Holyrood as it happened 4 November 2015
Summary
- The Finance Committee took evidence on the Scottish Fiscal Commission Bill and on the Scottish Rate of Income Tax
- This week's portfolio questions focused on finance and the economy
- Scottish Labour then led a debate entitled Supporting Scotland's Children looking at restoring tax credits cuts
- The future of the troubled Scottish steel industry was the topic of this evening's member's debate
'Nothing is off the table'
There are opportunities
Fergus Ewing says the Scottish government has looked at the procurement issues and a detailed report will be given to the taskforce a week tomorrow.
The business minister says there are opportunities and there is work being done, with a huge amount of effort by all off the officials and it is being dealt with at the most senior level possible.
There is hope and confidence in the search for a new buyer - business minister
The minister says there is hope and the government is pursuing a new buyer with hope and confidence.
The Scottish government will 'try every conceivable way' to help the steel industry
Business Minister Fergus Ewing says the Scottish government will try "every conceivable way" to help the Steel industry continue in Scotland.
Mr Ewing says the government is seeking a private operator to take over the steel plants.
He says the management of TATA have been fully cooperative.
Minister says the steel industry is part of the 'part of the warp and weft of Scotland'
Business Minister Fergus Ewing says there is a unity of purpose in the chamber to do everything that can be done to save the Scottish steel industry.
Mr Ewing says the industry has been "part of the warp and weft of Scotland" and is truly part our heritage and part of our culture.
The SNP MSP everything in our power to ensure the future of this key sector against the significant challenges it faces.
Labour MSP calls of EU to act against the dumping of steel
Labour MSP Margaret McCulloch says she welcomes the focus of the Scottish government to find new owners for the steel plants.
Ms McCulloch also says the EU must act against the dumping of steel by China.
Ensure the Scottish steel industry
Independent MSP John Wilson says we must ensure the Scottish steel industry remains and grows stronger.
SNP MSP calls for workers' buyout
SNP MSP Chic Brodie says there is every reason for TATA to come to the table and be constructive in any dialogue looking at solutions.
Mr Brodie says the Scottish government and Scottish enterprise must work with the workers and TATA to consider a workers' buyout.
Message of solidarity
Labour MSP Michael McMahon says he was a welder and would like to send a message of solidarity to the workers.
Mr McMahon says finding a solution will not be easy and he has seen this before in his constituency with steel jobs in Mossend being lost.
Backround: The workers of the Scottish steel industry
Dozens of workers from the steel plant at the centre of job loss announcements have travelled to the Scottish Parliament to attend this debate on the future of the industry.
Steel firm Tata announced the mothballing of its operations at Lanarkshire sites Dalzell in Motherwell and Clydebridge in Cambuslang last month with the loss of 270 jobs.
The first minister promised to do everything in her power to secure the future of the industry and set up a taskforce with the priority of finding a new commercial operator for the two plants and support workers facing redundancy.
The group, which has already met, is comprised of representatives from Tata, South and North Lanarkshire councils, trade unions, Scottish Enterprise, elected representatives and industry bodies.
Workers from the Dalzell site unveiled a Save Our Steel banner outside the plant today as they prepared to board a bus for Holyrood to hear MSPs discuss the industry in Scotland.
Tory MSP - look for new areas to attain contracts
Conservative MSP Margaret Mitchell says it is worth looking at new areas where contracts could be won, like flood defences.
Ms Mitchell says Scottish steel is recognised internationally as quality steel and there could be increased and better marketing of it.
There's a good business case for standing up for steel
Labour James Kelly welcomes the steelworkers from Clydebridge and Dalzell to the public gallery and says it is their livelihoods that are at stake.
The Glasgow Rutherglen MSP says the loss of the steel works in Clydebridge, which is in his constituency, would be a devastating blow to the area.
Mr Kelly says there is a good business case for keeping the steel industry going in Scotland.
He says the Scottish government should be doing all it can to explore the procurement options and retain the real assets of the skiills of the workforce.
Steel industry 'vitally important' to Scotland's economy
SNP MSP Clare Adamson says he father worked in the steel industry and the closure of Ravenscraig brought her into politics.
Ms Adamson says it is now about the future and that the steel industry is vitally important to Scotland's economy.
Failure to act could mean Scotland having no steel industry
Mr Pentland says failure to act may mean in a month Scotland will have no steel industry.
The Labour MSP says the workers of Dalzell and Clydebridge are looking to action from the Scottish government.
Steel industry is at the'Sharp end of unfair competition' says MSP
Mr Pentland says there is no doubt the steel workers at the sharp end of unfair competition, with the Chinese accused of dumping steel.
The the MSP for Motherwell and Wishaw says there are three crucial areas that need addressed.
