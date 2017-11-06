Holyrood

MSPs take evidence on a Bill to repeal football legislation

Summary

  1. The Justice Committee takes evidence on the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Repeal) (Scotland) Bill
  2. MSPs quiz minsters during topical questions
  3. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issues an apology to all those convicted of same-sex activity that is now legal.
  4. MSPs will then debate the Forestry and Land Management (Scotland) Bill
  5. Labour MSP Daniel Johnson leads a member’s debate marking Respect for Shopworkers Week