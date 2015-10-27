Scottish Parliament

Holyrood as it happened: 27 October 2015

Summary

  1. MSPs took evidence on petitions on LGBTI+ issues in schools, the HPV vaccine and a call for improved services for people with cerebral palsy
  2. Questions were asked about a critical report on the NHS and getting the families of the victims of the Clutha Bar tragedy more involved
  3. Energy Minister Fergus Ewing gave an emergency ministerial statement on the steel industry
  4. Climate Change Minister Aileen McLeod gave a statement on greenhouse gas emissions targets, which have been missed for four years in a row
  5. MSPs pass the Harbours (Scotland) Bill and agree the general principles of the Apologies (Scotland) Bill
  6. The member's debate focuses on the people living in Gaza

Live Reporting

By Colin Bell and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

That's all folks

That concludes our coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 27 October 2015.

Holyrood
bbc

Join us again from 9.30am tomorrow morning as the Local Government Committee hears from Finance Secretary John Swinney on his spending plans for 2016-17.  

Gaza debate ends

Mr Yousaf brings the debate to a close.

Obstacles to peace

The international development minister says the Scottish government has consistently condemned obstacles to peace, like illegal settlements.

Mr Yousaf says the government gave £500,000 in aid to Gaza.

He says it has also called on a ban of exports of arms to Israel, including those companies in Scotland.

'Open air prison'

Mr Yousaf says the situation in Gaza is unsustainable and it is being turned into an open air prison.

He calls for a "sustainable negotiated settlement".

'Damning indictment'

International Development Minister Humza Yousaf says the failure to find a peaceful solution to the Middle East is a "damning indictment of the international community".

International Development Minister Humza Yousaf
BBC

Mr Yousaf says the Scottish government condemn all acts of violence.

He says Gaza's economy has been battered by years of blockade. 

Analysis: UN report

Yolande Knell, BBC News, Jerusalem

In their 183-page report the commissioners highlight the impact on civilians on both sides.

They criticise Israel for not revising its practice of air strikes as casualties mounted, question the type of weapons it used and the quality of warnings it gave to Palestinians to evacuate their neighbourhoods.

They say that militants' indiscriminate firing of rockets and mortars at Israel seemed intended to spread terror among civilians.

Rockets and airstrikes
AP

The UN report, which urges cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), comes at a sensitive time.

This week the Palestinians will make their first submission to the ICC, which is conducting its own preliminary investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. This will include a chapter on the Gaza war.

Genocide

Ms White reads out the definition of genocide and says that it is appropriate for what has happened in Gaza.

Mr Mason says there is no evidence Israel wants to destroy all Palestinians.

He says we must be supportive of Jews living in Scotland.

The SNP MSP calls for wisdom to be used by both sides in Gaza.

Compassion

SNP MSP John Mason says we should do all we can to bring about peace in the Middle East.

Mr Mason says peace will not come by choosing only one side. 

SNP MSP John Mason
BBC

He says we should be encouraging both sides to use compassion.

The SNP MSP says the use of genocide in the motion is of concern

Children among the most literate

Scottish Labour MSP Malcolm Chisholm says there is a different story of Gaza to be told.

He says their children are among the most literate in the Arab world. 

Malcolm Chisholm
BBC
Background: UN Report

In June it emerged both Israel and Palestinian militants may have committed war crimes during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict, according to UN investigators.

In a long-awaited report, the UN team said there was evidence of "serious violations" by both sides.

Israel dismissed the investigation as "politically motivated and morally flawed", while Hamas said it wrongly equated "the victim and executioner".

The conflict lasted for 50 days between July and August, and ended in a truce.

On the Palestinian side, 2,251 people, of whom 1,462 were civilians, were killed, the report said. On the Israeli side, 67 soldiers were killed along with six civilians, it noted.

Gaza
AFP
Gaza
Two state solution

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie McGrigor says it cannot be acceptable that power outages in Gaza can last for twelve hours a day.

Mr McGrigor says both sides need to take steps to improve the position in Gaza.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie McGrigor
bb
Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie McGrigor

Mr McGrigor calls for a two state solution. 

