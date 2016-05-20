collage

As it happened - Scotland Live on 20 May 2016

Summary

  1. Mother admits help could have saved Liam
  2. Pressure rises over 'men only' golf vote
  3. Death Row Scot wants to come home
  4. Men convicted of blowing up ATM
  5. Man jailed for taxi driver bank raid
  6. Graphene fishing rod is 'world first'

Live Reporting

By Jo Perry and Nichola Rutherford

All times stated are UK

That's it from Scotland Live for this week

Nichola Rutherford

BBC Scotland

Join us from 08:00 on Monday for the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the country. 

Enjoy your weekend.

Police hunt three men who attacked man with weapons in Alexandria

Their 34-year-old victim suffered injuries to his head and body in the assault in a property in Craig Avenue, Tullichewan. 

police
BBC

The incident happened between 21:30 and 22:00 on Tuesday. 

Police said the men struck their victim with weapons before running off in the direction of Tullichewan Drive. 

Scotland's youngest motor neurone disease patient receives award from Prime Minister

Lucy Lintott, 21, from Moray, was diagnosed with MND three years ago and was told the average life expectancy with her condition was just 14 months. 

She started a blog - Lucy's Fightback - about the disease and her plans to continue taking on challenges to raise money for MND Scotland. 

Lucy Lintott
MND Scotland

Despite the muscle-wasting disease, Ms Lintott completed a sponsored five-day walk covering 65 miles with 20 friends and family, and along with a series of other events raised more than £100,000 for the charity. 

She is the latest recipient of a Point of Light award, set up to recognise the work of campaigners, volunteers and inspirational people.

Andy Murray will play Radek Stepanek in first round of the French Open

BBC Sport Scotland

The 37-year-old Czech took Murray to three sets when they met in Madrid earlier this month.  

Man jailed after forcing his way into pensioner's home with intention of raping her

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Simon Johnston, 39, subjected the 71-year-old woman to a violent ordeal which lasted for several hours.

The attack happened at a property in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in June 2015.

Judge Lady Stacey told Johnston she considered him to be a "very serious risk to public safety".

He was jailed for seven years. Read more here

'This is genuinely a huge honour for me' - new Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers
PA

"I am absolutely delighted to be named Celtic manager. This is genuinely a huge honour for me. I have followed Celtic all my life and to be given this fantastic opportunity and to be part of such a truly great football club is a dream come true. I will give my new role everything I have and do all I can to bring our supporters exciting, entertaining and winning football. The club has been in magnificent shape in recent years and has collected silverware regularly during this time. My objective now, of course, is to continue this work, to keep us at the top and again make our mark in Europe.

Brendan RodgersManager, Celtic FC

BreakingCeltic appoints Brendan Rodgers as the club's new manager

The 43-year-old former Liverpool, Swansea City, Reading and Watford manager takes over following the departure of Ronny Deila.  

In a statement, Celtic chairman Ian Bankier said Rodgers was an "outstanding candidate". 

"Brendan is a man with a tremendous pedigree in football management, he is someone who knows all about Celtic and someone who has a real passion for Celtic," he said. 

"He is also a manager who we believe has the talent, the drive and the determination to bring continued success to the club."

View more on twitter

Drug man caught driving at 5mph is banned from the road

A court heard that Mark Townsley attracted the attention of police because he was driving so slowly through the centre of Auchterarder.

Townsley, 28, then sped up but was pulled over by officers and found to be driving under the influence of drugs.

He admitted driving while unfit on 25 August last year.

Townsley, Primrose Crescent, Perth was also fined £400 at Perth Sheriff Court.

Travel update from Traffic Scotland

View more on twitter

Takeawy chef allegedly murdered at work died from blunt head trauma and heart disease

Shahzad Shah, 56, collapsed and died following an incident at a kebab shop in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, last month.

Hidayet Ozden, 52, from Falkirk, has since appeared in court twice, charged with murder and assault.

Mintlaw takeaway
bbc

Mr Shah's cause of death was "Ischaemic Heart Disease with blunt head trauma".

The information was revealed in Mr Shah's death certificate which was registered by police on Friday.

Muirfield vote: Your views - 'No-one discussed this 20 or 30 years ago, just accept the outcome'

Muirfield clubhouse
SNS

Andy Murray could face defending champion Stan Wawrinka in French Open semi-finals

Kheredine Idessane

BBC Sport Scotland

But Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal are seeded to meet in the last four in the other half of the draw. 

Should Murray progress through the first couple of rounds, which could both be against qualifiers, he's then seeded to run into two of the tallest men on the tour. 

Andy Murray
PA

The big-serving Ivo Karlovic and John Isner, from Croatia and America respectively, could lie in wait in rounds three and four. 

