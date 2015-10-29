Holyrood as it happened: 29 October 2015

Labour MSP Mark Griffin says the first step to fixing a problem is recognising that there is a problem in the first place and he pays tribute to the education secretary for admitting the attainment gap must be addressed.

Mr Griffin says the education system must ensure that coming from an impoverished background does not limit a child's opportunity.

He says going back to league tables for schools is not acceptable and must be avoided.

The Labour MSP says the bill "falls short" at the moment and there is a "lack of a coherent strategy".