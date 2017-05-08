Holyrood

Education Committee

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The Education Committee takes evidence from teachers and teacher trainees on the recruitments and retention of staff in schools
  2. Health and sport minister take this week's portfolio questions
  3. Scottish Labour will then lead a debate on health
  4. NP MSP Emma Harper will lead this afternoon's member's debate by celebrating International Nurses Day

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Colin Bell

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live...

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the Scottish Parliament for Wednesday 10 May 2017. 

First up this morning the Education Committee will take evidence from teachers and trainee teachers on the recruitment and retention of teachers in Scotland. 

Teacher with pupil, nurse, person on scales and Florence Nightingale
BBC / Thinkstock

This afternoon in the chamber health and sport ministers will take the hot seats for portfolio questions. 

Labour will then lead a debate on health. 

SNP MSP Emma Harper will lead this evening's member's debate calling on MSPs to celebrate International Nurses Day.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top