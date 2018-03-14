Scottish EU Continuity Bill passes Stage 2

These amendments look as if they have been done between the soup and the fish."
Another Tory amendment, this time on financial accountability
Background: Regulatory alignment but no leader alignment yet!
The most contentious section of the Bill is one which would give ministers the power to "keep pace" with EU laws post-Brexit, to stay in line with European regulations even after the UK leaves the EU.
These powers are not included in the Westminster Bill, and because the powers would be conferred on ministers rather than Holyrood itself opposition members have hit out at them as a "ministerial seizure" and a "power grab".
Mr Russell accepted that this was the "most controversial section of the bill", and said the "special powers" should be limited in scope.
However, Mr Russell argued that it would be"absolutely vital" to maintain regulatory alignment with the EU post-Brexit, particularly in areas like environmental protection - something he said he was "absolutely determined" would not be watered down.
The Bill originally provided for the controversial powers to be available for up to 15 years - a five-year initial period followed by two possible extensions of the same length.
Mr Russell offered to strip this back by several years, but MSPs ultimately voted to go even further - to a three-year initial period followed by two possible one-year extensions.
This section of the Bill ultimately passed, under protest from Conservative members - as did all 13 of the sections debated so far.
Tory MSP speaks to his fiscal framework protection amendment
Brexit Minister Mike Russell says the Continuity Bill section 17 does not prevent UK ministers from doing anything.
Mr Russell insists it is entirely within the competence of the Scottish Parliament.
He says he can't accept either the Tory or Green amendment, which he concedes may well lead to defeat.
The minister says the government has considered carefully whether parliamentary consent is required for these regulations.
He says he does not agree with Mr Greer's amendment and says work is ongoing on the protocol for parliamentary scrutiny.
Tory MSP Jamie Greene says this seems like a 'power grab' by the minister, first appearance of that phrase I think tonight.
His amendment is rejected.
Mr Greer's amendement changing ministerial scrutiny to parliamentary scrutiny by replacing 'ministers' with 'the Scottish Parliament' is rejected as the Tories vote with the SNP.
We now move to amendments relating to consent to certain UK instruments
Tory MSPJamie Greene says his amendment 197,to remove the section relating to Scottish ministers being able to block subordinate legislation, may seem quite drastic, but says it is a probing amendment seeking clarity from the minister.
Green MSP Ross Greer says his amendment 198 would require the consent of the parliament and not just ministers.
Background: How have we got here?
The UK government and the devolved administrations in Edinburgh and Cardiff are at loggerheads over how powers currently exercised from Brussels are divided up when the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.
All sides have agreed that some devolved powers should be integrated into UK-wide frameworks, but there remains division over how these should be overseen.
UK ministers want to have the final say over powers in 24 areas which they see as being particularly important, whereas the devolved administrations want their explicit consent to be sought when changes are made in these areas.
The Scottish and Welsh parliaments are now consideringemergency legislation of their own, as a stop-gap measure should they ultimately not give consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill.
The finance committee sat until 10.45pm night and resumed at 8am this morning, with a third meeting set to begin at shortly to settle the last 76 proposed changes.
There has been dispute over the volume of amendments, with Green MSP Patrick Harvie claiming some were "mischievous" or "wrecking" amendments designed to hold up or derail the bill - a view echoed by a Scottish government spokesman, who said some of them are a lot less serious than others".
However Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell said the bill "can be improved", and said he would "consider all suggestions".
Mr Russell says he will accept Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott's amendments 46 and 47.
Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw says he was contacted by Praying For Politicians who included him in their five politicians to pray for today and wonders if they saw the proceedings last night and felt there needed to be mor spiritual hoof!
Mr Carlaw says the minister has demolished his amendments before he could speak to them.
Nevertheless the Tory MSP speaks to his amendments.
He warns MSPs to use different arms to vote for his amendments to avoid repetitive strain injury.
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
That ends Stage 2 of the EU Continuity Bill - thanks to all!
MSPs can see the light at the end of the tunnel and it's turning a wee bit like the Oscars with thank you speeches abounding.
There's warm praise for Committee covnener Bruce Crawford from all quarters.
Brexit Minister Mike Russell praises the "inspirational" convenership of Mr Crawford and the excellent work of all the parlaimentary officials.
Mr Russell also thanks all who are watching this committee and that my friends is YOU! Take a bow.
He says he will accept the ammendments from Jamie Greene and Liam Kerr, in a spirit of generosity.
The amendments are agreed to and Mr Crawford adds his thanks to all, especially the committee clerks.
