Snow disruption enters third day

A small number of drivers have been rescued after being stuck for up to five hours by drifting snow in Easter Ross in the Highlands.

It's understood they became trapped on the B9175 at the Arabella level crossing near Tain. Snow drifts were said to be up to five feet deep in the area.

A tractor had to be brought in to pull drivers to safety. Police Scotland say a large area of Easter Ross is currently cut off - around Tain, Edderton, Nigg, Fearn, Balintore and Portmahomack.

Officers say motorists should avoid these areas and are "strongly" advising people not to travel.