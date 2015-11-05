Holyrood as it happened: 5 November 2015
- MSPs gather for General Questions at 11:40am
- Nicola Sturgeon is quizzed by opposition MSPs during first minister's questions
- During members' business SNP MSP James Dornan raises an action plan, on problem debt, from the charity StepChange
- MSPs will debate the Carers Bill, which seeks to provide support to carers
By Colin Bell and Craig Hutchison
The general principles of the Carers (Scotland) Bill are backed unanimously by MSPs
MSPs unanimously back the general principles of the Carers (Scotland) Bill, during decision time.
Minister calls for MSPs to back the general principles of the bill.
Health Improvement Minister Jamie Hepburn says he will listen to all amendments at Stage 2.
Mr Hepburn also says he understands the concerns about an increase in demand the bill might lead to.
He says local eligibility criteria will be informed by regulations.
The minister calls on MSPs to back the general principles of the Carers (Scotland) Bill.
Carers must have the same opportunities as everyone
Health Improvement Minister Jamie Hepburn says it has been a very good and thoughtful debate.
The minister says carers should enjoy the same opportunity in life as those without caring responsibilities.
The bill should work to help carers maintain a better life alongside caring, says Mr Hepburn.
He says the government wants to accelerate the rate of change.
Call for fully funded support - Labour
Mr Findlay says the main concerns are about the financial provisions in the bill.
He says assessments alone will cost money and need to be fully funded.
However it is the consequences of the assessments that must be addressed that will cost the most money.
This comes as local authorities are under intense pressure.
Carers want support not 'sympathy and warm words'
Labour MSP Neil Findlay says for many people caring is a commitment that requires full time dedication.
Mr Findlay says almost 800,000 Scots provide that caring role.
He says these people do not want sympathy and warm words, they want financial and structural support.
The Labour MSP says we need to invest to ensure people get the support they and the people they care for deserve.
Mr Findlay says the bill is welcome but there are serious questions to be answered.
Young carers' education is being imapcted says Conservative MSP
Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw says there are areas where there is significant work still to be done.
Mr Carlaw says the reality is that education of young people is being impacted because they are having to care for loved ones.
Labour MSP has doubts about the legislation
Dr Richard Simpson says though he commends the intention of the Carers Bill, he has doubts about the legislation.
The Labour MSP says respite is an issue and there needs to be clarity on thresholds.
Dr Simpson calls for robust monitoring of the process and the outcomes when the bill is passed.
He says he welcomes the general principles of the bill but calls for more clarity.
The bill exists because of the 'patchiness' in Support SNP MSP says
SNP MSP Joan McAlpine says her sister has down syndrome and is cared for by her elderly mother.
Ms McAlpine says she knows from their experience along with others that this is a real issue.
Ms McAlpine says the bill exists because of a pathiness in support.
Background: Carers in Scotland facts and figures
According to the Scottish government there are around 759,000 carers in Scotland, that works out at around 17 per cent of the population.
Of those, around 171,000 provide more than 35 hours of care per week, and 29,000 are aged 16 and under.
The government says it has invested nearly £123 million in programmes to support carers,
This includes £17.1 million for short breaks and £33.9 million for health boards to provide direct support.
When the Scottish government gets the power to do so, it has pledged to increase Carer’s Allowance so that it is paid at the same level as jobseeker’s allowance which would give carers about £600 more a year
Carers over the age of 70 and 80 years old need support and respite
SNP MSP Sandra White says she is acutely aware of carers over the age of 70 and 80 years old, who are caring for other people.
Ms White says these older people have great difficulty in trying to get care for their older children.
The Glasgow Kelvin MSP says respite is very difficult for an older carer to get.
She says there must be some checks and balances put on the involvement by local authorities to ensure carers continue to be involved in strategies, when the duty is placed on councils.
