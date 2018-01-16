Live: Heavy snowfall across Scotland

The upgraded weather warning follows heavy snowfall across much of the country overnight.

It has led to disruption on the roads, with lorries jackknifing on the A9 and the M74.

Graham/ BBC Weather Watcher Snow fell on Dunblane overnight

Moira Clink This car went off the road in Hermitage Drive, Edinburgh

Motorists travelling from Glasgow to Edinburgh have been asked to avoid the M8 as the wintry conditions have led to lengthy delays.

Tricky driving conditions also led to a series of minor accidents across the road network.