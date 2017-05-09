SNP MSP Ivan McKee asks where the money should be spent.

General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says money could be spent on housing because people who live in homes that are not damp tend to be healthier.

Mr McKee says he is trying to ask where the money would be best spent.

Dr McCartney says the questions he is asking would be best put to a health economist and that the committee's questions were not framed in this way.

Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says there is a rising index in inequality and this is increasing every year.

"That is one obvious failing of our strategy she says."

Dr Irvine says that the committee asked her about preventative spend which is why her evidence focused on the breast screening programme.