Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the Scottish Parliament for Wednesday 10 May 2017.

First up this morning the Education Committee will take evidence from teachers and trainee teachers on the recruitment and retention of teachers in Scotland.

BBC / Thinkstock

This afternoon in the chamber health and sport ministers will take the hot seats for portfolio questions.

Labour will then lead a debate on health.

SNP MSP Emma Harper will lead this evening's member's debate calling on MSPs to celebrate International Nurses Day.