Holyrood

MSPs take evidence from Brexit minister

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. MSPs take evidence on the EU Withdrawal Bill from Brexit Minister Mike Russell
  2. Communities, social security and equalities ministers field questions from backbench MSPs
  3. MSPs debate the Budget Bill at Stage 1
  4. The rise in bus fares by First Bus is the theme of the member's debate, led by Green MSP Ross Greer

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live and, yes, it's budget day again!

First though we will bring you coverage of the Brexit Minister Mike Russell giving evidence on the EU Withdrawal Bill, before the Finance and Constitution Committee.

Budget
BBC./PA/Thinkstock

Communities, social security and equalities ministers will field questions from backbench MSPs, after lunch.

Then, clear your diaries and pull up a chair because it's time for the Stage 1 debate on the Budget Bill.

Finally the rise in bus fares by First Bus is the theme of the member's debate, led by Green MSP Ross Greer

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top