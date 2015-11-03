Holyrood as it happened: 3 November 2015
Summary
- The Welfare Reform Committee took evidence on the Work Programme an the devolution of social security
- The Scottish government was asked about reports that nearly 5,000 children will be homeless or in temporary accommodation at Christmas
- The government led a debate on the future of trident entitled: Welfare or Warfare
- The member's debate was 'The Healthy Start, Healthy Scotland campaign'
That concludes BBC Scotland's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 3 November 2015.
Join us tomorrow morning for the Finance Committee, as it takes evidence on the Scottish Rate of Income Tax and the Scottish Fiscal Commission Bill, from 9.30am.
NHS must respond to the needs of women at high risk of peri or post natal depression
The minister says the NHS must respond to the needs of women at high risk of peri or post natal depression.
Mr Hepburn says MSPs had stressed on the importance of the connection between mothers and their children.
The minister concludes saying he is committed to moving to a society with a reduced stigmatisation around mental health and support for peri natal health.
A 'difficult' experience for some
Mental Health Minister Jamie Hepburn says:"We need to be as comfortable talking about mental ill health as we are talking about physical ill health."
Mr Hepburn says although being pregnant can be a magical part of a woman's life, he knows it can also be difficult for some.
Mental health must be treated on an equal basis as physical health
Lib Dem MSP Jim Hume congratulates Mark Macdonald and goes on to congratulate Bob Doris and his "very much better half" on their good news.
Mr Hume repeats his party's desire to see mental health to be treated on an equal basis as physical health.
He says there has been a rise in need for psychological treatments for new mothers,
SNP MSP is a father to be making this a 'poignant debate'
SNP MSP Bob Dorris says this debate is a poignant one for him because he is going to be a father for the first time in February
Mr Dorris says he hopes the pregnancy and mental health will "flourish and be a positive experience for him and his family" but knows he cannot take anything for granted.
The SNP MSP asks for the mental health of those who lose an unborn child to be put on record during the debate.
Maternal health and post-partum depression should be a priority
Conservative MSP Mary Scanlon says maternal health and post-partum depression should be a priority.
Ms Scanlon says what is needed is to ensure that the mental health of the mother at that critical time in a child's development becomes that priority.
Background: Health chiefs call for better care for pregnant women
Senior medical professionals in Scotland called for improvements in the care of pregnant women and new mothers in March after a report revealed ten in every 100,000 pregnancies in the UK and Ireland results in the death of the mother.
Health chiefs, including the acting deputy chief medical officer for Scotland, created a list of recommendations to raise awareness throughout the health sector.
A study, published in December last year, found 74% of all mothers who died as a result of pregnancy had a history of medical or mental ill health.
Awareness and support of maternal health is vital
Labour MSP Jenny Marra says providing awareness and support of maternal health is vital in giving all children the best start in life.
Ms Marra says the the campaign stresses a modest set of proposals that could make a huge difference.
She says her party is ready to work with the government to address this issue.
Background: The Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland Briefing Paper
The Healthy Start, Healthy Scotland campaign briefing paper can be found here.
Personal experience of post-natal depression
Mr Macdonald says his wife went through a period of post-natal depression after their second when she became very isolated and lost the confidence to interact with others.
He stressed there is help out there and points towards the local coffee morning that helped his wife and the support she received.
Breaking through the medical barriers and working holistically
Mr McDonald recognises that there is positive work being done by organisations across the public and third sector across Scotland, including in Aberdeen Donside, in facilitating early interventions, and commends the campaign's focus on breaking through medical barriers and working holistically with practitioners on many aspects of mother, infant and family care.
One in five women develop mental illness during pregnancy
Mr McDonald says that one in five women develop a mental illness during pregnancy or in the first post-natal year.
He says early intervention for mothers can encourage healthy cognitive and emotional development for infants.
SNP MSP Mark McDonald's Healthy Start, Healthy Scotland Campaign motion
SNP MSP Mark McDonald asks the Parliament to welcome the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland's Healthy Start, Healthy Scotland campaign.
The MSP for Aberdeen Donside says the campaign raises awareness about the importance of mental health for pregnant and post-natal women and their infants.
