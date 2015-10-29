Holyrood as it happened: 29 October 2015

Opposition party leaders questioned Nicola Sturgeon during first minister's questions
Politicians from all sides expressed their condolences to the friends and family of 16-year-old schoolboy Bailey Gwynne, who died after being stabbed
MSPs back the general principles of the Education (Scotland) Bill
Scottish government ministers faced questions on a variety of topics during general questions
Today's lunchtime member's debate focused on volunteering and self-management
The government made a statement on the Scottish government's Winter Transport Resilience
Live Reporting
By Colin Bell and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
MSPs back the general principles of the Education Bill
MSPs unanimously back the general principles of the Education Bill at decision time.
That concludes our coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 29 October 2015.
Have a nice weekend, we'll be back on Tuesday morning with more Holyrood Live.
Minister calls for MSPs to back the general principles of the Education Bill
Mr Allan addresses the issues around teaching Gaelic raised by MSPs.
The minister says he hopes none of Scotland's dialects will be lost.
He finally calls on MSPs to back the general principles of the bill.
League tables would not be helpful
Mr Allan says the government does not think league tables would be helpful and is looking at the issue to avoid their impact.
The minister says 24 attainment advisers have been assigned to local authorities and the further eight will be in place by the end of the month.
'Moral imperative'
Learning, Science and Scotland's Languages Minister Alisdair Allan says many MSPs referred to the "moral imperative" that exists to ensure equality of education.
Mr Allan says the government is keen to respond as helpfully as it can to the criticisms around the terminology in the Education Bill.
He says he is more than happy to respond to correspondence from MSPs about concerns around the terminology.
Increase the top tax rate to close the attainment gap - Labour
Mr Griffin says Labour would use the additional revenue from a top rate of tax of 50p to go over and above the government's efforts to close the attainment gap.
The Labour MSP says the government should say how much is needed to close the gap.
Education Bill 'falls short'
Labour MSP Mark Griffin says the first step to fixing a problem is recognising that there is a problem in the first place and he pays tribute to the education secretary for admitting the attainment gap must be addressed.
Mr Griffin says the education system must ensure that coming from an impoverished background does not limit a child's opportunity.
He says going back to league tables for schools is not acceptable and must be avoided.
The Labour MSP says the bill "falls short" at the moment and there is a "lack of a coherent strategy".
Lack of clarity in the Education Bill could have 'serious implications'
Conservative MSP Liz Smith says her party believes the bill is very mixed in being able to answer the key education questions.
Ms Smith says that is because there is a complete lack of clarity in the terminology in the legislation which may have some "serious implications".
The Tory MSP says everyone agrees the most significant challenge is the attainment gap.
Ms Smith says the methods to be used to close the gap is not all that clear nor is the terminology.
Support for parents and carers with literacy issues
SNP MSP Fiona McLeod says parents and carers also need support with their own literacy skills.
Ms McLeod says parents and carers who have doubts about their own literacy are not confident in supporting their children.
Fairer society by closing attainment gap
Narrowing or dare I say closing the attainment gap is absolutely fundamental to creating a fairer society.
Gaelic teacher shortage
Scottish Labour MSP Ken Mcintosh says there is a shortage of sufficient Gaelic teachers and more are required to "grow the language".
'Concerns about the lack of prior consultation'
Scottish Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur says he has concerns about the lack of prior consultation on aspects of the bill which did not help the education committee in its scrutiny of the Education Bill.
Mr McArthur says the issue of the statutory requirement for local authorities to have a chief education officer also lacked consultation.
He says this creates the impression that the government has come up with a solution to a problem that does not necessarily exist.
The Lib Dem MSP says the government's pledge to Gaelic medium education has been watered down to a presumption.
'More needs to be done'
SNP MSP Gil Paterson says a child born today in one Scotland's most deprived areas should have the same chance of going to university as a child born to an affluent area.
Mr Paterson says the attainment gap is unacceptable and must be addressed.
He says the Scottish government initiatives are starting to make a positive impact, more needs to be done.
The SNP MSP says the first minister has made it clear that tackling education inequality and closing the attainment gap is her primary priority.