The Scottish world number two would then be seeded to face Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals - Murray won the last match they played, beating Nishikori in a five set Davis Cup epic in Birmingham earlier this year. 

There would then be the prospect of a possible last four encounter with Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, the defending champion, before a possible final two weeks on Sunday against either Djokovic or Nadal. 

Your pictures: The Flying Scotsman and a striking sunset feature in images from around Scotland

Damselfly in garden in Dunfermline
Michael Robertson
Sunset over Glenuig
Eddie Ingram
Flying Scotsman
Innes Edwards

Find a larger selection of the photographs sent in to the BBC Scotland news website this week, here. 

Send your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk

Dundee's The Courier named daily newspaper of the year in Regional Press Awards

The DC Thomson publication scooped the prize in the 20,000-plus circulation category. 

It was praised by judges for its "strong front page splashes and great overall coverage".

Courier masthead
Courier

The newspaper also won the top award in the campaign of the year category for its "Frank's Law" campaign after former Dundee United footballer Frank Kopel was struck down with early-onset dementia.

It aimed to highlight the need for greater financial support for sufferers, which does not currently kick in until they reach the age of 65.

View more on twitter

Barcelona fans now allowed to bring pro-Catalan independence flags to Sunday's match

Supporters had planned to have Scotland flags at the Vicente Calderon for the Copa del Rey final with Sevilla after the government's representative in Madrid decided not to allow Estelada flags for "operational and security reasons".

Estelada' flag and Saltires
Getty Images

But a Madrid judge has overruled that decision after Barcelona appealed.

The club had said it was "an attack on the freedom of expression".

Emergency services attending crash involving two vehicles that has closed the A82

From Traffic Scotland

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Mother accused of murdering her two-year-old son admits she completely failed him

Update

Rachel Fee is on trial alongside her civil partner Nyomi Fee at the High Court in Livingston. 

Giving evidence she told a jury she wasn't thinking rationally when she failed to get Liam help for a broken leg he suffered the week before he died.

Rachel and Nyomi Fee deny murdering Liam
BBC

The couple blame that injury, and Liam's death, on another boy.

Rachel Fee said she feared Liam would be taken off her if she'd taken him to hospital, admitting the two year old would still be alive if she'd sought help for him.

Gary Locke appointed as new manager at Raith Rovers

BBC Sport Scotland

View more on twitter

Former soldier jailed for life for murdering Greenock teenager 30 years ago loses conviction appeal

John Docherty, who is 51 and from Dunoon in Argyll, was convicted of murdering Elaine Doyle in June 2014 and jailed for a minimum term of 21 years.

John Docherty and Elaine Doyle
BBC

Judges have also rejected an appeal that the minimum term was excessive.

The body of the 16-year-old was found in a lane close to her parents' flat in Greenock in 1986.

Docherty's DNA was later identified on her body.

What do ex-pats think of the EU referendum?

Voters will go to the polls to have their say on whether to leave of remain part of the EU on 23 June. Migration into the UK has been making headlines but what about those who have emigrated to other European countries.

What does the EU referendum mean for ex-pats in Spain?

Of the estimated two million British ex-pats living in the EU, about half of those are thought to be in Spain. BBC Scotland's Ian Hamilton has been to find out how a vote for Brexit would affect them.  

Three men guilty of blowing up cash machines in raids across Aberdeenshire

Joseph McHale, 38, Kevin Schruyers, 42, and Robin Vaughan, 43, all from Liverpool, used explosives to get to the safes behind the ATMs. 

Kevin Schruyers (left) and Joseph McHale were convicted
Police Scotland
Kevin Schruyers (left) and Joseph McHale were convicted

The gang struck in the early hours of the morning at machines in Stonehaven, Inverurie, Aberdeen, New Deer and Ellon between August and November 2013.

They were convicted to stealing more than £130,000 in the raids. 

Muirfield vote: Your views - R&A's decision 'ironic' given women cannot participate in the Open

Update

Pressure is mounting on Muirfield Golf Club to reverse its decision not to allow women members.

A vote at the East Lothian club failed to rally a two-thirds majority of members behind allowing women to join.

East Lothian Labour MSP Iain Gray has lodged a motion at the Scottish Parliament calling for the club to "consider the decision again".

David Cameron, Nicola Sturgeon and golf professionals, including Rory McIlroy, have also criticised the move.

Players at Muirfield golf course
Getty Images

Partick Thistle is congratulated in the House of Commons

Evening Times

The first motion of the new session in Westminster, following the pomp and ceremony of the Queen’s speech, has been lodged and it was to praise the Maryhill club’s achievements past and present.

