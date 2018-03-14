Scottish EU Continuity Bill passes Stage 2

bbc Praise for Bruce Crawford and the officials from MSPs

MSPs can see the light at the end of the tunnel and it's turning a wee bit like the Oscars with thank you speeches abounding.

There's warm praise for Committee covnener Bruce Crawford from all quarters.

Brexit Minister Mike Russell praises the "inspirational" convenership of Mr Crawford and the excellent work of all the parlaimentary officials.

Mr Russell also thanks all who are watching this committee and that my friends is YOU! Take a bow.

He says he will accept the ammendments from Jamie Greene and Liam Kerr, in a spirit of generosity.

The amendments are agreed to and Mr Crawford adds his thanks to all, especially the committee clerks.

Don't worry it is not over yet, join us for extensive coverage of Stage 3 of the EU Continuity Bill.