Health Committee
Summary
- The Health Committee will take evidence on the preventative agenda and then on NHS National Waiting Times Centre.
- MSPs quiz ministers on topical questions
- The Scottish government gives a ministerial statement on forensic examination
- MSPs debate the highly controversial Railway Policing (Scotland) Bill
- Labour MSP Pauline McNeill leads a debate entitled ‘Food Banks, Scotland’s Hunger Crisis
Live Reporting
By Colin Bell and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
There are 'failings in the strategy' says Dr Irvine
SNP MSP Ivan McKee asks where the money should be spent.
General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says money could be spent on housing because people who live in homes that are not damp tend to be healthier.
Mr McKee says he is trying to ask where the money would be best spent.
Dr McCartney says the questions he is asking would be best put to a health economist and that the committee's questions were not framed in this way.
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says there is a rising index in inequality and this is increasing every year.
"That is one obvious failing of our strategy she says."
Dr Irvine says that the committee asked her about preventative spend which is why her evidence focused on the breast screening programme.
'If we don't have evidence based policy making we are absolutely sunk in the NHS'
General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says: "If we don't have evidence based policy making we are absolutely sunk in the NHS."
Dr McCartney says the NHS is throwing good money after bad.
The GP says there is lots of data saying we are wasting money and causing damage, again citing universal breast screening.
'We need to review all the public health initiatives'
Green MSP Alison Johnstone says GPs are absolutely essential and the committee have heard their concerns.
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says she has major concerns of the dis-investment in general practice.
Dr Irvine says she cannot see how GPs can be expected to detect cancer early because of dis-investment.
"We need to review all the public health initiatives," she says.
Consultant says breast screening should be for high risk women only
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says anyone who looked at breast screening objectively would conclude it was not a good idea to do it at a universal level.
Dr Irvine says screening should be for high risk women.
Dr McCartney concerned over the lack of 'opportunity costing'
General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says she is concerned that there is no "opportunity costing" and no cost analysis has been done for some time.
Dr McCartney also questions whether there is enough sharing in terms of decision making in cancer screening.
All the evidence on the breast screening programme is not reviewed in Scotland
Green MSP Alison Johnstone raises the issue of the breast screening programme.
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says a UK wide screening committee decides about screening programmes and they are then implemented by Scotland.
Dr Irvine says she suspects all the evidence on the breast screening programme is not reviewed in Scotland.
And we're off......
The Health and Sport Committee will now take evidence on the preventative health agenda.
Committee convener Neil Findlay introduces the witnesses:
Read the written submissions from the witnesses here.
Call for investigate breast screening and health checks
Dr Margaret McCartney uses her submission to says the following should be investigated:
Read more here.
Call for a thorough review of national breast screening programme
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine uses her submission to say: "With the exception of the primary immunisation schedule in pre-school children, no area should be exempt from scrutiny or regarded as sacred and beyond thorough review, and subsequent downgrading, limiting (ie targeting) or even scrapping if justified by the evidence."
Dr Irvine goes on to say: "We now need to prioritise responding to the genuine needs of patients in real time (e.g provision of high quality health and social care to the elderly) over the theoretical potential to prevent problems in the future (most secondary prevention schemes and many health improvement initiatives), unless that preventive measure is highly cost effective (eg health protective policies such as the ban on smoking in public places, minimum alcohol pricing, etc)."
The consultant calls for a "thorough review is the national breast screening programme (in Scotland, the SBSP).
Read more here.
Background: Preventative agenda
Remit
To seek evidence on and analyse preventative spend through a series of short inquiries on specific health-related topics.
Background
Previous consideration of preventative spend/ preventative agenda can be found in the following documents:
Initial Approach
The Committee will hold an initial evidence session where the main features and pitfalls of using preventative spend as a means of scrutinising expenditure on health can be outlined.
On Friday 3 February the Committee issued a general Call for Views from any interested organisations or individuals. The call for views closed on 28 February.
The Health and Sport Committee begins shortly
The Health and Sport Committee will begin by taking evidence on the preventative health agenda.
MSPs will take evidence from:
The committee will then take evidence on the NHS National Waiting Times Centre
MSPs will hear from:
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 9 May 2017.
The Health Committee will take evidence on the preventative agenda from hospital consultants and GPs.
It will then take evidence on the NHS National Waiting Times Centre.
After topical questions, there will be a ministerial statement on forensic examination.
MSPs will then debate the controversial Railway Policing (Scotland) Bill.
Labour MSP Pauline McNeill will then lead a debate entitled ‘Food Banks, Scotland’s Hunger Crisis'.