Scottish minister pushes for UK-wide online knife sales crackdown

The minister addresses the point made during in the debate about the ability of veterans to transfer qualifications acquired during their service into civilian life.

He tells the chamber that the government is examining this issue at a strategic level and that there are discussions underway "right now".

On the issue of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) being encouraged to employ veterans, Mr Hepburn says "this is essential".

The minsiter says that the government funds a recruitment incentive to provide employers with funding to encourage them to take on young people and service leavers.

He says that this support is open for veterans but admits that perhaps access to this funding source could be better understood by veterans.