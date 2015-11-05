Scottish Parliament

Holyrood as it happened: 5 November 2015

Summary

  2. MSPs gather for General Questions at 11:40am
  3. Nicola Sturgeon is quizzed by opposition MSPs during first minister's questions
  4. During members' business SNP MSP James Dornan raises an action plan, on problem debt, from the charity StepChange
  5. MSPs will debate the Carers Bill, which seeks to provide support to carers

Live Reporting

By Colin Bell and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

That's all from Holyrood Live this week

That's all from Holyrood Live this week, have a lovely weekend.

The general principles of the Carers (Scotland) Bill are backed unanimously by MSPs

MSPs unanimously back the general principles of the Carers (Scotland) Bill, during decision time.

Young carer
BBC
Scotland has many young carers who must be supported
Minister calls for MSPs to back the general principles of the bill.

Health Improvement Minister Jamie Hepburn says he will listen to all amendments at Stage 2. 

Mr Hepburn also says he understands the concerns about an increase in demand the bill might lead to. 

Health minister
BBC

He says local eligibility criteria will be informed by regulations. 

The minister calls on MSPs to back the general principles of the Carers (Scotland) Bill.

Carers must have the same opportunities as everyone

Health Improvement Minister Jamie Hepburn says it has been a very good and thoughtful debate. 

The minister says carers should enjoy the same opportunity in life as those without caring responsibilities. 

Health Improvement Minister Jamie Hepburn
bbc
Health Improvement Minister Jamie Hepburn

The bill should work to help carers maintain a better life alongside caring, says Mr Hepburn. 

He says the government wants to accelerate the rate of change. 

Call for fully funded support - Labour

Mr Findlay says the main concerns are about the financial provisions in the bill.

He says assessments alone will cost money and need to be fully funded.

However it is the consequences of the assessments that must be addressed that will cost the most money.

This comes as local authorities are under intense pressure. 

Carers want support not 'sympathy and warm words'

Labour MSP Neil Findlay says for many people caring is a commitment that requires full time dedication. 

Mr Findlay says almost 800,000 Scots provide that caring role. 

Labour MSP Neil Findlay
bbc
Labour MSP Neil Findlay

He says these people do not want sympathy and warm words, they want financial and structural support. 

The Labour MSP says we need to invest to ensure people get the support they and the people they care for deserve. 

Mr Findlay says the bill is welcome but there are serious questions to be answered.

Young carers' education is being imapcted says Conservative MSP

Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw says there are areas where there is significant work still to be done.

Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw
BBC

Mr Carlaw says the reality is that education of young people is being impacted because they are having to care for loved ones.  

Labour MSP has doubts about the legislation

Dr Richard Simpson says though he commends the intention of the Carers Bill, he has doubts about the legislation. 

The Labour MSP says respite is an issue and there needs to be clarity on thresholds.  

Dr Richard Simpson, Labour MSP
BBC

Dr Simpson calls for robust monitoring of the process and the outcomes when the bill is passed.

He says he welcomes the general principles of the bill but calls for more clarity. 

The bill exists because of the 'patchiness' in Support SNP MSP says

SNP MSP Joan McAlpine says her sister has down syndrome and is cared for by her elderly mother. 

Ms McAlpine says she knows from their experience along with others that this is a real issue.

SNP MSP Joan McAlpine
BBC

Ms McAlpine says the bill exists because of a pathiness in support. 

Background: Carers in Scotland facts and figures

According to the Scottish government there are around 759,000 carers in Scotland, that works out at around 17 per cent of the population. 

Of those, around 171,000 provide more than 35 hours of care per week, and 29,000 are aged 16 and under.

Carer
Thinkstock

The government says it has invested nearly £123 million in programmes to support carers, 

This includes £17.1 million for short breaks and £33.9 million for health boards to provide direct support.

When the Scottish government gets the power to do so, it has pledged to increase Carer’s Allowance so that it is paid at the same level as jobseeker’s allowance which would give carers about £600 more a year

Carers over the age of 70 and 80 years old need support and respite

SNP MSP Sandra White says she is acutely aware of carers over the age of 70 and 80 years old, who are caring for other people. 

Ms White says these older people have great difficulty in trying to get care for their older children.

SNP MSP Sandra White
BBC

The Glasgow Kelvin MSP says respite is very difficult for an older carer to get. 

She says there must be some checks and balances put on the involvement by local authorities to ensure carers continue to be involved in strategies, when the duty is placed on councils.

