Good morning and welcome to Holyrood LiveGood morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 6 September 2017.I’ve opted for the Rural Economy Committee looking at forestry legislation today.FORESTRY COMMISSION SCOTLANDIn the afternoon finance, constitution and economy ministers are in the hot seats for portfolio questions.Then MSPs carry on debating the programme for government.After decision time, SNP MSP Christine Grahame leads a member’s debate entitled ‘Generations Working Together’.
Live Reporting
By Craig Hutchison and Colin Bell
All times stated are UK
