Inverness snow

Live: Heavy snowfall across Scotland

Summary

  1. Heavy snowfall overnight and through the morning causes transport disruption
  2. Met Office issues amber warning for snow

Live Reporting

By Nichola Rutherford and Giancarlo Rinaldi

All times stated are UK

Heavy snowfall overnight across Scotland

The upgraded weather warning follows heavy snowfall across much of the country overnight.

It has led to disruption on the roads, with lorries jackknifing on the A9 and the M74.

Dunblane
Graham/ BBC Weather Watcher
Snow fell on Dunblane overnight
Car crashed in Hermitage Drive, Edinburgh
Moira Clink
This car went off the road in Hermitage Drive, Edinburgh

Motorists travelling from Glasgow to Edinburgh have been asked to avoid the M8 as the wintry conditions have led to lengthy delays.

Tricky driving conditions also led to a series of minor accidents across the road network.

Met Office issues amber weather warning for snow

Official forecasters warn that large parts of Scotland will experience heavy and frequent snow showers from 15:00 on Tuesday.

They have upgraded their weather warning to amber for Central, Tayside, Fife, Strathclyde, south-west Scotland and Lothian and the Borders.

Ratho
Rathogirl
Snowy marina near Edinburgh airport

Up to 25cm of snow is expected on high ground, while up to 10cm will typically fall at lower levels.

They warned that showers may also be accompanied by hail and lightning at times, while strong winds could cause blizzard conditions and drifting.

