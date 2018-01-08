MSPs quiz ministers during portfolio questions
Summary
- MSPs quiz justice ministers and law officers, before questioning culture, tourism and external affairs ministers.
- The Scottish government leads a debate on the Glasgow 2018 European Championships
- MSPs mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2018
Live Reporting
By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson
All times stated are UK
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday 10 January 2018.
There are no committees in public session today so our first item of business will be portfolio questions
MSPs will then debate the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.
This evening's members' deabtae is led by Tory MSP Adam Tomkins who will mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2018.