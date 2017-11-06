MSPs take evidence on a Bill to repeal football legislation
Summary
- The Justice Committee takes evidence on the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Repeal) (Scotland) Bill
- MSPs quiz minsters during topical questions
- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issues an apology to all those convicted of same-sex activity that is now legal.
- MSPs will then debate the Forestry and Land Management (Scotland) Bill
- Labour MSP Daniel Johnson leads a member’s debate marking Respect for Shopworkers Week