Don't worry it is not over yet, join us for extensive coverage of Stage 3 of the EU Continuity Bill.
We move to the review and repeal of the Act - the final hurdle
Tory MSP Jamie Greene says it is apt that at the final hurdle of Stage 2 we are discussing the review and repeal of the Act.
Mr Greene says his amendment 227 calls for a review.
SNP MSP Emma Harper thanks the convener for his earlier birthday wishes.
Ms Harper says the amendment is reasonable and will make the current bill more open and aid scrutiny.
Amendments must be moved and voted on individually, sadly....
Tory MSP Adam Tomkins asks if we can move and vote on amendments 215 to 225 on block....please?
Nope, the officals tell Bruce Crawford that is not possible, so on we go.
A series of amendments are rejected.
Lib Dem, Green and Tory amendments agreed to
Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott sees his amendments 56 and 57 agreed to, while Green MSP Ross Greer sees his amendment 211 agreed to.
212 from Tory MSP Liam Kerr is also agreed to.
MSPs speak to amendments in relation to scrutiny of regulations.
MSPs speak to amendemnts in relation to scrutiny of regulations in urgent cases.
Tory MSP Adam Tomkins confesses he thinks he has tabled amendment 213 in error, so that's one less to worry about.
The minister says he is gald he did not accept amendment 213 as that would have been embarrassing.
Mr Russell urges Ross Greer to withdraw his amendment as three days is simply impossible in terms of urgent cases.
He also calls on Jamie Greene to withdraw his amendment.
The minister has a concilliatory tone in relation to the other amendments.
Tory amendment agreed to
Amendment 206 in the name of Liam Kerr is agreed to, with 6 for and five against, changing 'appropraite' to 'necessary'.
At last.....unanimous agreement on an amendment
Amendment 55 is agreed to!
A series of amendments are rejected..........
Another Tory amendment, this time on financial accountability
Background: Regulatory alignment but no leader alignment yet!
The most contentious section of the Bill is one which would give ministers the power to "keep pace" with EU laws post-Brexit, to stay in line with European regulations even after the UK leaves the EU.
These powers are not included in the Westminster Bill, and because the powers would be conferred on ministers rather than Holyrood itself opposition members have hit out at them as a "ministerial seizure" and a "power grab".
Mr Russell accepted that this was the "most controversial section of the bill", and said the "special powers" should be limited in scope.
However, Mr Russell argued that it would be"absolutely vital" to maintain regulatory alignment with the EU post-Brexit, particularly in areas like environmental protection - something he said he was "absolutely determined" would not be watered down.
The Bill originally provided for the controversial powers to be available for up to 15 years - a five-year initial period followed by two possible extensions of the same length.
Mr Russell offered to strip this back by several years, but MSPs ultimately voted to go even further - to a three-year initial period followed by two possible one-year extensions.
This section of the Bill ultimately passed, under protest from Conservative members - as did all 13 of the sections debated so far.
Tory MSP speaks to his fiscal framework protection amendment
Both amendments from this group rejected
Brexit Minister Mike Russell says the Continuity Bill section 17 does not prevent UK ministers from doing anything.
Mr Russell insists it is entirely within the competence of the Scottish Parliament.
He says he can't accept either the Tory or Green amendment, which he concedes may well lead to defeat.
The minister says the government has considered carefully whether parliamentary consent is required for these regulations.
He says he does not agree with Mr Greer's amendment and says work is ongoing on the protocol for parliamentary scrutiny.
Tory MSP Jamie Greene says this seems like a 'power grab' by the minister, first appearance of that phrase I think tonight.
His amendment is rejected.
Mr Greer's amendement changing ministerial scrutiny to parliamentary scrutiny by replacing 'ministers' with 'the Scottish Parliament' is rejected as the Tories vote with the SNP.
We now move to amendments relating to consent to certain UK instruments
Tory MSPJamie Greene says his amendment 197,to remove the section relating to Scottish ministers being able to block subordinate legislation, may seem quite drastic, but says it is a probing amendment seeking clarity from the minister.
Green MSP Ross Greer says his amendment 198 would require the consent of the parliament and not just ministers.
Background: How have we got here?
The UK government and the devolved administrations in Edinburgh and Cardiff are at loggerheads over how powers currently exercised from Brussels are divided up when the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.
All sides have agreed that some devolved powers should be integrated into UK-wide frameworks, but there remains division over how these should be overseen.
UK ministers want to have the final say over powers in 24 areas which they see as being particularly important, whereas the devolved administrations want their explicit consent to be sought when changes are made in these areas.
