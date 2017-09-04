MSPs take evidence on child protection in sport

Thinkstock MSPs must now turn away from their buckets and spades for another year

Good morning and welcome back to Holyrood Live, your one stop shop for everything you need to know about the goings on at the Scottish Parliament.

I hope you all had a wonderful summer recess, I know I did!

Getty Images From the beach to the front benches, it's back to work at Holyrood

However its straight back to business today, with Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government set to dominate proceedings.

PA Nicola Sturgeon included some hints about her programme for government in a recent economy speech

However we begin proceedings with MSPs taking evidence on child protection in sport.