Lib Dem MSP says carers cannot be allowed to 'stay in the margins'
Scottish Liberal Democrat Jim Hume says almost 800,000 carers in Scotland provide support to their loved ones with an estimated value of £10.3bn
Mr Hume says there must be stronger support for young carers of which there are around 44,000 in Scotland providing kinship care.
The Liberal Democrat MSP says carers belong to a very special type of people who cannot be allowed to stay in the margins any longer.
The bill will enshrine the rights of carers
SNP MSP Linda Fabiani says the Carers Bill will enshrine carers' rights for the first time.
Ms Fabiani says she hopes the minister will have ongoing discussions with Cosla and local authorities about how to implement change.
She says the commitment by the government to introduce amendments at Stage 2 is most welcome.
The SNP MSP says support plans are very important for carers.
'More must be done' to support kinship carers
Scottish Labour MSP Johann Lamont says there needs to be a will to make a difference.
Ms Lamont says producing a right and criticising local authorities for not delivering it is not good enough and more support is required from government.
Ms Lamont says carers to do ask for much, just a bit of rest bite to have some down time.
The former Scottish Labour leader says "we must work together" to do more to support kinship carers.
Tory MSP says there are 'serious concerns about funding' local authorities
Scottish Conservative MSP Nanette Milne asks how local authorities will deal with the increase in demand for a Carer Support Plans and similar Young Carer Statements.
Dr Milne says there are "very serious concerns about the funding" that will be required.
Call for a bill of rights for carers
Ms Grant calls for a bill of rights for carers, but reiterates her party's support for the bill.
Carers only ones in society that are expected to work without a break
Labour MSP Rhoda Grant says it's clear that carers are the only ones in our our society that are expected to work 24 hours a day without a break.
Ms Grant says one of her constituents had to organise replacement care herself to have a hospital operation, only for that operation to be cancelled at short notice.
The Labour MSP also stresses that young carers are getting very little support and their own education must be taken into account.
Ms Grant says that often the support a young carer is given in school often depends on the relationship they have with their head teacher.
Background: New rights for carers
The Scottish government published a new Carers Bill in March.
The Bill entitles every adult carer in Scotland to their own support plan, with young carers receiving a similar young carer statement. These measures will set out the needs of each carer, and the help and support they are entitled to.
This means they will have a right to receive certain support from their local authority if their needs meet local eligibility criteria. The local authority will also consider whether the support should take the form of, or include, a short break.
Local eligibility criteria will be set with reference to a set of national core principles. This will ensure that consideration is given to important factors, such as making sure that carers get the right support at an early stage.
The value of carers is 'absolutely priceless'
Labour MSP Rhoda Grant says Scottish Labour welcome the bill and will back its general principles.
Ms Grant says the value of carers is "absolutely priceless".
She says carers "really need support".
On the face of it the bill does that but it needs to be strengthened, she says.
Carers views must be taken into account by hospitals on admissions and discharges
Mr McNeil says there is a lack of consultation between hospitals and carers on admissions and discharge of a patient.
Eligibility criteria - minister will listen
Mr McNeil says he welcomes the minister's commitment to continue listening on the issue of eligibility criteria.
The Labour MSP says the committee recommended priority is given to carers looking after someone at the end of live. He says it also called for better information for carers.
Mr McNeil raises the issue fo Adult Care Support Plans and Young Carer Statements.
Waiving of the replacement care charges welcomed - Health Committee
Health Committee convener Duncan McNeil says caring can be "not only physically demanding but also requires huge emotional strength" and can impact on the carer's mental health.
Mr McNeil says the committee welcomes and supports the general principles of the bill as it seeks to improve support for carers.
The committee convener thanks all the witnesses, especially the carers who gave their time to come before the committee.
He welcomes the announcement that charges for replacement care will be waived.
Minister calls for the general principles of the Carers Bill to be backed
The minister concludes by calling on MSPs to back the general principles of the Carers (Scotland) Bill.
Carers will not be charged for replacement care
The minister confirms carers will not be charged for replacement care or for support provided.