Kingsley - Partick Thistle's mascot
PA

Patrick Grady, Glasgow North SNP MSP, whose constituency includes Firhill, queued early to get in first with his motion.

It congratulates the Jags on the club’s 140th anniversary this year and notes the cultural and historical importance of the team, formed in 1876 in Partick.

Woman injured after crash leaves car underneath lorry in Edinburgh city centre

The incident happened at about 12:30 on the corner of South Charlotte Street and Princes Street.

Witness Ken Greig, 56, from Edinburgh, said: "The lorry is at a 45 degree angle as it was turning into South Charlotte Street.

Scene of accident
BBC

"The car is now wedged under the lorry and the car roof is nearly off."

Police Scotland said a female driver of the car was being treated for minor injuries.

Muirfield: SNP MP calls for review of 'archaic club rules'

BBC Radio Scotland

Angela Crawley told BBC Radio Scotland's Big Debate programme that it was time to examine how private clubs are run.  

Muirfield Golf Club
PA

The first thing I would say is there's no place for discrimination in any form in any way and we should be looking for equality across the board and parity here. But it's maybe time for a review of these archaic club rules. It's deeply embarrassing for Muirfield and I'm glad that the local MP George Kerevan is taking this forward. It's 2016, it's time for equality, let's stop making this about gender.

Angela CrawleySNP MP for Lanark and Hamilton East

Cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth £66,500 discovered in Edinburgh

Police said the "substantial amount" of drugs were found at properties in Great Junction Street and Pilrig Heights yesterday. 

Det Insp Alan O'Brien said he was "delighted" officers had prevented the substances from reaching the streets. 

Police officer generic
BBC

"Drug crime remains a priority for Police Scotland and we remain committed to arresting those involved in this illicit trade," he added.

Two men, aged 33 and 23, have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act. They are expected to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court later. 

Firefighters tackle fire in top floor of Glasgow tenement

Firefighters have spent most of the morning at the scene of the blaze, on the corner of Whitby Street and Springfield Road in the east end of the city. 

Tenement flats on corner of Whitby Street and Springfield Road
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
Tenement flats on the corner of Whitby Street and Springfield Road
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Ten firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the building to douse the flames, after receiving an emergency call at 09:22. 

An aerial rescue pump was also used to tackle the blaze from above. 

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured. 

Three Edinburgh schools closed over safety fears to reopen to students next week

Oxgangs Primary, St Peter's Primary and the Braidburn School will be the first of 17 schools to open their doors again after remedial works have been carried out.

Youngsters will return to classes on Tuesday, with five other schools due to open again in June.

Oxgangs Primary School
PA

Edinburgh City Council leader Andrew Burns said: "I am sure the parents at these three schools will be relieved to see their children back at their own schools next week. 

"It has been a very difficult time for everyone and I want to thank parents for their patience and understanding." 

Liam Fee's mother admits her failure to get him help contributed to his death

Rachel Fee is on trial alongside her civil partner Nyomi Fee, accused of murdering the two-year-old in March 2014.

Ms Fee told a jury she was not thinking rationally when she failed to get Liam help for a broken leg he had suffered the week before he died.

Rachel and Nyomi Fee
BBC

She said she feared Liam would be taken from her if she took him to hospital.

In response her defence QC Brian McConnachie asked her : "Where would he be today?". "Alive" she answered.

Nyomi Fee and Rachel Fee deny killing the toddler at a house near Glenrothes in Fife on 22 March 2014. 

Forty-year-old man who abducted taxi driver and robbed a bank with fake gun is jailed

Andrew Patrick from Lochgelly called a taxi to take him to the Bank of Scotland in Kirkcaldy in Fife.

Andrew Partick
Police

He then threatened the driver with an imitation gun, gave him a bag, which he said had a bomb inside, and ordered him to go into the bank and force staff to hand over cash.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Patrick, who admitted assault and robbery, was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

The judge said the offence was utterly appalling, had a significant effect on the taxi driver, and had been frightening for the bank staff.

House and car damaged in firearm incident in Fife

Police said a firearm was discharged at a property in Craigfoot Walk in Kirkcaldy at about 10:30 last night causing damage to a house and car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police patrol
BBC

Det Insp Colin Robson said: "This is a significant police inquiry and I would appeal for anyone who has any information that could assist with this investigation to come forward."

Insp Graeme Neill added that high visibility police patrols were in the area and that the risk to the public was "very low" Part of the street remains cordoned.

Second osprey chick of season hatches at Loch of the Lowes wildlife reserve

Volunteers at the reserve near Dunkeld got their first glimpse of the chick just after midnight. 

The first chick hatched on Wednesday afternoon. 