'Relentless campaigner'

SNP MSP Kenny MacAskill congratulates Ms White for being a "relentless campaigner for the Palestinian people".

SNP MSP Kenny MacAskill
BBC
British mandate

Scottish Labour MSP Claudia Beamish congratulates Ms White for bringing this member's debate to the chamber.

Ms Beamish says her father was a British Army solider in Bethlehem during the mandate and it was him she learned of the injustice there.

She says the cross-party group is dedicated to exposing the injustice.

Claudia Beamish
BBC
Labour MSP Claudia Beamish has an injured foot, hence her speech from a sedentary position.
Background: Israel-Palestinian violence flares

Fresh violence erupted between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, with three Palestinians killed in clashes, Palestinians said on the 16 October. 

Two were killed in confrontations with Israeli troops over the Gaza border, medical sources said. 

Israel-Palestinian violence
BBC

Also, in the West Bank, a Palestinian posing as a journalist stabbed and injured a soldier and was shot dead. 

Violence between the two sides has spiralled, with near-daily stabbings by Palestinians of Israelis this month.

Dire need

Ms White says the economy of Palestine is undermined by occupation. 

The Glasgow Kelvin MSP says 360,000 Palestinians are in "dire need of treatment" for mental health problems.

She adds 400,000 children need immediate psycosocial support.

Just solution

Ms White says she can understand the feelings of many that the Israeli government's action and inaction with regards to Gaza are deliberate and leading to the genocide of those living there. 

She supports those Israelis, Palestinians, Jews and non-Jews alike from Glasgow, Scotland and around the world who believe in mutual respect and understanding as cornerstones to a just solution in Palestine and Israel, while condemning violence and extremism in any form.

The SNP MSP says that this groundswell of support for justice will only grow should the current situation not change, and hopes that, mindful of such, wise counsel will prevail.

UN Report Gaza

Ms White says de-development is the process whereby development is not only hindered but reversed.

She says the UN report states that "Three Israeli military operations in the past six years, in addition to eight years of economic blockade, have ravaged the already debilitated infrastructure of Gaza, shattered its productive base, left no time for meaningful reconstruction or economic recovery and impoverished the Palestinian population in Gaza, rendering their economic wellbeing worse than the level of two decades previous". 

'As Gaza Withers, its People Perish' debate

SNP MSP Sandra White leads a debate entitled 'As Gaza Withers, its People Perish'. 

SNP MSP Sandra White
BBC

The Glasgow Kelvin MSP uses her motion to highlight the findings of the UN report that suggest that the Gaza strip could become uninhabitable by 2020 due to what it terms de-development.  

Decision time concludes

Presiding Officer Patricia Marwick presides over decision time. 

Tricia Marwick
BBC
Harbours Bill passed

The Harbours (Scotland) Bill is unanimously passed.

MSPs unanimously back the general principles of the Apologies (Scotland) Bill.

The changes to the standing orders are all approved. 

Changes to Standing Orders

SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson is leading the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee Debate: Changes to Standing Orders.

SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson
BBC

  Mr Stevenson details the proposed changes.  

It's A Wonderful Bill

Transport and Islands Minister Derek Mackay concludes the debate on the Harbours Bill by saying his favourite Jimmy Stewart film is It's A Wonderful Life and this is indeed a wonderful bill.

Transport and Islands Minister Derek Mackay
BBC
Mr Smith Goes To Washington and Holyrood

Labour MSP David Stewart says closing for such a "straightforward and consensual bill" reminds him of James Stewart in Mr Smith Goes to Washington.

Labour MSP David Stewart
bbc
David Stewart
Jimmy Stewart
BBC
Jimmy Stewart

Jimmy Stewart had to fill 24 hours by reading the bible and the phone book, but David Stewart says he will not have to resort to that, despite the bill's simplicity.

He says the Harbours Bill is a very sensible bill. 

Background:

New Aberdeen harbour proposal

Fresh images of a proposed new harbour for Aberdeen have been released.

The cost of the project at Nigg Bay, to the south of the existing harbour, is being estimated at more than £300m.

A public consultation is currently ongoing.