Amended motion from the Scottish government against the renewal of Trident is passed
Infrastructure Secretary Keith Brown says the debate has been hugely important with more than two thirds of the parliament opposing the renewal of Trident.
At decision time MSPs back the Labour amendment, with 96 MPS backing it and 17 voting against.
The Conservative amendment is defeated with 12 MSPs backing it and against 101.
The Green/Independent amendment is defeated with 5 MSPs backing it and 108 against.
The amended motion from the Scottish government, against the renewal of trident is passed with 96 MSP for it and 17 against.
Funding for nuclear weapons squeezes out conventional defence spending - minister closing
The infrastructure secretary says funding for nuclear weapons squeezes out conventional defence spending, as reflected by senior military personnel but also soldiers on the ground.
Mr Brown wonders if the Tories will go as far as George Osbourne did with Tax Credits and try and squeeze the renewal of Trident through Westminster via a statutory instrument.
He says the Scottish government welcomes any investment in Faslane as a conventional naval base.
The minister says he is happy to think about diversification of jobs if there is an eventual cancellation of Trident renewal.
Minister says there is a compelling arguments against the renewal of Trident
Infrastructure Secretary Keith Brown says there have been a number of compelling arguments against the renewal of Trident.
Mr Brown says there have been no compelling arguments for Trident renewal. The minister says Labour MSP Jackie Baillie's speech was just an "anti-SNP rant".
He says the Scottish Conservatives have no diversity of opinion, which does not reflect the Tory view across the UK and says they would have nuclear weapons at any price.
Nuclear weapons are 'not a deterrent'
Mr Rowley says all the evidence suggests nuclear weapons are not a deterrent.
The Labour MSP says the Conservative Party have not caught up with that reality.
The deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party says there is a moral argument against Trident, which has been made, and he points to his UK leader Jeremy Corbyn who says there is no circumstance in which he would press the button.
'Trident is an expensive status symbol with no military value' - Labour closing
Scottish Labour MSP Alex Rowley says his parties position is "quite clear", it is against the renewal of Trident.
Mr Rowley says for most of his adult life he has believed in multilateral disarmament, but it is right to ask if renewing Trident is the right move.
He says the world is now a very different place and it is legitimate to ask if £167bn should be spent on Trident renewal.
Mr Rowley says: "Trident is an expensive status symbol with no military value."
Tories call for clarity from Labour
Ms Goldie says there are those who deplore nuclear weaopns, but they accept removal of Trident from Scotland only does not make Scotland or the UK a safer place.
The Conservative MSP says the government does not even dwell on the consequence of not renewing Trident on the workfroce and Faslane and West Dunbartonshire.
She says there is a Scottish Party who does not believe in Trident while its leader does not and a UK Labour party which does believe in Trident but a UK wide leader who does not.
Not nuclear weapons or welfare, but both says Tory MSP
Scottish Conservative MSP Annabel Goldie says she suspects everyone wants to see a world where all nuclear weapons are redundant, the real debate is how to get there.
Ms Goldie says the government's motion presents a false choice of nuclear weapons or welfare.
She says governments have a dual obligation to both.
"Tell the parents of the 1 in 4 children living in poverty that nuclear weapons is increasing their security."
Green MSP Alison Johnstone says: "Tell the parents of the 1 in 4 children living in poverty that nuclear weapons is increasing their security."
Ms Johnstone says most people in the UK would be appalled if they knew the UK has the sixth highest spend on the military in the world.
She says those working in the arms industry can have a very productive future in other industries.
'Welfare over warfare? Of course' - Green MSP
Green MSP Alison Johnstone says the Green/Independent Group says: "Welfare over warfare? Of course."
Ms Johnstone says she will support the Scottish government motion and Labour's amendment, but not the Conservative amendment, because retaining Trident is an "abomination".
She says by investing in renewables and modern technology would create more jobs than the arms industry.
No other purpose but "to blow us back to the stone age"
SNP MSP Bill Kidd says the renewal of Trident would bring another 60 years of being told we're not safe without nuclear weapons and asks when the world will be safe enough.
Mr Kidd says another 60 years will bring about more technology that's got no other purpose than to "blow us back to the stone age".
The SNP MSP says the chamber must stand together and vote against another 60 years of "human catastrophe hang above us like a damocles sword".