'Missed opportunity'
Labour MSP Cara Hilton says the education inequality is unacceptable and education should be a route out of poverty, not reinforce the difference between rich and poor.
Ms Hilton says the Education Bill is a "missed opportunity" and it needs strengthened in a number of areas.
She says every child at primary school should receive at least 25 hours of teaching each week.
The Labour MSP says local authorities are having to make difficult decisions about their budgets, particularly in relation to education.
She says the poorest children and those with support needs will fall further behind if teaching hours are cut.
'Very serious concerns' about the Education Bill
Scottish Conservative MSP Mary Scanlon says her party has some "very serious concerns" about aspects of the bill.
Ms Scanlon says the whole chamber can agree that no child is left behind and the attainment gap must be closed.
She says there was a lack of consultation on the provisions in the bill.
The Tory MSP says the committee is having to take evidence on the National Improvement Framework.
Ms Scanlon says it is unclear if the government wishes to narrow the attainment gap or losing it.
'Every child left behind shames everyone of us'
Scottish Labour's spokesperson for opportunity Iain Gray begins by raising the issue of the attainment gap, saying "every child left behind shames everyone of us".
Mr Gray says it was Labour that introduced the education system with equality at its root.
He says progress has been made and yet the numeracy and literacy standards are falling and the attainment gap stubbornly persists.
The former teacher says his party backs the general principles of the bill.
He says the portion of the bill on equalities of outcomes must be strengthened.
Background: Education Committee report on the Education Bill
the committee supports the bill’s general principles.
the MSPs have some concerns about the bill’s Policy Memorandum, in general, the view is that the Policy Memorandum should have provided more detail on the rationale for certain provisions.
the committee highlights that the Scottish government did not consult on all sections of the bill in advance of its introduction, in part because some provisions were added at a late stage.
Extending the bill to disabled pupils
Mr Maxwell says there are many types of attainment gaps particularly relating to those who are disabled.
He asked for the bill to be extended to help those individuals and he was encouraged that the minister agreed to be "open-minded" with this.
Lack of consultation
Education Convener Stewart Maxwell says the committee was concerned by the lack of consultation on the measures in the bill.
The SNP MSP says the Scottish government should clarify some of the terminology in discussions addressing the bill.
Call to back the general principles of the Education Bill
Ms Constance concludes by urging MSPs to back the general principles of the Education (Scotland) Bill.
Background: Further measures in the Education Bill
The Education Bill also contains measures to:
enhance children's right by extending the rights of children aged 12+ with capacity under the Additional Support for Learning Act 2004
promote Gaelic education
ensure that all teachers in Scottish schools are appropriately trained and qualified
ensure senior managers within councils have the necessary qualifications and experience
Close the attainment gap
The minister says the bill is only one area in trying to drive improvement and close the attainment gap.
Ms Constance says it is how the resources from the Attainment Fund are used that will determine the government's success.
Background: The Education Bill
According to the government, efforts to close the attainment gap in Scotland will be intensified by the Scottish Government's Education (Scotland) Bill, which is continuing its legislative journey through Parliament.
The bill contains provisions placing a duty on local authorities to prioritise activity aimed at closing the gap in educational outcomes between Scotland's most and least advantaged young people.
The education secretary outlines the Education Bill's measures
Ms Constance outlines the measures in the Education Bill
Background: duty on councils to bridge attainment gap
The Education (Scotland) Bill requires local authorities to introduce measures to reduce the attainment gap and report on their progress.
Education Secretary Angela Constance unveiled the proposals during a visit to a school in Leith in March.
Local government body Cosla has questioned the need for legislation.
'Closing the attainment gap is arguably the number one priority'
Education Secretary Angela Constance says education is at the heart of the government's plans and closing the attainment gap is arguably the number one priority in the programme for government.
The Education Bill debate now begins
Speaking before the debate, Education Secretary Angela Constance said: "Our Bill brings forward a range of measures that aim to improve our education system, building the next phase of Curriculum for Excellence with raising attainment a key priority.
"This year, we have invested more than £11 million through our Scottish Attainment Challenge to target intensive support for young people in some of Scotland's most-deprived communities.
"Our Access to Education fund has also seen a further £1.5 million invested this year to support learning and raise attainment in schools across Scotland."
