Holyrood as it happened: 3 November 2015

The minister says the NHS must respond to the needs of women at high risk of peri or post natal depression.

Mr Hepburn says MSPs had stressed on the importance of the connection between mothers and their children.

Ian Hooton/Science Photo Library

The minister concludes saying he is committed to moving to a society with a reduced stigmatisation around mental health and support for peri natal health.