Background: Vote against Trident 'exposes rift' in Unite union
The vote against renewing Trident at the Scottish Labour party conference has exposed a rift in the UK's largest trade union, Unite.
The divisions are laid bare in emails between a union convener and Unite's general secretary Len McCluskey.
They reveal the frustration of Unite workers at Trident's home base with the national position taken by their union.
In one email, Mr McCluskey says Unite will defend Trident-related jobs. Three days later Unite voted 'no' to renewal.
The UK's nuclear weapons system, including the submarines that carry them, is situated at the Faslane naval base on the Clyde.
SNP policy "worst case of nimbyism" - Jackie Baillie
The Labour MSP for Dumbarton says moving the nuclear weapons down the road to England, as the SNP suggests, is the worst case of nimbyism.
Ms Baillie says the SNP does not care for the workers and has spent the money they purportedly would save by not renewing Trident ten times over.
Labour MSP says she backs multilateral disarmament
Labour MSP Jackie Baillie says this debate is in stark contrast to SNP control freakery, as real debate is allowed.
Ms Baillie says it will come as no surprise to everyone that she believes in multilateral nuclear disarmament to achieve a global zero, not unilateral disarmament.
She says Faslane is in her constituency and is the biggest employer in the area.
The Labour MSP says there are 6,800 people directly employed at Faslane by the MOD and contractors.
Ms Baillie says there are a futher 4,500 jobs linked to that with a projected further 2,000 jobs to come, taking the total to around 13,000.
An 'obscene' amount of money to spend
SNP MSP Stuart McMillan says surely there are better things we can spend 167billion pounds on and questions whether this will be the final cost on renewing Trident.
Mr McMillan says it's an "obscene" amount of money to spend on "purely indiscriminately kill fellow human beings".
The SNP MSP says scrapping Trident would create more jobs and that the job loss argument does not stack up.
Labour MSP says nuclear weapons "make the world more insecure"
Labour MSP Patricia Ferguson "wholeheartedly" agrees with Scottish Labour's policy position, which it came to on Sunday.
Ms Ferguson says no-one in the chamber would seek to deny the dreadful threat of nuclear weapons.
The Labour MSP says nuclear weapons "make the world more insecure".
Background: Analysis by BBC Scotland Political Editor Brian Taylor
Brian Taylor
BBC Scotland Political Editor
The Scottish Labour party now has a policy of opposition to Trident. The extent of the vote makes that verdict incontestable. It will permit Labour members to counter the SNP - who have a long-standing anti-Trident position.
But in practice, what next? Scottish Labour routinely opposed nuclear deterrence in conference votes throughout the 1980s and 1990s, with zero effect.
Might that change now? Not in the short term. The replacement of Trident is a Westminster decision and the Conservatives have a Westminster majority.
Beyond that? Might Labour throughout the UK now adopt an anti-nuclear stance? Certainly it has a leader in Jeremy Corbyn who favours such an approach.
Still, as one seasoned party observer noted in Perth, Scottish Labour now has a supporter of multilateral disarmament leading a party which has endorsed unilateralism. It is conceivable, said the observer, that the UK party ends up offering the mirror image.
Trident an NATO are 'linked together like fish and chips'
Independent MSP Jean Urquhart says it's imperative that we start to plan for the non-nuclear defence of our nation.
Ms Urquhart says membership of NATO is looked upon as being part of "some club" but being a member of NATO "is not joining the Brownies".
The Independent MSP says Trident and NATO are linked together "like fish and chips".
She congratulates Scottish Labour for debating Trident renewal at the conference but hopes they will soon debate membership of NATO.
'If you bluff you must be prepared for your bluff to be called'
SNP MSP Christine Grahame says the issue about a "so-called deterrent" is that you've got to be prepared to use it.
Ms Grahame says "if you bluff you must be prepared for your bluff to be called".
The SNP MSP says you cannot ask other countries to get rid of their nuclear weapons as we continue to cling onto ours.
"Tony Blair did not need to look abroad for weapons of mass destruction, they were here."
Scottish jobs 'falling like ninepins"
Labour MSP Sarah Boyack says in the last few weeks we've seen scottish jobs "falling like ninepins".
