motorist are in hospital following a crash involving a minibus and a car in southern Scotland.
The accident happened on the B723 road near Lockerbie at around 09:50.
A Renault car and a minibus were involved.
Two female school pupils travelling in the minibus from Annan Academy to Lockerbie Academy were taken to hospital with the woman driving the car. They had leg and back injuries.
The male driver of the minibus was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Footage shows Moray Firth dolpins playing underwater
Scottish League Cup draw time....
MSPs urged to reject Labour alcohol plans
The Scottish government has urged MSPs to reject a Labour proposal to tighten the laws on the sale and promotion of alcohol.
Ministers have called on Holyrood's health committee to recommend that Labour MSP and former GP Dr Richard Simpson's Alcohol Bill should make no further progress in Parliament.
Mr Simpson's proposals include tougher regulation of Buckfast tonic wine.
The Scottish government said many of the provisions of the Bill - which include a minimum price on multipacks, regulation of alcoholic drinks containing caffeine and restrictions on alcohol advertising - are either unworkable, fall foul of UK and EU legislation or are better dealt with under existing legislation.
Rangers urges Scottish football to 'move on'