'Potholes are not inverted traffic calming measures'
Mr Mackay says "pot holes are not inverted traffic calming measures" and he says he is working with local authorities to address the backlog of maintenance that is there.
Pot hole problem needs addressing
Scottish Conservative Alex Johnstone calls for efforts to make the pot hole problem a thing of the past.
The government is 'very well prepared'
The minister says there are further contingency plans in place beyond transport, to cover a range of eventualities.
He says he believes the government is "very well prepared".
The government will "prepare for the worst and hope for the best"
Mr Mackay says a lot of lessons were learned in 2010-11 and there is now greater integration from the responder community.
The minister says the government is "preparing for the worst and hoping for the best".
What are the contingency plans?
Labour MSP David Stewart asks about emergency contingency plans are in case if the dire warnings in the press, predicting a severe winter, are correct.
Minister concludes
Mr Mackay concludes saying the government and the responder community are doing all that it can to build Scotland’s resilience to severe weather for winter and all year round.
Severe winter weather aviation reilience
The minister says substantial investment has been made by airports on new measures since 2010 and 2011 respectively.
Collectively this figure is in excess of £4m; and examples of investment are:
Glasgow Airport has invested approximately £3 million in new snow clearing equipment - including two new runway sweepers - procuring additional resources and improving our general resilience.
Aberdeen Airport has invested further, over £1 million, in new snow clearing and de-icing equipment.
Severe winter weather rail resilience
The minister says the government is working closely with the ScotRail Alliance to prepare for potential severe winter weather.·
674,000 tonnes of salt ready for our roads
As of 7th October; there is approximately 674,000 tonnes of salt in stock or on order (including strategic salt), says the minister.
This exceeds the total salt used across Scotland for last winter and during the severe winter of 2010/11.
Mr Mackay says last year crews were out clearing the trunk roads of ice and snow approx.14,000 times and winter service patrols were operational 6,700 times.
Winter road resilience
205 vehicles available for spreading salt and ploughing snow, averaging one gritter/plough per 17km of the trunk road network.
a record high and a 3.5 per cent increase from the start of last season. A
Since last year, 57 new state of the art new gritters have been bought to replace some older vehicles.
This winter season, 152 state of the art gritters less than three years old are operational across the country. This represents 74% of the total winter fleet for trunk roads.
We can’t prevent the weather, but we can prepare for it. Our priority is to keep Scotland moving across all modes of transport.
Scotland will experience severe weather
Mr Mackay says whilst we know severe weather will cause disruption, the government has taken a wide range of steps to improve our resilience to the challenges of winter.
The minister says Scotland will again, in the future, experience severe weather.
The transport minister gives a statement on winter transport resilience
Welcome back.
Transport Minister Derek Mackay will shortly give a statement on winter transport resilience.
That's lunch
We'll be back, earlier than normal, at 2pm with the ministerial statement on the Scottish government's Winter Transport Resilience plan.
Live Reporting
By Colin Bell and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
MSPs back the general principles of the Education Bill
MSPs unanimously back the general principles of the Education Bill at decision time.
That concludes our coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 29 October 2015.
Have a nice weekend, we'll be back on Tuesday morning with more Holyrood Live.
Minister calls for MSPs to back the general principles of the Education Bill
Mr Allan addresses the issues around teaching Gaelic raised by MSPs.
The minister says he hopes none of Scotland's dialects will be lost.
He finally calls on MSPs to back the general principles of the bill.
League tables would not be helpful
Mr Allan says the government does not think league tables would be helpful and is looking at the issue to avoid their impact.
The minister says 24 attainment advisers have been assigned to local authorities and the further eight will be in place by the end of the month.
'Moral imperative'
Learning, Science and Scotland's Languages Minister Alisdair Allan says many MSPs referred to the "moral imperative" that exists to ensure equality of education.
Mr Allan says the government is keen to respond as helpfully as it can to the criticisms around the terminology in the Education Bill.
He says he is more than happy to respond to correspondence from MSPs about concerns around the terminology.
Increase the top tax rate to close the attainment gap - Labour
Mr Griffin says Labour would use the additional revenue from a top rate of tax of 50p to go over and above the government's efforts to close the attainment gap.
