Heavy snowfall causes disruption
- Hundreds of drivers spend the night stranded on the M74
- Transport Minister apologises to stranded drivers
- All schools in the Scottish Borders shut
- Schools in Highlands, Perthshire and Lanarkshire shut
- Gritters working to keep routes clear
- Forecasters predict the big chill will last until at least Friday
By Jo Perry, Sandy Murray and Giancarlo Rinaldi
All times stated are UK
All schools in the Scottish Borders to be shut again tomorrow due to amber warning
Scottish Power warns about potential impact to its network as result of further snowfall
WATCH: The moment a lorry ploughs into a car on a snowy street in Airdrie
Your pictures of snow across Scotland
What does an amber weather warning mean for me?
Scottish Borders Police: A1 now open in both directions at Lamberton
Further snow showers sweeping across the country
Met Office issues amber alert for snow for south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde
A deepening area of low pressure is expected to track east across the UK during Wednesday night and early Thursday.
A spell of persistent and heavy snow is expected to develop. 3-8 cm of fresh snow is likely to accumulate widely with up to 20 cm over high ground.
The Met Office said travel delays were likely with the risk that some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.
Lorries still abandoned by side of A74
Conditions remain 'very challenging' on M74, say police
Transport Scotland said the M74 was now open in both directions, but that conditions remain challenging after a "very difficult night".
Agencies are now working to keep the traffic moving.
Ch Supt Stewart Carle told BBCGood Morning Scotland: "The gritters are out, they are continually putting down more grit and ploughing.
"They are using heavy rescue vehicles to give jack-knifed lorries a tow to get them straightened up again.
"This will be a slow process and if the weather looks like it's going to turn again please listen in, we may give a message to say avoid travel on the M74."
Latest on school closures from South Lanarkshire Council
Scottish Borders Police: A701 stretch now 'passable with care'
No go for golfers in the Borders
BBC Scotland correspondent feels the effects of M74 disruption
Traffic Scotland say 'improving picture' on M74 with traffic moving along the route
A701 north of Moffat to stay 'closed all morning'
The A701 north of Moffat is to remain closed all morning.
Treatment and ploughing has been carried out by both Dumfries and Galloway Council and Scottish Borders Council.
However, the wind is blowing ploughed snow back onto the road surface.
More Dumfries and Galloway schools close for the day
Tundergarth Primary near Lockerbie and Carrutherstown Primary are the latest schools to join the closure list in Dumfries and Galloway.
There are now 25 shut across the region.
Doune Castle closed due to snow
Scotland's Transport Minister Humza Yousaf apologises to hundreds of motorists stranded overnight on the M74
The Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has apologised to drivers after hundreds of people were stranded overnight on the M74 in treacherous conditions.
Mountain rescue teams joined other emergency services to help those stuck in South Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway.
Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Yousaf said conditions had been "extremely challenging".
Listen again.
Met Office issue yellow warning for wind, ice and snow across much of Scotland
Watch: Traffic now moving slowly along the M74
Two schools near Lockerbie added to Dumfries and Galloway closure list
Hightae and St Mungo Primaries have been added to the growing list of schools shut in Dumfries and Galloway.
The sites near Lockerbie take the total to 23 closed in the region.
The full list is available on the council website.
In Pictures: Hundreds of motorists spent the night on the M74 after becoming trapped by heavy snow
Mountain rescue teams were sent to help those stuck on the M74 in Dumfries and Galloway after severe weather led to closures at Millbank and Beattock. Read more.
A7 reopens at Hawick after earlier accident
WATCH: Driving through a blizzard in Dumfries and Galloway
Scottish Borders Police: A1 closed southbound at Ayton due to an accident
Six schools and nurseries are closed or partially closed due to bad weather in the Stirling Council area.
They are: Crianlarich Primary School
Killin Primary School - Will close at 12:15pm
Strathyre Primary
McLaren High School
Arnprior Nursery
Crianlarich Nursery
Transport to Perth High School delayed
Highlands: 16 Secondary schools shut, 58 primary schools shut and 44 nurseries
For a full list of all the schools affected, log on here https://www.highland.gov.uk/schoolclosures
Full schools situation in Dumfries and Galloway
A total of 21 schools are shut for the day in Dumfries and Galloway.
They are Ae, Applegarth, Beattock, Canonbie, Duncow, Dunscore, Hottsbridge, Hutton, Johnstonebridge, Kelloholm, Langholm Academy and Primary, Lockerbie Academy and Primary, Moffat Academy and Primary, Moniaive, Sanquhar Academy and Primary, Wallace Hall Academy and Primary.
Five schools are scheduled to open at 10:00. They are Closeburn, Lincluden, Lochside, Penpont and St Ninian's.
Full list of school closures and delayed starts for South Lanarkshire Council
Schools and nurseries closed - Abington Primary, Auchengray Primary, Auldhouse Primary, Biggar High School, Blackwood Primary, Braehead Primary, Carmichael Primary, Carnwath Primary, Carstairs Junction Primary, Coulter Primary, Crawford Primary, Douglas Primary, Forth Primary, Heathery Knowe Primary, High Mill Primary, Lamington Primary, Lanark Primary, Leadhills Primary, Libberton Primary, Netherburn Primary, Rigside Primary, Rigside Rural Community Nursery, St Leonards Primary, St Mary’s (Lanark) Primary, Tinto Primary, Walston Primary, Wiston Primary.
Delayed start (all 10am) - Ballerup Nursery, Beckford Primary, Calderwood Primary, Canberra Primary, Carnwath Primary, Carstairs Primary, Castlefied Primary, Chapleton Primary, Crawforddyke Primary, East Milton Primary, Kirktonholme Primary, Lesmahagow High School, Milton Primary, Newfield Primary, St Anthony’s Primary, St Louise Primary, St Ninian’s Primary, St Vincent’s Primary, Udston Primary, Westburn Nursery, Woodhead Primary, Woodlands Nursery, Woodpark Primary.
School transport update
We have undertaken an assessment of the weather and our decision is that all Additional Support Needs (ASN) transport for ASN schools and bases is cancelled today due to the adverse weather conditions.
Traffic moving slowly on the A74(M) at Lockerbie and Happendon
South Lanarkshire Council school transport update
Dumfries and Galloway emergency services work through the night
Gritters out as snow moves in along the M8, A702 and A7
Abandoned vehicles causing slow moving traffic on the M74 southbound from Junction 8
List of school closures affecting South Lanarkshire
