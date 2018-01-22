Holyrood

MSPs quiz the new chair of the SPA

Summary

  1. The Justice Committee takes evidence from SPA chair Susan Deacon and Deputy Chief Constable Designate Iain Livingstone
  2. MSPs debate the Legislative Consent Motion for the EU Withdrawal Bill
  3. SNP MSP Rona Mackay leads a debate condemning unpaid trial shifts

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 23 January 2018.

We begin this morning with the Justice Committee taking evidence from new SPA chair Susan Deacon and Deputy Chief Constable designate Iain Livingstone.

MSPs debate the Legislative Consent Motion for the EU Withdrawal Bill

Finally SNP MSP Rona Mackay leads a debate condemning unpaid trial shifts.

