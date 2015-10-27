Holyrood as it happened: 27 October 2015

MSPs took evidence on petitions on LGBTI+ issues in schools, the HPV vaccine and a call for improved services for people with cerebral palsy
Questions were asked about a critical report on the NHS and getting the families of the victims of the Clutha Bar tragedy more involved
Energy Minister Fergus Ewing gave an emergency ministerial statement on the steel industry
Climate Change Minister Aileen McLeod gave a statement on greenhouse gas emissions targets, which have been missed for four years in a row
MSPs pass the Harbours (Scotland) Bill and agree the general principles of the Apologies (Scotland) Bill
The member's debate focuses on the people living in Gaza
Gaza debate ends
Mr Yousaf brings the debate to a close.
Obstacles to peace
The international development minister says the Scottish government has consistently condemned obstacles to peace, like illegal settlements.
Mr Yousaf says the government gave £500,000 in aid to Gaza.
He says it has also called on a ban of exports of arms to Israel, including those companies in Scotland.
'Open air prison'
Mr Yousaf says the situation in Gaza is unsustainable and it is being turned into an open air prison.
He calls for a "sustainable negotiated settlement".
'Damning indictment'
International Development Minister Humza Yousaf says the failure to find a peaceful solution to the Middle East is a "damning indictment of the international community".
Mr Yousaf says the Scottish government condemn all acts of violence.
He says Gaza's economy has been battered by years of blockade.
Analysis: UN report
Yolande Knell, BBC News, Jerusalem
In their 183-page report the commissioners highlight the impact on civilians on both sides.
They criticise Israel for not revising its practice of air strikes as casualties mounted, question the type of weapons it used and the quality of warnings it gave to Palestinians to evacuate their neighbourhoods.
They say that militants' indiscriminate firing of rockets and mortars at Israel seemed intended to spread terror among civilians.
The UN report, which urges cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), comes at a sensitive time.
This week the Palestinians will make their first submission to the ICC, which is conducting its own preliminary investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. This will include a chapter on the Gaza war.
Genocide
Ms White reads out the definition of genocide and says that it is appropriate for what has happened in Gaza.
Mr Mason says there is no evidence Israel wants to destroy all Palestinians.
He says we must be supportive of Jews living in Scotland.
The SNP MSP calls for wisdom to be used by both sides in Gaza.
Compassion
SNP MSP John Mason says we should do all we can to bring about peace in the Middle East.
Mr Mason says peace will not come by choosing only one side.
He says we should be encouraging both sides to use compassion.
The SNP MSP says the use of genocide in the motion is of concern
Children among the most literate
Scottish Labour MSP Malcolm Chisholm says there is a different story of Gaza to be told.
He says their children are among the most literate in the Arab world.
Two were killed in confrontations with Israeli troops over the Gaza border, medical sources said.
Also, in the West Bank, a Palestinian posing as a journalist stabbed and injured a soldier and was shot dead.
Violence between the two sides has spiralled, with near-daily stabbings by Palestinians of Israelis this month.
Dire need
Ms White says the economy of Palestine is undermined by occupation.
The Glasgow Kelvin MSP says 360,000 Palestinians are in "dire need of treatment" for mental health problems.
She adds 400,000 children need immediate psycosocial support.
Just solution
Ms White says she can understand the feelings of many that the Israeli government's action and inaction with regards to Gaza are deliberate and leading to the genocide of those living there.
She supports those Israelis, Palestinians, Jews and non-Jews alike from Glasgow, Scotland and around the world who believe in mutual respect and understanding as cornerstones to a just solution in Palestine and Israel, while condemning violence and extremism in any form.
The SNP MSP says that this groundswell of support for justice will only grow should the current situation not change, and hopes that, mindful of such, wise counsel will prevail.
UN Report Gaza
Ms White says de-development is the process whereby development is not only hindered but reversed.
She says the UN report states that "Three Israeli military operations in the past six years, in addition to eight years of economic blockade, have ravaged the already debilitated infrastructure of Gaza, shattered its productive base, left no time for meaningful reconstruction or economic recovery and impoverished the Palestinian population in Gaza, rendering their economic wellbeing worse than the level of two decades previous".
'As Gaza Withers, its People Perish' debate
SNP MSP Sandra White leads a debate entitled 'As Gaza Withers, its People Perish'.
The Glasgow Kelvin MSP uses her motion to highlight the findings of the UN report that suggest that the Gaza strip could become uninhabitable by 2020 due to what it terms de-development.
Decision time concludes
Presiding Officer Patricia Marwick presides over decision time.
Harbours Bill passed
The Harbours (Scotland) Bill is unanimously passed.
MSPs unanimously back the general principles of the Apologies (Scotland) Bill.
The changes to the standing orders are all approved.
Changes to Standing Orders
SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson is leading the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee Debate: Changes to Standing Orders.
Mr Stevenson details the proposed changes.
It's A Wonderful Bill
Transport and Islands Minister Derek Mackay concludes the debate on the Harbours Bill by saying his favourite Jimmy Stewart film is It's A Wonderful Life and this is indeed a wonderful bill.
Mr Smith Goes To Washington and Holyrood
Labour MSP David Stewart says closing for such a "straightforward and consensual bill" reminds him of James Stewart in Mr Smith Goes to Washington.
Jimmy Stewart had to fill 24 hours by reading the bible and the phone book, but David Stewart says he will not have to resort to that, despite the bill's simplicity.
He says the Harbours Bill is a very sensible bill.
Background:
New Aberdeen harbour proposal
Fresh images of a proposed new harbour for Aberdeen have been released.
The cost of the project at Nigg Bay, to the south of the existing harbour, is being estimated at more than £300m.
A public consultation is currently ongoing.
The exhibition material can be viewed and downloaded, and feedback can be emailed to aberdeenharbour@bartonwillmore.co.uk
The SHRC came to its conclusion via work with victims of historic child abuse.
Justice Committee
Apologies (Scotland) Bill
Justice Committee convener Christine Grahame says it was refreshing to cover civil law for a change.
Ms Grahame said it was "good to have some power over Margaret Mitchell" for a change, as her fellow committee member gave evidence rather than asking questions.
She says the committee backs the general principles of the bill.
Margaret Mitchell
Scottish Conservative MSP Margaret Mithchell says her member's bill will mean an apology is not evidence of liability.
Apologies (Scotland) Bill Stage 1 Debate
Debate MSPs debate the Apologies (Scotland) Bill for the first time before being asked to back its general principle at decision time.
The legislation is intended to stop apologies being used as evidence of liability in most civil legal proceedings in Scotland, with the aim of bringing about social and cultural change in relation to apologising.