The Labour MSP says the government should say how much is needed to close the gap.
Education Bill 'falls short'
Labour MSP Mark Griffin says the first step to fixing a problem is recognising that there is a problem in the first place and he pays tribute to the education secretary for admitting the attainment gap must be addressed.
Mr Griffin says the education system must ensure that coming from an impoverished background does not limit a child's opportunity.
He says going back to league tables for schools is not acceptable and must be avoided.
The Labour MSP says the bill "falls short" at the moment and there is a "lack of a coherent strategy".
Lack of clarity in the Education Bill could have 'serious implications'
Conservative MSP Liz Smith says her party believes the bill is very mixed in being able to answer the key education questions.
Ms Smith says that is because there is a complete lack of clarity in the terminology in the legislation which may have some "serious implications".
The Tory MSP says everyone agrees the most significant challenge is the attainment gap.
Ms Smith says the methods to be used to close the gap is not all that clear nor is the terminology.
Support for parents and carers with literacy issues
SNP MSP Fiona McLeod says parents and carers also need support with their own literacy skills.
Ms McLeod says parents and carers who have doubts about their own literacy are not confident in supporting their children.
Fairer society by closing attainment gap
Gaelic teacher shortage
Scottish Labour MSP Ken Mcintosh says there is a shortage of sufficient Gaelic teachers and more are required to "grow the language".
'Concerns about the lack of prior consultation'
Scottish Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur says he has concerns about the lack of prior consultation on aspects of the bill which did not help the education committee in its scrutiny of the Education Bill.
Mr McArthur says the issue of the statutory requirement for local authorities to have a chief education officer also lacked consultation.
He says this creates the impression that the government has come up with a solution to a problem that does not necessarily exist.
The Lib Dem MSP says the government's pledge to Gaelic medium education has been watered down to a presumption.
'More needs to be done'
SNP MSP Gil Paterson says a child born today in one Scotland's most deprived areas should have the same chance of going to university as a child born to an affluent area.
Mr Paterson says the attainment gap is unacceptable and must be addressed.
He says the Scottish government initiatives are starting to make a positive impact, more needs to be done.
The SNP MSP says the first minister has made it clear that tackling education inequality and closing the attainment gap is her primary priority.
'Missed opportunity'
Labour MSP Cara Hilton says the education inequality is unacceptable and education should be a route out of poverty, not reinforce the difference between rich and poor.
Ms Hilton says the Education Bill is a "missed opportunity" and it needs strengthened in a number of areas.
She says every child at primary school should receive at least 25 hours of teaching each week.
The Labour MSP says local authorities are having to make difficult decisions about their budgets, particularly in relation to education.
She says the poorest children and those with support needs will fall further behind if teaching hours are cut.
'Very serious concerns' about the Education Bill
Scottish Conservative MSP Mary Scanlon says her party has some "very serious concerns" about aspects of the bill.
Ms Scanlon says the whole chamber can agree that no child is left behind and the attainment gap must be closed.
She says there was a lack of consultation on the provisions in the bill.
The Tory MSP says the committee is having to take evidence on the National Improvement Framework.
Ms Scanlon says it is unclear if the government wishes to narrow the attainment gap or losing it.
'Every child left behind shames everyone of us'
Scottish Labour's spokesperson for opportunity Iain Gray begins by raising the issue of the attainment gap, saying "every child left behind shames everyone of us".
Mr Gray says it was Labour that introduced the education system with equality at its root.
He says progress has been made and yet the numeracy and literacy standards are falling and the attainment gap stubbornly persists.
The former teacher says his party backs the general principles of the bill.
He says the portion of the bill on equalities of outcomes must be strengthened.
Background: Education Committee report on the Education Bill
The Education Committee has published a report on the Education Bill.
Extending the bill to disabled pupils
Mr Maxwell says there are many types of attainment gaps particularly relating to those who are disabled.
He asked for the bill to be extended to help those individuals and he was encouraged that the minister agreed to be "open-minded" with this.
Lack of consultation
Education Convener Stewart Maxwell says the committee was concerned by the lack of consultation on the measures in the bill.
