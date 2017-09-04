Holyrood

MSPs take evidence on child protection in sport

Summary

  1. The Health and Sport Committee takes evidence from on child protection in sport
  2. Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement outlining her programme for government
  3. MSPs begin the debate on the first minister's programme for government

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome back to Holyrood Live

Buckets and spades
Thinkstock
MSPs must now turn away from their buckets and spades for another year

Good morning and welcome back to Holyrood Live, your one stop shop for everything you need to know about the goings on at the Scottish Parliament.

I hope you all had a wonderful summer recess, I know I did!

Holyrood
Getty Images
From the beach to the front benches, it's back to work at Holyrood

However its straight back to business today, with Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government set to dominate proceedings.

Nicola Sturgeon included some hints about her programme for government in a recent economy speech
PA
Nicola Sturgeon included some hints about her programme for government in a recent economy speech

However we begin proceedings with MSPs taking evidence on child protection in sport.

