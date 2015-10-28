Holyrood as it happened: 28 October 2015

MSPs quizzed Finance Secretary John Swinney on his draft spending plans for 2016-17
SNP MSP Christina McKelvie led a debate calling for a halt to welfare reform
Portfolio questions this week focused on social justice, communities and pensioner's rights and then fair work, skills and training
The Scottish Conservatives led a debate on education
GPs working in the most deprived areas of Scotland were the focus for Labour MSP Patricia Ferguson, in her member's debate
Primary care redesign
The minister says the plan is to transform primary care in Scotland.
Mr Hepburn says primary care must be redesigned in a transformative and collaborative way.
Primary care fund
Mr Hepburn says the Scottish government will invest the £60 primary care fund to address the immediate workload of GPs and recruitment issues.
'Hugely impressed'
Health Improvement and Mental Health Minister Jamie Hepburn says the government places the highest value on the work of GPs and he has been "hugely impressed" by the work of staff in the deep end practices.
Deep End practices have from 88-44% of their patients in the most deprived 15% of datazones.
Hard working staff
Lib Dem MSP Jim Hume praises the hard work of staff in the deep end practices which provide health care in the most deprived areas.
Mr Hume says the principle of the NHS, that good health care should be available to all regardless of wealth, has clearly failed to become a policy.
Ill health
Scottish Conservative MSP Nanette Milne says general practice in Scotland faces problems at the moment.
The former GP says men and women spend twice as long in ill health in deep end practices which has a huge knock on to these practices.
Dr Milne says the funding and provision of primary services is of concern.
More funding required
Dr Richard Simpson says he gives credit to the government for providing funding to deep end practices.
He says it's clear that deprived areas have higher levels of mental illness and therefore require more mental health medications.
Dr Simpson says it is long overdue that health boards are "instructed" to provide more funding to these areas.
He says we are now facing a crises and are in a position where GPs are resigning.
Primary care funding
SNP MSP Bob Doris says he does not agree that the funding distribution takes no account of the levels of deprivation a practice faces.
Mr Doris says the Scottish government has recently announced £60m in primary care funding.
Lower spend in deprived areas
Ms Ferguson says patients in deprived areas require more GP time and yet the spend in these areas is lower than the average in Scotland.
Review the funding formula
Ms Ferguson says the funding distribution arrangements take no account of the additional burden on "Deep End practices".
The MSP for Glasgow Maryhill points to the Balmore Practice in Possilpark, which has been forced to appeal to the local NHS trust for assistance in respect of its financial situation.
She calls for the Scottish government to review the present funding formula and do all in its power to eradicate health inequalities.
'Serious Concern'
Ms Ferguson is concerned that patients in the areas served by the practices will have up to 20 fewer healthy years in their lifetime.
The Labour MSP considers this to be a matter of serious concern both for the people affected and for the GP practices that they attend.
Deprived populations
Ms Ferguson calls for appreciation of the general practitioners and staff in the "Deep End" practices, who it considers work in the most challenging of circumstances.
The Labour MSP for Glasgow Maryhill says these practices serve the 100 most deprived populations in Scotland.
GP Practices at the Deep End Healthy Life Expectancy debate
Labour MSP Patricia Ferguson leads a debate entitled 'GP Practices at the Deep End, Healthy Life Expectancy' .
Decision time
MSPs back the amended motion from the Scottish Conservatives on higher education governance.
The amendment from the Scottish government was passed with 64 MSPs backing it and 54 against.
'Absurd position'
Scottish Conservative MSP Gavin Brown says there was a rumour that the Scottish government had been blindsided by the potential of ONS re-classification.
Mr Brown says the government has not done anywhere near enough work on the issue and that is not good enough.
The Tory MSP says it is an "absurd position" to take by the government that it is not concerned.
He says there is "deep concern" from universities about the powers the government will have over higher education institutes if the legislation goes ahead as planned.
No interest in running universities
Learning Minister Alasdair Allan says the legislation seeks to enshrine academic freedom not give control of universities to the government.
Mr Allan says he welcomes Labour support for university governance reform, but they felt compelled to agree with the Tories that the legislation will create a threat of re-classification by ONS.
The minister says the Higher Education Governance Bill will improve the modernity, transparency and inclusivity of the governance of higher education institutes.
He say this government is not interested in any role in the running of universities.
'Real fears'
Labour MSP Mark Griffin says there are real fears in the university sector about the risk of re-classification in the ONS.
Mr Griffin calls for the government to remove the sections of the bill that increase the risk of re-classification.
Modern method of governance
Education Committee Convener Stewart Maxwell says there are individuals, groups and organisations who are backing proposals to bring improvements to the governance of Scottish universities.
He says it's about delivering a modern method of governance.
The SNP MSP says there has undoubtedly been a degree of scaremongering about this bill.
'We're doomed'
SNP MSP Dennis Robertson says the education committee have only taken one evidence session on this legislation.
Mr Robertson says the cabinet secretary has reassured the chamber that if there are parts in the bill that need to be looked at they will be looked at.
He says listening to Mary Scanlon it began to feel like we were in Dad's Army.
"It sounds as if we're doomed, presiding officer we're doomed." He jokes
Burden
Scottish Conservative MSP Mary Scanlon says the bill burdens universities with something they do not want.
Ms Sacanlon says the universities have succeeded and thrived for 600 years without government interference.
'Unacceptable'
Labour MSP Malcolm Chisholm asks why the Scottish government would risk re-classifcation by the ONS.