The Scottish and Welsh parliaments are now consideringemergency legislation of their own, as a stop-gap measure should they ultimately not give consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill.
The general principles of the Holyrood bill were backed by all parties apart from the Conservatives, and MSPs are now examining 231 proposed amendments in what has already been a record-breaking committee session.
The finance committee sat until 10.45pm night and resumed at 8am this morning, with a third meeting set to begin at shortly to settle the last 76 proposed changes.
There has been dispute over the volume of amendments, with Green MSP Patrick Harvie claiming some were "mischievous" or "wrecking" amendments designed to hold up or derail the bill - a view echoed by a Scottish government spokesman, who said some of them are a lot less serious than others".
However Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell said the bill "can be improved", and said he would "consider all suggestions".
Meanwhile elseewhere at Holyrood.........
No need for the minister to 'go to the stake' as plural amendment agreed to
Tory MSP Jamie Greene says he is very disappointed with the minister's simplistic of the Bill.
His amendments are not agreed to.
Mr Lockhart's amendemnt is unanimously agreed to!
Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott's turn now: "Given the certainty of defeat, not moved."
'I won't go to the stake for the sake of a plural'
Brexit Minister Mike Russell says "I won't go to the stake for the sake of a plural", so says he will accept Dean Lockhart's amendment 195.
On we go to section 16.................explanatory statements
Lib Dem amendments agreed to
Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott's amendments 46 and 47 are agreed to.
Green MSP's amendment on additional scrutiny agreed to
Green MSP Ross Greer's amendment 187 is agreed to.
Here is the successful Tory amendment
'If the committee wants to see quarterly reports so be it' - Brexit minister
Tory MSP Maurice Golden moves on to his amendment 186 that requires ministers to produce quarterly reports on the use of power.
Labour MSP Neil Bibby backs this amendment and Partick Harvie sees no harm in it.
Brexit Minister Mike Russell says he favours later amendment which has similar affect.
"If the committee wants to see quarterly reports so be it."
MSPs unanimously back the amendment.
So many amendments a subsitute pen is required by the convener........
One Hundred and Eighty! Agreed to
Tory MSP Jamie Greene's amendment 180 is agreed to. A wee bit later his amendment 182 is agreed to, also unanimously.
We have agreement on amendment 175 and 177
So amendment 176 is agreed to, as is 177.
So here's how to make sense of the forthcoming votes on the 76 amendments.....
As Holyrood Live is not mob handed this evening we, and by we I mean me, will be providing selective coverage of this crucial Stage 2 scrutiny.
I'lll bring you the amendments agreed to and urge you to then refer to the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill.
And then the marshalled list of amendments.
Here's the groupings, they help too!
MSPs speak to their amendments
Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott says none of the keep pace powers should be regulated by negative instruments and that is the purpose behind two of his amendments.
Mr Scott says another of his amendments ensures super affirmative procedures are preserved for law procedures.
Tory MSP Donald Cameron stresses the primacy of the Scottish Parliament is important and says he will press on with his relevant amendment.
Labour MSP Neil Bibby also speaks to his amendment, we can't be far away from a vote!
Background: Here's the scores on the doors so far
Praying for Politicians.............................
Mr Russell says he will accept Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott's amendments 46 and 47.
Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw says he was contacted by Praying For Politicians who included him in their five politicians to pray for today and wonders if they saw the proceedings last night and felt there needed to be mor spiritual hoof!
Mr Carlaw says the minister has demolished his amendments before he could speak to them.
Nevertheless the Tory MSP speaks to his amendments.
He warns MSPs to use different arms to vote for his amendments to avoid repetitive strain injury.
Here are the all important amendments
MSPs are again considering amendment to the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill.
Here's the marshalled list of amendments.
Here's the groupings.
Brexit minister to reflect on controversial section 13 of EU Continuity bill
Brexit Minister Mike Russell says he will reflect on the controversial section 13 of the EU Continuity Bill.
His reflections will become acts during Stage 3.
Background: Brexit deal 'can be done' - Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said she believes the stalemate with the UK government over its Brexit bill can be resolved.
Scotland's first minister was speaking as she left talks with Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street.
The pair have been at loggerheads over what happens to powers in devolved areas when they return from Brussels after Brexit.
Ms Sturgeon said the differences between them were "not insignificant, but neither are they insurmountable".
She said there was a "determination" on both sides for an agreement to be reached in the coming weeks - although she stressed it was not yet certain a deal would be done.