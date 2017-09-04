Holyrood

MSPs take evidence on forestry legislation

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The Rural Economy Committee takes evidence on the Forestry and Land Management Bill.
  2. MSPs continue to debate the programme for government

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Colin Bell

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 6 September 2017.

I’ve opted for the Rural Economy Committee looking at forestry legislation today.

FORESTRY COMMISSION SCOTLAND
FORESTRY COMMISSION SCOTLAND

In the afternoon finance, constitution and economy ministers are in the hot seats for portfolio questions.

Then MSPs carry on debating the programme for government.

After decision time, SNP MSP Christine Grahame leads a member’s debate entitled ‘Generations Working Together’.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top