Lib Dem MSP says carers cannot be allowed to 'stay in the margins'

Scottish Liberal Democrat Jim Hume says almost 800,000 carers in Scotland provide support to their loved ones with an estimated value of £10.3bn 

Mr Hume says there must be stronger support for young carers of which there are around 44,000 in Scotland providing kinship care.

Lib Dem MSP Jim Hume
bbc
Lib Dem MSP Jim Hume

The Liberal Democrat MSP says carers belong to a very special type of people who cannot be allowed to stay in the margins any longer.

The bill will enshrine the rights of carers

SNP MSP Linda Fabiani says the Carers Bill will enshrine carers' rights for the first time. 

Ms Fabiani says she hopes the minister will have ongoing discussions with Cosla and local authorities about how to implement change. 

SNP MSP Linda Fabiani
BBC

She says the commitment by the government to introduce amendments at Stage 2 is most welcome. 

The SNP MSP says support plans are very important for carers.   

'More must be done' to support kinship carers

Scottish Labour MSP Johann Lamont says there needs to be a will to make a difference.

Ms Lamont says producing a right and criticising local authorities for not delivering it is not good enough and more support is required from government. 

Johan Lamont
BBC

Ms Lamont says carers to do ask for much, just a bit of rest bite to have some down time.  

The former Scottish Labour leader says "we must work together" to do more to support kinship carers. 

Tory MSP says there are 'serious concerns about funding' local authorities

Scottish Conservative MSP Nanette Milne asks how local authorities will deal with the increase in demand for a Carer Support Plans and similar Young Carer Statements.

Scottish Conservative MSP Nanette Milne
BBC

Dr Milne says there are "very serious concerns about the funding" that will be required.   

Call for a bill of rights for carers

Ms Grant calls for a bill of rights for carers, but reiterates her party's support for the bill.

Carers only ones in society that are expected to work without a break

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant says it's clear that carers are the only ones in our our society that are expected to work 24 hours a day without a break.

Ms Grant says one of her constituents had to organise replacement care herself to have a hospital operation, only for that operation to be cancelled at short notice. 

Rhoda Grant Labour MSP
BBC

The Labour MSP also stresses that young carers are getting very little support and their own education must be taken into account.

Ms Grant says that often the support a young carer is given in school often depends on the relationship they have with their head teacher. 

Background: New rights for carers

The Scottish government published a new Carers Bill in March.

The Bill entitles every adult carer in Scotland to their own support plan, with young carers receiving a similar young carer statement. These measures will set out the needs of each carer, and the help and support they are entitled to.

This means they will have a right to receive certain support from their local authority if their needs meet local eligibility criteria. The local authority will also consider whether the support should take the form of, or include, a short break.

Young carer
BBC

Local eligibility criteria will be set with reference to a set of national core principles. This will ensure that consideration is given to important factors, such as making sure that carers get the right support at an early stage.

“Carers Scotland welcomes this new legislation as a major step forward in recognising how important it is to provide support to current and future carers.”

Simon Hodgson,Director of Carers Scotland
The value of carers is 'absolutely priceless'

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant says Scottish Labour welcome the bill and will back its general principles. 

 Ms Grant says the value of carers is "absolutely priceless". 

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant
bbc

She says carers "really need support". 

On the face of it the bill does that but it needs to be strengthened, she says.

Carers views must be taken into account by hospitals on admissions and discharges

 Mr McNeil says there is a lack of consultation between hospitals and carers on admissions and discharge of a patient. 

hospital
bbc
Eligibility criteria - minister will listen

Mr McNeil says he welcomes the minister's commitment to continue listening on the issue of eligibility criteria. 

 The Labour MSP says the committee recommended priority is given to carers looking after someone at the end of live. He says it also called for better information for carers. 

 Mr McNeil raises the issue fo Adult Care Support Plans and Young Carer Statements. 

Waiving of the replacement care charges welcomed - Health Committee

Health Committee convener Duncan McNeil says caring can be "not only physically demanding but also requires huge emotional strength" and can impact on the carer's mental health. 

Mr McNeil says the committee welcomes and supports the general principles of the bill as it seeks to improve support for carers.

Health Committee Convener Duncan McNeil
BBC

The committee convener thanks all the witnesses, especially the carers who gave their time to come before the committee. 

He welcomes the announcement that charges for replacement care will be waived.

Minister calls for the general principles of the Carers Bill to be backed

The minister concludes by calling on MSPs to back the general principles of the Carers (Scotland) Bill.

Carers will not be charged for replacement care

The minister confirms carers will not be charged for replacement care or for support provided. 

