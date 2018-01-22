Economy secretary gives transport update
- Economy Secretary Keith Brown discusses major transport infrastructure with MSPs.
- Ministers face questions on health and sport.
- The Scottish Conservatives lead a debate on justice.
- SNP MSP leads a debate on adverse childhood experiences.
First up this morning, Economy Secretary Keith Brown appears before the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee to provide an update on major transport infrastructure.
In the chamber from 14:00, MSPs will quiz ministers on health and sport.
This will be followed by a Scottish Conservative-led debate on justice.
Finally, SNP MSP Gail Ross will end the day with a debate on adverse childhood experiences.