Mr Chisholm details the financial impact of such a re-classification.
He says it is incumbent on the Scottish government to take the concerns from universities seriously.
The Labour MSP says the current situation is "unacceptable".
Background:
Scotland's largest education union has backed the controversial plans for a shake up in university governance in the Higher Education Governance (Scotland) Bill.
The legislation would see elections for university chairs and unions guaranteed places on university governing bodies.
Critics argue the legislation will give politicians more control over universities, which are very protective of their independent status.
But the EIS said it will empower staff and students. Others have warned of a threat to the role of rectors at ancient universities.
The rector of Glasgow University - the whistleblower Edward Snowden - reiterated his concerns that the legislation would give politicians more power.
The Scottish government denied this is the case.
'Not credible'
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur says much of what the Scottish government is doing here is like creating "solutions casting around desperately for a problem to solve".
Mr McArthur says it is the scope of the bill that matters not the intentions of any one minister.
He says Universities Scotland have stressed the risk of ONS reclassification.
Mr McArthur says the minister's assertion that the bill does not increase the risk is simply not credible.
'Mess'
Mr Gray says for eight years the SNP government's view of universities has not stretched beyond free tuition.
He says the government has not looked at the role of universites, as he claims Labour did when in coalition with the Lib Dems in the Scottish Executive.
He says unfortunately now the SNP have turned their attention to universities, "what a mess they are making of it".
University rectors
Mr Gray calls on the Scottish government to seek urgent external legal and technical advice and to publish the analysis conducted to date.
He asks the Scottish government to make a formal commitment to remove all clauses from the bill that could increase the risk of ONS reclassification and to protect the role of rector at those universities with such a tradition.
ONS reclassification
Mr Gray is alarmed by the evidence placed on record by Universities Scotland which suggests that sections of the Higher Education Governance (Scotland) Bill could increase the risks of Office for National Statistics (ONS) reclassification.
He is also concerned the higher education sector would lose significant sums of money and believes that any such moves would seriously undermine the strength of the university system in Scotland and therefore threaten the international standing of its higher education institutions.
Labour amendment
Labour MSP Iain Gray has tabled an amendment to the Scotland's Universities motion.
Scottish labour's spokesperson for opportunity suggests the motion is amended to recognise university rectors and the contribution that they make to some of Scotland's higher education establishments.
No to reclassification
Ms Constance says reclassification is an outcome that the Scottish government would never want to realise.
Scottish government intentions
Ms Constance says the Scottish government has no intention of advancing ministerial control over the higher education sector and would always seek to avoid any risk of the reclassification of higher education institutions as public sector bodies by the Office for National Statistics.
The education secretary also say the bill's provisions do not increase that risk and that the Scottish government continues to listen carefully to the views and constructive suggestions made by all higher education stakeholders on the provisions in the legislation.
More inclusive
The education secretary says the legislation will ensure that all parts of the campus community, including students, staff and trade unions, are better included in the strategic decisions that guide the future path of Scotland's excellent and highly-valued higher education institutions.
She says the Scottish government has invested over £4 billion in the sector in the last four years to enable universities to lever in money from other sources and help Scotland maintain its reputation as a leading nation in higher education.
Education Secretary
Education Secretary Angela Constance uses her amendment to say the autonomy of Scotland's higher education institutions is a fundamental part of what makes them successful on the world stage, helps them to attract students and staff of the highest quality and enhances their international competitiveness and reputation for exemplary teaching and research.
Ms Constance says the provisions to enable more modern and inclusive governance in the Higher Education Governance (Scotland) Bill will enhance the reputation of the country's institutions present no threat to their financial wellbeing.
Lack of evidence
Ms Smith says the lack of evidence from the Scottish government to back the Higher Education Governance Bill is the crucial problem.
She says this is "unnecessary" legislation and will damage the reputation of Scotland's universities.
Remove sections of the bill
Ms Smith repeats the call for the Scottish government to remove those sections of the bill that have caused such alarm to those in the higher education sector.
'Not bothered'
Tory MSP Liz Smith says the Scottish government has "not bothered" to take detailed expert advice on this issue.
Mr Smith calls for evidence that ministers are not wanting to take over control of universities.
She details the fiscal impact of ONS reclassification on universities.
Paperwork
Conservative MSP Liz Smith says the Scottish government are unable to produce the necessary paperwork to back up its cause.
Call for urgent action
The Conservative MSP calls on the Scottish government to seek urgent external legal and technical advice on the matter and to publish, in full, all the analysis conducted to date on the matter.
She calls on the government to make a formal commitment to remove all clauses from the Bill that could increase the risk of ONS reclassification.
'Lose significant sums of money'
Ms Smith is concerned that, if ONS reclassification was to occur, the higher education sector would lose significant sums of money.
She says reclassification would seriously undermine the strength of the university system in Scotland and therefore threaten the international standing of its higher education institutions.
Alarm
Ms Smith says the recent international success of Scotland's universities has been a result of their ability, as autonomous and diverse institutions, to react, in both an effective and flexible manner, to the increasing challenges in global education.
The Tory MSP says she is "alarmed by the evidence placed on record by Universities Scotland and individual academic institutions, which suggests that sections of the Higher Education Governance (Scotland) Bill could increase significantly the risks of Office for National Statistics (ONS) reclassification.
Scottish universities
Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith uses her motion to highlight the "long-standing reputation for academic excellence" of Scottish universities.