The Labour MSP says these are the dumping issue, ownership and support for the industry in the face of unfair competition.
He calls for the SNP to produce a strategy for the Steel Taskforce to address these issues.
Job losses at the Dalzell and Clydebidge steel plants
Scottish Labour MSP John Pentland voices his concerns over the announcement of job losses at the Dalzell and Clydebridge steel plants and the detrimental impact that this would have on the workforce, their families, their communities and the local economies
The Motherwell and Wishaw representative says that any curtailment or closure of the plants will have a significant and long-term negative impact on the Scottish economy.
Mr Pentland welcomes the creation of the Scottish Steel Task Force, and says that all avenues should be explored to prevent the closure of the plants, including UK and Scottish government intervention to protect jobs and ensure the long-term viability of the Scottish steel industry.
Background: Scottish steel task force in 'urgent action' pledge
A task force set up to discuss the planned mothballing of two Tata Steel plants in Scotland has agreed to work "urgently" to find a buyer for the businesses.
The announcement came after the group held its first meeting.
It was chaired by Scotland's business minister Fergus Ewing and included representatives from trade unions and Tata, as well as councils.
Tata last week announced plans to close plants in Motherwell and Cambuslang.
A total of 225 jobs are threatened at the Dalzell plate rolling works in Motherwell, along with 45 posts at the Clydebridge plant in Cambuslang.
Former redundant steel worker leads the debate
The Labour MSP begins by welcoming members of the Scottish Steel Taskforce and workers from Dayell to the gallery.
Mr Pentland says he was formerly a redundant steel worker.
Scottish Steel Industry debate gets underway
Scottish Labour MSP John Pentland now leads a member's debate on the future of the Scottish Steel Industry.
MSPs back the SNP amendment and then the amended Labour motion from the Tax Credits debate
MSPs back the SNP amendment and then the amended Labour motion from the Tax Credits debate.
The SNP amendment from Social Justice Alex Neil was passed with 62 MSPs backing it and 42 against.
This caused the amendment from Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie to fall.
The amendment from the Conservative MSP was resoundingly defeated, with 12 MSPs backing it and 102 against.
Finally the Scottish Labour amendment, amended by the SNP, was passed with 62 MSPs backing it and with 42 against.
Same point of order again
Labour MSP James Kelly rises again to make a point of order again in reference to the SNP amendment being competent, despite Deputy Presiding Officer John Scott already ruling that it is competent.
Mr Kelly insists it is incompetent and says there can be no credibility as a parliament if we vote on an incompetent amendment.
Mr Scott insists this is not a point of order.
Brouhaha as the Tax Credit debate comes to a close
The chamber hears much brouhaha as Jenny Marra tries to bring her speech to a close.
SNP MSP Christina McKelvie asks if Labour will support the SNP amendment at Westminster to devolve Tax Credits to Scotland.
Ms Marra hits back: "The only question the people of Scotland are asking this afternoon is whether the SNP will restore the Tax Credits."
Again the noise from the MSPs in the chamber reaches not far off fever pitch.
Labour says the SNP are offering only 'excuse after excuse after excuse'
Labour MSP Jenny Marra says the SNP should really think hard before they vote against the Labour motion tonight so they can support families across Scotland.
Ms Marra says the Tories will answer in time for their cuts to the Tax Credits.
She says Scottish Labour and Kezia Dugdale have shown that they are prepared to be bold with a well thought out and fully costed plan to restore Tax Credits.
From the SNP "only excuse, after excuse, after excuse" says Ms Marra.
The 'baton will fall' to whoever is elected next May
Labour MSP Jenny Marra says we've always believed children and working families need support and the result was an overhaul in the tax credits system.
Ms Marra says the baton will fall to whoever the Scottish people put their trust in and elect to parliament next may.
SNP has a record of 'meaningful action'
Welfare Minister Margaret Burgess says the SNP has a record of meaningful action and accuses the Scottish Labour party of not having the means or the method required to back its plan.
Back to that nebulous amendment tabled at Westminster today......
Welfare Minister Margaret Burgess says if Labour do not want the cuts in Tax Credits they should ensure they were under control of this parliament, by backing SNP amendments at Westminster.
Labour MSP Hugh Henry asks for confirmation about the amendment to the Scotland Bill at Westminster tabled today.
Ms Burgess says there is an UK government amendment tabled at Westminster, which has yet to be agreed, that will now allow the top up required for Tax Credits.
She says those that "fall of the cliff" and lose all their Tax Credits will not be helped by that.
Scottish Government 'will look at the tax credits system in a measured way'
SNP MSP Margaret Burgess says the Scottish government will look at the tax credits system in a measured way when George Osborne makes his announcements in the Autumn statement in three weeks time.
