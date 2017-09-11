Holyrood

Holyrood Live 14 September 2017

Summary

  1. Forensic examination for victims of sexual assault, town centre status for underdeveloped areas and the automation of benefits are raised in general questions
  2. Nicola Sturgeon takes the hot seat for first minister's questions
  3. Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton pays tribute to the Borders Talking Newspaper on its 25th Anniversary
  4. Justice Secretary Michael Matheson gives a statement on community justice in Scotland
  5. The government leads a debate on Scotland's food and drink strategy