Carer and individual holding hands
BBC
Carers' voices must be heard - Minister

"I believe it is essential carers' voices are heard locally and this legislation will ensure this will happen."

Jamie HepubrnHealth Improvement Minister
The minister says he will listen to carers organisations

The health improvement minister says the national carers organisations' work will inform him as he takes the bill forward.

Health Improvement Minister Jamie Hepburn
BBC
Young carers must be supported

The minister says young carers are catered for in the bill and they must be given as normal a childhood as possible. 

Young carer helping individual
BBC
Carer's wellbeing must be taken into account

Mr Hepburn says the impact of caring on the carer's wellbeing must be taken into account.

He says many carers say knowing the person they care for will be cared for if they, themselves, cannot be there gives great peace of mind. 

The bill will widen the definition of a carer

The minister says the bill widens the definition of who a carer is. 

Carer with individual holding cane
BBC

Mr Hepburn says all carers can ask for support under the bill's provisions. 

He says to few carers are getting the support they need.   

Minister says the Carers Bill will ensure carers are better supported

Mr Hepburn says over three quarters of a million of unpaid carers in Scotland. 

He says the Carers Bill will ensure young and adult carers are better supported.

Background: Health and Sport committee report on the Carer's Bill

The cost of implementing new legislation aimed at improving support for carers in Scotland may have been underestimated, MSPs have warned. 

The Scottish government has said its Carers (Scotland) Bill will enshrine carers' rights in law for the first time in Scotland. 

Holyrood's health and sport committee has been scrutinising the proposals and has raised concerns about funding.

Carer holding a patients hand
Thinkstock

It said it has heard fears the costs set out by ministers were unrealistic.

If passed, the new legislation would require councils to prepare plans for adult and young carers setting out their support needs. 

Local authorities would also have to set up an information and advice service for carers in their areas. 

The Scottish Parliament's Health and Sport Committee published its Stage 1 report on the Carers Bill in October.

Health Committee backs general principles of the Bill - Health improvement minister

Health Improvement Minister Jamie Hepburn says he welcomes the fact that the Health Committee backs the general principles of the bill. 

Health Improvement Minister Jamie Hepburn
BBC
MSPs are debating the Carers Bill for the first time

Welcome back.

MSPs are debating the Carers Bill for the first time, before being asked to back the general principles at decision time. 

We're back with a debate on the Carers Bill from 2.30pm

The parliament is now suspended until 2pm, when the debate on the general principles of the Carers (Scotland) Bill gets underway.

Carers
BBC
Debt advice from StepChange 'efficacious' says minister

Mr Ewing says StepChange advise a huge number of clients and offer efficacious advice. 

He says the Scottish government has ensured debt advice is mandatory in some circumstances. 

Business Minister Fergus Ewing
BBC

The minister says the fear of debt action agents coming to the door can be huge. 

He says the government is undergoing a review of all the BADAS (Bankruptcy and Debt Advice Scotand) legislation.

Minister praises the 'excellent work of StepChange'

Business Minister Fergus Ewing begins by praising the "excellent work of StepChange".

Mr Ewing says debt is one of the most deep seated problems that is hidden in Britain.

Business Minister Fergus Ewing
BBC

He says personal credit debt in the UK is at a level of £168bn. 

The minister says problem debt is often not the fault of the individual, but can be delivered by life issues such as losing a job or divorce.

SNP MSP 'very, very impressed' by StepChange

SNP MSP Sandra White says there is no doubt that people are increasingly finding it difficult to manage which will get worse with Christmas coming. 

Ms White congratulates StepChange and she is "very, very impressed" by their work.

SNP MSP Sandra White
BBC

She says people at StepChange, which is situated in her constituency, took their time with clients and their issues. 

The Glasgow Kelvin MSP says it is important people know that organisations like StepChange are out their to help.

Conservative MSP believes there must be an expansion of free debt advice

Conservative MSP Gavin Brown says time during this debate would be better spent discussing the issues than making partisan political remarks.

Scottish Conservative Gavin Brown
bbc

Mr Brown says StepChange are calling for a review of affordable credit. 

The Conservative MSP says there needs to be an expansion of free debt advice and he believes the government need to do more to support this. 

Labour MSP praises StepChange

Labour MSP Ken Macintosh says the gross materialism of Christmas can lead to dread and can lead to people going to payday loans.

Ken MacIntosh, Labour MSP
BBC

Mr Macintosh adds his praise for StepChange and their work.

He agrees people seeking payday loans are not unemployed or feckless.