The exhibition material can be viewed and downloaded, and feedback can be emailed to aberdeenharbour@bartonwillmore.co.uk

Nigg Bay project
bbc
Nigg Bay project
Conservatives

Scottish Conservative MSP Alex Johnstone agrees that this is a simple piece of legislation.

Scottish Conservative MSP Alex Johnstone
BBC

Mr Johnstone says his party will vote for the legislation.

Labour

Labour MSP David Stewart says this is a simple and consensual piece of legislation and it will receive his party's backing today.

Labour MSP David Stewart
BBC
Background: Harbours (Scotland) Bill

The legislation will remove Scottish ministers' power to compel a trust port, with an annual turnover above a certain level, to bring forward privatisation proposals. 

It also makes minor amendments to the Harbours Act 1964, removing a requirement for harbour authorities to: 

1. submit six copies of a draft Harbour Order along with the application for the Order. 

2. submit six copies of a harbour reorganisation scheme to Scottish Ministers.

Widespread support

Transport and Islands Minister, Derek Mackay, says there is widespread support for the bill from industry and he urges MSPs to back it at decision time.

Harbours (Scotland) Bill Stage 3 Debate

Transport and Islands Minister Derek Mackay opens the debate on the Harbours (Scotland) Bill which was introduced in the Scottish Parliament on 18 March 2015. 

Transport Minister Derek Mackay
bbc
Transport Minister Derek Mackay

Mr Mackay says there are no amendments at this stage.

Debate ends

Ms Mitchell concludes the debate calling for MSPs to back the general principles of the Apologies Bill, saying it will benefit many including the victims of historic child abuse.

Background:

SHRC: Action Plan on Justice for Victims of Historic Child Abuse

The Scottish Human Rights Commission's action plan on Justice for Victims of Historic Child Abuse has an Apology Law as one of its commitments.

SHRC: Action Plan on Justice for Victims of Historic Child Abuse
SHRC
SHRC: Action Plan on Justice for Victims of Historic Child Abuse
Scottish Conservatives

Scottish Conservative MSP Gavin Brown says it would be useful to know where the government's problems lie within the Apologies Bill.

Scottish Conservative MSP Gavin Brown
BBC

Mr Brown says the legislation will have an effect and a positive impact. 

He says the forthcoming stages of the bill will be more difficult than Stage 1. 

Scottish Labour

Scottish Labour MSP Elaine Murray says her party will back the general principles at decision time, with the same caveat as the minister - a caveat that admissions must be brought forward.

Scottish Labour MSP Elaine Murray
BBC
Call for amendments

Mr Wheelhouse concludes saying if the Apologies Bill is not amended the government will have to reconsider its position. 

Not the right balance

Mr Wheelhouse says the government backs the general principles of the Apologies Bill, but says the right balance has not yet been struck in the legislation.

He welcomes Ms Mitchell's willingness to amend the legisaltion. 

SHRC

Community Safety and Legal Affairs Minister Paul Wheelhouse says he shares Ms Mitchell's wish to encourage apologies.

Paul Wheelhouse
BBC

Mr Wheelhouse says full consideration should be given to the merits of an apologies law, in line with the wishes of the Scottish Human Rights Commission.

The SHRC came to its conclusion via work with victims of historic child abuse. 

Justice Committee

Apologies (Scotland) Bill

Justice Committee convener Christine Grahame says it was refreshing to cover civil law for a change. 

Justice Convener Christine Grahame
BBC

Ms Grahame said it was "good to have some power over Margaret Mitchell" for a change, as her fellow committee member gave evidence rather than asking questions. 

She says the committee backs the general principles of the bill.

Margaret Mitchell

Scottish Conservative MSP Margaret Mithchell says her member's bill will mean an apology is not evidence of liability.

Scottish Conservative Margaret Mitchell
BBC
Apologies (Scotland) Bill Stage 1 Debate

Debate MSPs debate the Apologies (Scotland) Bill for the first time before being asked to back its general principle at decision time. 

The legislation is intended to stop apologies being used as evidence of liability in most civil legal proceedings in Scotland, with the aim of bringing about social and cultural change in relation to apologising.

