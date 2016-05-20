As it happened - Scotland Live on 20 May 2016

Richey, who spent 21 years on death row in Ohio for causing the death of a child in a fire, was released in 2008 after an appeal and moved to Edinburgh.

However, he returned to America after several brushes with the law and now says he is homeless and penniless, having split up with his wife.

He has begun an online appeal which says "after five heart attacks and a stroke, I find myself $40,000 in debt, no health or medical insurance and now homeless and desperate".

He told Radio Scotland's Stephen Jardine programme: "Everything's gone down hill - everything's gone from bad to worse."

"For the past week I've been sleeping on the steps of a church.

"It seems that every time something good happens, somethings bad happens to destroy it."

Richey, who was rearrested in Mississippi for public intoxication last week, said he wanted to return "home" to Scotland to live out his last days.

He said: "I wouldn't mind finding some place quiet, maybe out in the countryside. Somewhere away from everybody. I'd be happy with that."

However, he also expressed pessimism at his chances of achieving financial help.

"I know the way most people are, especially towards me. Everybody in Scotland has made their mind up about me.

"I'm dying. I want to die in Scotland. Is there something wrong with that."