Carers' voices must be heard - Minister
The minister says he will listen to carers organisations
The health improvement minister says the national carers organisations' work will inform him as he takes the bill forward.
Young carers must be supported
The minister says young carers are catered for in the bill and they must be given as normal a childhood as possible.
Carer's wellbeing must be taken into account
Mr Hepburn says the impact of caring on the carer's wellbeing must be taken into account.
He says many carers say knowing the person they care for will be cared for if they, themselves, cannot be there gives great peace of mind.
The bill will widen the definition of a carer
The minister says the bill widens the definition of who a carer is.
Mr Hepburn says all carers can ask for support under the bill's provisions.
He says to few carers are getting the support they need.
Minister says the Carers Bill will ensure carers are better supported
Mr Hepburn says over three quarters of a million of unpaid carers in Scotland.
He says the Carers Bill will ensure young and adult carers are better supported.
Background: Health and Sport committee report on the Carer's Bill
The cost of implementing new legislation aimed at improving support for carers in Scotland may have been underestimated, MSPs have warned.
The Scottish government has said its Carers (Scotland) Bill will enshrine carers' rights in law for the first time in Scotland.
Holyrood's health and sport committee has been scrutinising the proposals and has raised concerns about funding.
It said it has heard fears the costs set out by ministers were unrealistic.
If passed, the new legislation would require councils to prepare plans for adult and young carers setting out their support needs.
Local authorities would also have to set up an information and advice service for carers in their areas.
The Scottish Parliament's Health and Sport Committee published its Stage 1 report on the Carers Bill in October.
Health Committee backs general principles of the Bill - Health improvement minister
Health Improvement Minister Jamie Hepburn says he welcomes the fact that the Health Committee backs the general principles of the bill.
MSPs are debating the Carers Bill for the first time
Welcome back.
MSPs are debating the Carers Bill for the first time, before being asked to back the general principles at decision time.
We're back with a debate on the Carers Bill from 2.30pm
The parliament is now suspended until 2pm, when the debate on the general principles of the Carers (Scotland) Bill gets underway.
Debt advice from StepChange 'efficacious' says minister
Mr Ewing says StepChange advise a huge number of clients and offer efficacious advice.
He says the Scottish government has ensured debt advice is mandatory in some circumstances.
The minister says the fear of debt action agents coming to the door can be huge.
He says the government is undergoing a review of all the BADAS (Bankruptcy and Debt Advice Scotand) legislation.
Minister praises the 'excellent work of StepChange'
Business Minister Fergus Ewing begins by praising the "excellent work of StepChange".
Mr Ewing says debt is one of the most deep seated problems that is hidden in Britain.
He says personal credit debt in the UK is at a level of £168bn.
The minister says problem debt is often not the fault of the individual, but can be delivered by life issues such as losing a job or divorce.
SNP MSP 'very, very impressed' by StepChange
SNP MSP Sandra White says there is no doubt that people are increasingly finding it difficult to manage which will get worse with Christmas coming.
Ms White congratulates StepChange and she is "very, very impressed" by their work.
She says people at StepChange, which is situated in her constituency, took their time with clients and their issues.
The Glasgow Kelvin MSP says it is important people know that organisations like StepChange are out their to help.
Background: StepChange debt charity
StepChange offers advice on problem debt.
Conservative MSP believes there must be an expansion of free debt advice
Conservative MSP Gavin Brown says time during this debate would be better spent discussing the issues than making partisan political remarks.
Conservative MSP Gavin Brown says the time during the debate would be better used discussing the issues than making partisan political remarks.
Mr Brown says StepChange are calling for a review of affordable credit.
The Conservative MSP says there needs to be an expansion of free debt advice and he believes the government need to do more to support this.
Labour MSP praises StepChange
Labour MSP Ken Macintosh says the gross materialism of Christmas can lead to dread and can lead to people going to payday loans.
Mr Macintosh adds his praise for StepChange and their work.
He agrees people seeking payday loans are not unemployed or feckless.