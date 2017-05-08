Education Committee
Summary
- The Education Committee takes evidence from teachers and teacher trainees on the recruitments and retention of staff in schools
- Health and sport minister take this week's portfolio questions
- Scottish Labour will then lead a debate on health
- NP MSP Emma Harper will lead this afternoon's member's debate by celebrating International Nurses Day
First up this morning the Education Committee will take evidence from teachers and trainee teachers on the recruitment and retention of teachers in Scotland.
This afternoon in the chamber health and sport ministers will take the hot seats for portfolio questions.
Labour will then lead a debate on health.
SNP MSP Emma Harper will lead this evening's member's debate calling on MSPs to celebrate International Nurses Day.