The SNP MSP says the Scottish government should clarify some of the terminology in discussions addressing the bill.
Call to back the general principles of the Education Bill
Ms Constance concludes by urging MSPs to back the general principles of the Education (Scotland) Bill.
Background: Further measures in the Education Bill
The Education Bill also contains measures to:
Close the attainment gap
The minister says the bill is only one area in trying to drive improvement and close the attainment gap.
Ms Constance says it is how the resources from the Attainment Fund are used that will determine the government's success.
Background: The Education Bill
According to the government, efforts to close the attainment gap in Scotland will be intensified by the Scottish Government's Education (Scotland) Bill, which is continuing its legislative journey through Parliament.
The bill contains provisions placing a duty on local authorities to prioritise activity aimed at closing the gap in educational outcomes between Scotland's most and least advantaged young people.
The education secretary outlines the Education Bill's measures
Ms Constance outlines the measures in the Education Bill
Background: duty on councils to bridge attainment gap
Councils in Scotland have a legal duty to help children from poorer backgrounds perform better at school, under Scottish government plans.
The Education (Scotland) Bill requires local authorities to introduce measures to reduce the attainment gap and report on their progress.
Education Secretary Angela Constance unveiled the proposals during a visit to a school in Leith in March.
Local government body Cosla has questioned the need for legislation.
'Closing the attainment gap is arguably the number one priority'
Education Secretary Angela Constance says education is at the heart of the government's plans and closing the attainment gap is arguably the number one priority in the programme for government.
The Education Bill debate now begins
Speaking before the debate, Education Secretary Angela Constance said: "Our Bill brings forward a range of measures that aim to improve our education system, building the next phase of Curriculum for Excellence with raising attainment a key priority.
"This year, we have invested more than £11 million through our Scottish Attainment Challenge to target intensive support for young people in some of Scotland's most-deprived communities.
"Our Access to Education fund has also seen a further £1.5 million invested this year to support learning and raise attainment in schools across Scotland."
'Potholes are not inverted traffic calming measures'
Mr Mackay says "pot holes are not inverted traffic calming measures" and he says he is working with local authorities to address the backlog of maintenance that is there.
Pot hole problem needs addressing
Scottish Conservative Alex Johnstone calls for efforts to make the pot hole problem a thing of the past.
The government is 'very well prepared'
The minister says there are further contingency plans in place beyond transport, to cover a range of eventualities.
He says he believes the government is "very well prepared".
The government will "prepare for the worst and hope for the best"
Mr Mackay says a lot of lessons were learned in 2010-11 and there is now greater integration from the responder community.
The minister says the government is "preparing for the worst and hoping for the best".
What are the contingency plans?
Labour MSP David Stewart asks about emergency contingency plans are in case if the dire warnings in the press, predicting a severe winter, are correct.
Minister concludes
Mr Mackay concludes saying the government and the responder community are doing all that it can to build Scotland’s resilience to severe weather for winter and all year round.
Severe winter weather aviation reilience
The minister says substantial investment has been made by airports on new measures since 2010 and 2011 respectively.
Collectively this figure is in excess of £4m; and examples of investment are:
Severe winter weather rail resilience
The minister says the government is working closely with the ScotRail Alliance to prepare for potential severe winter weather.·
674,000 tonnes of salt ready for our roads
As of 7th October; there is approximately 674,000 tonnes of salt in stock or on order (including strategic salt), says the minister.
This exceeds the total salt used across Scotland for last winter and during the severe winter of 2010/11.
Mr Mackay says last year crews were out clearing the trunk roads of ice and snow approx.14,000 times and winter service patrols were operational 6,700 times.
Winter road resilience
Scotland will experience severe weather
Mr Mackay says whilst we know severe weather will cause disruption, the government has taken a wide range of steps to improve our resilience to the challenges of winter.
The minister says Scotland will again, in the future, experience severe weather.
The transport minister gives a statement on winter transport resilience
Welcome back.
Transport Minister Derek Mackay will shortly give a statement on winter transport resilience.
That's lunch
We'll be back, earlier than normal, at 2pm with the ministerial statement on the Scottish government's Winter Transport Resilience plan.