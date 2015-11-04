Holyrood as it happened 4 November 2015

Dozens of workers from the steel plant at the centre of job loss announcements have travelled to the Scottish Parliament to attend this debate on the future of the industry.

Steel firm Tata announced the mothballing of its operations at Lanarkshire sites Dalzell in Motherwell and Clydebridge in Cambuslang last month with the loss of 270 jobs.

bbc Scottish steel industry workers

The first minister promised to do everything in her power to secure the future of the industry and set up a taskforce with the priority of finding a new commercial operator for the two plants and support workers facing redundancy.

The group, which has already met, is comprised of representatives from Tata, South and North Lanarkshire councils, trade unions, Scottish Enterprise, elected representatives and industry bodies.

Workers from the Dalzell site unveiled a Save Our Steel banner outside the plant today as they prepared to board a bus for Holyrood to hear MSPs discuss the industry in Scotland.