Scottish Conservatives have concerns about George Osborne's plans on Tax Credits
Liz Smith says the Scottish Conservatives are quite clear about their concerns about George Osbourne's plans to cut Tax Credits.
However to reinstate the Tax Credit cuts other parties have to say how they will pay for that and balance the books, says the Conservative MSP.
Labour motion 'blunt in its criticism'
Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith says the Labour motion is blunt in its criticism.
Ms Smith says Labour cannot get away from the fact that nine out of ten working families became eligible for tax credits under their UK administration.
'A most humiliating day' for Alex Neil says Mr Rennie
Willie Rennie says the Social Justice Secretary Alex Neil had conceded that the powers necessary to implement Scottish Labour's plans on Tax Credits had indeed now been proposed as amendment to the Scotland Bill.
Mr Rennie says today is "a most humiliating day" for Alex Neil, starting off saying Scotland did not have the power and then saying the opposite in the same speech.
Don't make changes to Tax Credits on the backs of struggling people - Willie Rennie
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie attacks the plans from the UK government to cut Tax Credits.
Mr Rennie says the chamber should focus on sending the message to George Osborne to not make changes "on the backs of people who are struggling to make ends meet".
The Lib Dem MSP says the prime minister explicitly ruled out cuts to Tax Credits in the general election campaign.
SNP amendment competent rule deputy presiding officer
Deputy Presiding Officer John Scott says the SNP amendment in the name of Alec Neil is competent, referring to an earlier point of order from Labour MSP James Kelly.
ANALYSIS: Tax Credits
Brian Taylor
BBC Scotland Political Editor
Scottish Ministers have promised they will act to protect people in Scotland from the impact of UK cuts to tax credits - after the Chancellor has published his revised plans.
Earlier Labour had accused the Scottish Government of lacking the political will to act.
Matters moved on today.
Labour opened by promising to restore the money to help working families in Scotland withdrawn in Treasury cuts.
They said the SNP lacked the will to act.
The Scottish Government opened the day suggesting that Holyrood would not have the full ability to act, even after further powers are devolved in the Scotland Bill.
However new amendments were tabled today by the Scottish Secretary David Mundell who said it was "crystal clear" that Scotland could act.
At Holyrood, the Social Justice Secretary Alex Neil said those amendments finally gave Scotland the clout.
But he said Labour's scheme was flawed, with evident gaps. He promised a detailed package after the Chancellor revises his plans.
'Protection for the poorest in society'
SNP MSP Joan McAlpine says it should not be forgotten, the tax credit cuts are coming from the same Tory government who want Trident renewal which, she says, Scottish Labour MSP "Jackie Baillie cheerfully agreed to".
Ms McAlpine says "we need to call time on the cruel tax credit cuts".
The SNP MSP says we must protect the poorest in society.
There is a proposed power says Mr Henry
Mr Henry says the SNP amendment states there is currently no proposed power in the Scotland Bill that would enable the Scottish government to restore all tax credits.
He says if the amendment tabled at Westminster is such a proposed power the SNP amendment is out date and incompetent.
The Labour MSP says if the amendment tabled at Westminster is such a proposed power the SNP amendment is out date and incompetent.
An attempt at point of order by the minister to explain why things have changed
Social Justice Secretary Alex Neil says as things stands the Scotland Bill does not give the required powers to implement Labour's plan.
If the amendment, tabled today, is carried at Westminster, only then will Scotland have the powers.
This means that the SNP amendment to this debate is not incompetent, says the minister.
SNP amendment may be out of date and incompetent - Labour MSP Hugh Henry
Labour MSP Hugh Henry says the first issue is tax credit cuts will affect hundreds of thousands of families and they are "profoundly worried" about the cuts.
Mr Henry says it is to the credit of the House of Lords that it has caused the UK government to think again about the cuts, which are "cruel in the extreme".
Mr Henry says Mr Neil says there is an amendment that has been lodged at Westminster that may have made the SNP amendment out of date and incompetent.
Would it be able to do this?
It is unclear if Holyrood will have the powers to do this as working tax credits are not a DWP welfare benefit but operated as part of the tax system.
The Scotland Office said it could be possible for Labour to design and fund a new benefit to "top-up" the lost credits.
This debate has seen the SNP say the Scottish Parliament cannot restore all tax credits cuts and Labour say it can.
Social Justice Secretary Alex Neil says an amendment tabled today might allow the Scottish government to do more than it thought.
Background: How would Labour pay for restoring Tax Credits?
Scottish Labour claims the proposals are "fully-costed".
It wants to drop the Scottish government's plan to cut air passenger duty in half - saving between £125m and £250m a year.
It would also not implement the upper threshold for income tax rising from £43,000 to £50,000.