Ms Boyack echos her Labour colleague Claire Baker saying we cannot lose these skills.
The Labour MSP says we need to convince other countries to get rid of nuclear weapons as well.
SNP MSP criticises UK government plans to spend billions on nuclear weapons
SNP MSP Kevin Stewart begins by congratulating Scottish Labour on their decision to oppose the renewal of Trident but goes on to say that it seems to him the "vast bulk of MPs at Westminster" still favour renewal.
Mr Stewart asks if it is humane of the UK government to spend billions on new weapons of mass destruction while cutting welfare, like tax credits.
Independent MSP John Finnie asks if it is immoral to get rid of Scotland's own weapons but allow other countries to bring their nuclear weapons to our shores.
Mr Stewart says there are other countries in NATO that have banned nuclear weapons, like Norway, and Scotland should follow that example.
Lib Dems in favour of 'minimum nuclear deterrent'
Lib Dem MSP Jim Hume says his party are in favour of maintaining a minimum nuclear deterrent.
Mr Hume says it was his party that prevented like for like replacement of Trident in 2010, which both Labour and the Conservatives supported at that time.
SNP MSP Colin Keir asks what the definition of minimum nuclear deterrent is.
Mr Hume says it would be a "work to zero" via a "minimum deterrent".
The two biggest parties in Scotland are now against Trident renewal
Labour MSP Neil Findlay says he is "very proud of his party and his leader in Scotland" after Scottish Labour voted "overwhelmingly" against renewing Trident.
Mr Findlay says the two biggest parties in Scotland are now against Trident renewal, alongside the Green and Independent Group at Holyrood.
He calls on the Lib Dems and "even the Tories to join us in opposition to renewal".
SNP MSP says 'bairns not bombs' and 'welfare not warfare' are useful phrases
SNP MSP Christine Grahame says "bairns not bombs" and "welfare not warfare" are useful phrases in the fight against nuclear weapons.
Conservative MSP Alex Johnstone asks which was the only country that has ever given up nuclear weapons unilaterally and what happened to it thereafter.
He is of course referring to Ukraine.
In 1994 the US, UK, Russia and Ukraine signed the Budapest Memorandum, in which the three powers offered assurances that they would respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, while in turn Ukraine relinquished its nuclear arsenal.
Ms Grahame says she would rather talk about what could be paid for by saving the £167bn for the successor Trident nuclear weapons programme.
Independent MSP says the NATO alliance is a "cold war relic"
Independent MSP John Wilson goes further and says we must not allow NATO to house nuclear weapons on Scotland's shores.
Mr Wilson says the NATO alliance is a "cold war relic" and it is time Scotland stopped supporting nuclear weaopns at home or abroad.
Decommission of Vanguard-class submarines
Independent MSP John Wilson's amendment calls for the decommission of Vanguard-class submarines and the declaration of the UK, and UK waters, as a nuclear weapons-free zone.
Mr Wilson, a member of the Independent-Green group of MSPs at Holyrood, calls for a funded jobs transition for defence workers that utilises their engineering and other key skills, and agrees that the UK, or an independent Scotland, should both end its membership of NATO on the grounds of NATO's first-strike nuclear policy and seek alternative alliances based on mutual cooperation and human security.
Mr Lamont says the SNP are using Trident as a "cynical political football".
Scottish Conservative MSP John Lamont says the SNP have failed to explain how scrapping Trident or kicking it down to England would lead to disarmament across the world.
Mr Lamont says the SNP are using Trident as a "cynical political football".
He says the pro Trident Scottish Leader was defeated at her conference while the anti-Trident leader of Labour did not debate Trident at the UK Labour conference.
'Trident, Welfare or Warfare' is an insult to the majority of Scots - Tory MSP
Scottish Conservative MSP John Lamont says the SNP are saying that people speaking for the renewal of Trident are "immoral, war crazed or even trigger happy" and even worse are opposed to welfare.
Mr Lamont says the title of the debate, 'Trident, Welfare or Warfare' is "simplistic,cynical and is an insult to the majority of Scots'.
He says the "effect and benefit of having a nuclear deterrent cannot be quantified by cost".
The Tory MSP says the SNP have a fantasy shopping list for money saved by not renewing Trident, which they have spent many times over.