MSPs discuss preventative healthcare

Welcome to Holyrood Live today, Tuesday 30 January. This morning, the Health and Sport Committee takes evidence in the\npreventative agenda from a broad range of witnesses. After topical questions in the afternoon, the Gender Representation on Public Boards Bill is debate at the final stage. Finally there will be a members’ debate on St Andrew’s First Aid, led by Labour MSP Johann Lamont.
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live
Welcome to Holyrood Live today, Tuesday 30 January.
This morning, the Health and Sport Committee takes evidence in the preventative agenda from a broad range of witnesses.
After topical questions in the afternoon, the Gender Representation on Public Boards Bill is debate at the final stage.
Finally there will be a members’ debate on St Andrew’s First Aid, led by Labour MSP Johann Lamont.