Scotland Live

A cabinet office inquiry was subsequently launched to establish where the leak had come from and shortly before the findings were published Mr Carmichael admitted authorising the leak.

Because he was not involved in the mechanics of the leak, Mr Carmichael said "I thought I could truthfully answer [questions] by saying 'I did not leak it'."

He added: "Most leak inquiries very rarely establish the source of the leak."

Asked whether that was because most leaks are executed more skilfully that this one, he replied "yes."

When asked whether it was Mr Carmichael's intention to "mislead" the inquiry to believe you to be innocent he replied, "It was my intention to wait to see what is asked."

The unusual election court, in which four constituents are challenging Alistair Carmichael's election, is due to hear from him again tomorrow.