Osprey chicks
Scottish Wildlife Trust
Osprey chicks
Scottish Wildlife Trust

Charlotter Fleming, the Scottish Wildlife Trust's Perthshire ranger, said both chicks have fed successfully and look healthy. 

A third egg is expected to hatch in the next few days. 

Two children among five rescued from blaze at block of flats

Crews were called to the fire at the four-storey block in Ottawa Crescent in Dalmuir, West Dunbartonshire, just after 17:30 last night.

Firefighters
BBC

A woman, two children and two men were rescued from the upper-floors and given care until paramedics arrived.

The men were treated in hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation.

The woman and children were refereed for precautionary check-ups.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire.

US golf campaigner believes Muirfield members will vote again on men-only decision

BBC Radio Scotland

Martha Burk was at the forefront of the ten-year campaign that led to the Augusta National golf club in America admitting its first female members in 2012. 

She said losing a major competition like the Open would have helped her stateside battle. 

Muirfield
PA

"Had they done what the R&A has done now, I think Augusta would have opened much sooner," she said.

"My guess is that Muirfield will have another vote in a reasonable period of time and it will be successful because they aren't going to want to lose the British Open."

Community hospital being closed because of shortage of GPs to look after patients

Alternative arrangements are being made for existing patients at Lockhart hospital in Lanark, and no new patients are being admitted.

Hospital worker moving bed generic
Getty Images

The hospital has 30 beds and provides rehabilitation, palliative care and looks after people who have experienced sudden serious illness.

NHS Lanarkshire said it was 'working to identify possible solutions to maintain services'.

Former SNP deputy leader accuses current leadership of 'living in parallel universe' over EU referendum debate

Jim Sillars queried why the party's current leadership were campaigning to remain in the European Union when they wanted to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom.

Jim Sillars
BBC

He said there was a "glaring contradiction" in rejecting a union of 60 million people only to embrace a union of 500 million people.

He will call on SNP supporters to vote to back Brexit in a speech for the Scot.Leave campaign in Orkney on Friday. 

Mr Sillars said: "If being in a United Kingdom of 60 million people, where we have direct representation, does not give Scotland the sovereignty it needs, in what parallel universe does the SNP leadership see Scotland's interests being advanced in a 28-member state union of 500 million people?"

Gary Locke expected to be confirmed as Raith Rovers' new manager

BBC Sport Scotland

The 40-year-old, who resigned as Kilmarnock manager in January, will take over from Ray McKinnon, who left for Dundee United this month.

Gary Locke
SNS

With United having been relegated, the two men will be be in opposition in the Scottish Championship next season.

Rovers finished fourth at the end of the current campaign but missed out on promotion after losing their play-off quarter-final against Hibernian.

Read more here. 

Stephen Kingsley and Jack Hamilton called up for the Scotland squad

BBC Sport Scotland

The Swansea City left back and Hearts goalkeepers have been called up despite having only played five times for their clubs this season. 

Hearts' 22-year-old Hamilton is called up along with Ross County's Scott Fox because of injuries to Dundee's Scott Bain and Hull City's Allan McGregor.

Kingsley and Hamilton
SNS

Kingsley and Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson are also drafted in because club involvements mean four players cannot face Italy.

Scotland face the Italians at the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Malta on 29 May before taking on France on 4 June in Metz.

Full story here. 

Muirfield: MSP Iain Gray calls for 'disappointing' and 'detrimental' decision to be reconsidered

From BBC Scotland politics correspondent Glenn Campbell

View more on twitter

Death Row Scot Kenny Richey launches online fundraising bid to return to Scotland

Stephen Jardine programme

BBC Radio Scotland

Richey, who spent 21 years on death row in Ohio for causing the death of a child in a fire, was released in 2008 after an appeal and moved to Edinburgh.

However, he returned to America after several brushes with the law and now says he is homeless and penniless, having split up with his wife.

He has begun an online appeal which says "after five heart attacks and a stroke, I find myself $40,000 in debt, no health or medical insurance and now homeless and desperate".

He told Radio Scotland's Stephen Jardine programme: "Everything's gone down hill - everything's gone from bad to worse."

Kenny Richey being led by prison officers in 2008
AP

"For the past week I've been sleeping on the steps of a church.

"It seems that every time something good happens, somethings bad happens to destroy it."

Richey, who was rearrested in Mississippi for public intoxication last week, said he wanted to return "home" to Scotland to live out his last days.

He said: "I wouldn't mind finding some place quiet, maybe out in the countryside. Somewhere away from everybody. I'd be happy with that."

However, he also expressed pessimism at his chances of achieving financial help. 

"I know the way most people are, especially towards me. Everybody in Scotland has made their mind up about me.

"I'm dying. I want to die in Scotland. Is there something wrong with that."

